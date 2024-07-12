Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s divorce settlement is ‘not done yet,’ wonder why?

In recent weeks, there’s been renewed focus on Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s situation, especially as it pertains to their six children and their divorce. By all appearances, the kids want nothing to do with their father, to the point where five out of six of them have already dropped the “Pitt” surname legally, socially or academically. The Jolie-Pitt divorce is still ongoing, although it was bifurcated several years back. Meaning, Brad and Angelina are legally divorced but the terms of their divorce (settlement, custody, finances) are nowhere near settled. September will mark the eight-year anniversary of Angelina taking the kids off the plane in LA, fleeing the airport and immediately filing for divorce after Brad assaulted and terrorized them for hours. Well, People Mag had an update this week:
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are slowly approaching a divorce settlement nearly eight years after their breakup.
“Both sides are still talking,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE of remaining issues in the divorce negotiations, “but it’s not done yet.”
A source recently told PEOPLE that Pitt, 60, has “virtually no contact” with their adult children, but per his agreement with Jolie, “he has visitation with the younger kids.” In recent months, his interaction with the younger children has been more limited because of his filming schedule. (Pitt has been filming F1 in the U.K., and was recently spotted spending time with girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the British Grand Prix.)
Meanwhile, Jolie, 49, is “very happy and content with her life,” another insider told PEOPLE, adding that she is “focused on her kids and work.” She will soon star as Maria Callas in the biopic Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, and directed the upcoming film Without Blood starring Salma Hayek-Pinault.
[From People]
Yeah, it’s not done yet and it probably won’t be done any time soon. In addition to the family court issues with the divorce, Brad is suing Angelina over her sale of Nouvel (her half of Miraval), and she’s countersuing him for being a liar, an abuser and a moron. The Miraval stuff is a huge reason why the divorce will likely not be finalized for years longer.
Meanwhile, Brad is up to his neck in legal dramas – back in May, Nouvel (now owned by Tenute del Mondo/Stoli) made new filings about Brad’s financial mismanagement and his spendthrift habits within Miraval. Stoli claims, in the latest filing, that “Pitt and Mondo Bongo have turned Château Miraval into their personal piggy bank. They have entered into a series of transactions using Château Miraval’s funds that have deprived Tenute of the profits and loan repayments to which it is entitled.” There are rumors going around that the French government has taken a dim view of Brad’s activities on the French property too. I’ve yet to see any of that filter down to the English-language media, which shows you that Pitt and his team are still very active in shutting down stories about all of the sh-t that’s going down in French and Luxembourg courts. Which is another reason why Pitt’s team has been throwing out a lot of stories about how Brad “feels” about Angelina and the kids too. That’s also why Brad and Ines were strutting around the British Grand Prix.
Eight years. I can’t believe that the amount of money spent on lawyers has made any of the financial settlements worth it.
True, but it was never about money for Brad, it was about power and punishment. Only angie would care about making sure the kids will be able to get what ever they’re entitled to in the long run. That’s how I see it, at least.
Brad was counting on Angelina to agree to everything, just like Aniston. That he will give her some scraps and she will thank him for his kindness. But Angelina, first of all, is not stupid, and secondly, she also fights for the children and not only for herself, as has already been mentioned. Besides, he is entitled to the money from Miraval. Brad just robbed her and now he’s robbing the new owner.
Angelina is in a totally different position than Jen was. She has six kids with him and they had a way more co-mingled assets and joint business ventures. Also, Angelina is much more Brad’s “equal” in terms of star power. I can believe Brad thought it would be as simple as divorcing Jen (because he’s an idiot), but no way would it really work out that way!
He wanted her to sign NDA not to talk about his abuse. I am sure that plane from hell wasn’t the first time he abused her and her children.
Ugh this makes me sick. I’ve been in a similar situation for the past 7 years with my abusive ex. Good for her to keep thriving and living her life, it can truly be emotionally debilitating
He’s bleh 🤢
Girl is smug as if domestic abuser is a greatest catch, abuser who abused his children who still fear & loath him for carrying on abusing them in media and courts, putting them & their mother through hell .. yeah Ines got a great catch alright
Lol she absolutely is a prop. And she’s been chasing after that title for the last 2 years calling the paparazzi and wearing her stupid B necklace. And now they’re saying that she is happy for Brad to lead and she’s just happy to hang out with him and go to work events. That’s a prop. This is a woman who chased a billionaire in Europe but he wouldn’t marry her so then she met Paul and then Paul took her to Hollywood and then she met Brad and I would bet money they had an affair and that’s what ended her marriage to paul. That’s Brad’s Mo and Status climbing is her mo. I’d call that a prop and I think she’s happy to be one.
@Aerie She literally is Brad or Brad’s PR
The thirst is sooo strong with Brad and Ines. And People can go suck it with that “sources” bullcrap…at least on Angie’s side. Matthew Hiltzik is working hard for that money that Pitt’s been using from Miraval to clean and prop up his image. These People articles are just a latest of PR missives to either promote his car movie or direct attention away from something that’s about to go down with Brad.
Today is the twins birthday so he has to distract from that .
What a complete toxic mess this all is. I wrote and submitted social studies for the civil courts heard in DFW, so I’ve seen lots of toxic marriages with kids, break down.
I learned that both sides of these awful ones include both parties having profound and massive dysfunction.
Aside from my expertise, I still believe in karma. I’ll never not be convinced you don’t pay a huge price when you willfully engage in behavior and activities that harm and hurt other human beings.
Brad and Angie did it all short of having live sex in front of everyone when they coupled up.
I doubt either of them would say any of that was worth what their dealing with now 😒
Blaming Angelina for this? That’s a…choice.
Yeah blaming a victim of abuse is definitely a choice.
Actually Angelina stated in an interview that when she and Brad watched Mr and Mrs with the kids that they told them that’s where they fell in love. Did they have sex? Maybe not but I would assume so. But they certainly had an emotional affair and Jen later hinted in interviews that she came to realize that as well. However none of that matters in regards to his domestic violence. There is nothing you can do that gives permission for a man to abuse his wife and children not physically or emotionally there is no permission for that because it’s just flat out wrong. He’s a criminal and it’s too bad the da did not have the guts to charge him. Hollywood one. But I think his children are going to set the score.
@Ameerah M Thank you, but his diehards refuse to believe it. I remember that article and post, too! They think they have carte blanche to say or make up anything about Angelina.
I can’t believe it’s been 8 years. I can’t imagine the legal fees. A friend of mine had theirs take 4 years, and they’re just regular people, but the ex was vindictive and awful, so he dragged it out to prolong the pain.
Brad’s gotta hustle to promote the new movie, he’s got to be in debt and needs a big win. So there’s going to be a lot of girlfriend parading, and stories about how he still sees his kids (only the two who are still legally obligated of course).
Brad was a major sex symbol. I’m guessing that’s hard to maintain now that he’s getting older.
Meh. Was he? He was a pretty boy who complained about being judged as a pretty boy and then would go and be enrolled where he showed his ass and his abs down right above his cock. He chased after that title. But he was just a pretty boy who looked high most the time and now we know that he was. And now he’s an old man and he can have plastic surgery all he wants but I’m sure Inez can tell you those balls hang low and saggy.
Abuser brad pitt & his Temu- Heidi Fleiss need to Go away just ville abuser & abuser aplogist young girlfriend … these traah need to just stop stalking Angelina Jolie and her children ,