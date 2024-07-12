A plane with a banner for Prince Harry was flown outside the ESPYs

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s appearance at the ESPYs was a win across the board. Harry’s speech was beautiful and ESPN put together a really moving video package. The British media is currently desperate to find some way, some angle to attack the Sussexes and all they’ve got is some variation of “he shouldn’t have even accepted the award!” Meanwhile, a new audience was introduced to Harry and the Invictus Games and that audience loved what they saw. Well, one really weird thing did happen, and it happened before the ESPYs even began. During the ESPYs red carpet, a plane flew overhead with a banner message for Harry.

A mysterious sign was flown over Los Angeles on Thursday with a message directed at Prince Harry, who was in the city to attend the ESPY Awards with Meghan Markle. On the day the royal accepted the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the red-carpet event, a plane towing a banner was photographed flying overhead, bearing the message: “PRINCE HARRY: INVESTIGATE MUMIS DEATH.” The pilot responsible for flying the sign and its commissioners have not been identified. Newsweek approached representatives of Prince Harry via email for comment.

[From Newsweek]

This feels like a shenanigan from the British media, right? They would do anything to knock Harry off kilter or to find a way to “make” a story out of thin air (literally in the air). Given the Mail’s eagerness to cover it, my guess is that they probably organized it. How much does it cost to rent a plane with a banner? Let me google it – oh, it’s less expensive than I thought. Say you book a plane for one hour, it would probably cost anywhere from $500-1500. Yeah, a British tabloid definitely did this. As for the message… I’ve believed for some time now that Harry IS investigating his mother’s death. He left some breadcrumbs about that in Spare, and if you’ve followed his legal actions in the UK, he’s definitely on the trail of something.