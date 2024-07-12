President Biden gave a primetime press conference full of policy & a couple of gaffes

Here on the East Coast, the ESPYs were delayed because President Biden gave a press conference adjacent to the NATO Summit he’s currently hosting here in America. As everyone knows by now, the national media has been throwing a complete fit about President Biden since his poor performance at the debate two weeks ago. Since the debate, Pres. Biden has been on the campaign trail, delivering speeches and meeting with voters. The entire time President Biden has been incredibly visible, his opponent has been sitting in Mar-a-Lago doing nothing. Biden’s also hosting the NATO summit this week with all of America’s closest allies, allies who want no part of another Trump administration. Last night’s press conference was yet another attempt by the Biden administration and the Biden reelection campaign to simply put an end to the past two weeks of hysteria. Did it work?

Biden made some flubs – he has a speech impediment and he’s been a gaffe machine throughout his decades-long political career – and he called VP Harris “Vice President Trump” at one point. But he also gave detailed, substantive answers on Chinese trade policy, gun policy, Ukraine, NATO alliances and more. At no point did he go off on a tangent about electrocuting sharks. My take: he’s an old man, he moves a bit slower, but he’s not senile. He’s got institutional wisdom and he’s still a sharp policy wonk. Critics are like “is he capable of doing the job??” But he’s actively doing the job. Right now. And he’s doing it well.

Since all of this sh-t is going down concurrently with the NATO summit, world leaders have been asked about their interactions with President Biden and they’re all backing him and wondering what the hell America is doing right now.

It would be really cool if the media people now DEMANDED that Trump go do an hour long off the cuff press conference covering complex foreign policy, since, you know, they're so interested in who would be the best President and all. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) July 12, 2024

Joe Biden's gaffe could have been worse, he could have said, "I’ve known Jeff Epstein for 15 years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side." That's worse right? — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 11, 2024