“Nicole Kidman plays another rich woman with secrets in a Netflix series” links

I will be seated for this new Netflix limited series called The Perfect Couple. Nicole Kidman is at her best when she’s a rich woman with secrets! The rest of the cast looks good too. It’s cool that Liev Schreiber is in it. [Buzzfeed]
Jack Schlossberg is Vogue’s new political correspondent. [Socialite Life]
There are mixed reports about the ID on the Duchess of Sussex’s ESPY dress. People Magazine said it was Oscar de la Renta, but RCFA says it’s Staud. [RCFA]
Is Cardi B pregnant again? My guess: probably. [LaineyGossip]
David Zaslav, political analyst. [Pajiba]
Tom Ford’s resort line is very good. [Go Fug Yourself]
David Duchovny really thought he had Full House in the bag. [OMG Blog]
Fashion pics from the ESPYs – Quinta Brunson looked great! [Just Jared]
Whoops, I thought Ricky Martin was A-Rod. [Seriously OMG]
Wait, I kind of love this engagement ring & wedding ring. [Starcasm]
Photos from the life of the late Shelley Duvall. [Hollywood Life]
*sigh* Liev Schriber has that rough salt and pepper look that really does it for me – swoon.
Anyways I will watch this – looks interesting and has a good cast.
Shelley Duvall was treated so abominably. I read a NYT article about her months ago, a longform story format interview with her. It was really well done. Hoping she is at peace.
What happened to Nicole’s face? Is that some kind of prosthetic!?!?
In the stills she is photoshopped into oblivion. In the preview, she had some major tweaks + post-processing.
Never would have guessed that was Nicole. Looks nothing like her.
I watched her in A Family Affair on Netflix and her face was super distracting. She was trying to emote and failing. It was horrid
Danbury – yes. She can’t emote any longer. The Undoing was the same. The director had to keep showing her eyes in close up. Tearing up; bloodshot; reflections in them etc. All they had left to emote was her eye balls! I can’t imagine making your face so immobile, esp for acting.
I saw the trailer for it and she looked horrible. Poor girl.
Someone has to tell her to stop. I hope she is not ruined. Being completely wrinkle free does not equal more beautiful.
I was also very distracted by her frozen face in The Undoing. It’s a shame because I think she’s a good actor but if you can’t show emotions it truly limits what you can convey on screen. I’m sad for her, that she’s doing that to herself. I’d like to see her in more stuff but I can’t watch a face that doesn’t move.
This looks so gooooood! I dont want to wait until September 5 to see it!!!
Nicole actually is a rich woman with secrets. This is her perfect wheelhouse.
David Zaslav doesn’t have an ethical bone in his body. Saying that you don’t care who wins the presidency, you just want deregulation is saying “I’m voting Trump but I want to look impartial.”
I thought it was just me that noticed Nicole’s face. I was watching Family Affair and the first scene between her and Zac Efron I had to stop watching the film because NEITHER of their faces moved. Oh well
Thanks for linking to the Tom Ford resort line! I totally love it, and even though I can’t afford it, I think I will do a little bit of copying ;).
I was all guns blazing for this and then The Guardian gave it a 2 star review. I normally chuck in an extra star if it’s Peter Bradshaw, which it was, but 3 isn’t going to get me tuning in. (I normally take off at least one if not two for a Lucy Mangan review!)
Some of the Tom Ford pieces are so beautiful. Off to Amazon to find some dupes!
Political correspondent for Vogue would have been perfect for JFK Jr.
Nuh-uh, you won’t fool me again, Netflix. Every single Netflix original that I’ve watched has been either basic and just okay or sooo bad that I feel sorry for the people that wasted their time making it and me for watching it (I’m talking about you, Eric).
Most Netflix’s originals is stuff that would’ve been direct-to-DVD decades ago. The only thing that separates them from Tubi originals is the budget.
I knew it would come to this. So now we’re AI-ing women’s faces to unrecognizable in movies? Nicole’s isn’t the only female face in that trailer that looks AI.