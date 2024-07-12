Princess Kate will skip Prince William’s charity polo match today & he’ll skip Wimbledon

Prince William is playing polo today, part of the annual Royal Charity Polo Cup event held every summer. Last year’s polo event was remarkable because it spawned several memes with William and Kate. They greeted each other like work colleagues and William seemed eager to get away from Kate at one point:
Well, sad news. There will not be a repeat of that moment today. Kate is skipping the charity polo match. Kensington Palace actually confirmed Kate’s absence to the royal rota. It’s interesting because, from what I’ve seen this week, the British media has been much more focused on whether Kate will turn up for the Wimbledon singles finals this weekend, not whether she would show up for William’s charity polo match. Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s sources say that if Kate does go to Wimbledon on Sunday, she will likely go alone. Because William will be in Germany for the EURO final.
The Princess of Wales will attend the men’s singles tennis final at Wimbledon without the support of her husband on Sunday, if she is cleared by doctors to make the visit and is able to go, as she hopes.
Prince William is expected to travel to Germany that day to cheer on the English soccer team in the final of the European Football Championship, which will see England square off against Spain. If they win, it will be their first international tournament victory since winning the World Cup in 1966. William is patron of Britain’s Football Association.
Catherine is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and, in that role, has presented trophies at the tournament since 2016. A source told The Daily Beast earlier this week that she would “dearly love” to attend the ceremony this year. Her office have not ruled it out and Wimbledon have said they will announce if she is going to be there on the day of the finals. The men’s final is on Sunday and the women’s final is on Saturday.
So, Kate is absolutely skipping William’s polo match today and William is absolutely skipping Wimbledon this year. I don’t know what it all means, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
This sounds like how they dealt with the messaging around the Irish Guards/ Trooping: so sorry K can’t make it to the former, she might show up for the latter.
As with the IG, I don’t believe anyone was waiting for her to come out and mingle with the polo crowd? And I suspect that W is keen not to have articles about his showing up for football and not as much for other “work” events. K appearing at Wimbledon will shield him from that, do if K is/n’t ready, there will be a huge amount of pressure for her to appear.
It’s so weird to me how much he can’t stand being around her, even now as she dealing with serious health issues. You’d think he’d be more attentive even if there are marriage problems.
Yes exactly that ! And you would think that William and his team would think that showing him as a caring husband rather than just saying it would give a better image of him but he’s too far gone with his single dad persona who goes to football games on his own now.
Yeah I agree. It does seem like he treats her very badly. Sometimes it feels like he has a lot of contempt for her. Is it because he feels stuck in the marriage?
You had me at “It’s so weird to me”. That could go for everything the BRF says and does. It is weird full stop.
True, but it is notable that even in the weird world of aristocracy/royalty (or even just in the even more weird world of the BRF) Will and Kate STILL stick out IMMENSELY as very weird about everything.
Who cares at this point???? They are both such losers!
That’s how I feel. Go if you feel like it, don’t go if you don’t feel like it. I won’t be watching so i really don’t care. Please just stop the repetitive talking points trying to drum up interest and excitement for your next appearance.
I didn’t quite know what I wanted to say, or how to word it until I read your post @baytampabay.. 🎯 perfect comment 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.
Cosign. Couldn’t care less, came to see if other commenters feel the same.
I suppose I care because I shan’t watch if she’s there. I don’t think I could cope with the attention she’ll get just for sitting in a royal box.
Does William do any events that aren’t sport matches? Nice work if you can get it.
Day drinking?
Scaring kids?
Oh, and cosplaying soldiers, preferably pilots.
That’s about it.
Go to Tom Cruise movie premiers and showing the stars his fancy slippers.
I’ve never believed he does the school runs.
He’ll do anything about him. Like his little documentary about the world being his and he’s going to save it. Or the homeless initiative on how he’s going to end homelessness. Or taking credit for “ending” the ivory trade because he mentioned it once.
It’s almost like he is hoping to get an award from a sports related organization
Nice one.
I know Wimbledon is one of her favorite “work” events but I honestly cannot see her show up for that.
I hope she doesn’t. 1) For the sake of Wimbledon: can you imagine the excessive attention on a non tennis player. 2) For the sake of the UK population: can you imagine the affront to our national sensibility of a woman too ill to publicly thank well wishers and yet perfectly available to go to the tennis. 3) And for her sake. I say this as someone who read the DM comments suggesting she may attend. They were ruthless in their condemnation. For the reasons at 2.
That anonymous was me. The grocery order arrived and I was caught off guard by loaves of bread!
@Sparrow1 for some reason that is just cracking me up. The loaves of bread!! lol.
Re: Wimbledon, I think its interesting that all this speculation is about her attending on Sunday. The press seems to have accepted that she won’t be at the women’s final.
I saw some speculation the other day that Kate would be seen much more up close than at trooping. That may/may not play into William’s decision if she can go.
Haha there are almost 8k comments at DM lots of them are seething but actually a few positive ones as well.
Good for Harry and IG!
I can see her skipping the polo match, but if he is so protective of her, why wouldn’t he come with her to Wimbledon?
He likes to protect her from afar.
LMAO!!
I can’t stop laughing of the ridiculousness of needing “support” to sit in the stands and watch a tennis match at Wimbledon….I mean, really? Had he gone, he was “supporting” her? The absolute low bar of royal “work” yeesh
Football is more important.
Well, men’s football is more important.
What I find odd is the refusal to announce until the last minute. Even with health concerns, the finals are tomorrow and the day after next. I don’t know all the health issues but surely they know by now whether she can go. Is it supposed to be some sort of suspense? I just don’t think there is any except maybe for the rota.
If they announce and she changes her mind last minute, the cancellation would create more problems and conspiracies. So, they are probably waiting to be sure.
That’s true. I just feel like we’re in the last minute stretch now as the finals are about to happen. But maybe they’ll announce the morning of?
You would think at this point in her chemo treatment she would have an idea of how she feels depending on where she is in the cycle. So I do think this is about creating suspense, which is weird to me but 🤷♀️🤷♀️
It’s weird bc it feels performative. Which I know they’re always performative but building up this will she or won’t she situation feels forced. It’s trying to force people to care when it’s more of a shrug. She will or she won’t.
This isn’t much different from how most of her engagements were embargoed because she was known to cancel last minute event years ago. More of the same really.
Yes. I agree. It is insulting that she’s playing cat and mouse with the press about going to watch Wimbledon, of all things. Seriously. It is indeed attention seeking and indicates not only a boring lifestyle, if this show or no show floats her boat, but also a misunderstanding of how most people will react. No one has missed her and, after all the 100s of photos and no doubt applause at court, a lot of people will be angry that she can make….the tennis. I really hope she doesn’t turn up and we’re not subjected to Kate Kate Kate. If she’s well enough to sit through potentially hours of tennis, how come we hear nothing about her working from home?
Whatever deal they struck up, she is owned and probably has no way out. Imagine selling your soul for a man who can’t stand you. All for a tiara and a few gold coins.
This very much strikes me as part of the deal, one where Kate is effectively divorced in everything but legal terms and everyone knows it but pretends it’s not true. From here on out, she’ll show up at a handful of selected events, especially large extended family events, and will rarely do anything that involves Huevo alone. Huevo will do more and more solo events, especially sporting events, and he’ll do increased “divorced dad” outings with the kids. Meanwhile, CarolE gets access to society events again. And like you said, all for a tiara and a few gold coins.
I’m grumpy this morning so I’m gonna rant about Kate & her cancer treatment. I went through preventative chemo & lived my freaking life while doing it. I hid out on days 3-4 because that’s when they tell you you’ll feel the worst. The rest of the time I worked and played and generally got on with life. I’m sick & tired of her using this as an excuse! Okay, rant over. Go. Don’t go. Who cares?! This whole thing has been a farce. William cares only for himself and football. Kate…who knows what she really thinks at this point.
Shouldn’t she be done with preventive chemo by now?
No doubt an unhappy marriage, going by reports of arguments and throwing things at each other. We all, pretty much, argue at times, but this is in front of staff; if they’re openly hostile in public, how the hell do they behave in private. And throwing things is off the scale dysfunctional. (I maintain that these highly unflattering reports were put out to get ahead of an employee leaking what it’s really like.) The BRF will support W&K to the enth degree to keep their marriage on the rails; we see this already in the press reports re limiting her future appearances and scaling back on joint work. In a way I hope this isn’t the reality of their marriage. Imagine being stuck in such a situation?
So he gets polo & she gets tennis, as per their separation agreement.
That gif is one of my favourites. He just skips telegraphing who he is but the press there ignore it all.
There is a version with music in the background that says “oh no” and it encapsulates this whole farce of a show with these two.
I wonder if this is when her aggressive butt grabbing began because Kate seemed to do it as if to say, “You may move too fast for me to put an arm around you, but you can’t escape my grabbing your @ss.” The butt-grab worked (for Kate) because 1) much like a single woman on a crowded train, William found that he couldn’t evade it, 2) Kate controlled the show of affection and William couldn’t do anything about it, and 3) the crassness of it embarrassed William which was just gravy to Kate. Besides, it was revenge for all the times William walked away from Kate’s attempts to show the world how much he loved her, thereby embarrassing her in public.
Hmm, I think they are laying the groundwork for her to turn up to the mens final on Sunday as he’s going to be at the men’s football final on Sunday as well and she’ll want to steal his thunder with her ‘ta da here I am put me on the front pages tomorrow’.
I really hope she doesn’t grandstand the event. The huge amount of attention on her will pull focus from the tennis. No one has missed her. I don’t mind William at the Euros – he’s far enough away from the pitch – but she’ll be in the royal box and cameras will keep panning to her.
I’m sure the winner will be happy to accept the trophy from the Duchess of Gloucester.
They need to stop pretending the doctors have to clear her attendance to a tennis match. She’s been to trooping so she can attend these events. Charles is still doing chemo and he’s done far more. Her attendance or lack thereof is her own decision at this point.
If it was a case of encountering the public, then the polo match would be the better event because it’s restricted and outdoors.
They are trying to hype up the final and it’s really sad. The match is about the players not her. She’s already been seen, looks fine and shouldn’t be praised for taking time to show up to sports events. That’s not heroic.
She will do exactly what’s she’s told . She has no autonomy or power . What a sad life
I feel like at this point her turning up to the mens finals would make it all about her because the camera would keep focusing on her, and I think it would take away from the Euros – “yes yes England is playing a big match but KATE IS BACK!” I mean not for football/soccer fans, lol, but for the press.
I don’t know at this point. I kind of feel like she really wants to go to Wimbledon and has been told no because it does look really bad (I think that’s why William did a few other events this week, he was told he has to do more than just soccer games). She’s too sick to even zoom with a charity or organization but she can go to Wimbledon? I wonder if William has put his foot down or Charles has. IDK.
One thing to take comfort from, Becks1. The Euros is late in the evening; unless the men’s final goes all 2008, Wimbledon will be over before the football. It’s actually back to back joy here in our UK home. Tennis, Euros final, and the Tour de France. That could apply elsewhere in the world, of course. Tour de France is my favourite. Wimbledon used to be the highlight of my sporting year but not so much these days. If only Kate felt the same!
I think it will be the same here – Wimbledon is more in the morning, and the Euros have been at 1 and 3 here on the east coast, I think the final is at 3? Tour de France tends to be all over the place, LOL. well literally and time wise.
All over the place lol! Yes, for us the football starts at 8pm. It’s late.
Press will mainly be about Euros that day, she’ll get some press but Football will always be king over here
Will she bring the elder children or will he bring George with him and she’ll take charlotte
I have read speculation that he is taking George.
William is so staid he can’t imagine maybe he could take his daughter to the match with George
I don’t think it means anything in particular, really. Kate is the patron of Wimbledon, William is the patron of the football association and the 2 finals have landed on the same day.
Yes, I see this entirely. It’s not like the Euros happen every year and the clash has been accidental, based as it is on our team getting to the final despite some sketchy play at times. Thing is, I don’t think she should attend Wimbledon. William is lauded in the tabloids for his joyful support of the England team, after the fact, but the cameras aren’t continually panning to him. He’s pretty much any other supporter. Kate however would draw focus, particularly now. William is spectator royalty and treated as such. Kate however would be the great returner, not as in Djokovic’s style of play!, and the royal box would be seen over and over again. I want tennis; I don’t want full on Middleton.
I’ll be avoiding the full Middleton by rooting for Spain.
The way the Royals are dropping over there, maybe 🤔 being around horses after Ann’s accident isn’t such a wise choice. Especially since we all know he’s going to be “Incandescent with rage” today.
A detail, but she still does know how to properly hold a wine glass. Other photos show she doesn’t know the etiquette about holding a mug or a cup either as she’s seen ‘nursing’ them informally in one or 2 hands or grasping with all her fingers.
Okay, well, I’m now asking myself if I know the etiquette for holding a mug or a cup. I’m pretty sure I don’t? Pretty sure I’m nursing my coffee mug at this very moment😂
But we were never given princess lessons as she was reported to have done.
This entire exchange has me rolling!
I still think there is incapacity in the mix. I think Princess Catherine cannot manage one on one conversation in real time or close scrutiny from the general public without ‘it'(whatever ‘it’ is…) being not only obvious but alarming. Maybe her speech is effected or there are cognitive issues.
I still think her teeth are different, maybe she has an issue with her jaw.
If she attends Wimbledon they will insure ample social distancing as a an unwell person in a public setting in a manner that CIII, also said to have cancer, has not done for himself this entire time. It won’t be for her immune system, it will be a strategic buffer to prove its really her but still not allow the other attendees scrutinize her at close range.
It’s a bit baffling for sure.
I asked to change my mom’s oncologist appointment to a phone call was we all have a cold now and we don’t want to put any patient receiving cancer treatment or staff members at risk. Everyone wears a face mask at the oncology ward. We are only waiting for bi annual blood test results so the appointment can be done over the phone.
Now my boyfriend just found out that his sister in law who lives upstairs has COVID. We’ve gone on full lock down mode to keep my parents safe.
Then you have Charles and Will gallivanting around football matches and crowded places what not. Does Charles even have cancer? Does Kate even live in the same house as Will?
Kate doesn’t live with William and she hasn’t for at least 2 years now. The kids get shuffled back and forth depending on how she feels right now and how much of a dad William wants to be are my guesses.
She’ll skip the polo, he’ll skip Wimbledon, but how about skipping the skipping at the garden centre?
Good question!
Don’t know if it’s me, but has anyone noticed how Bulliam is getting uglier and uglier almost by the week? ?
Must be the meanness in him that’s taking over and reflected in his looks.
The Picture of Dorian Gray.
Pegs is laser-focused on winning against Harry. His jealousy and envy has him wanting to destroy Harry if he could. Pegs only emotions are rage, jealousy, and disdain for his own wife. All that negativity and evil comes through his eyes, his clenched fists and jaws, and settles on his increasingly uglier face.
And he’s still relatively young. I can’t imagine how he will look in 20 years!
“If they win, it will be their first international tournament victory since winning the World Cup in 1966.” The erasure of the Lionesses win is disgusting. And I’m not even cheering for England. Vamos España!
Time to add a new nickname for Billy Idle. Let’s add “Skippy” to the list.
That video speaks volumes.
Bet he’s in an extra foul mood today! He, Kate and all the derangers crying bitter salty tears.
That video tells me Kate is copy keening Melania’s smile->death glare to Trump we saw so often. 😂