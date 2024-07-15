Did Kim Kardashian slice off the tip of her finger in one of her Cybertrucks?

A three-day Indian wedding began on Friday. The wedding is for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both heirs to enormous fortunes. Anant Ambani, 29, is the youngest son of billionaires Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Radhika Merchant, 29, is the daughter of “pharmaceutical tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.” You know what that means – the Merchant-Ambanis can afford to bring Western celebrities to Mumbai to attend one of the biggest events in Indian society this year. Two of those guests? Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian.
These are photos of Kim and Khloe on Saturday as they were leaving the hotel for one part of the wedding. I honestly think Khloe looks great here. The pink was a good choice and her ensemble feels more like a traditional look. Kim’s look is too much – the jewelry is stunning, I will admit, but the top part of the ensemble bugs me. I get that they weren’t hemmed in by trying to be conservative or anything, but I personally find Kim’s look to be verging on tasteless.
Meanwhile, Kim revealed on the Hulu reality show that she’s recovering from a significant hand injury. The “tip” of her middle finger “broke off” and she shows her bloody stump on the show. She described the incident as “more painful than childbirth.” So far, no one has described the incident which led to Kim’s new nickname, Ol’ Stumpy. But people are sharing their theories and I truly believe this:
Naturally, the mysterious injury, which was first revealed in social media posts by Kardashian back in March, kicked off a frenzy of rumors, with users on the Kardashians subreddit pointing out that she may have sliced her finger off with the door or frunk of her Cybertruck she’d purchased just previously — a wild and unsubstantiated fan theory that would kick off a media circus if confirmed.
“I think this may be what happened to Kim’s fingers,” one user wrote, linking to a video of a Cybertruck owner discovering his truck’s frunk lid could easily injure his index finger.
Meanwhile, Cybertruck owners discovered that the vehicle’s sharp stainless steel body panels could easily close down on one’s extremities when not paying attention, a glaring safety oversight that made headlines earlier this year. One particularly gruesome video shows YouTuber Jeremy Judkins sticking his index finger in the gap between the frunk’s lid and a side panel.
“I feared for my finger for a second, not gonna lie,” Judkins admitted after the stunt. “That’s kinda bad, and my finger is shaking.”
Earlier this week, a different owner figured out that even the gap between the panels of the front and rear doors could easily chop off fingers.
Kim absolutely has a death-machine Cybertruck. She has two, actually – one in that silver-grey color and one she customized in matte black. While I don’t wish ill on anyone, I do think Cybertruck owners are clowns who deserve to be mocked loudly. Those pieces of sh-t are ugly death traps. I totally believe Kim lost a finger tip in a Cybertruck.
A lot of guests wore saris and looked lovely, but Kim and Khloe took it to the point of cultural appropriation. They just don’t get it.
Or they do get it and did it anyway for the negative attention. This has always been their m.o. — do crappy things for attention, use people for attention, carve up their bodies for attention, wear the worst clothes for attention. All while giggling and using vocal fry. Reality tv is humiliation for cash and they are always happy to take that deal.
I’m indian and I’m here for them dressing up in full indian wear, it’s not cultural appropriation if they’re literally attending an indian wedding in INDIA. They look great, and tbh some bollywood stars are on the same wavelength as Kim.
I just wish her jewellery and blouse were different, but they’re both wearing renowned indian designers. I loved it.
I agree with Amrit. Its normal for westerners to wear Indian clothes as guests at an Indian wedding. The jewelry on kim however, is inappropriate.
In actual Indian society, do the saris feature this whole “tits out” look? This inquiring mind seriously wants to know.
Bra-tops are quite common, although usually the “sash” of the sari does more to cover the bra
Kim’s top is pushing it. But, if you randomly invite some Kardashians to your wedding, I’m guessing you aren’t looking for safe and conservative fashion choices.
Hot tip: The r/CyberStuck subreddit is an absolute gold mine.
Kim looks way over the top ridiculous, my hubs said she and Khloe both look like they ordered belly-dancer costumes from Amazon. And isn’t the nose chain meant to be worn exclusively by the bride? Not by the thrice-divorced wedding guest.
The amount of fake tan between the two of them must be quite something.
I saw a lot of other guests who were easily more provocatively dressed that those two — I don’t think “conservative” was an expectation at all for this ceremony….
I don’t have much to say about the Kardashians, but, thought folks on this post might want to know about a fun summer read that I just finished— Kevin Kwan, who wrote crazy Rich Asians, published a reimagining of A Room With A View that begins at an insanely fancy wedding like this one. It was lots of fun, I highly recommend (shout out to audiobooks and Libby)
Just bought it! That’s what I’m diving into next!
I find it hard to believe that Kim actually wanted and chose those trucks,she must have received a hefty check to drive them.
