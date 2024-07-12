“Nicole Kidman plays another rich woman with secrets in a Netflix series” links
  • July 12, 2024

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I will be seated for this new Netflix limited series called The Perfect Couple. Nicole Kidman is at her best when she’s a rich woman with secrets! The rest of the cast looks good too. It’s cool that Liev Schreiber is in it. [Buzzfeed]
Jack Schlossberg is Vogue’s new political correspondent. [Socialite Life]
There are mixed reports about the ID on the Duchess of Sussex’s ESPY dress. People Magazine said it was Oscar de la Renta, but RCFA says it’s Staud. [RCFA]
Is Cardi B pregnant again? My guess: probably. [LaineyGossip]
David Zaslav, political analyst. [Pajiba]
Tom Ford’s resort line is very good. [Go Fug Yourself]
David Duchovny really thought he had Full House in the bag. [OMG Blog]
Fashion pics from the ESPYs – Quinta Brunson looked great! [Just Jared]
Whoops, I thought Ricky Martin was A-Rod. [Seriously OMG]
Wait, I kind of love this engagement ring & wedding ring. [Starcasm]
Photos from the life of the late Shelley Duvall. [Hollywood Life]

19 Responses to ““Nicole Kidman plays another rich woman with secrets in a Netflix series” links”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    July 12, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    *sigh* Liev Schriber has that rough salt and pepper look that really does it for me – swoon.

    Anyways I will watch this – looks interesting and has a good cast.

    Reply
  2. Sass says:
    July 12, 2024 at 12:40 pm

    Shelley Duvall was treated so abominably. I read a NYT article about her months ago, a longform story format interview with her. It was really well done. Hoping she is at peace.

    Reply
  3. FYI says:
    July 12, 2024 at 12:47 pm

    What happened to Nicole’s face? Is that some kind of prosthetic!?!?

    Reply
    • pyritedigger says:
      July 12, 2024 at 1:14 pm

      In the stills she is photoshopped into oblivion. In the preview, she had some major tweaks + post-processing.

      Reply
    • Tate says:
      July 12, 2024 at 1:29 pm

      Never would have guessed that was Nicole. Looks nothing like her.

      Reply
    • Danbury says:
      July 12, 2024 at 1:29 pm

      I watched her in A Family Affair on Netflix and her face was super distracting. She was trying to emote and failing. It was horrid

      Reply
      • sparrow1 says:
        July 12, 2024 at 1:58 pm

        Danbury – yes. She can’t emote any longer. The Undoing was the same. The director had to keep showing her eyes in close up. Tearing up; bloodshot; reflections in them etc. All they had left to emote was her eye balls! I can’t imagine making your face so immobile, esp for acting.

      • kaykay says:
        July 12, 2024 at 3:09 pm

        I saw the trailer for it and she looked horrible. Poor girl.
        Someone has to tell her to stop. I hope she is not ruined. Being completely wrinkle free does not equal more beautiful.

      • JJ says:
        July 12, 2024 at 4:10 pm

        I was also very distracted by her frozen face in The Undoing. It’s a shame because I think she’s a good actor but if you can’t show emotions it truly limits what you can convey on screen. I’m sad for her, that she’s doing that to herself. I’d like to see her in more stuff but I can’t watch a face that doesn’t move.

  4. Chaine says:
    July 12, 2024 at 1:22 pm

    This looks so gooooood! I dont want to wait until September 5 to see it!!!

    Reply
  5. Truthiness says:
    July 12, 2024 at 1:23 pm

    David Zaslav doesn’t have an ethical bone in his body. Saying that you don’t care who wins the presidency, you just want deregulation is saying “I’m voting Trump but I want to look impartial.”

    Reply
  6. Mee says:
    July 12, 2024 at 1:44 pm

    I thought it was just me that noticed Nicole’s face. I was watching Family Affair and the first scene between her and Zac Efron I had to stop watching the film because NEITHER of their faces moved. Oh well

    Reply
  7. B says:
    July 12, 2024 at 1:55 pm

    Thanks for linking to the Tom Ford resort line! I totally love it, and even though I can’t afford it, I think I will do a little bit of copying ;).

    Reply
  8. sparrow1 says:
    July 12, 2024 at 2:01 pm

    I was all guns blazing for this and then The Guardian gave it a 2 star review. I normally chuck in an extra star if it’s Peter Bradshaw, which it was, but 3 isn’t going to get me tuning in. (I normally take off at least one if not two for a Lucy Mangan review!)

    Reply
  9. Flamingo says:
    July 12, 2024 at 2:47 pm

    Some of the Tom Ford pieces are so beautiful. Off to Amazon to find some dupes!

    Reply
  10. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    July 12, 2024 at 3:50 pm

    Political correspondent for Vogue would have been perfect for JFK Jr.

    Reply
  11. kimmy says:
    July 12, 2024 at 3:53 pm

    Nuh-uh, you won’t fool me again, Netflix. Every single Netflix original that I’ve watched has been either basic and just okay or sooo bad that I feel sorry for the people that wasted their time making it and me for watching it (I’m talking about you, Eric).

    Most Netflix’s originals is stuff that would’ve been direct-to-DVD decades ago. The only thing that separates them from Tubi originals is the budget.

    Reply
  12. Gremlin says:
    July 12, 2024 at 7:19 pm

    I knew it would come to this. So now we’re AI-ing women’s faces to unrecognizable in movies? Nicole’s isn’t the only female face in that trailer that looks AI.

    Reply

