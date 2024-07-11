Carole Middleton attended Wimbledon again, but wasn’t seated in the Royal Box

Embed from Getty Images

As we covered yesterday, Queen Camilla turned up at Wimbledon on Wednesday to watch some tennis. As it turned out, Wednesday was sort of a banner day for A-list Wimbledon attendees. Keira Knightley was there, so was Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Frederick Windsor, Richard E. Grant and a bunch of other celebrities. Well, guess who else showed up? Carole and Michael Middleton.

On the 4th of July, Carole and Mike were actually seated in the Royal Box on Centre Court, which blew my mind. Given all of their fraud, all of their broke-ass shenanigans, for Carole and Mike to be seated among the elite in the Royal Box makes zero sense unless the Windsors have done the most to smooth things over behind-the-scenes. Because by all accounts, Carole and Michael should be social pariahs. They should be booed every time they leave the house. Well, on Wednesday, it does not look like they were seated in the Royal Box. You can bet that Queen Carole thought she belonged up there with Queen Camilla! That’s exactly how shameless these grifters are.

Meanwhile, as someone following tennis, I find it so odd that there was this kind of celebrity/royal turnout for Wednesday’s matches. I get that most people decided to attend before Alex de Minaur withdrew, and thus no one got to see Novak Djokovic play (and he does get a good turnout, despite being a bit surly this year). But they put the more interesting women’s match, Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jelena Ostapenko, on Court 1 rather than Centre (Barbie won). On Centre Court, it was a beatdown – Rybakina destroying Svitolina. The one men’s quarterfinal was a five-setter but it was honestly kind of boring (Taylor Fritz collapsed mentally) and it was on Court 1. Why didn’t these people show up for Carlos Alcaraz’s matches? Or Daniil Medvedev’s matches? Well, they better show up for the semifinals!

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images