King Charles has reportedly purchased a condo in NYC’s Billionaires’ Row

New York real estate is crazy and it gets crazier every year. New York developers have gone all-in on creating million-dollar condos and luxury apartments for the super-rich, gentrifying working class neighborhoods and crushing the middle class out of home ownership. But hey, at least New York has a “Billionaires’ Row” with luxury condos on offer for the richest people in the world. Speaking of, according to the NY Post, King Charles has purchased a $6.63 million condo on Billionaires’ Row. Why would the king of England need a luxury apartment in New York? Or rather, who will move into this apartment now that Charles has apparently purchased it?
King Charles has made a royal splash on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan, shelling out for a lavish condo unit at 111 W. 57th St, according to reports in the Real Deal and Crain’s. City finance records filed this week show this deal, for a unit in the development’s Steinway Hall portion, marks the final sale in the landmarked building.
Listed on the deed as “His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, Represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” the buyer snapped up unit 11A, a three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom pad on the 11th floor for $6.63 million.
The deal closed in June, according to the city register.
Who will bask in the 3,601-square-foot apartment’s luxury, with city views and access to a swanky swimming pool and sauna? It isn’t entirely clear, as the deed mentions Canada in an apparent purchase for that Commonwealth nation, though questions remain as to whether the home will belong to the King himself. Requests for comment and clarification from Buckingham Palace were not returned.
Robert McCubbing, senior trade commissioner and director of trade and investment at the Canadian consulate in New York, signed the deed on behalf of King Charles, the records show. The Post has reached out to McCubbing for comment as well.
The Billionaires’ Row complex features 60 residences, with 14 in the now-fully sold Steinway Hall and the remaining 46 full-floor and duplex homes in the adjacent 91-story tower boasting stunning Central Park views.
At the link, you can see some photos of the unit and the building – I find the decor rather gaudy, quite honestly. But I think it would appeal to Charles’s aesthetic – reportedly, he likes darker, enveloping rooms and lots of gold. Still, why the hell does Charles need a New York apartment? He has to be buying it for someone else. Not Andrew. Not Anne. Not the Edinburghs. Not William. Maybe Kate? LOL, is this her payoff? A quiet, discreet pied-à-terre away from the UK? Maybe it’s someone else entirely though. It has the feel of what Prince Albert of Monaco has done for his “other kids” – buying apartments, easing their way into society financially. Hm. Maybe it’s for one of Camilla’s kids? That would track.
I wonder if one of her grandkids is planning on going to college/university in NY? I think her oldest one is approaching college age.
That’s what I think too, that one of the Side Chick’s grandkids will probably be moving in eventually.
Too bad this won’t earn Chucky the Grandfather of the Year Award though, after all the awful things that have been said and done to Prince Archie and Princess Lili and their parents in his name.
I haven’t given up hope yet that the British public wakes up one day soon and abolishes the monarchy.
That’s good thinking and probably exactly what it is. TC&C will probably be in the states every now and then visiting. And Chuckles won’t be bothered to make a visit to California to see his youngest sons children. What a sad life.
KC3 needs to keep-hisarse back over there in England, we don’t want him.
The way I read this is it’s been purchased by the Canadian consulate. Charles name appears only because he is king .
Yeah, this is also my reading of this. I’m pretty sure that the Canadian consulate cannot purchase property for Charles personal use, even if he is king. That would come from Charles’ personal funds, no? Why Canada would want such an expensive apartment in that location is puzzling though, it’s not near the UN.
This condo is pretty close to the Canadian consulate in NYC. I assume it’s accommodation for a high ranking official.
100% it is how the Canadian government is referred to in contracts and litigation. Charles has nothing to do with it and wasn’t even involved.
Yup just bad reporting all around. minister of Foreign affairs is a federal government department.
Lots of things are held on behalf of the Crown by the government in Canada. For instance all of the tiny parcels of Reserve land for First Nations are held by ISC Indigenous Services Canada on behalf of the crown. Which means if you live on a reserve you can’t get a mortgage because you don’t actually own that land that you were forced on to.
Anyhow speaks to the challenge for Canada as a Nation to disentangle ourselves from the monarchy which is woven into all aspects of our laws court and government.
And that type of condo is NOT a billionaire condo in NYC.
THIS!! One of my best friends just bought an apartment on the Upper East Side worth more than that. (Her 35th floor Central Park views are astonishing). She’s a lawyer, married to hedge fund guy and they are not billionaires.
This sounds like a new apartment for the Canadian Ambassador to the UN. If Charles was buying property for himself or for Cams’ grandkids, it would be through an LLC, not in his own name or as “King of Canada”.
Glad you clarified!
Otherwise I was wondering whether he bought this for access to Memorial Sloan Kettering for treatment…
$6.63 million is not billionaire status for NY.
A condo and not a townhouse or penthouse? The King of England must be afraid of what an NYC co-op board would find in his finances and being grilled about who would be living there, when, and why.
3,600 square feet is as big as a house and a condo is different from a co-op.
Definitely has Camilla’s hoof prints all over it.
Marie-Antoinette didn’t actually say “let them eat cake”, but I can see this lot saying it.
True or not, his “subjects” need to wake up and think about how he has so much money. They literally do not work, have no businesses, yet are worth more and more and more. Wake up.
So thats why he’s been hoarding bags of cash for decades 🤨🤔.. my first thought is an exiled home for Camilla because Chucky is much worse than they have said. I doubt anyone would be safe from Peggy once Chuck is gone.
I doubt Camilla would move to the USA. She knows too much to be exiled.
Anything the Canadian government does is in right of the king so it sounds like it’s a Canada thing and not a Charles thing.
I’m guessing most countries have lodgings in big cities for officials etc. wasn’t William in one for the UK for meeting those people “at” the UN?
Though as a Canadian I am wondering why they chose this specific location and price point.
I replied similar to this above.. It’s a Canadian purchase imo.
That’s my thought as well – its a Canadian government purchase for…..something. Ambassador residence? Official residence for visiting dignitaries? Heck maybe even a permanent place for the PM to stay when visiting NYC? IDK.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the department that handles consulates and embassies around the world. We don’t have a Secretary of State but a Minister of Foreign Affairs who does the equivalent of what Hillary Clinton and others did on behalf of the U.S.
Great context. The mention of Canada made me think this wasn’t KC himself.
This was purchased by the Canadian government so everything I have read says more than likely an ambassador residence for Canada.
The crown still owns over 30 properties in NYC alone, most purchased by Queen Elizabeth. So, it isn’t that unusual for them to buy something to expand their portfolio if it was made by Charles.
Tinfoil hat: this is mighty close to Sloan Kettering and would be much easier to make this secure and discrete than other places in the city if someone were to say enter and exit for treatment. No one would blink an eye in the neighborhood or building if the king or future queen were seen regularly.
If his grandmother purchased 30 properties in NYC, why does Harry have to stay in a hotel when he goes there with Meghan?
OMG what if its for William, so he has a base to “take america” or as a peace offering since he wont get royal lodge.
Charles needs to stay out of NYC and william too. Maybe William can jog in central park
This is a Canadian government purchase. Government contracts are completed under the monarch’s authority.
Exactly.
“are completed under the monarch’s authority.”
Yes but only symbolically. Since Canada has not abolished the monarchy (yet), this is just the way you refer to the government. Charles wouldn’t know anything about the purchase or have any say whatsoever. Man, civics education is really dead among journalists isn’t it (and most people)? Or maybe this is willful ignorance to have a story.
@mia4s may I respectfully suggest that you might need some further education on Canadian civics? Although in practice the role of the crown is symbolic, the governor general, acting on behalf of the crown, actually has extensive powers deriving from Canadian confederacy in 1867. In practice the GG is meant to act on advice of the PM and Cabinet. However the GG has the power to prorogue or dissolve Parliament.
Just when your heir promises to end homelessness at home, you just got to buy yourself your 300th property and this one’s on Billionaires’ Row all the way across the world.
Canadian here. When lawsuits are commenced by or against the Canadian government, it has to be named “his majesty the king, in right of Canada ( or if it’s the provincial govt , Ontario) represented by (the relevant ministry)
This is what Commonwealth realms are stuck having to do.
Charles has nothing to do with it. It’s the Canadian federal government that purchased it.
Does Charles have access to it if he visits? He would, but he also can stay at the UK consulate as well.
May I be the first to pull up the welcome mat for Chuckles, his hag queen and all her offspring, not to mention Peg. They really need to stay the fuck outta here.
In Canada, the governor general represents the king. This seem to be for Mary Simon, or her representatives to use when related to work.
This has nothing to do with Charles except for the fact that acts by the government of Canada are officially done in the king’s name. It belongs to the government of Canada, not Charles. It’ll probably be used for the foreign minister or other VIPs when they’re in NYC for government business.
So interesting about the bad reporting. It seems the Murdoch-owned press in the US don’t know how the UK works and the Murdoch-owned press in the UK don’t know how the US works.
Curiouser and curiouser cried Alice.
As a Canadian tax paying citizen are my taxes going towards these kind of purchases cause NOPE
I went to the link (which I don’t do–I wanted to see the pictures). Yikes–dark walls. There was a comment at the bottom that this is NOT owned by Charles. It’s owned by the Canadian government, and explained the way the deed was made out shows that. They think it will be used by some government official like an Ambassador, etc.
Can I say again. Dark. Walls.
And how very large and generous of him to have “heat banks” for the poor souls who can’t afford their energy bills during England’s winters. Biggest jerk ever.
I think it is for him to discreetly visit Harry and the grandchildren.