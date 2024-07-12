Princess Kate will skip Prince William’s charity polo match today & he’ll skip Wimbledon

Prince William is playing polo today, part of the annual Royal Charity Polo Cup event held every summer. Last year’s polo event was remarkable because it spawned several memes with William and Kate. They greeted each other like work colleagues and William seemed eager to get away from Kate at one point:

Kate tries to be discreet but her anger and frustration are becoming harder and harder to hide. William can't even pretend anymore. How long before their cheerleader and mouthpiece Camilla Tominey writes a new rumor about H&M's marriage to distract from this crumbling facade? pic.twitter.com/CAQnA18GwH — Julia 🐈‍⬛ (@Julia44993) July 7, 2023

Well, sad news. There will not be a repeat of that moment today. Kate is skipping the charity polo match. Kensington Palace actually confirmed Kate’s absence to the royal rota. It’s interesting because, from what I’ve seen this week, the British media has been much more focused on whether Kate will turn up for the Wimbledon singles finals this weekend, not whether she would show up for William’s charity polo match. Speaking of, the Daily Beast’s sources say that if Kate does go to Wimbledon on Sunday, she will likely go alone. Because William will be in Germany for the EURO final.

The Princess of Wales will attend the men’s singles tennis final at Wimbledon without the support of her husband on Sunday, if she is cleared by doctors to make the visit and is able to go, as she hopes. Prince William is expected to travel to Germany that day to cheer on the English soccer team in the final of the European Football Championship, which will see England square off against Spain. If they win, it will be their first international tournament victory since winning the World Cup in 1966. William is patron of Britain’s Football Association. Catherine is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, and, in that role, has presented trophies at the tournament since 2016. A source told The Daily Beast earlier this week that she would “dearly love” to attend the ceremony this year. Her office have not ruled it out and Wimbledon have said they will announce if she is going to be there on the day of the finals. The men’s final is on Sunday and the women’s final is on Saturday.

So, Kate is absolutely skipping William’s polo match today and William is absolutely skipping Wimbledon this year. I don’t know what it all means, honestly.