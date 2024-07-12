Prince Harry got a standing ovation at the ESPYs while receiving the Pat Tillman Award

Embed from Getty Images

ESPN announced, two weeks ago, that Prince Harry would receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs. The “backlash” came quickly. That dumbass Pat McAfee, an ESPN bro, made asinine comments about Harry within a day, then the Daily Mail published exclusive comments from Pat Tillman’s mother Mary Tillman, where she expressed her shock and dismay that the award was being given to someone so “divisive.” The British media has spent this entire time screaming and crying about how Harry should refuse the award and how he and Meghan are loathed by Americans.

What’s crazy about all of that is that the endgame was entirely predictable. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex turned up to the ESPYs last night, looking amazing. ESPN put together a fantastic video package, and four previous Pat Tillman Award recipients (all of them veterans like Harry) came out to take part in the award presentation. Harry got several standing ovations and he made an incredibly moving and gracious speech. All of this was entirely predictable, as I said – the British media and some of the American media threw a huge tantrum for two weeks, only to see their arguments get blown up in ten minutes at an awards show airing on ABC.

Fashion notes: Meghan wore a slinky white Oscar de la Renta halter gown which looks so much like her wedding-reception dress (the reception look was by Stella McCartney). She looked amazing and she looked on with such pride for her husband.

Notably, in Prince Harry’s speech, he made special mention of Mary Tillman, the woman who most likely collected a check from the Mail to criticize a veteran. He also thanked Pat Tillman’s widow, Marie Tillman Shelton, who was in the audience: “I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I’m so honored is here tonight. I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother. Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect. The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.” Class and grace. Checkmate.

Here’s the excellent video package ESPN put together:

Prince Harry is the recipient of the Pat Tillman Award for Service. The Duke of Sussex founded The Invictus Games, an international platform that supports wounded, injured, and sick servicemen and women who are navigating both physical and invisible injuries. pic.twitter.com/M3F3Rmft4j — ESPN (@espn) July 12, 2024

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images