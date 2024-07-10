Princess Kate won’t go to Wimbledon without Prince William’s permission

I’m kind of enjoying how the British press has turned this story into a huge crisis. The Princess of Wales is the “royal patron” of Wimbledon and for several years now, she’s handed out the trophies and runners-up plates to the singles finalists. When Kate became royal patron, she honestly stopped attending matches as regularly as she once did. In recent years, she will maybe show up for one Centre Court session during the fortnight before coming to the finals. Well, Kate has not turned out for Wimbledon yet – today is the second day of quarterfinals, and the semifinal matches will be on Thursday and Friday. It feels like everyone was fine with Kate missing the bulk of the tournament, but “who will present the trophies if Kate doesn’t show up” has become a five-alarm fire in the British tabloids. Nevermind that Wimbledon’s tournament director has already indicated that they’ll probably ask the Duchess of Gloucester to do it. But now we’re being inundated with Kate-as-tradwife content:

Princess Kate has stepped back from royal duties in January and is focusing on her health following her cancer diagnosis. But with Wimbledon in full swing, royal fans have been wondering if she will make an appearance at the championship.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell shared how Kate “knows the world will want to see her”, but “fiercely protective” Prince William “will decide whether she’s fit enough” to attend Wimbledon. Paul told Closer that it is “highly likely” that Kate, who is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, will attend Wimbledon as she is a “huge tennis fan.”

However, he claims the decision will ultimately be down to Prince William. Paul explained: “William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family – fiercely. There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective.”

He added that this “absolutely” stems from losing his mother when he was 15 years old.

Paul continued: “With William by her side, Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her. I think she trusts William implicitly and he has the final say.”

[From The Sun]

There’s been a streak of this “William is controlling” narrative throughout the year. We heard that William “won’t allow” Prince Harry “anywhere near” Kate too, and there’s been consistent reporting that William is blocking access to Kate and that few people in the Waleses’ orbit have even spoken to her this year. Now, does William actually order Kate around and would he order her to skip Wimbledon? I don’t know. But it’s a weird story.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

95 Responses to “Princess Kate won’t go to Wimbledon without Prince William’s permission”

  1. Whatever says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:44 am

    This feels like William broadcasting, “I’m protective of my wife, just like Harry is protective of his wife. I do it better! I’m the MOST protective!” And he’s so clueless that he has no idea how controlling and how poorly this comes across.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      July 10, 2024 at 8:51 am

      That’s not protective , that’s controlling. He is taking away her voice and her ability to decide how she feels. It’s all about how he feels.

      Reply
      • Barb Mill says:
        July 10, 2024 at 9:53 am

        This is typical control tactic for an abuser. Isolate her control, where she goes, who she sees. Does he keep her locked up in the tower?

      • Feeshalori says:
        July 10, 2024 at 11:22 am

        Absolutely. In a normal relationship, he would be supportive of her decisions, not muzzling or confining her. This sounds abusive and like a man with something to hide and following his own agenda.

      • Christine says:
        July 10, 2024 at 11:30 am

        It follows the theme, all of Kate’s cancer has been framed by how it affects William by the British media. “No, Catherine, you can’t go to Wimbledon. Your cancer is MINE!!!!”

      • FlamingHotCheetos2021 says:
        July 10, 2024 at 5:11 pm

        @Bard Mill There is no way he’d keep her locked up in The Tower, that’s where they store the Crown Jewels. Her barely even lets Kate wear a handful of pairs of Diana’s earrings, and, like, ONE bracelet.

    • Ginger says:
      July 10, 2024 at 8:52 am

      We all know he doesn’t give two shits about Kate’s wellbeing because if he did he wouldn’t be jetting off everywhere for sporting events, etc.

      Reply
      • Agnes says:
        July 10, 2024 at 7:25 pm

        He probably cares that there was talk about The Scar post-Trooping. People would get a much better, closer, more well-lit view of her face at Wimbledon than they did on the balcony.

    • Lau says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:21 am

      That guy is so clueless and incapable of reading the room it’s insane. He controls where his wife is allowed to go but he’s been going to Germany on and off for a month ? This is not being protective this is being an a**hole.

      Reply
    • The Robinson Group says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:58 am

      Sounds like some form of spousal abuse to me.

      Reply
    • Cairidh says:
      July 10, 2024 at 11:32 am

      These quotes are from Paul Burrell, Diana’s butler. He wrote a book about her full of salacious gossip such as her meeting a boyfriend in a fur coat, naked underneath, and buying porn magazines for William. It was serialised in a British newspaper. Every day there were more revelations. William and harry released a statement asking Paul to “stop this cold and overt betrayal”. The next day the headline was “I will meet with the princes” and Paul was quoted saying “I will meet them and I will tell them I would never betray their mother.”” He’s two faced, he kept saying he was Diana’s most loyal servant who would never betray her whilst constantly selling her out. I very much doubt he met them or that he’s had any contact with them since. He doesn’t know anything about William and Kate’s marriage. He’s just making it up out of hot air.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        July 10, 2024 at 12:51 pm

        I’m sure he hasn’t seen William since Diana died. He may have known the teenage kid, but he’s got no idea what’s going on in William’s life now.

    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      July 10, 2024 at 12:32 pm

      So it seems like kkkhate is trying to escape, and it’s the rage egg william who decides if she kan or kan’t do something. No passport, no car keys, gurl is locked up and they’re making her shut up because she kant answer questions. Just divorce her already

      Reply
    • Oh come on. says:
      July 10, 2024 at 4:13 pm

      If this storyline comes from William, it’s creepy af.

      It’s creepy whether he fed the storyline to him, or it’s just what they believe. It is not giving “cute and protective,” it’s giving stalker.

      Reply
  2. MrsCope says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:46 am

    What do those quotes even mean? She’s weighing whether to go to a tennis match, not serve on the front line of a battle.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:41 am

      And I thought it was her doctors, not William, that should be deciding whether she would attend. Isn’t it her health that’s the issue as to whether she attends? How is Kate not going to Wimbledon an intrusion that she can’t handle? An intrusion? Say what? Its supposed to be about her health so this is a weird way to describe it.

      Reply
      • Becks1 says:
        July 10, 2024 at 10:08 am

        Saying that William is the one who will decide if she is fit enough is……well, that’s revealing a lot, isn’t it? Her doctors and Kate should be the ones who decide that.

        This doesn’t make William sound protective, it makes him sound controlling.

      • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
        July 10, 2024 at 12:34 pm

        So it’s if a good day for her, if she gets the doctor’s ok, if the king is alright with it, if she wears colors that have been approved by tampon camilla and if rage egg willie decides that she will go, she’s good to go.

      • BlueToile says:
        July 10, 2024 at 1:57 pm

        @STILLDOUCHESSIFCAMBRIDGE Your comment is wry, but spot-on. That really is Kate’s life, isn’t it? She asked for it, she got it.

    • bisynaptic says:
      July 10, 2024 at 8:19 pm

      🎯

      Reply
  3. equality says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:47 am

    I think “former” butler says all that needs to be said about this guy’s credibility as a source.

    Reply
    • Caitlin says:
      July 10, 2024 at 8:55 am

      And it also shows how desperate the UK media are to get a story. Quotes from non-entities and click baity headlines are where it’s at these days.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      July 10, 2024 at 8:59 am

      Yeah, usually I don’t believe a word Paul Burrell says. However, this seems like him jumping on the “William is controlling” narrative to get attention. It does sound like William has Kate locked in a dungeon somewhere. I’m amazed (or maybe not) that these people have no clue how tone deaf this sounds to modern ears.

      Reply
      • Aerie says:
        July 10, 2024 at 11:11 am

        “he’s the one that protects the family – fiercely. There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective.”

        It’s hard to process this statement and see it as something positive. And if I’m being generous I take this as pushback to whatever rumors are floating that see Will as a non-entity in the cottage household. Every discussion of Kate’s will she/won’t she make an appearance has hinged on her doctor’s approval with nary a mention of Will. But to suddenly put forth that he’s the controlling leader of the family is terribly misguided. Stick with the fun dancing dad if you need an image overhaul. At least that’s funny.

    • Eurydice says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:41 am

      He was Diana’s butler and anything he knows about the RF ended with her. But that hasn’t stopped him from trading on her name ever since.

      Reply
      • Feeshalori says:
        July 10, 2024 at 11:29 am

        And didn’t he steal items from her after her death under the guise of safeguarding them? The late queen had to intervene before he went to trial for theft, saying that she recalled he received permission to do so. He’s such a slimy character.

      • Eurydice says:
        July 10, 2024 at 11:52 am

        @Feeshalori – you’re right, he’s a thief. Plus, he later admitted that he lied during the inquest into Diana’s death. And he wrote a memoir that both Harry and William called an outright betrayal of Diana. So, I don’t think he’s got any inside knowledge of what William is thinking besides maybe, “Paul, you rat bastard.”

  4. Katy says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:47 am

    “Kate’s safe because he will take care of her and would never let anyone harm her”

    Well if that doesn’t read like the first thing the abusive boyfriend says after hitting the leading lady of the Hallmark movie, I’m not sure what does..

    Kate, the book you’re looking for is “Why Does He Do That?”

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:03 am

      this

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:30 am

      That is such a weird thing to say. She got cancer, nobody harmed her. So, what is he talking about with that? It is like they are leaving breadcrumbs again like they did with Rose story.

      Reply
      • Proud Mary says:
        July 10, 2024 at 9:58 am

        Whether or not she has cancer, why would there be a desire on the part of anyone to harm her? Really bonkers stuff.

      • Startup Spouse says:
        July 10, 2024 at 12:39 pm

        Agree with this take. It sounds like they are projecting.

      • BeanieBean says:
        July 10, 2024 at 12:58 pm

        Right! She supposedly has cancer & is contemplating going to a tennis match. Where’s the potential harm (outside of germs)?

    • Elle says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:17 pm

      The book “Why Does He Do That?” Is a must read for anyone who wonders if their partner is verbally / emotionally / psychologically abusive. It’s not in your head, you aren’t the problem, and it won’t get better. YOU will get better, but he/she won’t.

      Katy, thank you for mentioning this phenomenal book.

      Reply
  5. Amy Bee says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:48 am

    So did William tell Kate that she had to be at Trooping?

    Reply
    • ML says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:05 am

      Amy Bee, This is what I hear, too. William did not play act a “caring husband and father” well during the past winter into spring. Now hearing that it’s not her, but him who chooses when she appears?

      Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:29 am

      I honestly believe he did. She was required to be there as proof she was alive. Willy used her to quash any speculation that was still running rampant online. Now we’re getting all this fluff about Wimbledon? Strange.

      I think she will show up at the men’s final. I will be very shocked if she’s a complete no show.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:35 am

      I think she was ordered to appear at Trooping and that’s why she released that photo and statement the night before, as payback to make sure all eyes were on her.

      Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      July 10, 2024 at 12:38 pm

      She will robot do as he pleases

      Reply
  6. Fancyhat says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:49 am

    I just don’t understand what is going on with the Wales at this point. This is the narrative they want out there?

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:52 am

    Hmm, interesting – this could mean that he is controlling what events she goes to. At Trooping some lip readers said that he told her ‘you won can’t you accept that’ or something – I suspect that she ‘won’ a fight to get to go to Trooping (and her family to go to Ascot in her stead). Neither he or Chuck/Cams really looked happy to see her there – I think her little photo stunt the day before pissed a lot of the family off, she stole press attention.

    I feel sorry for those kids – 2 controlling parents (and a controlling Grandmother) does not make for a healthy environment.

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      July 10, 2024 at 3:15 pm

      I do too. They have absolutely no chance to become anything other than exactly like them, with the parents and grandparents they have. It will be a miracle if one out of the three isn’t completely insufferable.

      Harry is the extreme outlier of this family.

      Reply
  8. Jensies says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:52 am

    Are they under the impression that this makes William and their marriage look…good?

    Reply
  9. Noor says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:52 am

    gosh , what a bully

    Reply
  10. Cathy says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:53 am

    So Paul Burrell, who hasn’t probably spoken to William this century, knows what William is thinking?

    Reply
    • Laura D says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:32 am

      Exactly @Cathy. This is Paul Burrell who has been living off Diana for years. I’m no fan of William or Kate but, I very much doubt either of them have ever spoken to him. He wasn’t invited to their wedding or any of their children’s christenings. Yet, were now supposed to believe he has inside knowledge on the going-ons in their marriage.

      This is a nonsense click bait article from a known exploiter of anything royal.

      Reply
  11. Inge says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:54 am

    “William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this ”

    Major red flag!!!!

    This combine with his very agressive look at the match… not a good look.

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:08 am

      Exactly what I was going to say.. is anyone sure he doesn’t have her locked up in a dungeon or basement somewhere? These comments are very disturbing and definitely a huge red flag 🚩.

      Reply
  12. janey says:
    July 10, 2024 at 8:54 am

    All I could see in those quotes was the repetition of “fiercely” which is worrying when coupled with the photos of him at the football match.

    Reply
  13. Nanea says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:02 am

    But, but… they always said it’s on Mumblina McButton Wiglet’s docs to decide if she’s well enough to stop being lazy for a few hours. I had no idea the guy infamously throwing pillows at his wife is in any way qualified to schedule events for her.

    And I really don’t get why those rag mags are so desperate that they have to dust off the notorious thief and liar Paul Burrell, of all people.

    If someone were to send me tea leaves, I’d be able to make an educated guess that was more accurate than anything PB has ever said in this millennium.

    Reply
  14. Steph says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:06 am

    Same. They always use such aggressive words to describe him. Kinda scary if you ask me. It reminds me of those romance novelists who come from extremely rigid religious backgrounds (think Stephenie Meyers, Twilight) who think locking a woman in a room against her will for “her protection” is a sign of love instead of abuse.

    Reply
  15. TN Democrat says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:10 am

    This is how tRUMP and Brexit supporters want women treated…. The white husband rules the home and the lilywhite wife is subordinate and does what she is told by the manly ruler of the roost. (Ick). Willy thinks this is a good look that ingratiates him to the Tory wingnuts and thinks this is good messaging. He is controlling this narrative 100%. With this same narrative he can slam Harry as weak because Harry and Meghan have a partnership and not a dominant/submissive relationship like Willy and Keen. Hopefully, UK politics shifting away from Tory domination makes the public turn of this tRump wannabe. It is time for the press to return to pre-Meghan coverage of this nutter.

    Reply
    • GDubslady says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:31 am

      William and the Firm are with the Trumpist, Brexiter, Fascist AntiNATO, 1 percenters, trad wife, anti choice movement. Kate’s become a symbol for them. Meghan had no idea what she had gotten herself into. These people will be burning women at the stake for simply expressing a public opinion soon. Watch some of the dating shows with men expressing their preference for trad wives and independent women made villains. In Russia a law is being passed that a childless lifestyle is deviant. Its like the 1960s Chinese cultural revolution where independent thinkers are punished as criminals. Women who aren’t obedient wives are threats to the state. It’s very real.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      July 10, 2024 at 1:06 pm

      Yes, he decides how she feels, he decides where she goes, he decides. 🙄

      Reply
  16. Angelica Schuyler says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:18 am

    Can these people step into the 21st century for goodness sake? They really don’t realize how out of touch and out of date they sound. Can someone please inform the royal flunkies that women are PEOPLE with their own opinions and agency and aren’t waiting around for their husbands to ‘give them permission’ to do anything? Ugh.

    This makes my stomach turn.

    Reply
  17. sunnyside up says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:31 am

    Paul Burrell is not the best source of information if you want the truth, he’s been making a living out of being Diana’s butler ever since she died. I find it hard to believe that Kate is so subservient.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:43 am

      Previous stories were that she “gave as good as she got” in the pillow-throwing disagreements.

      Reply
  18. Tessa says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:34 am

    I doubt William and harry are in touch with Burrell. Why is Burrell considered an authority. Burrell also slams the sussexes. So a woman needs a man to feel safe and protective. William sounds like the controlling husband in the play a dolls house by Ibsen. William is not protective of his late mothers memory he called her paranoid. Kate is not safe with William as I see it in many ways.

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      July 10, 2024 at 9:54 am

      @tessa, in the Dolls House ,Nora, at the end, walks out on husband and children to escape his control. Doubt that Kate would do that. Takes guts.

      Reply
    • maisie says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:18 am

      Indeed. Paul Burrell is one of the most irrelevant figures, why is he even being asked? He STOLE from Princess Diana, and he told secrets. He’s as untrustworthy as Kate’s husband.

      Reply
  19. Paintergal says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:36 am

    Well that’s not abusive creepy at all.

    Reply
  20. Emily says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:47 am

    The mindset it takes to present this story as a positive thing…absolutely disgusting.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      July 10, 2024 at 11:39 am

      And that’s the real issue here. Paul Burrell knows as much about the Wales’ marriage as I do. But The Sun is writing this crap as if it’s a positive thing for a wife to be controlled by her husband.

      It’s gross.

      Reply
  21. Kateee says:
    July 10, 2024 at 9:52 am

    … because Kate actually had a nervous breakdown and William will only allow her to be seen for more than a gentle wave if she is heavily medicated? No other reason to “protect” her from everyone and gatekeep–just saying. (Yes, I understand immunosuppression and the associated risks there, but plenty of people being treated for cancer still go about their lives, many with no option but to do so). Either way, this story isn’t creating the image of Big Man of the House William that they think it is.

    Reply
  22. B says:
    July 10, 2024 at 10:01 am

    What amuses me about the “William is fiercely protective of Kate” narrative is that we can all see him throwing her under the bus.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      July 10, 2024 at 11:11 am

      Right? And if he’s so fiercely protective why is it that he refuses to make eye contact or barely touch her when they’re in public? The photographic evidence does not suggest protectiveness.

      Reply
    • Feeshalori says:
      July 10, 2024 at 11:35 am

      All I can hear is that word “fiercely,” which is so revealing given the aggressive photos we’ve seen of him lately.

      Reply
  23. aquarius64 says:
    July 10, 2024 at 10:01 am

    This is protection…of William. He is controlling Kate’s appearances to the public, which tells me in the six months Kate was MIA the negotiations came to advantage William and the Firm. Kate and the Middletons have been publicly put on notice they have no power; and I wouldn’t be surprised Mike and Carole were ordered to show up at Ascot and Wimbledon to keep the illusion that all is well in the Wales marriage.

    Reply
    • The Duchess says:
      July 10, 2024 at 10:38 am

      Carole wouldn’t play ball if she wasn’t gaining anything from the situation. It wouldn’t surprise me if Willy has settled off her debts. That would explain the 6-month silence, then appearing at Ascot as if nothing has happened. Carole couldn’t give a damn about her own daughter’s well-being.

      Reply
      • DK says:
        July 10, 2024 at 11:03 am

        Carole was the one who was so hungry for a royal connection in the first place she basically forced her daughter into this abusive relationship.

        I suspect just being allowed back in the Royal Box would constitute “gaining something” for her.

      • Nic919 says:
        July 10, 2024 at 11:55 am

        The debts dint legally have to be paid by the Middletons because of the corporate structure and so they never will be repaid. That said, we have all wondered how the Middletons can support their lifestyle now that party pieces is not in their control. And so this is probably what was negotiated during the months of silence and why Carole did not court the media during that time.

  24. Whatnow says:
    July 10, 2024 at 10:04 am

    @LAU sorry but it won’t let me reply to you under your post so I’m down here.

    What’s this about William and going to Germany. Can you explain with more detail please and thank you?

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 10, 2024 at 11:56 am

      I assume this relates to watching the euro cup matches for England especially if they make it to the final.

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 10, 2024 at 12:12 pm

      William has been going back and forth to Germany to watch England play in the Euros (not Scotland though it should be noted.)

      Reply
  25. Louisa says:
    July 10, 2024 at 10:35 am

    What in the Stepford Wife Handmaid’s Tale is this?? Come on Kate, that crown is really not worth this.

    Reply
  26. Kelsey says:
    July 10, 2024 at 10:42 am

    “William controls this household and William will decide whether she’s well enough to do this because he’s the one that protects the family – fiercely. There’s no way he’s going to subject Kate to intrusion that she can’t handle. He’s so fiercely protective.”

    Big bully energy, because I’m sure her DOCTOR would be thee BEST determination of whether she’s “well enough” to go or not. Oh, and maybe, you know, Kate herself MIGHT be able to tell how her own body feels on any given day.

    I don’t even like that lady, but someone please free her. My god.

    Reply
  27. ikeajane says:
    July 10, 2024 at 10:57 am

    I think this article is just meant to address the elephant in the room i.e. that Kate is not coming to Wimbledon AT ALL this year (my bold prediction). I’m thinking that the abdominal surgery she had is a bowel resection and she is not well enough to go out at a closer range from the cameras because of on-going gut motility issues. I’m sure she is used to publicity but trying to maintain a curated image can be anxiety inducing.

    Reply
  28. Jessica says:
    July 10, 2024 at 11:11 am

    This is pure speculation/tinfoil tiara thoughts but all I can think when I read this is- abuse. We’re watching a woman be abused in real time and no one is doing a thing to stop it or push back. Limiting contact with non spousal parties? Abuse. Determining when and where she can go out in public? Abuse. We know their relationship is violent, we can see the disdain he has for her, all signs point to abuse. And yes, she is FAR from a perfect victim, but, that doesn’t mean turn a blind eye to the abuse she’s suffering. And KP is willingly spreading this around, openly briefing the press on how he’s abusing her and no one is lifting a finger to help. Believe women until it’s someone you don’t like, then you can leave them to suffer alone.

    Reply
  29. Andrea says:
    July 10, 2024 at 11:30 am

    I think Ask Aubrey would say, “Throw the whole man out.”

    Reply
  30. Nic919 says:
    July 10, 2024 at 11:57 am

    Burrell is not someone who knows what is going on, but the story is why is the Sun running an article with the theme of “William controls Kate”.

    Reply
  31. Hannah1 says:
    July 10, 2024 at 12:55 pm

    The photo of Kate with sunglasses drinking from the cup does look like the photo of her with Carole in the five-wheeled car. If that pic is taken as really her, where does that leave the narrative?

    Reply
  32. Lizzie says:
    July 10, 2024 at 1:00 pm

    Since their relationship began, hasn’t Kate always been controlled by William? And prior and even during, hasn’t she been controlled by Carole?
    But I am actually hoping that Kate doesn’t go to the finals especially if she hasn’t attended an earlier match. So unfair to the winners for the entire focus and storyline to be about Kate being so courageous and brave to hand out the trophies. It’s enough about her as it is now

    Reply
    • sunnyside up says:
      July 10, 2024 at 2:37 pm

      The players will be far more interested in getting their hands on the trophy than in who gives it to them.

      Reply
  33. Well Wisher says:
    July 10, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    Kate is not allowed to do a “look at me” How unfortunate….

    Reply
  34. Pam says:
    July 10, 2024 at 3:24 pm

    I suspect he’s try to sound “caring” but it’s coming off as creepy and controlling. Also, I think he’s trying to stage-manage this, based on how Prince Harry’s upcoming awards coverage is received.

    Reply
  35. phlyfiremama says:
    July 10, 2024 at 3:24 pm

    WITH kind of Stepford Wives BS is this?? Y’all, we can NOT let Hillbilly Hezbollah take away our rights. Vote blue!!

    Reply

