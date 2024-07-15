Jennifer Lopez is spending time with her stepdaughter Violet in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez decamped to her home in the Hamptons before Independence Day. She’s still there, getting pap’d and overtipping for ice cream (she left a $50 tip at a local ice cream parlor, and her PR team is working overtime). I told you what I think is happening – she wants Ben Affleck to chase her, she wants him to figure out that they “belong” together. Well, I don’t know if Ben has run to the Hamptons to see her, but Jennifer wants people to know that Violet Affleck and one of Violet’s friends are in the Hamptons with her right now.
Jennifer Lopez is spending quality time with Violet Affleck! On Saturday, July 13, the 54-year-old Atlas star shared a short video to her Instagram Stories, showing her taking a sunny summertime car ride with Ben Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter in New York.
In the footage, Lopez is in the front seat of a car with an open sunroof — wearing her wedding ring and sunglasses — as Violet and her friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, look out the window. Lopez decorated the clip with a “Summertime” sticker and soundtracked it with The Kid LAROI’s “Girls.”
The outing comes as Lopez and Affleck, 51, have reportedly experienced some tension in their marriage in recent months — most recently spending Independence Day weekend apart, per sources.
A source told PEOPLE that Lopez and Violet were shopping at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton, N.Y., on Saturday and were “surrounded by people” when they left but looked “unfazed.” Another source told PEOPLE, “[Lopez] seemed to be very happy shopping with Ben’s daughter. She had a big smile on her face.”
Lopez shared the family bonding moment to Instagram not long after WWD reported on Friday, July 12, that she and Violet were seen dress shopping at LoveShackFancy in Sag Harbor. The store did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to confirm Lopez’s shopping trip on Saturday. Boutique Relax in Bridgehampton, which WWD reported the duo had shopped at as well, confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez was in the store last week and is a repeat customer. According to WWD, a LoveShackFancy salesperson said that Lopez and Violet had an hour of privacy to shop at the store, which temporarily stopped admitting shoppers as they browsed.
An employee, who described Lopez to WWD as “very kind and very friendly,” also said that the multi-hyphenate was gifted the brand’s Norma dress.
I still love the fact that J.Lo makes a big effort with her stepkids. I’ve always thought she probably adores having more kids around, especially Violet, who is old enough to enjoy going shopping with her stepmom and doing girly-girl things in the Hamptons. It would be really cool if this was some kind of special treat for Violet too – like, she and a friend got invited to the Hamptons for a vacation, possibly before heading off to college.
Beyond that, there are stories about the fakakta mansion that Ben and J.Lo are selling – the mansion is officially listed on the open market after they tried and failed to sell it off-market. According to Us Weekly, they’re “in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.” He was in the house for a matter of months! Were the vibes really that bad?? Is the mansion haunted??
Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck pic.twitter.com/WM1iPZZg3P
— DAY (@withlopez) July 13, 2024
The media was going to cover this. Why post it herself? Ben and the world would know they went out.
She has a right to post her vacation stuff, so what do I know?
A tiger can’t change its stripes.
I’m just here to document my disapproval of the flare jeans comeback. Et tu, JLO?! Noooo.
As a girl with a big backside and relatively small waist, it’s the only style that doesn’t make me look like two sausages having a close contact fist fight. I loathe skinny jeans or boyfriend jeans – they make me look bigger than I am (which I don’t need). I say wear whatever style makes you feel happy and not hate your body while you’re in them.
Yes. I have a round butt and a small waist and this style is very flattering and actually fits properly. Skinny jeans make my proportions weird and boyfriend ones are too loose in the waist and tight in the hips. I’m pleased to see these back again.
Same.
Ditto!!!!
Also, cracking up at this: “look like two sausages having a close contact fist fight” 🙂
I love this style! I’m so over skinny jeans,
Me too! I hate skinny jeans! Give me flared or bootcut any day but no skinny.
Anything 90’s is my jam.
I think it’s safe to say given her history that leaving the $50 tip was not her idea.
$50 tip, LOL, is not going to erase the stories of her rushing back to pick up the tips left by Ben and replacing then with 10%, be it Casinos or restaurants.
Wow I never heard this but my cousins daughter who is a student at UNLV and works in casinos part time said she was very generous in tipping.
@ JAN 😂 that’s right ! She notoriously treats the general public like 💩 and never tips. So the $50 can’t erase that.
Using the kid in her twisted game of tug-of -war-please-love-me. Gross.
I would hate this if I was JGa and Ben. I would not be ok to have other people’s use of my kid for whatever promo, or hidden agenda, or gossip clicks, unless preapproved by parents and I DOUBT Ben ok’d this, I doubt Jen approved this. But also, maybe violet is ok about this, because she did her public speech last week about masking.
I think she is 18, so it doesn’t matter what the parents think now.
What are you talking about?! She is hanging out with her stepmom. I’m sure you didn’t say a peep when Jen Garner took Emme to Disney with Finn and her friends. I’m sure you thought it was so lovely of Jen G to do that but hating on JLo for hanging with her stepdaughter. The double standards are so gross
Violet probably agreed to do it to get publicity for her cause (the long covid t-shirt and masking) knowing it would make news. And also get her friend who is an actress in the spotlight and maybe get her work. She’s a smart girl.
She’s seen now more with Violet in the last couple of months than she was ever seen with her during the entire relationship with Affleck…It’s too late to make all those efforts when the guy already wants out.
And yes her Pr team is working overtime, between the article about the tip, the leaks again Ben while also trying to pressure him by leaking how the kids want them back together. And trying to show how happy, carefree and unbothered she is to “win” the break if he isn’t coming back. It must exhausting to live like this
German and Long Covid Xwitter went gaga over the fact that Violet is wearing a shirt designed by a Berlin-based team who are afflicted with Long Covid, Berlin Buyers Club.
They donate a percentage of their profits to a network of university hospitals, mostly in Germany, which are doing a phase II or even III trial with a drug that seems promising.
They couldn’t believe their luck that Jenny from the Block is indirectly helping Covid research just by existing!
The way Jennifer and Violet have been acting during this “separation,” I wonder if it’s not so much that Ben’s had enough but that Ben’s off the wagon.
I dont know why there is this obsession with Ben falling off the wagon, he’s still seen everyday going to work, driving his kids etc nothing indicates he’s drinking again. I know it’s crazy but even an addict can have enough of a partner not respecting their boundaries, oversharing their lives, always working leaving him alone by himself in a monstrous house she insisted to buy knowing he hated it
Ben is not off the wagon. He is seen driving everywhere: driving his kids, driving his one kid on his motorcycle, and recently driving Finn and school friends to eat, driving his kids to get breakfast, and driving to the office every day all since he moved into his rental. The guy is clearly not drinking. He’s got a company to run.
I know Violet is often seen out wearing a mask but I’m giving her props here that having very recently stood up in an official setting (I forget exactly where) and talked about the importance of masks she’s now getting these picture out there shortly after of herself in a mask thanks to her stepmother.
Yet another desperate, choreographed attempt by this aging Narc.
It’s very well known in her industry that she hardly spends time with her own children.
I wonder if these pap snaps were Bennie’s idea because JLo’s too far gone to think up these manipulative optics.
It’s interesting to think that there are those out there who believe this message 🤔
I don’t get the vibe that either of her kids are big into celeb culture, and being on her social media not that she doesn’t spend any time with them. Her son Max seems to take great pains to avoid being in any shots, and if she’s big on shopping and being out doing pap walks Emme doesn’t seem to be in to that either although I have seen them way more than Max. Maybe this is something she just genuinely connects with Violet on, and Violet herself likes her. I know that she still supported by her parents, but she is a high school graduate on her way to college I’m not sure how much effort they would put into you can’t go anywhere and hang out with your stepmother.
I’ve never seen any of her movies, never listened to her music, I’ve only watch 1 Ben affleck movie ..Argo, only watched 1 of his ex wife Jennifer (can’t even recall her last name)movie ..the one where she dances to Thriller. And was too busy having 5 sons back in their first relationship to pay attention. But today I actually read the post and comments and I’m shocked about the dislike of JLo.
All I got is this..as far as her using Violet, I don’t think it’s possible to manipulate a teen her age in this manner. I have 8 nieces, my cousins collectively had 10 baby girls from April 2006-September 2007..I know this age cohort. They are not hanging out with an adult they do not like. Especially one as privileged as Violet. She’s not desperate for a vacation or shopping. She has agency. She is intelligent. She is choosing to go across country with a girlfriend to hang out with her stepmom. I guarantee JL asked those girls if she could post that photo.
I actually think it speaks volumes about how Violent views her stepmom, and quite possibly how her own mother feels about JLo and of course Violent’s own emotional intelligence.
Violet is a very smart, loving, sweet girl. She is a very affectionate young woman, always showing affection to her parents. Violet was accepted to Yale and will be going in the fall. Jen Garner said Violet was teaching Sunday School last year. She has her own mind. Violet probably had plans to go to NYC with her friend this summer, and Jennifer Lopez invited her to spend time in the Hamptons with her also. I don’t see a problem with that. Violet has been there before with her father and Lopez.
I hope Emme and Max are having a good time and have some friends to hang with in the Hamptons instead of sitting around with J-Lo’s entourage of Bennie Medina, her vocal coach, etc.
JG always kept all her children off of her own IG but now that Violet is 18, she is an ADULT & can now make ADULT decisions. Who wouldn’t ❤️ to go shopping with JL?! ( especially if she was paying, lol!) I agree with the above post that Violet was ok with JL posting pics of her & her friend on her page. (If she didn’t realize that JL PUBLICLY posted the pics, she does now & needs to accept the positive & (sadly) the negative feedback)
I think she is trying to show Ben what a great blended family they have become; however, I do not think Ben is interested in moving back having her entire entourage practically living with them. JL does not seem to want to compromise on that, either! Benny Medina & her vocalist seem to always be with her!
I think that if they were looking at other homes together ( while trying to sell this house), it. would be known. Instead we hear that BOTH she & Ben are house- hunting separately. I think there will be a public announcement at some point..
These are people, not animals in a zoo. Maybe she and her sstepdaughter just like each other and wanted to go shopping. Who knows. All this is speculation. Imagine if everything you did was reported on. I don’t know, I just think it sucks that we spend more time worrying about someone else’s relationship and less time on things that affect all of us, like how damn hot it’s gettting in summer. Not trying to be preachy, just sick of reading about these people in a bunch of non-stories.
You want them to have something they don’t want because they could have easily stopped most of this by putting out, a joint statement. Instead, they are both manly JLo running to the media having their PR teams give weekly updates and JLo is using her Instagram to feed into it.
I mean, The People wrote came straight from her PR teams mouth.
Idk what her relationship with her stepkids is actually like but this reads like an attention grab. She has enough money where she could “focus on her family” somewhere that she isn’t being photographed (and also maybe not posting on social media herself).
Yeah, that short video is just Jennifer definitely getting an attention grab to show she is with Violet. Violet and her friend are turned looking out the back passenger window. Jennifer is taking a selfie of herself in the front seat smiling and panning over to the backseat where you see the girls not involved with the video at all, just looking out the window, no smiles, and J-Lo has this part of the song playing over it. LOL
“Girls just wanna dance, uh, ayy
Girls just wanna have fun
I don’t know your plans, ayy
I just wanna, uh, get some
Girls want a summer with their friends.”
I’m just glad she cut it off before the next line.
“Wanna do it to their ex and then get the job, uh, done.”
As a long covid sufferer who masks everywhere, I am here to say thank you, violet. She is one of the few adults in the room.