“Alexandra Daddario is pregnant” links

Happy for Olivia and John’s son, Malcom, I guess. Other than that, I got nothin. I certainly don’t wish them ill, though, so…best.
I know this is a bitchy comment, but every time someone mentions Alexandra Daddario I always think, “why is she famous again?” She just barely registers. I don’t understand why her career is a thing. 🤷🏾♀️
She was good in the White Lotus. Is there something about her I didn’t hear? I think, as an actress, she has a unique look. If you see her once, you are gonna remember her face. She might not have a leading actress talent, but she can work as a supporting one very easily.
She’s the lead on the Mayfair Witches show too, based on the Anne Rice novels.
The first time I noticed Alexandra was in the music video for “Radioactive” by Imagine Dragons. She played a witch? sorceress? and I never forgot her: the most gorgeous eyes I ever saw. I hope her baby has the same look!
She was gorgeous in that video. Lou Diamond Phillips is in it also.
She is a decent actress and a very likable person. She has a Youtube channel where she hangs out with her two best friends Kate and Morgan and they are all super funny together. Anyway I think she is very likable as an actress and a person. She is really good in Mayfair Witches too. She is the only reason I took the temporary subscription to AMC.
She registered by me in True Detective, as Woody Harrelson’s sl3azy young mistress. Then she went on to work in Why women kill and The white lotus. She’s breathtakingly beautiful and her acting improved every time. I’d say she’s a good actress with a good picker for projects. She also seems like a nice person who tries to not allow being famous get into her head. I don’t think she has paps on speed either; she quietly promotes her projects and just go on to do her own thing.
Well, she was great in White Lotus and I think her beauty is so striking, she’s different and stands out.
I think she’s gorgeous and as a woman, I can appreciate that her body is bangin. Fun fact, shes married to Jordana Brewster’s (Fast and Furious franchise) ex-husband.
She was also great in why women kill. It was the first time she registered by me. I think she’s a quite decent actress that doesn’t need to make a big fuss to actually be successful at her job.
If y’all are of a certain age, or have kids of a certain age, then you’d remember her strong debut in the Percy Jackson movies!!
I always remember her as Kate, Neil’s lost love, from White Collar.
At Tuesday her family is very well connected. She has a magical pr team.
Katy Perry is an idiot, first working with Dr Luke 😠😠😠 second her preview for “woman’s world” looks horribly inappropriate to prop up women. It looks like a 13 yr old boys idea of women.
I have never seen someone bungling an opportunity so bad. Everyone was rooting for her return. What a stupid move!
Her video preview is a joke.
I would have welcomed her comeback, her music can be fun, but now I hope she fails and goes away. I just can’t with her. Her messaging is too problematic. She pretends to be someone who celebrates strong women. Someone should tell her squeezing your boobs and shaking your ass while working with a r*pist isn’t sending that message.
I really like Alexandra. I think she chooses good projects, she seems pretty down to earth and her Instagram is really well curated. Her wedding photos are gorgeous and she just comes off and someone who’s content & taking advantage of her opportunities. Parasocial I guess but she’s a stranger I root for.
Alexandra’s pregnancy photos are very cute. I didn’t know she was 38 years old!! If I remember correctly, she was a fan of Meghan’s aquamarine ring and got a ring similar to hers. Congratulations to her and her husband!
as someone who struggles with severe GI issues, the BRAT diet is indeed a thing, and has been around for ages and has absolutely nothing to do with currently slang
Yep. My doctor recommended this when I was in college for diarrhea and dealing with IBS flare-ups.
It’s the standard go-to for an IBS-D flare up and has been for decades (at least my doctors have always recommended it). It’s not some fad diet to lose weight, just to bind you up so you don’t go to the bathroom!
Yeah the BRAT diet is standard for IBS and still my go to for flair ups
Good Lord. Any mother who has had a kid with diarrhea or nausea knows about the brat diet ha,ha! I’ve heard it recommended so much at the pediatrician over many years. Works for grownups too. 😊
When they do the “White Collar” reboot I’m hoping it turns out that Kate is alive. Matt Bomer and Alexandra Daddario had good chemistyr and looked so pretty together. Agree with everyone about her eyes — they are mesmerizing.
I find Alexandra to be stunning. She’s got a very girl next door energy that is elevated by her striking blue eyes, and I think she’s underrated as an actress. Wishing her all the best!
My Lady Jane was so much fun to watch! One night I got so impatient and binged until the weeeee hours of the night. I had to wrk the next day… anyway, I had nothing else on queue to watch after, it felt so empty 😂
I don’t know how I’ve missed this series as it sounds great! Looking forward to watching!
I was wary at first, the trailer for it didn’t do anything for me. But after a few days I ran out of other stuff to watch and I binged it hard. Now I’m desperate for season two. The trailer did not do it justice!
That Erdem dress looks pretty on the model. It’s a bad choice for Scarlet given her height and curves (that pulled up the embellished overlay to awkwardly reveal the red slip).
And can Katy Perry just not? I’m getting second-hand embarrassment. Even AI would have generated a more relevant representation of women empowerment. Rosie the Riveter, really? That’s the best she could come up with, in this post-Dobbs era?