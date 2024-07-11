Carole Middleton attended Wimbledon again, but wasn’t seated in the Royal Box

As we covered yesterday, Queen Camilla turned up at Wimbledon on Wednesday to watch some tennis. As it turned out, Wednesday was sort of a banner day for A-list Wimbledon attendees. Keira Knightley was there, so was Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, Frederick Windsor, Richard E. Grant and a bunch of other celebrities. Well, guess who else showed up? Carole and Michael Middleton.

On the 4th of July, Carole and Mike were actually seated in the Royal Box on Centre Court, which blew my mind. Given all of their fraud, all of their broke-ass shenanigans, for Carole and Mike to be seated among the elite in the Royal Box makes zero sense unless the Windsors have done the most to smooth things over behind-the-scenes. Because by all accounts, Carole and Michael should be social pariahs. They should be booed every time they leave the house. Well, on Wednesday, it does not look like they were seated in the Royal Box. You can bet that Queen Carole thought she belonged up there with Queen Camilla! That’s exactly how shameless these grifters are.

Meanwhile, as someone following tennis, I find it so odd that there was this kind of celebrity/royal turnout for Wednesday’s matches. I get that most people decided to attend before Alex de Minaur withdrew, and thus no one got to see Novak Djokovic play (and he does get a good turnout, despite being a bit surly this year). But they put the more interesting women’s match, Barbora Krejcikova vs. Jelena Ostapenko, on Court 1 rather than Centre (Barbie won). On Centre Court, it was a beatdown – Rybakina destroying Svitolina. The one men’s quarterfinal was a five-setter but it was honestly kind of boring (Taylor Fritz collapsed mentally) and it was on Court 1. Why didn’t these people show up for Carlos Alcaraz’s matches? Or Daniil Medvedev’s matches? Well, they better show up for the semifinals!

43 Responses to “Carole Middleton attended Wimbledon again, but wasn’t seated in the Royal Box”

  1. seaflower says:
    July 11, 2024 at 8:24 am

    Have CarolE and hubby got protection officers in that shot of them walking in?

    (also rofl at Camz bad hair shot).

    Reply
  2. equality says:
    July 11, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Wasn’t it the same at Ascot? They weren’t around at the same time as Chuck or Cam? Whatever deal they have struck seems to be solely with KP. Odd since Kate is like a daughter to Charles.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 11, 2024 at 8:50 am

      I don’t think Camilla or Charles have much time for the Middletons. I’m trying to think of times we’ve seen them interacting.

      Reply
  3. Proud Mary says:
    July 11, 2024 at 8:27 am

    Nice work if you can get it. Let the plebs eat cake.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    July 11, 2024 at 8:29 am

    Great photos especially of Mike and camilla.

    Reply
  5. Agnes says:
    July 11, 2024 at 8:46 am

    I like Zara’s outfit. Her new stylist is top-notch.

    Reply
  6. PC says:
    July 11, 2024 at 8:47 am

    I swear, in the Oxford English Dictionary next to the word ‘Shameless’ there needs to be a picture of Carole Middleton.

    Reply
  7. Neeve says:
    July 11, 2024 at 8:49 am

    So Carole and Mike are not divorced?

    Reply
  8. AMTC says:
    July 11, 2024 at 9:03 am

    That light jacket and the brown suede shoes are not really working with the rest of Mike’s outfit. Has Bill’s valet’s fingerprints all over it.

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      July 11, 2024 at 9:09 am

      William probably gave him fashion advice – “can never go wrong with blue chinos and brown suede shoes!!! Really a fresh and fashion forward look!”

      Reply
    • JeP says:
      July 11, 2024 at 9:12 am

      I’m confused about Carol’s jacket, is it striped? The Middleton women do not do separates well, they always get the material and cut wrong.

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      July 11, 2024 at 10:22 am

      They both look like they got dressed in the dark based on picking one of each thing they needed.

      Shoes, yep.

      Jacket, yep.

      Etc.

      Reply
  9. Laura D says:
    July 11, 2024 at 9:18 am

    I agree the Middletons should be booed where ever they go. Awful family of grifters. What I find VERY interesting is we’ve seen a lot of Carole and Mike but, James and Pippa are nowhere to be seen. There’s still the possibility they’ll turn up for the semis but, it’s unusual for the junior grifters not to have a couple of pap shots in the royal box this far into the tournament. What ever deal was struck it’s looking like it only extends to the grandmother of the future future king and not the aunts and uncles.

    Reply
    • Kittenmom says:
      July 11, 2024 at 9:35 am

      Junior grifters 🤭 love it

      Reply
    • Pork Belly says:
      July 11, 2024 at 8:51 pm

      Pippa seems a little more self aware than either of her parents. James, not so much.

      Reply
    • VilleRose says:
      July 11, 2024 at 11:26 pm

      James has been very MIA since the birth of his son last year. I can’t even remember if he turned up for Kate’s Christmas concert thing last year (quick check he wasn’t, Mike and Carole and Pippa and her husband James went). I’m not a fan of his but I know he’s been open about bouts of depression (maybe due to all his failed businesses?) and he seems very content to just hang out at home with his wife Alize, their dogs, and their son. He’s been seen less and less since he got married.

      Reply
  10. Noor says:
    July 11, 2024 at 9:23 am

    The deal was to reintegrate and acceptance in William’s royal circle, hence the over cordial and open display on 4th July at Wimbledon with William and assorted royals.

    Neither William nor the Middletons saw it as their moral obligations and duty to settle the debts. The monarchy is tarnished by association. Shameless indeed especially on the future King’s part to accept them back into the royal circle without the need for them to settle or help them to settle their debt

    Reply
  11. Amy Bee says:
    July 11, 2024 at 9:25 am

    I’ve said it before but Kate dresses like her mother.

    Reply
  12. Lau says:
    July 11, 2024 at 9:38 am

    While I have no doubt that Camilla is a grifter as well and she just manages to hide it better (she has enough money for that), I’m sure that she was the one to throw the Middletons out of the royal box. She probably thought this was too much for her image after Ascot.

    Reply
  13. HeatherC says:
    July 11, 2024 at 9:55 am

    In the thumbnail picture, CarolE looks like those Karens that call the cops on black people having barbeques in their own back yards.

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      July 11, 2024 at 10:05 am

      She’s probably guilty of doing just that…unless Black people aren’t allowed anywhere near her neck of the woods.

      What’s endlessly preposterous to me is the widespread insistence by Britons that racism doesn’t exist on their shores. Meh, okay. I’ve got a couple of bridges in NYC I can sell you at a bargain.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      July 11, 2024 at 2:31 pm

      Well she did make sure to make snide comments about Meghan in the only interview she gave. And Camilla Tominey got crygate if not from Carole then Kate herself. So Carole did in fact act like a karen trying to remove the black person from her sphere.

      Reply
  14. Elizabeth says:
    July 11, 2024 at 9:58 am

    So, did Carole spend the entire match on her phone?

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      July 11, 2024 at 11:32 am

      Maybe she’s giving Kate a play-by-play to tide her over before her grand appearance for the Men’s Final!

      Reply
  15. Nlopez says:
    July 11, 2024 at 10:00 am

    Camillas hair looks like tumbleweed blowing across a country road.shes just ugh!

    Reply
  16. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 11, 2024 at 10:28 am

    Interesting – however based on past years they’ve generally only been in the royal box once and the rest of the visits with the plebs so this tracks. They are not royals (even thou they think they are) and I think while they royals can have guests in the box I think its an only once kinda thing.

    Reply
  17. Mina_Esq says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:01 am

    Your choice of Camilla photos is impeccable, as always lol

    Reply
  18. L4Frimaire says:
    July 11, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Why is this woman even considered newsworthy? Her daughter comes out of hiding from her cancer battle so mom can have a couple days out to Wimbledon in her dreary dresses and bad dye job? The whole thing is so underwhelming.

    Reply
  19. Miss Scarlett says:
    July 11, 2024 at 7:01 pm

    Why is she on her mobile in every picture???

    Reply
  20. NikkiK says:
    July 12, 2024 at 12:54 am

    Everyone is so unattractive, lol. That’s all I got. Carole and Mike look like they’ve aged quite a bit recently and I don’t think it’s the bankruptcy – I really don’t think they care at all about fleecing their creditors.

    Reply

