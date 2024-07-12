Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s divorce settlement is ‘not done yet,’ wonder why?

In recent weeks, there’s been renewed focus on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s situation, especially as it pertains to their six children and their divorce. By all appearances, the kids want nothing to do with their father, to the point where five out of six of them have already dropped the “Pitt” surname legally, socially or academically. The Jolie-Pitt divorce is still ongoing, although it was bifurcated several years back. Meaning, Brad and Angelina are legally divorced but the terms of their divorce (settlement, custody, finances) are nowhere near settled. September will mark the eight-year anniversary of Angelina taking the kids off the plane in LA, fleeing the airport and immediately filing for divorce after Brad assaulted and terrorized them for hours. Well, People Mag had an update this week:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are slowly approaching a divorce settlement nearly eight years after their breakup. “Both sides are still talking,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE of remaining issues in the divorce negotiations, “but it’s not done yet.” A source recently told PEOPLE that Pitt, 60, has “virtually no contact” with their adult children, but per his agreement with Jolie, “he has visitation with the younger kids.” In recent months, his interaction with the younger children has been more limited because of his filming schedule. (Pitt has been filming F1 in the U.K., and was recently spotted spending time with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the British Grand Prix.) Meanwhile, Jolie, 49, is “very happy and content with her life,” another insider told PEOPLE, adding that she is “focused on her kids and work.” She will soon star as Maria Callas in the biopic Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, and directed the upcoming film Without Blood starring Salma Hayek-Pinault.

[From People]

Yeah, it’s not done yet and it probably won’t be done any time soon. In addition to the family court issues with the divorce, Brad is suing Angelina over her sale of Nouvel (her half of Miraval), and she’s countersuing him for being a liar, an abuser and a moron. The Miraval stuff is a huge reason why the divorce will likely not be finalized for years longer.

Meanwhile, Brad is up to his neck in legal dramas – back in May, Nouvel (now owned by Tenute del Mondo/Stoli) made new filings about Brad’s financial mismanagement and his spendthrift habits within Miraval. Stoli claims, in the latest filing, that “Pitt and Mondo Bongo have turned Château Miraval into their personal piggy bank. They have entered into a series of transactions using Château Miraval’s funds that have deprived Tenute of the profits and loan repayments to which it is entitled.” There are rumors going around that the French government has taken a dim view of Brad’s activities on the French property too. I’ve yet to see any of that filter down to the English-language media, which shows you that Pitt and his team are still very active in shutting down stories about all of the sh-t that’s going down in French and Luxembourg courts. Which is another reason why Pitt’s team has been throwing out a lot of stories about how Brad “feels” about Angelina and the kids too. That’s also why Brad and Ines were strutting around the British Grand Prix.