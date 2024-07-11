NYT editorial board: Donald Trump ‘is, quite simply, unfit to lead’

For months, if not years, the New York Times has been actively empowering Donald Trump and denigrating President Biden. This is the main thrust of the New York Times Pitchbot account, which mocks the NYT’s ability to spread negativity on every single thing President Biden does. In recent weeks, the NYT has been on a tear, reporting all manner of hysterical stories about Biden’s age. The Times is right in the center of whatever this operation is to kneecap Pres. Biden and VP Harris. But they want to be able to say “hey, we’re not completely anti-Biden!” So here it is, at long last, a New York Times editorial board piece called “Donald Trump is Unfit to Lead.” You can read the full piece here.

Next week, for the third time in eight years, Donald Trump will be nominated as the Republican Party’s candidate for president of the United States. A once great political party now serves the interests of one man, a man as demonstrably unsuited for the office of president as any to run in the long history of the Republic, a man whose values, temperament, ideas and language are directly opposed to so much of what has made this country great. …Mr. Trump has shown a character unworthy of the responsibilities of the presidency. He has demonstrated an utter lack of respect for the Constitution, the rule of law and the American people. Instead of a cogent vision for the country’s future, Mr. Trump is animated by a thirst for political power: to use the levers of government to advance his interests, satisfy his impulses and exact retribution against those who he thinks have wronged him. He is, quite simply, unfit to lead. The Democrats are rightly engaged in their own debate about whether President Biden is the right person to carry the party’s nomination into the election, given widespread concerns among voters about his age-related fitness. This debate is so intense because of legitimate concerns that Mr. Trump may present a danger to the country, its strength, security and national character — and that a compelling Democratic alternative is the only thing that would prevent his return to power. It is a national tragedy that the Republicans have failed to have a similar debate about the manifest moral and temperamental unfitness of their standard-bearer, instead setting aside their longstanding values, closing ranks and choosing to overlook what those who worked most closely with the former president have described as his systematic dishonesty, corruption, cruelty and incompetence. That task now falls to the American people. We urge voters to see the dangers of a second Trump term clearly and to reject it. The stakes and significance of the presidency demand a person who has essential qualities and values to earn our trust, and on each one, Donald Trump fails.

[From The NY Times]

“Given widespread concerns among voters about his age-related fitness…” This is untrue. Following the debate two weeks ago, most polls showed the debate didn’t change voters’ minds either way, and focus groups and voters interviewed all said that Trump came across as especially unhinged. The voters are not the ones leading this dumbf–k, shoot-ourselves-in-the-dick agenda. The media, a handful of billionaires and several disloyal Democrats are the ones coordinating the “age-related fitness” conversation. The voters already spoke in 2020 and in this year’s primaries.

As for what the Times writes about Trump… it’s too little too late. They could have done this after the man was convicted of 34 felony counts. They could have done this after he orchestrated an insurrection and tried to overthrow the government. They could have done this after E. Jean Carroll won her lawsuit, or when Trump was indicted for stealing classified documents. And on and on.

The only thing I keep coming back to is that it’s only July. I genuinely think most average Americans were not paying close attention to the past two weeks of trumped-up hysteria over Biden’s age, especially given that there was a long holiday weekend in there too. If this sh-t is still the conversation in September, we’re all in big trouble.