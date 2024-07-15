Did Kim Kardashian slice off the tip of her finger in one of her Cybertrucks?

A three-day Indian wedding began on Friday. The wedding is for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both heirs to enormous fortunes. Anant Ambani, 29, is the youngest son of billionaires Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of “pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.” You know what that means – the Merchant-Ambanis can afford to bring Western celebrities to Mumbai to attend one of the biggest events in Indian society this year. Two of those guests? Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.

These are photos of Kim and Khloe on Saturday as they were leaving the hotel for one part of the wedding. I honestly think Khloe looks great here. The pink was a good choice and her ensemble feels more like a traditional look. Kim’s look is too much – the jewelry is stunning, I will admit, but the top part of the ensemble bugs me. I get that they weren’t hemmed in by trying to be conservative or anything, but I personally find Kim’s look to be verging on tasteless.

Meanwhile, Kim revealed on the Hulu reality show that she’s recovering from a significant hand injury. The “tip” of her middle finger “broke off” and she shows her bloody stump on the show. She described the incident as “more painful than childbirth.” So far, no one has described the incident which led to Kim’s new nickname, Ol’ Stumpy. But people are sharing their theories and I truly believe this:

Naturally, the mysterious injury, which was first revealed in social media posts by Kardashian back in March, kicked off a frenzy of rumors, with users on the Kardashians subreddit pointing out that she may have sliced her finger off with the door or frunk of her Cybertruck she’d purchased just previously — a wild and unsubstantiated fan theory that would kick off a media circus if confirmed. “I think this may be what happened to Kim’s fingers,” one user wrote, linking to a video of a Cybertruck owner discovering his truck’s frunk lid could easily injure his index finger. Meanwhile, Cybertruck owners discovered that the vehicle’s sharp stainless steel body panels could easily close down on one’s extremities when not paying attention, a glaring safety oversight that made headlines earlier this year. One particularly gruesome video shows YouTuber Jeremy Judkins sticking his index finger in the gap between the frunk’s lid and a side panel. “I feared for my finger for a second, not gonna lie,” Judkins admitted after the stunt. “That’s kinda bad, and my finger is shaking.” Earlier this week, a different owner figured out that even the gap between the panels of the front and rear doors could easily chop off fingers.

Kim absolutely has a death-machine Cybertruck. She has two, actually – one in that silver-grey color and one she customized in matte black. While I don’t wish ill on anyone, I do think Cybertruck owners are clowns who deserve to be mocked loudly. Those pieces of sh-t are ugly death traps. I totally believe Kim lost a finger tip in a Cybertruck.