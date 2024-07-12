President Biden gave a primetime press conference full of policy & a couple of gaffes

Here on the East Coast, the ESPYs were delayed because President Biden gave a press conference adjacent to the NATO Summit he’s currently hosting here in America. As everyone knows by now, the national media has been throwing a complete fit about President Biden since his poor performance at the debate two weeks ago. Since the debate, Pres. Biden has been on the campaign trail, delivering speeches and meeting with voters. The entire time President Biden has been incredibly visible, his opponent has been sitting in Mar-a-Lago doing nothing. Biden’s also hosting the NATO summit this week with all of America’s closest allies, allies who want no part of another Trump administration. Last night’s press conference was yet another attempt by the Biden administration and the Biden reelection campaign to simply put an end to the past two weeks of hysteria. Did it work?
Biden made some flubs – he has a speech impediment and he’s been a gaffe machine throughout his decades-long political career – and he called VP Harris “Vice President Trump” at one point. But he also gave detailed, substantive answers on Chinese trade policy, gun policy, Ukraine, NATO alliances and more. At no point did he go off on a tangent about electrocuting sharks. My take: he’s an old man, he moves a bit slower, but he’s not senile. He’s got institutional wisdom and he’s still a sharp policy wonk. Critics are like “is he capable of doing the job??” But he’s actively doing the job. Right now. And he’s doing it well.
Since all of this sh-t is going down concurrently with the NATO summit, world leaders have been asked about their interactions with President Biden and they’re all backing him and wondering what the hell America is doing right now.
It would be really cool if the media people now DEMANDED that Trump go do an hour long off the cuff press conference covering complex foreign policy, since, you know, they're so interested in who would be the best President and all.
— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 12, 2024
Joe Biden's gaffe could have been worse, he could have said, "I’ve known Jeff Epstein for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."
That's worse right?
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 11, 2024
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
All his gaffes, his entire life, don’t measure against his opponent’s federal crimes.
Yes!
And the extremely crazy and scary Project 2025 that the media is strangely quiet about.
Only found out when Hillary Clinton tweeted about it.
Too many media outlets bought by rich guys and trying to herd us to the wolves.
I’d rather have gaffes and a Democracy standing. Than afascist-dictatorcriminal.
I made a point of watching the press conference last night and it made me feel a LOT better. Joe doesn’t have dementia. Does he sometimes substitute names or words when he’s trying to talk quickly in a way that leads to unfortunate sound bites? Sure. Does also he have an impressive grasp of foreign and domestic policy that results in an excellent track record? Damn straight.
Yet the NY Times website is running a video on a loop in the top of its homepage highlighting when President Biden substituted Harris’s name for Tr*mp’s. So frustrating. Glad I cancelled my subscription.
Right?? ONE gaffe in an hour long press conference, during which a string of reporters actively tried to bait him into acknowledging weakness and asked two- or three-part questions that would have caused me to deliver meandering responses. Yet, he stayed on message and delivered an impressive amount of analysis and insight. When I cancelled my NYT subscription, I told them they were actively sabotaging our democracy.
@Beana, I did the same thing, perhaps not very politely.
Are American Democrats on here not getting increasingly worried? I don’t know. As a Brit he seems too old and it seems a bit off/stubborn to carry on. Lots of questions but I think they’re warranted, given that the nature of his gaffes was pretty serious.
As an American Democrat, I’m not worried about Biden. He’s old. He’s not the most articulate politician I’ve ever witnessed. But he gets things done in an increasingly deadlocked and corrupted system and I don’t know if anyone else could do that the way he does right now. What I AM worried about is the tendency of my party to show cowardice and a lack of fortitude in the face of adversity, and I worry that the bloodlust of the Republicans will allow them to hold together to victory.
This is interesting. Thank you, Beana. I’ve posted an article below, where I’m taking it more from the perspective of international relations. Your personal experience of Biden and the American domestic system is appreciated.
Nailed it @Beana! And if for some reason he has to step down, we have the very competent Kamala Harris to step in. No worries.
I genuinely hate how people are just discounting her.
Agree with your take Beana.
@Beana you’ve articulated everything I’m thinking and feeling as well.
The media is massively exaggerating the gaffes. I watched the press conference and the answers he provided to complex policy questions is comparable to any head of state out there. They are waiting for any slip of the tongue and making it sound like he’s a drooling old man.
Yes he is old, but he is not babbling about injecting bleach or other nonsense. This focus on Biden is distracting from the deranged dictator in waiting who is meeting Orban at his home in Florida after orban visited Putin. That’s the real story here.
I don’t think his gaffes last night were serious. The mix up for Harris and Trump – it was the first question of the night, he was clearly nervous, and I’m sure he has those two names rattling around his head constantly. I mix up my kids’ names all the time. i’m fine. His actual answers to the questions were nuanced and detailed. This man clearly understands his job, understands policy, understands what’s at stake. And its clear he’s the preferred choice for foreign leaders – I mean they don’t get a vote, but it says a lot about how they view him.
What I AM getting increasingly worried about is that we are spending time and energy discussing this issue and what we should be doing is rallying around Biden the way Rs rally around Trump. People keep saying “well i’m worried he won’t beat Trump” – well if everyone one of those naysayers just freaking VOTED for him he would beat Trump! It’s a self defeating prophecy. We need to get out there and vote and vote for Biden.
The man gave highly detailed, complicated answers involving Finland’s geography, the different impacts of different weights of bombs on densely populated civilian areas, how to pressure Xi to stay out of interfering in European conflicts and the Middle East, tariffs, Palestinians in Gaza versus Palestinians in the West Bank, Putin’s goals, the damage done to Ukraine, gun violence in the USA, and reproductive freedom. In my entire life, my mom has gotten my name right maybe a dozen times, usually going through HER own siblings before she gets to mine, while my sister thought her name was Jacara until she got to kindergarten and learned she was Carol because my mom always began with the J sound because the 2 older kids have names beginning with J. No, the nature of his gaffes were NOT pretty serious. Meanwhile we have an adjudicated rapist, convicted felon, Putin operative, and attempted coup leader carrying on about sharks and batteries attacking his sinking yacht.
Joe Biden has been making gaffes like this for longer than I’ve been alive. The press has always made fun of him for it, and the focus on him misspeaking probably ended a few of his earlier presidential runs. I didn’t see the debate because I was blessedly off-grid in Montana at the time, but I understand if people needed reassurance that we weren’t getting another Reagan’s second term situation. But he’s more than proved he’s still capable, he’s said he’s staying in, and switching candidates right now is guaranteed to torpedo Democrats’ chances, probably across the board. It’s time for the press to move on, and the fact that they haven’t is appalling. The wealthy and privileged in this country think they’ll be immune from the ramifications of a second Trump presidency, and they don’t care what happens to the rest of us.
I’m American. I’m Democrat…I’m worried. I’m worried that as a party we have been increasingly OK with putting people who should be happy to step aside and move into retirement in the most powerful positions on the planet. It is quite frankly frustrating that so many commenters on here cannot admit this while also acquiescing that we may have no other choice than to vote for Biden.
But I’d like to believe that we, as a party, can and will unite underneath another candidate even in the last months leading up to the election. We have until November, folks and we know that whichever candidate we choose will be better than Trump…I still want the goalpost to be higher than “better than Trump” though because that bar is in hell.
We can do better and should do better however much we love Joe.
Unfortunately the question isn’t whether Biden is better than Trump (we all know he is), it’s whether he can beat Trump (the polls say he can’t).
The fact is that right now Kamala Harris has a better chance of beating Trump than Biden. It may not be fair, but if he cares about protecting democracy, Biden has a duty to stand aside for someone who can win.
This is what I feel as things progress day by day, Yvonne. I fear for his role as ‘the leader of the free world’. I don’t overly care what happens to American domestic policy – as a Brit I wish the best for you of course but your domestic policy doesn’t affect me directly – what I care about his competence on the world stage. I believe he should stand aside. His policy is good but his performance isn’t. This from The Spectator https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/world/joe-biden-aides-discuss-persuading-him-to-quit-presidential-race/ar-BB1pP7Gc?ocid=msedgntp&pc=LCTS&cvid=772a7a246f49476d8bec26720a9b3465&ei=27
(I’m assuming you’re American?) Beana’s perspective above is informative.
The media analyzing every movement he makes actually is the problem here. And the confused messaging from the democrats is doing the job for the GOP. Putin couldn’t ask for a better way to take over through his idiot puppet.
I’m not American either, but we are all screwed if that orange idiot gets in. No other country in the western world has the military power and economic power of the U.S. Starmer, Trudeau and the EU know this.
If Harris was the nominee the press would destroy her 1000% worse than what they are doing to Biden, she would very quickly no longer be up in any polls.
My experience with the “polls say can’t win” is that it is a self-fulfilling prophecy and we have learned nothing from 2000 and 2016.
You’re wrong.
Hi Agnes. Could you say why you think Yvonne is wrong? I’m interested in a complete picture of American (Democratic) views on Biden. I read your post below but a bit more of your thoughts would be great. There have been some very informative posts today. That’s if you have the time or even the patience for a Brit question. Thanks in advance.
Polls are notoriously wrong in this age for many reasons, but mostly because the only people who answer an unknown number on their land lines are “boomers” i.e. people in their 70s who are most likely to be MAGA or otherwise “conservative.” Women, youth, minorities know what is at stake and are not reflected in these polls. The pundits and Clooneys who want to kick out Biden-Harris and play fantasy football for the perfect Democrat ticket to crush Trump only bring chaos instead of unity to the party, and don’t have the “skin in the game” that normal everyday Americans do: especially women, whose lives are literally on the line. Women in Red states like Kansas showed up in record numbers to get abortion on their state ballot and women are going to vote for Biden-Harris, period the end.
I don’t know if this link will go through but this tweet says it all about what’s going on with Democrats. Notice a certain commonality? Pastiness, perhaps? Y chromosomes? https://x.com/TristanSnell/status/1811741245900730753
Thanks, Agnes. This is so interesting to me and explains more about the general public vote, particularly demographics. Re abortion. I was listening to a Telegraph podcast (I’ll read/listen to anything) about the falling rates of Christianity in the west, inc America. The experts taking part said abortion banning had not won overwhelming Christian support in the US, which had been expected, and there had been surprising discomfort amongst even the religious right on this initiative. The undercurrents are always interesting.
Didn’t the polls say that far right candidate in France would win? Biden on his worst day is 10 times better than the convicted felon. Who is being embraced by his party without shame. And yet people want to focus on Biden mixing up names. Now if he sees Trump in person and calls him Kamala Harris, or vice versa then I might be worried. Otherwise, Biden/Harris 2024.
Polls right a lot more often than wrong. And when they are wrong it’s usually because they’ve underestimated right wing parties. I get the feeling that Trumps lead is actually bigger than even the polls suggest, because as in 2016, there are people who feel too ashamed to admit to pollsters that they are voting for Trump.
Again this isn’t really about whether Biden is competent it’s about whether he can win. He’s been behind in the polls for months and unless there is a radical change (like Harris taking over) then Trump will win in November.
Yvonne, its been a statistical dead heat for months. Trump was up two points and now he’s up by one. The “polls” had Hillary winning remember, and yes she did win the popular vote. But we still got Orange Monster instead. In a way I’m glad the polls show a tight race, I think it will motivate people to get off their asses and vote for freedom.
It kind of doesn’t matter at this point. Switching candidates, even for Kamala Harris, at this point would be disastrous. In addition to what everyone else has said about the polls, it is too late to make a change and have any hope of winning at all. Not only is a candidate switch a death knell for a campaign historically, it would also immediately switch all the negative focus to Kamala. We’d spend the next four months hearing “Kamala is a cop” and other nonsense.
Count me among the worried. Especially about the down-ballot races.
Yes, I realize that polls are often off. They had Hillary winning in 2016. Her winning the popular vote in 2016 does not un-do the damage Trump did as president. We are stuck with all the federal judges he appointed not to mention his horrifying 3 supreme court justices. We also need to hold the senate and re-take the house, and there really is no room for error.
I saw an article that said that the press conference went “mostly fine”(damning with faint praise indeed), but then asked ” but will it be enough?”. Apparently not for you guys! It should be abundantly clear now to fair-minded people that this media onslaught from late June to now has nothing to do with their thoughts about cognitive decline and all about which person will be better for their bottom lines. I have no problem with him misspeaking a few times, given the fact that he’s still doing his job as the president, going to rally’s, giving interviews, holding press conferences. I’m half his age and I misspeak and fumble over words in meetings all the time, nothing’s wrong with my cognition.
If the media keeps focusing on Biden’s gaffe’s, that’s going to remain the story. It’s like the media has given up on turning a critical eye on Tr*mp. The bar has been set so low; no one expects him to speak intelligently about policy issues. Yet the guy who does is ‘too old’. Unfortunately the American media has become so driven by corporate concerns (i.e. ratings to make $ for shareholders), they’ve given up on critical analysis in favor of easy soundbites. I’m going to go donate more $ to NPR and PBS right now.
Another one watching on from the UK: we have seen NOTHING of Kamala Harris during this last term (& I’m a massive news & politics geek). I’ve been so disappointed by that as I thought she was gong to be awesome. Also, in the UK I think it’s pretty unanimous that we can’t understand why the hell the US is persevering with Biden so it’s interesting to read so many posts supporting him in the thread yesterday. &, yes, calling Zelenskyy ‘Putin’ really couldn’t have been much worse could it – it’s all the press here are talking about. I gather Zelenskyy cancelled a planned press conference following this? Hopefully coincidental although I imagine that must have smarted.
Surely, now the UK is just waking up from a 14 year nightmare to find grownups in charge again, please please please can the US not give us another four years of sleepless nights under Trump?
You see nothing ever because the media won’t cover her. She just gave the keynote speech at the 71st AKA Boule. She’s been instrumental in MANY of the Biden Administration’s successes in regards to forgiving Student loans, medical debt relief, affordable housing, maternal health ( especially black maternal health), Internet access in the rural U.s and worldwide, and has traveled to dozens of countries for trade agreements over the past four years. All of this is pretty easily found too, but the media doesn’t want her to President so it doesn’t behoove them to make you think she’s doing a good job.
THANK YOU! They’ve been minimizing Kamala Harris since the inauguration. Their goal is to make you think she’s ineffective/a nonentity and they’ve nearly succeeded. The MSM is not going to highlight anything she does because they don’t want you to realize she is 100% more than capable of taking over if something were to happen to Biden, because a Black female president is the last thing they want. And it really irks me when people say “well where is Kamala? You never see her or hear about anything she does, she’s been disappointing etc.” #1 – what did you see of Pence, Biden when he was VP, Cheney, etc etc? I wonder why past VPs have been held to a lower standard? And #2 – These last several weeks if anything, has laid bare the media’s agenda to kneecap the Biden/Harris campaign and what their administration has accomplished thus far. They were just a bit more subtle about it before the debate.
Pip. I’m Brit, too. Getting Zelensky wrong, of all things. That would be pulled to pieces here and elsewhere, justifiably so, and isn’t good for international relations from the perspective of the west. Americans on here are confident that he should continue, so perhaps we’re getting a wrong interpretation of him on the domestic stage. We’re pretty much invested in the American presidency from a international footing, of course. He makes me nervous. I’m really hoping this doesn’t lose it to Trump. Good grief. That doesn’t bear thinking about.
I’ll be honest – does the VP of the United States really get a lot of coverage over there? What was Pence doing for 4 years? We hear about Charles as Head of State and your PM but anyone lower than that rarely gets coverage over here unless there’s some kind of massive scandal.
VP Harris has been traveling extensively on behalf of the administration over the last 4 years. She’s also involved in a lot of the community outreach programs with the administration. And right now she is definitely one of Biden’s most outspoken advocates. She has been quite busy for the entirety of the administration.
THANK YOU for saying this. I literally just asked someone who was complaining about her, tell me one key thing that dick cheney, Dan Quayle, Mike pence, did as the vice president? I would even take something that Joe Biden did as Vice President. This ridiculous focus on what the Vice President is doing is solely because the Vice President is Kamala Harris. It’s so disheartening to me that people just refuse to see why she doesn’t get covered and why she is being held to standards that no other vice president that I can think of has been held to.
Presumably then if Biden stepped aside, and Kamala became the actual President and got all the exposure and imagery that came along with it, she would get a massive boost.
Of course the right wing media would go after her (that’s priced in) but all the mainstream left/centre media that I’ve seen seem desperate to support whoever can beat Trump. It doesn’t seem like they don’t want to support Biden, it just feels like they don’t think he can win.
Vice President Harris is a far better messenger on women’s reproductive freedom than President Biden. He’s never been a strong pro choice voice but understands the politics of being at least nominally pro choice. I am still smarting from the horrible answer he gave at the debate about abortion rights. We needed her coherence in that moment. 😭
I just commented this above — EXACTLY. They don’t want you to realize how effective VP Harris is, because that doesn’t fit with their agenda.
Pip, I’ve seen plenty of Kamala’s speeches lately. You can google to find them, I’m not sure if the videos are available to you.
Hi Becks. Answered you below. Yes, Biden is currently getting a lot of daily attention, in both the UK tabloids and broadsheets. The broadsheets tend to be more informed and wide ranging, but there is criticism from the right wing press and concern from the left wing. You’re right that we don’t get a review of Democrat policy in the round. It’s mainly Biden centric. I suspect because it’s his international role that affects us most.
John Adams, our very first Vice President, called the position “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.” And Adams performed the main duty of a VP, breaking Senate ties, more than any US VP since.
US vice presidents are not supposed to be in the news.
“John Adams spends the summer with his family.”
“Angelica, tell my wife John Adams doesn’t have a real job anyway….”
@Pip, you seemed surprised that your right wing, Murdoch owned press is not covering Harris or Biden for that matter fairly? Seriously? And again, if Biden walked up to Zelensky and called him Putin to his face, then I would be slightly worried. Maybe. But I’d rather listen to people who have worked for and currently work with Biden then any elitist naysayers in the press.
Guardian subscriber here. Front page today: ‘Biden introduces Zelenskiy as President Putin’ so it’s across the board from left to right, tabloid to broadsheet. So you’ll have to forgive us Brits for being just a bit worried about the hellscape that awaits after November.
Sorry, just to add, that again in our press (I know, I know) there are numerous aides & ex-aides expressing concerns about Biden’s aptitude & his ever decreasing chances of beating Trump.
@Pip so I think there are two concerns at play here – his aptitude, and his ability to defeat Trump. His aptitude should not be in question after last night. He clearly is capable of doing the job.
His “ever decreasing chance of beating Trump” – well that’s kind of self fulfilling, which is what’s so frustrating for many of us. If we are spending weeks or months talking about whether or not he can beat Trump and would someone else be better and if so who should that be etc – then its weakening him more every day and he will not beat Trump.
But if we, the Democratic party, come together around him, say “this is our nominee and we have faith in him and you all need to shut the hell up about his ‘aptitude’,” then I think he has a good chance of winning. But every story out there about whether or not he can win weakens his chances of winning.
Trump actually shows signs of cognitive decline, he doesn’t seem to understand what people are saying to him, he doesn’t seem to understand what he’s saying – its why the dictators of the world love him so much, because he’s such a useful tool for them. And yet no one seems concerned about his “aptitude.”
finally, the polls are not showing that he has “ever decreasing chances of beating trump.” they are in a statistical dead heat and have been for some time. I think Biden may even be polling ahead of where he was in 2020, or just a point or two behind. So overall we’re holding steady and all of THIS *waves hands around* is just noise that favors Trump and weakens Biden so we need to stop it.
All the media headlines were about his gaffes on social media. What is puzzling, Biden has always done this kind of gaffes, but it feels like the media hit a fever pitch with “too old to be President”. If he steps down, I promise you they are gonna do the same thing to Kamala Harris. They are gonna say she is too inexperienced to be a President, while totally ignoring Trump. It is amazing they are trying to ruin the Democrat campaign when 4 months left to the election. This feels like “her emails” all over again.
I agree w this.
It feels like the media is our bedmate and has a very clear horse in the race.
As soon as I heard the gaffes I knew they’d be playing on repeat from now til November
A politician shouldn’t have to be perfect but these two major unforced errors are also optically really really really bad.
Sigh the inability of the DNC to read the room (or market effectively) is going to eff us all yet again.
I think the citizens need to have a serious come to Jesus w the dem leadership (not sure how?!) but they consistently ignore the long game in favor of their niche ideologies and self righteousness’.
They don’t appear to understand the psychology of the voters and let legacy politicians do their thing without regard for succession planning.
Their little infighting and “it’s his/her time” shit is for Oscar’s- not running the US.
The Repubs have been plotting since Nixon for these recent outcomes. Their PR game has been tight.
I don’t want a red win at all but I feel like the Dema have completely lost sight of the goal (Capitol Hill is allllll about self preservation and wealth building under the guise of “for the people”) and maybe they need an even bigger wake up call than 2016 to get them there-
Term limits
End lobbying
Slash govt contracting budgets or at least more oversight
New justices in the courts
Protect human rights at federal level
Finally do something about guns and health care
Increase corp taxes
Biden immediately corrected himself though. It’s clear Putin is on everyone’s mind and so the media making this a big story is very biased. Biden has made gaffes like this for decades but when he was asked serious policy questions, he had no problem providing responses.
This is reminding me of UK tabloid media in their coverage.
He made a few gaffes but he always does, and most people do when talking quickly off the cuff like he was. It was a grueling press conference, I would love for the press to subject Trump to anything half as intense. And I think, despite the fact that the press is focusing on the mix up of Harris and Trump, he really showed why he is still capable of doing the job. His grasp of policy is not in question at all. His relationship with world leaders is not in question at all. He has done a great job as president and he will do a great job for another four years.
Now we as the Dems need to come together around him and stop this BS.
Hear, hear!!
This is informative, Becks. Trump is no doubt sitting back, laughing. I read however that his aides sweated day and night trying to keep him in line and informed. He kind of got away with it with his bravado, but how about now? I really hope this Biden concern doesn’t lose the Democrats the election. As a Brit I want a strong Democratic leadership but the more I see, and bear in mind this is from a limited UK media perspective, the more concerning it is. The fact that the focus here is on his gaffes shows, however, that internationally he isn’t making a great impression.
The focus here is on his gaffes too, which is frustrating because Biden has always made those kinds of gaffes. I think it may be in part due to his stutter – his brain is ahead of his mouth and words get mixed up. but its frustrating that now he is getting this international bad press about it while Trump can barely string two coherent sentences together. The press – US and international – should focus on the real threat to democracy, which is not Biden.
But unfortunately, Trump as president sells more papers, more books, and gets more ratings for the news channels. So they all have a vested interest here.
But honestly, did you watch the press conference? There was some “bravado,” but there were also a lot of detailed nuanced answers, the kind that someone like George W Bush could not have given on his best day, no matter how hard his staff tried to prep him. The bar is set so ridiculously high for democrats in this country, I don’t get it. The last two Republican presidents have been complete idiots.
And when we had a Dem president who spoke clearly and intelligently and in an educated manner (Obama) – he was mocked for that too.
I watched the press conference until 8pm and switched to the ESPYs and what I saw was a man who is facing crazy scrutiny on things that mean little. When faced with policy questions he was as good as any other politician out there.
There is no way orange idiot ever did a press conference like this because on top of being a traitor he is a dummy. The U.S. media has never forced him to answer any questions of similar substance.
The reason why the NATO leaders are supporting Biden because they like dealing with adults and not man baby idiots who bully their way around.
The U.S. media is failing the American people with their crazy coverage of Biden while ignoring that Trump is currently meeting Orban in Florida after Orban visited Putin. Or the fact that the Trump plane was parked right next to a Russian govt plane for hours last week. These are the real stories. Not a few verbal gaffes.
Joe has been a gaffe machine his whole career so I didn’t and have never paid attention to that and neither did the media all that much until THIS. SUMMER. He was giving a clinic in foreign policy and THAT is why the leaders of the free world admire him and want him to be re-elected.
The media is owned by corporations and the Biden administration doesn’t make it easy for these corporations. They’re intent on making them pay their fair share of taxes and monitoring mergers that they make them monoliths. There is no doubt in my mind that some of those Supreme Court Justices besides Thomas and Alito have been compromised by these entities. They made backroom deals to do their bidding by giving the president that immunity deal. That way their “newsrooms” get the orders to dump on President Biden for the most benign things. They are here to sway public opinion so much that folks lose faith and they get that monster back in office.
But it’s not working. MSMBC and CNN are dropping in the ratings. And it will get worse for them. Keep fighting people. Don’t lose faith.
Phone bank
Postcard campaign
Canvass
Register folks to vote and VOTE
Yep. When he was VP, Biden once called Obama “Barack America.” This is what gets me : “The entire time President Biden has been incredibly visible, his opponent has been sitting in Mar-a-Lago doing nothing.” Actually — Trump has not been doing nothing at Mar-a-Lago, he’s been hosting Orban, Hungary’s Putin-puppet. He probably has more classified intel squirreled away down there for Orban to take back to his midget Russian master. The media and the boomer Democrats turning on Biden are just helping that orange traitor Trump. They need to stop.
I’ve said I’d vote for a cardboard box rather than vote for Trump. I’ve spent the last year fighting agist remarks about Biden. I’ve definitely been a strong defender of the president. However the debate was a big red flag. What should happen is his closest should do the hard thing and make sure he steps aside. Many of us have had to do this in our own lives. Taken the car keys away from our parents. I personally had to cut off my mother’s access to her bank account when she started falling for money scams (and yes, for her it was one of the first red flags of dementia). That certainly doesn’t mean the president has dementia. However it does mean that this could occur during a very important time. So no. He is not currently fit to be president. Yes, his press conference last night was better than most of his recent showings. As others have said, we can’t be expected to unsee the debate. It’s time for people to make tough decisions. For the sake of the country.
Kim, I don’t think your metaphor of taking away an elderly parent’s car keys is particularly apt here. From what I saw last night, there is no question that Biden’s judgment is good. He can set limits with China and Russia and can have difficult conversations with world leaders. NATO leaders follow him. He makes good policy. He gets legislation passed. To act like he’s going to fall for a phone scam, just because he’s older and pulls up the wrong word, is really reaching.
@kim; I don’t disagree with you and respect your well written opinion, but what choice do I have? I will continue to back the man because I will not vote Trump. Never.
So they should just toss the primary votes he received in mass because the corporate press is compromised? If he moves aside for VP Harris or any other candidate then the democrats will lose. I heard someone share that they listened to the debate on satellite radio and didn’t hear a problem. They said they were surprised that there was so much talk the next day about how “poorly” PJB did. This is a coordinated attack and I like millions will not stand for it.
Presidential prognosticator Allan Litchman says that President Biden stepping down would lose the election to the GOP. He has been right about every election for two decades. The only one he was “wrong” about was Gore v. Bush and we know why that went down the way it did.
There is no way the base will rally to a new candidate after the Democratic Party unilaterally drops the primary voters to install their own client. Biden is capable and Harris is there if something happens. I watched the debate, the latter half, and Biden was doing fine then. So we aren’t even talking the full 90 minutes. Besides orange idiot just spouted non stop lies. That wasn’t a debate as much as a performance.
It is too late and pundits forcing Biden out now will be a hundred times worse than the Bernie bros bitching about Hillary controlling the convention.
All this!
+++ 1,000 times!
Again, I keep asking people who is this mythical candidate that everyone will rally around over the next four months? And don’t say Kamala Harris either. If something happens to Joe Biden, she will be president so surely if she’s “the answer” that should assuage people’s fears right? And yet, you still have these questions. I wonder why? I said a few weeks ago that democrats will defeat themselves if they keep this up. A ham sandwich should be able to beat Trump going away, yet here we are according to the press.
I can’t agree with you or highlight this enough. IT.IS.TOO.LATE. If you wanted to knock Joe Biden out for a different candidate, this should’ve come up a year ago. Not to mention you will be subverting the will of the millions of voters who voted for him in the primary. It’s mindboggling to me that the Rs can rally around their degenerate candidate and Dems are panicking and shooting themselves in the foot. I’m really fed up and disappointed with the D party atp.
Oh good googely moogely, the man talked in depth policy for an hour with a grasp of it few of his colleagues of any age could do, and you say he’s not fit? That’s just ridiculous.
I hope these journalists who are so proud of themselves for magnifying every minor gaffe can still savor that feeling when they are being thrown in jail next January for not revealing sources or printing something slightly critical of President Fuhrer.
Oh but the leopards would surely never eat their faces right?
Apparently you can only misspeak if you’re in your 50s and don’t have a lifetime battle against stuttering (and the odd verbal gaffe).
I mix up names a lot. My poor kids getting called their sibling names, our pets name, hell I even call them MY siblings names! And sure I’m not the POTUS but still. Like George W Bush anyone?
I know they may have just been diplomatic but Zelensky laughed it off and when asked Macron looked suitably French peeved at the question and replied positively for Biden.
I’m not happy about latest reports re Obama and I had wondered why he hadn’t come out with more support esp with his own former staff being out with hatchets and Clooney’s fucking masterpiece. I really hope he’s not turning. I think he once called Kamala a future President but this ain’t the way. I have a horrible feeling the media already have a “but her emails” lined up for her.
The Pod Save America boys need to take several seats. They are pissing me off.
Seriously, When my niece was little, my sister would frequently call her my name by accident. Because I had been her baby sister, and my niece and I both have light curly hair while she has dark hair. She was in her 30s when she did this. People do that s**t all the time. Young and old.
The media is focusing on President Biden who has competently run the country for four years now. He has a known stutter and the media plays that up to make him look foolish and out of touch. The media is ignoring the insane ranting of the convicted felon who loudly declared he wants to be a dictator just like all his dictator friends. The real question that should be asked is will the U.S. survive four more years of Donald Trump. Every Democratic voter should be running to the polls to re-elect Joe Biden.
I just don’t understand why they are not holding Trump’s feet to the fire instead of Joe’s. When did the media become so corrupted? They’re like a giant propaganda machine, trying to get the worst enemy our country has ever faced re-elected.
I saw a comment that summed it up perfectly. “The problem with Biden’s age is that she’s black.”
He is not stepping down and all these high profile men calling him to step down is costing him votes.
Its too late. Go Blue.
What I posted the other day still holds true for me. It’s manufactured clickbait that makes these media giants money. Lots of money and they would not care if it were a Russian generated PsyOp and bot driven, since it brings clicks. Yesterday I made similar gaffes and I’m nowhere near as old and it wasn’t standing there speaking for an hour. There are policies I vigorously disagree with, but I’m pro-democracy and immediately donated, even though I haven’t for some time. Single wealthy contributors stomping their feet wanting what they want, and can usually buy, doesn’t sway me either. We have a lot of time until November and I’ll keep ignoring the obvious distractions and vote for rights.
p.s. I wonder how many other smaller contributors voted with their money also.
All I’m saying to people now is that you are voting for a policy and a vision, not an individual. Put aside fears about Biden’s age — shoot, even put aside Trump being the grossest being on the planet. Put them both aside. Do you want the future to be Project 2025 and Christian Nationalism? That’s how you decide how to vote.
If your only decider between Trump and Biden is, “Biden seems too old, I’ll vote for Trump,” then maybe you are too dumb to vote.
Frankly, your comment about being too dumb to vote made me laugh. It’s a regular rant of mine too – I’ve always said that there should be a general knowledge question on the ballot paper & if you get that wrong, your vote’s struck out. Nothing tough – a really simple question along the lines of ‘what do the letters EU stand for?’ (going back to the Referendum). It matters too much for the truly wilfully deliberately ignorant people to be included 😀
(Only half-joking – or maybe not even half …)