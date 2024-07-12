A plane with a banner for Prince Harry was flown outside the ESPYs

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the ESPYs was a win across the board. Harry’s speech was beautiful and ESPN put together a really moving video package. The British media is currently desperate to find some way, some angle to attack the Sussexes and all they’ve got is some variation of “he shouldn’t have even accepted the award!” Meanwhile, a new audience was introduced to Harry and the Invictus Games and that audience loved what they saw. Well, one really weird thing did happen, and it happened before the ESPYs even began. During the ESPYs red carpet, a plane flew overhead with a banner message for Harry.
A mysterious sign was flown over Los Angeles on Thursday with a message directed at Prince Harry, who was in the city to attend the ESPY Awards with Meghan Markle.
On the day the royal accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the red-carpet event, a plane towing a banner was photographed flying overhead, bearing the message: “PRINCE HARRY: INVESTIGATE MUMIS DEATH.”
The pilot responsible for flying the sign and its commissioners have not been identified. Newsweek approached representatives of Prince Harry via email for comment.
This feels like a shenanigan from the British media, right? They would do anything to knock Harry off kilter or to find a way to “make” a story out of thin air (literally in the air). Given the Mail’s eagerness to cover it, my guess is that they probably organized it. How much does it cost to rent a plane with a banner? Let me google it – oh, it’s less expensive than I thought. Say you book a plane for one hour, it would probably cost anywhere from $500-1500. Yeah, a British tabloid definitely did this. As for the message… I’ve believed for some time now that Harry IS investigating his mother’s death. He left some breadcrumbs about that in Spare, and if you’ve followed his legal actions in the UK, he’s definitely on the trail of something.
Screencap courtesy of ESPN, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I assumed Mumi was someone I don’t know. That’s a terrible attempt at “mummy’s”
Maybe there is a limit on the length of the banner for safety reasons. Or they charge by the letter, lol. Anyway, I smell a Daily Mail shaped rat in this.
There’s probably a character limit on the banner and “investigate” takes up a lot of real estate.
Same confusion. Who’s Mumi?
Maybe they didn’t proofread for an apostrophe before they signed off on the text, Four Seasons Landscaping style?
LMAO!!!
I’m thinking that some Brit called and asked for “investigate mummy’s death” over the phone, and the guy answering was like, “Mumi? Who’s ‘mumi’? Sure, we’ll fly it.”
And then they get that nonsense.
Same. I was like Mumi who? What a weird waste of money.
I was wondering who that is as well.
This reminds me of the commemorative plaque in Schitt’s Creek: “The Moira’s Rose’s Garden 4856.” Johnny got so confused ordering it that he paid extra for the apostrophes and the numbers are the last 4 digits of his credit card.
I bet it was a British tabloid hack who intended “mummy” and placed an order with an American who assumed “mumi”.
Between the Brit who assumed they would be understood and the American who took the spelling as they interpreted hearing it, I’m getting CakeWrecks.
That Schitt’s Creek story is pretty funny. I think Mumis is what happens when British tabloid hack meets Hispanic worker at the Cali airplane banner company.
This is weird, that’s all I’ve got 🧐
Dead giveaway that a British tabloid is responsible for this: it’s “Mom” in the US, not mum.
This was definitely a stunt by a British tabloid. Americans don’t use that spelling for “mommy’s”. I read it as a last name at first, ‘Mumis’, and thought, who is that?
I was also thinking they spelled Bill Mumy’s name wrong and I had to check if he was still alive.
I thought the “i” was meant to be an apostrophe: Mum’s
Same. Like I’m 100% aware off the spelling difference but I had to read it 3 times before I understood. I saw some comments that M&H did this for attention. Um, okay…
Whoever did that just before the award has to be a pretty un nice person.
Lol, if H&M wanted more attention, they would have walked the red carpet. Instead of shelling out $1,000 for a banner they would have had 1,000 photos in the press for free. But even if, you know they would have made sure the banner was spelled right.
They are disgusting and I do hope the perpetrators are identified and reported by name and organization. If it’s those same Heritage people trying to get his visa records I really want that to be an on the record fact.
These people are crazy and dangerous. Wasn’t there another instance of this happening a couple years ago?
It’s creepy like the wicked witch sky writing in the wizard of oz. Possibly some deranger did this.
Second time they’re doing this shit, leave the man alone ffs
Yes, they flew one around Montecito with “Prince Harry: Mum’s Fate Accidental?” on it.
Whoever paid for the plane and banner was apparently too cheap to spell MUMMY correctly.
So, I actually think we’re supposed to read the “i” as an apostrophe? As in “mum’s death”
*headdesk*
I feel incredibly stupid.
That’s even worse lol. Because you can add apostrophes to banners. LOL.
I’m assuming Mumis translates to Mommy’s? This is definitely a British media move, it’s extremely cruel and vulgar. I hope they track down who did this, but something tells me they probably paid in cash or through dummy organizations.
These weirdos are such deranged stalkers. They should fly a banner message WILL. PUT THE PEG AND THE BOOZE DOWN AND GET TO WORK over whatever estate he currently resides.
Who is Mumi?
Diana. Mum with an I for an apostrophe.
Any bet the BM was barred from covering the ESPYS and the red carpet and this is payback? US national press is not even bothering.
It’s also not uncommon here, generally when someone is getting a star on the walk of fame. I still chuckle about someone slut shaming Bobby Flay when he got his.
Color my crazy, but I instantly took it as someone trying to tell him that there is something to investigate. Still a stunt to take away from the award, but it seems to me as vehicle to stir up a conversation regarding the circumstances of her death. A bad attempt at some cloak and dagger BS.
Who ever did this is stupid. We already know who caused his “mummy” death…..they happen to be sitting on the English throne.
I have my doubts about that, I still think it is simply what it appeared to be, a drunken driver trying to outrun the paparazzi for a bit of a laugh. A combination of a drunken driver, the press and Diana not putting on her seatbelt. Any one of those facts could have been responsible for her end. Mind you, I used to believe Palace briefings until William said they were not a racist family.
Diana always buckled up according to her sisters. If the car was speeding it would make no sense for Diana not to buckle up. If there was a problem like it not fitting around her waist then she could not buckle up . The security guard Trevor ree s has amnesia and can’t say why he let the allegedly d r u n k. Henri paul drive and not check seatbelts. What did doom Diana was her being put in an ambulance the bypassed a hospital 10 minutes away.
I’m going to offer a slightly different perspective.
There are millions of people living in the LA Metro area. (LA County alone has a population of 10 million.) I find it plausible that one of those millions of people had both “the grudge” and a thousand bucks in their bank account.
I don’t really think the British tabs want Harry nosing too closely!
He’s not investigating his mother’s death. He knows what happened. What he’s upset about, which he’s said in other interviews, is that if the conclusion of investigations was that if one factor was removed from the chain of events, Diana would be alive ie if the paparazzi for example hadn’t been chasing the car, Diana would be alive, then why did no paps end up in jail. That’s the thing that bothers him. That none of the paps got manslaughter charges or wrongful death suits.
Perhaps because Diana didn’t put on her seat belt, the only one in the car to survive was the bodyguard, the only person who did put on his seatbelt.
But if he were a security guard he should have checked out those seatbelts. He was responsible for the passengers and driver not just himself. He has amnesia and cannot say why. Diana was not one to avoid seatbelts her sisters said she buckled up. It does not add up that she would not use seatbelts in a speeding car. I don’t think they worked. They were in an old car that was recently found after it was stolen.
So why did not ree s check seatbelts for all in the car
@sunnyside up, so you are saying that the paps who blinded the driver with their flashes and followed the car like madmen are innocent, because she wasn’t wearing seatbelt? So, it is okay to crash the car and if the people die due to the crash, you can blame the dead for seatbelt and not the ones who caused the crash itself. That is some weird argument. Diana died due to the crash, not seatbelt. Also, she wasn’t thrown out of the car. How would seatbelt save her?
Also why did the police allow the paparazzi to assemble outside the Ritz it looked very sinister. This was shown in the recent Diana documentary
@Tessa, It looked very much like the situation before NY chase of H&M. It was full with paps and they were surrounding the exit and even hitting the parked cars while waiting for H&M. I fully believe they planned a car crash for H&M that night. That is why their security levels are upped by NYPD after the investigation.
The paparazzi taking pictures delayed Diana getting medical help fast.
Until I read the comments, I didn’t have a clue who mumis was. I doubt a lot of people who saw it gave it much thought. I didn’t. I guess as long as Harry understands it that’s all they want? I just think it’s silly.
Whoever’s responsible, it’s pretty f***ing cruel.
If it were for Diana, it would have read “Mums”
Well, that “stunt” fell flat 😏 Pure Evil is immanent and activated from that Island to intentionally harass the DDoS 😒
I think this was definitely an attempt to gaslight him on his big night. Not only that but this also get into the news cycle to detract from his achievement. I’m guessing it was a British tabloid behind it. Shame on the company for agreeing to it.
No one is going to fly a banner over Huevo’s next event asking him to “investigate Mum’s death.” Though they should really be asking “Where’s your wife?”