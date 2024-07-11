NYT editorial board: Donald Trump ‘is, quite simply, unfit to lead’

For months, if not years, the New York Times has been actively empowering Donald Trump and denigrating President Biden. This is the main thrust of the New York Times Pitchbot account, which mocks the NYT’s ability to spread negativity on every single thing President Biden does. In recent weeks, the NYT has been on a tear, reporting all manner of hysterical stories about Biden’s age. The Times is right in the center of whatever this operation is to kneecap Pres. Biden and VP Harris. But they want to be able to say “hey, we’re not completely anti-Biden!” So here it is, at long last, a New York Times editorial board piece called “Donald Trump is Unfit to Lead.” You can read the full piece here.
Next week, for the third time in eight years, Donald Trump will be nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president of the United States. A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great.
…Mr. Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency. He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people. Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Mr. Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him.
He is, quite simply, unfit to lead.
The Democrats are rightly engaged in their own debate about whether President Biden is the right person to carry the party’s nomination into the election, given widespread concerns among voters about his age-related fitness. This debate is so intense because of legitimate concerns that Mr. Trump may present a danger to the country, its strength, security and national character — and that a compelling Democratic alternative is the only thing that would prevent his return to power. It is a national tragedy that the Republicans have failed to have a similar debate about the manifest moral and temperamental unfitness of their standard-bearer, instead setting aside their longstanding values, closing ranks and choosing to overlook what those who worked most closely with the former president have described as his systematic dishonesty, corruption, cruelty and incompetence.
That task now falls to the American people. We urge voters to see the dangers of a second Trump term clearly and to reject it. The stakes and significance of the presidency demand a person who has essential qualities and values to earn our trust, and on each one, Donald Trump fails.
“Given widespread concerns among voters about his age-related fitness…” This is untrue. Following the debate two weeks ago, most polls showed the debate didn’t change voters’ minds either way, and focus groups and voters interviewed all said that Trump came across as especially unhinged. The voters are not the ones leading this dumbf–k, shoot-ourselves-in-the-dick agenda. The media, a handful of billionaires and several disloyal Democrats are the ones coordinating the “age-related fitness” conversation. The voters already spoke in 2020 and in this year’s primaries.
As for what the Times writes about Trump… it’s too little too late. They could have done this after the man was convicted of 34 felony counts. They could have done this after he orchestrated an insurrection and tried to overthrow the government. They could have done this after E. Jean Carroll won her lawsuit, or when Trump was indicted for stealing classified documents. And on and on.
The only thing I keep coming back to is that it’s only July. I genuinely think most average Americans were not paying close attention to the past two weeks of trumped-up hysteria over Biden’s age, especially given that there was a long holiday weekend in there too. If this sh-t is still the conversation in September, we’re all in big trouble.
I am curious to see how all of this affects ratings and subscription numbers. I have gone from being a news junkie to watching nothing and reading from very select publications and only a few writers and commentators. I know many people have done the same. If all of this was done for clicks and viewership, is it working? I’m most curious about MSNBC and CNN.
I cancelled my subscription last week for the uneven reporting on Biden/Trump. I’m keeping my eye on that rag.
I did the same, and I’ve had a subscription for literal decades. It’s not the first time I’ve considered cancelling in the past few years, but I am so steaming mad that I only wish I could have yelled at them more while doing it.
I’ve heard a lot of stories about cancelled subscriptions, which makes me wonder if that’s why they produced this editorial.
I suspect this op ed came out BECAUSE they saw their subscriptions fall off a cliff. I don’t trust this as any good faith effort. I’ve seen NYT launder Republican talking points without basic fact checking for decades. This is CYA.
That’s been my survival strategy, too.
That and baseball, HGTV and Celebitchy.
Same. I’ve been ignoring it all; I simply can’t take it.
That TIME magazine cover actually gave me the chills!
Yep, it’s just too much unless you want to completely shut down. Kate Missington was a good diversion for a while but she’s alive so … The NYT failed to also mention that The Orange Menace would continue sell the US out to Putin like the traitor he is. Biden has done a good job because he can work on a team. Trump is an evil boob of a narcissist, how TF is he even a threat? I guess people wondered that about Hitler too.
Honestly, I can’t bear to read or watch any political news at all*. I’ve dropped my subscriptions. Biden’s age seems to be the big headline on every news site, and I just scroll right past it. If my husband is watching the news on TV, I leave the room as soon as I hear the name “Trump”. I’ve struggled with anxiety for most of my life, and this clusterfuck has sent it into hyperdrive. I know about the serious threats to our democracy if Trump is reelected (Project 25, holy fuck), and that’s reason enough for me to vote blue no matter who the candidate is, so I almost feel like, why stress myself out further by going deeper? I feel guilty for thinking that way, like I’m being a bad citizen, but oh my God, I want this to be over. Just give me some milk of amnesia and wake me up for Election Day.
*I make an exception for political posts here, because almost everybody seemes to be able to disagree politely, and many take the time to patiently explain things, like the mess that would likely ensue if we tried to replace Biden at this stage. Thank you to everybody who is keeping a cool head!
@Miranda everything you just said! It’s like you are in my head. I’ll even add if I see anything on social media etc that someone I know or previously liked is MAGA, I lose all respect.
With you @miranda. I want this to be done with. Vote blue. Don’t vote for trump. I don’t know what else to say. My youngest sister who I’ve loved all my life has 3 kids that I love more than anything and she walks around with trump cups and trump clothes she puts her kids in. Small favors she doesn’t put it on them near me. She’s obsessed with human trafficking but sees no problem putting her two year old daughter in a trump dress. She is putting the name of a rapist on her 2 yr old daughter!!!!! While lecturing me about trafficking and democrats. I feel horrified pretty constantly.
Interesting timing considering people like Mark Hamil have announced they have cancelled their NYT subscription over the past few days.
I see many, many people canceling their NYT subscriptions. This is damage control.
Just saw a recent report that CNN has lost 20% viewership between last year and this year. Keep in mind, CNN has had ratings problems for years, so it isn’t solely relegated to their asymmetrical criticism of Biden compared to Trump. That said, I have no doubt they won’t be gaining key demographics back if they keep this up, which is especially egregious in an election year where they tend to see their ratings increase.
This is a factor that a lot of people I don’t believe are really paying attention to. All of the cable news networks posted record-breaking ratings between 2015, and 2021. Not to mention the dozens of book deals that were signed between that time. Trump’s chaos is good for business. People hate watch, people anxiety watch, people gloat watch. And Joe Biden and his administration is boring. They are competent, they don’t have a lot of turnover, they are beating back inflation, job growth is growing, and they are working on ways to combat big business greed. This is not interesting for people that have 3 hours shows on cnn, or MSNBC every night if we’re just being blunt. And the people who run these networks, and the faces of these networks will not be adversely affected in a negative way ( they think) by a second Trump presidency.
I know CNN had huge ratings drop when they aired a trump town hall one or two days after the E. Jean Carroll court decision.
This is from an article
Chris Licht has exited CNN a little over a year after he was hired as CEO, a short but turbulent tenure at the cable network mired in controversy, plunging ratings and a horribly haywire Donald Trump town hall event that irretrievably broke staff morale.
https://www.thewrap.com/cnn-ceo-chris-licht-exits-out-fired-trump-town-hall/
Here’s a quote from a Vox article, August 25, 2022 from John Malone. He is a billionaire who sits on the board of CNN:
“I would like to see CNN evolve back to the kind of journalism that it started with, and actually have journalists, which would be unique and refreshing,” he said. Then he suggested a model: “Fox News, in my opinion, has followed an interesting trajectory of trying to have ‘news’ news, I mean some actual journalism, embedded in a program schedule of all opinions.”
I haven’t had anything to do with CNN for about 2 years now. They just keep getting worse.
@Dee, 🎯.
They could have written this about DT in 2020 also. His character is the same as it was then.
And 2016, 2012, ad infinitum. Pepperidge Farm ( black people) remember when he took out a full page ad calling for the execution of five black men. And doubled down when they were acquited by DNA evidence. I’m not giving any grace to their both siderism. One guy is old and makes gaffes sometimes, the other is a convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, admitted racist and misogynist and also is old with evidence of significant cognitive decline. The 500 articles about Biden in the last two weeks should have been about Trump the last 10 years.
The past columns about Biden vs. Trump (the actual felon running for office) reminds me about how the media focused on Hillary Clinton (But her emails!) instead of Trump in 2016, and look how that turned out.
Oh God, I’d forgotten about that flag-humping photo.
Yes! This one editorial doesn’t erase all the crap they’ve printed since the run up to the last election, during trump’s tragic administration, and afterward. Too little, too late, NYT.
The NYT is Trump’s hometown newspaper. They knew he was unfit coming down the escalator but chose to focus all of their attention on Hillary’s emails.
I mean, as Kaiser said the NYT should have been saying this a long time ago. I guess better late than never. Perhaps the NYT gets some perverse pleasure in seeing that the presidential race is a mess.
Or they finally woke up and realized their subscribers are leaving them in droves.
He’s going to win. I hope everyone is getting prepared. The country is upended…its citizens (a heck of a lot) have no idea who or what they’re voting for.
I don’t see how he can win. The first time he was elected because the independent voters gave him a chance, thinking what could go wrong. He was a disaster, he made the covid pandemic worse than it could be under a sane administration. He still has his royal republican followers, but that isn’t enough to win the presidency.
I agree with you Sevenblue. Everything you said and I do believe that Project 2025 has scared a LOT of people. Let us not forget how the focused Democrats (emphasis on focused) came out in Ohio, Virginia and state after state and voted blue. Add to the fact that every single candidate that the game show host endorsed lost.
@Sevenblue, he will win, and this is how:
– GOP raising an “army” of poll watchers and poll workers (per RNC Chair Lara Trump’s own description) to intimidate, harass, question and – mark my words – surreptitiously throw out/replace any ballot cast by people of color and anyone they suspect not to be MAGA
– with MAGA governors, state assemblies, etc., they will find reasons to discount dem votes and certify wins for Trump at state levels in purple states
– By Dems infighting about over whether or not to throw out all the primary votes and millions of dollars already raised to dump Biden/Harris and start over with new candidates who have, at best, only local/regional support
I’m sick to my stomach every time I think about what will happen in November
He will win by people like the one in the other post thinking they’re making a “statement” by voting for RFK. He’ll win by people believing Biden is too old but that Trump is a spring chicken at 2 years younger (and frankly talk about showing signs of cognitive decline…) He’ll win by a slim margin, but with the electoral college, a slim margin in Ohio or Wisconsin or Pennsylvania will be enough.
He’ll win by people who cant “bring themselves” to vote for Biden, the same way some couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary in 2016.
I’m not saying its a definite, because I honestly don’t think it is, but that’s how it will happen.
Plus some good old fashioned voter intimidation and possible election fraud.
@Becks1 – THIS. And there are a lot of voters who are young – first time voters who want to vote third party to make a statement and don’t realize what is at stake. I understand their idealism but as a jaded “middle aged woman” I keep telling them they are not only throwing their vote away but helping Trump win.
@DK – I’ll be working as an interpreter on Election Day, and talking to other poll workers, many are genuinely afraid of the possible tactics the GOP “army” might use to “disappear” votes and intimidate voters. January 6 showed us that they’ll turn violent at Dear Leader’s command.
I fear he’ll win for much of the same reason he won in 2016. Voter apathy with poor turnout. When a large chunk of the eligible voters stay home and don’t vote…the unimaginable can happen.
People couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary but wouldn’t vote for The Orange Buffoon, so they stayed home.
People can’t seem to bring themselves to vote for Biden but won’t vote for The Orange Buffoon…..
The most viable 3rd party candidate, RFK Jr, would only potentially split democrat votes (his anti vaccine status makes him an automatic no go for me)
We’re in trouble.
They will cheat.
Funny you should mention getting prepared. I got to the second comment and decided that if he wins I’m going to completely ignore everything written or spoken about him, unless it’s a jail sentence. His cruelty and his appalling greed upset me too much.
I wish I could just ignore things if–IFFFF–he gets elected. I’m a federal employee & one of the first things Project 25 calls for is to fire all of us. I can’t ignore that.
@BeanieBean, what now? Fire all government employees?! What batsh!ttery is this??
(I haven’t been online in a few days so I’m super out of the loop)
I doubt I will be able to ignore him for long actually, BeanieBean. His brand of ugly permeates everything. It won’t be as bad in Canada, but he still hates our PM.
@Lorelei: yep, here’s a few websites that explain it: https://protectdemocracy.org/work/trumps-schedule-f-plan-explained/
https://apnews.com/article/trump-biden-president-project-2025-33d3fc2999a74f4aa424f1128dca2d16
https://www.govexec.com/workforce/2024/02/trumps-civil-service-plans-unsettle-labor-leaders-start-campaign-season/394120/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/02/28/trump-plan-omb-schedule-f-nteu/
Searches for Peoject 2025 have surpassed Taylor Swift and the NFL. Hopefully, anyone waffling or unclear recognizes that not voting for Dems IS voting for that. Whoever takes office will likely be selecting two new Supreme Court Justices. And abortion is also still a major issue.
The unwavering focus and conversation should be on that.
I hope y’all are right. I’m so sick to my stomach, I’m trying reverse psychology….perhaps I won’t need medication lol.
Dems are governors in, off the top of my head, MI, WI, NC, AZ, and PA, five swing states.
I’m among those who have been researching Project 25. Holy wingnuts, Batman. I can’t believe they’re serious. I did see an article where Trump was trying to distance himself from the group, but I’m not buying it. He’s a menace.
If we make it through this election, I nominate Taraji P. Henson for Time’s Person of the Year just for the fact that her mentioning Project 2025 at the BET Awards was a game changer and the reason searches for it soared.
Christopher Bouzy says that Dump will lose bigly. CBouzy has accurately predicted 2020 GE and the last mid-terms. I’m sticking with CBouzy, even though I’m not American.
Same. Biden and Harris are THE ticket and they are going to win.
Appreciate bouzy’s tweets.
One of the first things they try to do in authoritarian states is to make people feel like voting doesn’t matter and that you can’t change anything. The corporate media in the states has also added to that sense of despair.
You can change things with a vote, especially in the swing states. I don’t know why they decided that Biden having one bad debate (and honestly not even the whole time, he got better in the latter half) means he is too old to continue to do the job he’s been doing and is still doing right now. They act like he was drooling at the podium. He wasn’t. You know who does? The orange idiot.
Maybe it’s racism because the elephant in the room is that Kamala can step in and do a great job right away if anything happened to Joe. Maybe it’s ratings. Who knows. But the pundit class is pretty crazy.
And of course there is the left progressive side which hates Biden because of the policy in Gaza. (Pro tip lefties, no US president from the Dem party will be better and fit your dream narrative of declaring Palestine a state. You need to keep a dictator out of your own country because he will put Arab Americans in camps sooner than you think).
And the same idiots who bitched about Bernie having his votes stolen from Hillary are now ok with primary votes being totally ignored? or voting for anti vax brain worm RFK jr? It’s insane.
Joe went and did a rally the next day without issue. And then a speech at NATO without issue. The guy is old but not a national embarrassment. There is tons of ageist and ableist talk. And pipe dreams about things that won’t happen. (Like packing the court when there is no house and senate supermajority).
Dems need to stop wanting the perfect candidate and go with who they have who has done a pretty decent job with domestic policy. Because changing the candidate now is a disaster. People will be pissed at removing Joe and lining up behind one perfect candidate is impossible.
Also the media needs to stop with false headlines saying Pelosi said Joe needs to go or Gretchen Whitmer when they never said that. All this confusion is eerily reminiscent of Russian dis information campaigns and it looks like mainstream news outlets like NYT and CNN are taking part in it.
The whole world is watching the states and hoping they make the right choice. Because we all will suffer.
Why are people falling for the Republican propaganda machine? Can we all take a deep breath and consider one thing? Are the Democrats now going to play by the Republican play book by ignoring the voters? That’s what is happening to those speaking aloud about Biden needing to step down. The primaries were very clear about who the VOTERS want. I think this needs to get attention.
There’s nothing wrong with Biden’s health. He said he wouldn’t run if he didn’t believe he would be in office for 4 years. It’s quite obvious that he has no cognitive issues. Frankly, I can’t think of ANYONE who has established relationships both here domestically and internationally over the decades he’s been in various political offices. I think he’s behind the countries in the middle east who all came out and said they were staying out of the Israel/Hama ‘war’ as long as it didn’t cross their borders. Don’t you think he talked with people and suggested something and they got together and made their views clear? We’ll never know because Biden doesn’t blow his own horn.
There’s so much conflict in the world right now. What we don’t need is someone else getting in and murkying up the waters.
Donation for Biden started coming in after the debate and through the weekend. I understand it was $38,000,000. Those of from the voters. They are not high dollar donors. The voters are backing him.
Biden came out of retirement to run in 2020. Does anyone think that was on his bingo card? I don’t. He could have said BEFORE the primaries that he wouldn’t run again. He didn’t, because the job isn’t done. He’ll be glad when he can hand it over to someone younger.
Trump is 78–how come no one is talking about his age? How come no one is talking about his obvious cognitive decline? Is it because Rupert Murdoch and his ilk now own so much of the credible media? Yes. It’s not enough what they have done to the UK, now they want to do it to the US. Putin must be quite happy with all of them. We know the Republicans are.
RFK Jr. is an admitted rapist and loon. And he’s bleeding Trump supporters which is why Trump wants him to drop out.
Polling is broken in this country and others and it’s still not showing the reality of the swings happening post Roe.
Trump isn’t going to win. Not unless as Kaiser says, we get on board with the Dem nominee.
No, Trump is not going to win, even though “Democrats” are trying to help him do so right now by trashing Biden-Harris. Every single woman I know would crawl through broken glass in a hurricane to vote against Trump.
No, he’s not. There’s no reason to become defeatist.
Too liitle too late. This should have happened when the 91 indictments were announced.
It should have happened in 2015.
Hell yeah.
The NYTimes has been ethically wrong about a lot of things, including having Maggie Haberman on staff after it was revealed the Trump administration told her what info to say and when. She’s still on CNN too. Haberman knew Trump was destroying White House documents (hella illegal) and she kept it to herself for the longest time.
Truthiness–ugh. Her, Kathleen Parker, Caitlin Flanagan, and Maureen Dowd are the Four Faux-Feminist Media Horsemen Of The Fascist Pick-Me Apocalypse.
They may finally be feeling that subscription money dry up. May Trump and the Times go down in flames and they can drag the Washington Post with them.
I always thought New Yorkers and the NYT hated the Trump family and thought of them as con artists?
New Yorkers do hate the Trump family. We don’t think of him as a con artist, we know for a fact that he is one. But the NYT has been in the bag for Trump since he was elected, and it’s baffling. Still, most NYers are so used to reading the NYT that we’ve just rolled our eyes or complained but kept our subscriptions anyway. I wonder how much this latest round of craziness is changing that. I know I finally cancelled my subscription.
Heh–arguably everyone in New York, New Jersey, _and_ Connecticut hates this guy. 😂 But the NYT has been ridiculously both-sides for years, swinging to the right after Fox hit big. They started with intellectual lightweights like David Brooks and Thomas Friedman, who claim to be middle of the road, but aren’t. They had the Queen Of Clinton-Hating Snark, Maureen Dowd, who did a lot of damage acting like Trump was just a cute crazy old dude. Then they added on open wingers like Ross Douthat for “fairness.”–and let a lot of their headlines take right-wing sides. Add to that the paper has been losing money hand-over-fist for a while…and you have a perfect “Let’s be Trump’s Pravada-lite” storm.
Sky is blue, water is wet, and Donald Trump is unfit to lead. My soul hurts every time I think of the fact that I live in country where some people actually vote for this monster. I got rid of my TV a year ago, if I can’t afford to leave this country if he’s back in the white house, I can at least stay unplugged.
To think that anyone with ears and eyes should have to be told that Trump is unfit. The only way to avert another Trump term is to go out and vote. I was going to say this in the other political post, but maybe it will be posted here: In addition to all the practical considerations which come with changing horses in mid-stream less than 4 months before the election, I feel I must point out that these people talking *hit about Biden’s last debate performance are similar to the ones who sat out the 2016 elections because they just weren’t “in love” with Hillary Clinton, even though she clearly won all her debates against Trump. She was articulate, sharp and her platform was that of the Democratic nominee. They STILL didn’t vote for her, and they allowed this ape in a red tie called Trump to become president of the United States. In the meantime, the Republicans held their noses (and their tongues) and voted for their candidate even though he was an inadequate and admitted p-grabber. Republicans are about to do the same thing again, only now Trump returns as a convicted felon — for crimes he committed while in high office for his own self-interests and personal enrichment. Any Democrat who can’t see that long enough to cast a vote for Biden AND HARRIS in November, while getting out the vote until then, is truly a myopic bedwetter.
Exactly this. I mean, I’m glad the NYT is saying the obvious, but it’s not exactly news. Trump’s sentencing in NYC should take place in September & I can’t imagine that’s going to win him votes from anyone who wasn’t already pretty deep in the cult.
And I know VP Harris is watching all this. If, as I hope, she’s the nominee in 2028, some of these folks will say that she’s smart, qualified, etc, but there’s something they just don’t love about her. (Can’t quite put their finger on it, etc.) I think history will show Biden & Harris are smart not to focus on polls or pundits, but just do the job well & meet voters on the ground. That’s how you win elections.
You said it.
ABSOFRICKINLUTELY he is unfit!
VOTE!
write postcards!
donate money!
educate!
So, what are they going to do about it? Are they going to continue to run speculative, poorly researched, top of the fold articles about a Parkinson’s doctor visiting the White House while ignoring Donald Trump being a literal foaming-at-the-mouth criminal menace? Too little, too late. The NYT has a lot of work to get out of the hole they’ve dug for themselves, at least for me.
That part really p*ssed me off. Presidents have yearly physicals & this Parkinson’s doc was just one of the ones running specialized tests. All clear. End of. Also per ACTUAL EXPERTS, age sometimes exacerbates stuttering, and Biden is a stutterer.
Parkinsons experts were visiting the White House for governmental reasons. Result: HR 2365 signed into law. The National Plan to end Parkinsons. This is like the media attention every time Hilary sneezed. Meanwhile Trump can’t even walk himself around golf courses, he’s just another old fat guy in a golf cart.
July 2, 2024:
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/legislation/2024/07/02/bill-signed-h-r-2365/
https://www.parkinson.org/about-us/news/national-plan-end-pd-act
Guys, I agree with everything you all say but I’m seriously worried. Trump has the edge right now, whether we agree or not! And Biden’s debate performance scared a lot of people. It may have scared enough people to not go vote for him!!! One more gaffe and that might be it! What are we going to do to keep Trump OUT?????
Phone Bank, Canvass, volunteer as a poll worker, donate so they can open offices in battle ground states. Actually speak to your friends and family who are consuming or repeating false information. We don’t have to sit back and just take it. Too many people want someone magic to just come in and fix it and not be a part of the democratic process themselves.
Aimee: 100% ! On Tuesday, I was at a postcard writing event in a super-blue Northern California county. It was a well-attended event! The writers were fired up. We were writing on behalf of a House candidate in Central California.
I’ve also printed a small (2×4″) infographic detailing the differences of the Biden/Harris team and Proj2025. I leave it in restrooms, bulletin boards, etc.
It’s not over!!! WE CAN DO THIS! VOTE VOTE VOTE!
Yup. Doing any of these things is a relief. We got Biden into the WH before, and we can do that again.
I mean, finally, the NYT is just stating the obvious but its about time they actually are saying it.
More and more news outlets should be focusing on the damage a Trump presidency will do and not just Biden’s age. And I mean really focusing on it, reiterating what he did in his first term that was so horrible, repeat the things he has said he will do in his next term, etc. Drum it into people’s heads how bad this is going to be for pretty much everyone except rich white men. And even some of them might find that the party of face eating leopards will eat their faces.
Hi Becks. There was a really good article in the Guardian, I think, but I can’t find it, which said Biden’s performance and the negative reaction to it grabbed headlines and pulled focus from some of the indefensible allegations and crap “facts” Trump got away with on the night. I scratch my head at Trump’s fanbase, who seem victims, perhaps willingly, of the most basic populism. He tells them he fights to rid politics of the rich and entitled, all the while smoke screening his great fortune. It’s amazing how much he deludes them. They deserve better.
It might be this one @sparrow
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jul/06/biden-trump-race-rebecca-solnit
I come from a NYT family. My father read it every day and did the crossword puzzle. My sister worked there for several years, as did my niece.
I used to subscribe myself. I cut it down to just the Sunday edition about 15 years ago. After the 2016 election, I cancelled it entirely.
They are complicit in Trump being elected in the first place. While I respect the abilities of plenty of the journalists who work there, and think they have good articles on a lot of topics, I am disgusted by their leadership.
Same. I grew up with almost my entire family subscribing, and I’d always end up reading it. I have no idea what happened to it. The only thing I can think of is that the younger member of the Sulzberger family, the one who’s running the show now, is a lot more conservative than the prior generations of Sulzbergers? In any case, it’s so sad to see what happened to a once-great newspaper.
Dear US CBers – I have faith that Biden will prevail but I feel your pain as at one point I didn’t think the UK would oust the Tories. People woke up to the alternative of more years of a Tory gov and I think that is now what is happening with Trump – Project 2025 and his convictions/charges have damaged him and no amount of bluster can hide that.
I know the GOP and their MAGA Turnips will try and steal the vote again but this time we know what they will try and do – I believe that the sane American voters will prevail, I guess we all have to. And I hope Biden has prepared better security for the Capitol regardless of the result.
This could be the last free election ever in American history. There is no do over on this! The stakes are that high.
That is my fear… that many don’t realize there are no do-overs. Everything is on the line in November.
Seriously–if France’s awful right-winger LePen and Britain’s Tory Party can be beaten, Trump can. And just about all the pundits and “smart money” had LePen winning in a landslide…
This is not the 1st time mainstream media has undermined Biden , but each and every time time he’s defied them all and Won! If I had a dashboard of how many times Biden has pulled a victory it would show Biden 10 vs mainstream media 0. The Loser has always been DJT since 2020.
I get my news from late night comedy shows. It is the most accurate. Seth Myers, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, & Stephen Colbert. The Daily Show without fail!! I watch them on youtube~
Honestly John Oliver is my most trusted news source at this point. I wish he would do a longer version of his show where he reports on politics in-depth (he always mentions political matters but half of each episode of his show is devoted to some detailed journalistic reporting on a specific topic — which is great but I want his excellent writing team to tackle U.S. and world politics a LOT). It’s nice that on the Max.com platform, John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight is classified under the “News” tab along with CNN.
Not American. I always front my comments with “not American”, because, as with our system here in the UK, each to their own and each way of doing elections looks very different from the outside in. But: thank goodness for a proper article. I read this in The Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jul/09/biden-polling-debate-trump.
I can’t comment on George Clooney so I’ll leave my comment here. They had a quote from him on one of the morning news shows this morning saying something like of all of the governors, congresspersons, etc. that he’s spoken to they are overwhelming in Biden stepping back.
How in the hell does an ACTOR who may or may not be a constituant have access to all of these elected officials? Is it because he’s a major Democratic donor? Money talks?
Not only is he a donor but he’s a headliner. Which Democrat fundraising dinner will be able to charge more per plate….one with just the politicians or the politicians PLUS George Clooney? Where you can then charge more for a meet and greet, etc? He gives money and has the potential to be a money draw. (Him and other celebrities for both parties)
This is also untrue: ‘a similar debate about the manifest moral and temperamental unfitness’ of trump. The dems are NOT having a debate about the ‘moral and temperamental unfitness’ of Biden.
🎯
The NYT AND George Clooney can FOH all the way to the moon. Especially Clooney since that elitist lives in Italy or whoever he has his homes. And yeah NYT, Trump is a demon so why don’t we all pull together and make sure he never steps foot in the White House again. Stop this ridiculous waffling. As far as Biden’s chances, remember a lot of pundits thought that fascist in France was going to win but she didn’t thank God. I’m not seeing any energy for RFK and there is no democrat who can get in the race at this late hour and win. Its delusional to think otherwise.
Right. Clooney’s going to be OK no matter the outcome of this election, the rest of us (most of us) won’t be.
Yup. That is what pisses me off the most about Clooney, Rob Reiner and Stephen King. They are all going to be just fine if that monster gets back in office. The rest of us will not be.
Clooney has a villa in Italy which is currently run by a racist right wing PM who is an admirer of Mussolini. He’ll be fine.
Clooney sold his Lake Como place. IIRC, he lives in France–which just staved off a right-wing political takeover…
Clooney’s op-ed made me seething with rage. A lot people keep bringing up polling, which is all over the place and despite what naysayers here say, many polls show Biden not in as bad of shape as the media narratives want you to believe. But what causes real damage beyond one bad debate performance is fueling the flames of those media narratives, which is what Clooney and some donors and elected Democrats are doing. If we lose in November, some blame should fall at Clooney’s feet (along with the other flame throwers in the the media, punditry class, and Democratic Party). This is more about his ego and his desire to have control over the Democratic Party. Sure, he may care about democracy, but he’s driven by his own hubris with how he handled this situation. And if we do lose, that should be a blemish on his legacy. Screw him.
They’re only figuring this out? A pox on the NYT. Fuckers.
*Gasp* not the incompetent nincompoop who thinks Hannibal Lector was a great man….who’s apparently dead now😵💫, doesn’t know how energy efficient appliances work or why they exist, and every sane person knows the rest of the plethora reasons why he shouldn’t be president much less the Republican nominee🤮
And yet, the NYT has been hammering how Biden is also unfit to lead and must step down. So, what are we supposed to do with that? The NYT has become an irrelevant rag…at least when it comes to news and politics. It’s still pretty good on the arts, but I can get that in other places without any added aggravation.
LOL They got the message, finally.
“Given widespread concerns among voters about his age-related fitness…” This is untrue. Following the debate two weeks ago, most polls showed the debate didn’t change voters’ minds either way, and focus groups and voters interviewed all said that Trump came across as especially unhinged. The voters are not the ones leading this dumbf–k, shoot-ourselves-in-the-dick agenda. The media, a handful of billionaires and several disloyal Democrats are the ones coordinating the “age-related fitness” conversation. The voters already spoke in 2020 and in this year’s primaries.
—Saying it, again, @Kaiser—louder, for the people in the back.
I even unfollowed Aaron Rupar and Stephen King when they started piling on about Biden. I don’t know what in the world the media is doing. My tv will not be on any news networks. I’ve canceled all subscriptions. Blocked/unfollowed all accounts. I’ll stick with the Associated Press.
I’m watching MSNBC right now and the author of an article in the Atlantic is talking about how Trump is planning for a landslide. They are also discussing the republican party training 100K people to monitor the polls(intimidation!). The democrats need to unify against TFG and quit squabbling.
I would reconsider my lack of faith in a higher power if there were to be a well-placed bolt of lightning the next time that lying sack of shit opens his mouth.
Every accusation is a confession with every steaming member of their turd-pile party, but their followers gleefully overlook that his entire campaign is the last-ditch effort of a one-man crime spree to save himself at the cost of a country, democracy and who knows how many lives.
I’d settle for him just keeling over, but I hope he runs afoul of his master and gets too close to a high-rise window.
Why no more comments on George Clooney? Where does he get off with the “We don’t want…?” I wasn’t aware that George Clooney was the official voice of the Democratic Party.
It is RBG all over again. Dems do learn from past mistakes, albeit slowly, nervously. Winning is all that matters: having faith and fingers crossed is grossly insufficient when numbers and probabilities exist to guide us a predictable future outcome. Make no mistake the Obamas will be there telling him he must step aside as a last resort, they are hoping he doesn’t make them do it. Obama made the massive blunder with RBG, he knows he could have had her retire. And the consequences from her selfish decision are dire and long-lasting. Biden will be replaced, it’s only a matter of time and dignity.
Gee it’s like everyone cancelled their NYT subscription and this half assed editorial will make everyone come back. I subscribed for decades & cancelled it even though they tried to ‘entice’ me to keep it with the $1/week promotion. My son had a free subscription through school & cancelled it.
At this point, we’re only watching Joy Reid & Katie Phang on MSNBC. MeidasTouch Media is our other go to for news. Every other network coverage is anxiety & high blood pressure inducing.
As I’ve said, I will vote for a comatose Biden over Trump, but I have been worried about the low ratings of Biden and the apathy in the Democratic Party before the debate towards Biden. My fear has been we won’t have the turnout on election day that we had in 2020 for our candidate, but Trump will have the same turnout. I have been worried about that even before the debate.
Biden’s mental decline is very concerning to me, but it does appear too late to do anything about it. What I want is to do the best thing possible to win this election. BUT I also feel that George Clooney is extremely close with Obama, and there is no way President Obama didn’t know about what George was doing. Is President Obama behind the scenes part of a group that wants Biden to step down? I trust President Obama. But if there isn’t some bulletproof plan in place, then what our party needs is circling the wagons and standing behind this Biden/Harris.
I am terrified by what is going on. I am terrified young college-age voters aren’t going to turn out. Where are all the rallies from young people about pro-choice and what is being done to women’s rights? Do they not understand what has happened in this country that is taking women backward to 50 years ago?
But I can’t see a way to win either if Biden steps down at this stage of the game. I’ve always been upset that Kamala wasn’t utilized more during these four years in a strategic way for voters to see her as president.
Anyway, I just needed a safe place to vent. What is going on with the Supreme Court is a dystopian nightmare. How can people not see that democracy hangs in the balance? Of course, I am voting for Biden/Harris. I just pray Biden keeps it together. And if he needs to step down, then I pray for our party and that we pull together for the sake of keeping Trump out of the White House.
I have relied on the New York Times for decades, and I also am very upset with their lack of coverage about racist/misogynistic/dictator/convicted felon Trump compared to Biden. I expected balanced coverage from them. I just canceled my subscription and told them why in no uncertain terms.
I agree – during July people are still enjoying summer and enjoying their summer vacations. Which BTW a few days ago Americans broke the record again for passing TSA security at the airport on a single day beating our own record only a few weeks ago. Does this sound like the economy is in bad shape to anybody – I mean 🙄🙄🙄🙄. Disposable incomes have gone up, wages now are more than grocery prices, inflation is creeping down, the housing crisis isn’t as bad compared to other countries- most everyone else around the world is still having their own financial and economic crisis (living overseas for 6 mths you can see how America is richer – although yeah we have a lot of problems here- but economy wise it’s literally night/day. )
Biden didn’t really have a bad night , his opponent who is a convicted felon, rapist and pedophile(and there’s evidence he’s hung out with Epstein waaay to many times) lied his way throughout the debate and mainstream media wants to just focus on Biden’s age. Which Trump has been in cognitive decline for years, he can’t even stand up straight and slouches when he stands and walks compared to Biden.
Any idiot should realize that tRump is not fit to be President. He never was, and never will be. It is abhorrent to me that anyone defends this felon, that anyone would vote for him…even if by some miracle he loses (a miracle I pray for constantly) I worry about the future of America. Far too many people got sucked into the Cult of the Orange Idiot, and it happened far too easily. To my eye, America as a society is very weak, and I am not sure how that will improve going forward.
Sorry for my pessimism.
I thinks It’s mostly the mainstream media . Each time the mainstream media say Biden has been down and out , he defies them all and still wins. The real Loser since 2020 has been DJT – his GOP candidates has lost a variety of elections and he’s now a convicted felon.
It’s just like British tabs making up bull crap.