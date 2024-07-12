King Charles has reportedly purchased a condo in NYC’s Billionaires’ Row

New York real estate is crazy and it gets crazier every year. New York developers have gone all-in on creating million-dollar condos and luxury apartments for the super-rich, gentrifying working class neighborhoods and crushing the middle class out of home ownership. But hey, at least New York has a “Billionaires’ Row” with luxury condos on offer for the richest people in the world. Speaking of, according to the NY Post, King Charles has purchased a $6.63 million condo on Billionaires’ Row. Why would the king of England need a luxury apartment in New York? Or rather, who will move into this apartment now that Charles has apparently purchased it?

King Charles has made a royal splash on Billionaires’ Row in Manhattan, shelling out for a lavish condo unit at 111 W. 57th St, according to reports in the Real Deal and Crain’s. City finance records filed this week show this deal, for a unit in the development’s Steinway Hall portion, marks the final sale in the landmarked building. Listed on the deed as “His Majesty the King in Right of Canada, Represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs,” the buyer snapped up unit 11A, a three-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom pad on the 11th floor for $6.63 million. The deal closed in June, according to the city register. Who will bask in the 3,601-square-foot apartment’s luxury, with city views and access to a swanky swimming pool and sauna? It isn’t entirely clear, as the deed mentions Canada in an apparent purchase for that Commonwealth nation, though questions remain as to whether the home will belong to the King himself. Requests for comment and clarification from Buckingham Palace were not returned. Robert McCubbing, senior trade commissioner and director of trade and investment at the Canadian consulate in New York, signed the deed on behalf of King Charles, the records show. The Post has reached out to McCubbing for comment as well. The Billionaires’ Row complex features 60 residences, with 14 in the now-fully sold Steinway Hall and the remaining 46 full-floor and duplex homes in the adjacent 91-story tower boasting stunning Central Park views.

[From The NY Post]

At the link, you can see some photos of the unit and the building – I find the decor rather gaudy, quite honestly. But I think it would appeal to Charles’s aesthetic – reportedly, he likes darker, enveloping rooms and lots of gold. Still, why the hell does Charles need a New York apartment? He has to be buying it for someone else. Not Andrew. Not Anne. Not the Edinburghs. Not William. Maybe Kate? LOL, is this her payoff? A quiet, discreet pied-à-terre away from the UK? Maybe it’s someone else entirely though. It has the feel of what Prince Albert of Monaco has done for his “other kids” – buying apartments, easing their way into society financially. Hm. Maybe it’s for one of Camilla’s kids? That would track.