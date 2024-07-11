The bestselling body lotion, a cleanser with vitamin C and early Prime Day deals



From Rosie: I did that foot peel mask from a few weeks ago before taking a trip to the beach and loved it. Now that my feet are soft and smooth, I need my hands to match! Aveeno’s hand mask is a moisturized glove filled with prebiotic oat & shea butter that especially helps with dry hands. It’s fragrance-, paraben-, and dye-free, and good for sensitive skin, too. You can pick up a single pack for under $3 or a four-pack for under $12. Users rave about how amazing it makes their hands look and feel. “My hands looked amazing after using. So easy to use, lightened my age spots and left my hands looking smooth and feeling soft.” “This is definitely the best hand mask I have tried. After the first use my hands immediately felt moisturizered [sic] with less pain…I have purchased these now with subscription ($2.81/each). At last, I have found an affordable and effective way to alleviate very dry hands.” Here are some other sales and things that CB and I are looking at on Amazon this week.

Sales and early Prime Day Deals

Note by CB: We’ll have an Amazon Prime Day post on Tuesday!

36% off with Prime, iRobot Roomba Vac Essential Robot Vacuum

26% off Vitamix 5200 Blender, Professional-Grade, Container, Self-Cleaning

17% off Ninja BC151EM Blast Portable Blender, Cordless

87% off Small Standing Desk Adjustable Height, Mobile Stand Up Desk with Wheels

30% off Yagud Under Desk Treadmill, Walking Pad for Home and Office

18% off Maybelline Super Lock Brow Glue Eyebrow Gel

17% off Maybelline Sunkisser Multi-Use Liquid Blush and Bronzer

$100 off Dyson Airstrait Straightener

20% off Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum

34% off KYY Portable Monitor 15.6inch 1080P FHD USB-C, HDMI

33% off SAMSUNG 870 EVO 4TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD

51% off kelamayi Upgrade Broom and Dustpan Set, Self-Cleaning

59% off American Soft Linen Luxury 6 Piece Towel Set

Vitamin C-based cleanser and toner for brighter skin



From Rosie: This two-pack by Tree of Life features a vitamin C cleanser and vitamin C toner designed to clean and brighten your skin, giving it a more radiant look. They don’t replace using serums or moisturizers, but are recommended to use first. Last month, CB recommended Tree of Life’s affordable three-serum set, which pairs very well with this two-pack. All are great for all skin types and made cruelty-free. It has a 4.3 star rating, more than 1,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users mention that they’ve seen a change in their skin after use and appreciate how gentle it is on sensitive skin. “Best face cleanser I have ever used. The whole product line of “Tree of Life” is exceptional!!! I have been using it for two years and it has made a big difference in my skin. At the age of 68, I get compliments on my skin frequently.” “The cleanser is really gentle for me and doesn’t strip my skin too much but my favorite is the toner because I have definitely seen a reduction in the size of my pores since adding it to my skincare routine.” “This product is absolutely excellent. I have had no issues with my sensitive skin with this beautifully developed product. I cannot say enough about it.”

A waterproof camera designed for kids



From Rosie: This waterproof digital camera is a great gift for active kids. It’s waterproof for up to 98 feet underwater and has a sturdy case to protect it from scratches and other damage. To make it even more kid-friendly, it comes with different filters and frames, as well as three simple games. It comes in six different, fun colors and is currently on sale for $30. It has a 4.4 star rating, 9,000 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. In reviews, people say that it’s a great camera for young kids and is very user friendly. “We purchased two of these cameras for our daughters for our trip to Hawaii since we would be snorkling. I was worried my 14 year old would not like them, but she was really happy with them. The picture quality was better than we expected. Not professional quality, but good enough for our liking.” “I was very surprised by the quality of the camera and ease of use, my daughter loves it. The case also keeps it completely dry. I highly recommend and makes for the best beach trip gift/summer gift.” “Very small, but mightly little camera. The kids learned how to use it easily, and have loved taking it to the pool already this year!”

A magnetic door screen that keeps the bugs out and lets the breeze in



From Rosie: My sister-in-law has this magnetic screen that goes over the door to get out onto her patio because she does not have a screen door. It’s pretty awesome and she loves it. It’s easy to set it up and the self-closing magnets are strong enough to keep it shut to keep bugs out. I can attest that it works really great when she has parties at her house and both adults and kids are constantly going in and out. It’s also good if you have a pet that likes to go inside and outside freely. There are a lot of different size options to account for different sized doors. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 23,100 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People love that it’s a durable, affordable option to buying a screen door. “This was super easy to install and it is well made. The screen is durable and heavy duty compared to other ones I have tried. It fits my door perfectly, keeps out the bugs but my dogs are free to go in and out. It’s a great value for the money and the perfect solution for a screen door.” “It was very easy to install and the quality is good. It keeps the bugs out and allows the breeze in. I should’ve bought this years ago” “This is as good or better as the best we have tried. I like the very tiny mesh which is remarkably strong and it snaps closed very quickly. Perfect with our dog. We haven’t had a fly or a bug in the house so far this year.”

A roll of reusable paper towels that have so many uses



From CB: My mom has these reusable paper towels on a roll and she swears by them. They come in packs of 24 or 10 and in four different very cute patterns. They’re absorbent, machine washable and can be used in place of both paper towels and dishrags/cleaning cloths. This listing has 1,129 ratings, 4.6 stars and an A on Fakespot. People love these and wish they made the switch from paper towels sooner. “I think my husband was wary at first to switch to cloth ‘paper towels’, because we were so used to just being able to throw away our towel after cleaning, but we have successfully acclimated to these bad boys! It’s been a little over three months since we got them and I have not had to throw one away yet. Upon arrival they are pretty smooth but they do “rough up” in the wash which makes them softer and more absorbent.” “We’ve used these for a few months now and they don’t shrink, clean easily, and when you know how to roll it up they easily cling together still. They’ve been through a weekly wash over the period of a few months and holding up great. Def one of few AMZ purchases I don’t regret. Lastly…I thought that the # that it came with may not be enough, but barely get through the entire roll before we do the wash. Thanks for creating these!”

A pretty boucle storage bench that looks expensive



From CB: I need to replace the cheap peeling bench at the foot of my bed. I saw a boucle storage bench on Instagram which was so much more expensive and poorly reviewed than this one. This modern looking boucle storage bench is so cool looking and it’s just $160 plus an 8% off coupon! (I’m also interested in this accent chair.) This listing has 43 ratings, 4.8 stars and an A on Fakespot. People are surprised at how nice this is for the price. “The cushion is firm. I bought it because it was a kitschy, cheap storage solution, and I didn’t hate how it looked in the pictures. I was pleasantly surprised to experience it in person. 1) The lid goes up and down with ease. 2) The cushion is a very firm memory foam-like material. 3) It easily holds my & my boyfriend’s weight (over 350 lbs or 160 kg). 4) the storage is ample. 5) It took like 10 minutes to assemble.” “It opens up and you can put shoes or store things in it. It is soft and looks like something from pottery barn or CB2.”

A sturdy adjustable undersink organizer that will transform your space



From CB: My kitchen sink recently fell in and I’m really proud to say my boyfriend and I fixed it ourselves. (Here’s the tutorial we followed. It wasn’t easy, but it was easier than paying 1k to get it fixed, you know?) That forced me to confront what a mess it is under there. This undersink organizer comes in black or white metal and is priced at 10% off with a 2 pack for $41.39. It has 4.4 stars, over 6,000 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers love how adjustable these are and say that they’re easy to put together and have a lot of room. “I really like this organizer. It is well made and fits perfectly under my kitchen sink. I ordered the 2 pack. It was super easy to put together. No tools needed at all. I like the option of using suction cups or the tape strips. Lots of room for products.” “Loved this purchase. Have been organizing cabinets and bought one of these to try out before buying more. I received this a few weeks back and have since put it to use under my bathroom sink. It is great for storage. It has a sliding tray that is easy to access anything you may want to put on it. I am now going to be buying more to add to it. I feel very organized and I am impressed by the quality. Good bang for your buck.”

A bestselling shea butter body lotion that smells delicious



From CB: I saw a video from a YouTuber trying out new scents of this eos Shea Butter Body Lotion that she had to buy on Amazon because they’re sold out at Target. This is the #1 bestselling body lotion on Amazon and it’s so popular in the vanilla cashmere scent. The new scents, strawberry dream and pink champagne, are also said to be very good. eos Shea Butter Body Lotion sells at under $8 for 16 ounces and under $15 for a two pack of full size products. This listing has over 15,000 ratings, 4.7 stars and a C on Fakespot. People say this makes their skin so soft, that it smells divine and that it’s comparable to more expensive lotions. “It’s extremely moisturizing. It feels so soft and buttery but not too heavy like an actual body butter. It’s airy but just creamy and feels so good. However, what really blew me away was the smell. I think lotions are usually pretty basic. I mean I don’t buy very fancy ones or anything but they always just smell OK. This one smells awesome. Seriously. I have only tried the cashmere vanilla but I am pretty sure this is how angels smell. I think I will try coconut waters next.” “This is by far, my favorite skin moisturizer! It has a wonderful yet subtle scent of coconut; not overpowering or leaving you smelling like pinacolada (unless you like that). It goes on very smooth and absorbs well into my skin and there’s no oily or sticky residue. My skin is left with a light and fresh scent that is deeply moisturized and a natural glow!”

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! If you make any purchases through these links we get a small percentage and appreciate it.