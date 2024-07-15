Jennifer Lopez is spending time with her stepdaughter Violet in the Hamptons

Jennifer Lopez decamped to her home in the Hamptons before Independence Day. She’s still there, getting pap’d and overtipping for ice cream (she left a $50 tip at a local ice cream parlor, and her PR team is working overtime). I told you what I think is happening – she wants Ben Affleck to chase her, she wants him to figure out that they “belong” together. Well, I don’t know if Ben has run to the Hamptons to see her, but Jennifer wants people to know that Violet Affleck and one of Violet’s friends are in the Hamptons with her right now.

Jennifer Lopez is spending quality time with Violet Affleck! On Saturday, July 13, the 54-year-old Atlas star shared a short video to her Instagram Stories, showing her taking a sunny summertime car ride with Ben Affleck’s 18-year-old daughter in New York. In the footage, Lopez is in the front seat of a car with an open sunroof — wearing her wedding ring and sunglasses — as Violet and her friend, actress Cassidey Fralin, look out the window. Lopez decorated the clip with a “Summertime” sticker and soundtracked it with The Kid LAROI’s “Girls.” The outing comes as Lopez and Affleck, 51, have reportedly experienced some tension in their marriage in recent months — most recently spending Independence Day weekend apart, per sources. A source told PEOPLE that Lopez and Violet were shopping at Roller Rabbit in East Hampton, N.Y., on Saturday and were “surrounded by people” when they left but looked “unfazed.” Another source told PEOPLE, “[Lopez] seemed to be very happy shopping with Ben’s daughter. She had a big smile on her face.” Lopez shared the family bonding moment to Instagram not long after WWD reported on Friday, July 12, that she and Violet were seen dress shopping at LoveShackFancy in Sag Harbor. The store did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request to confirm Lopez’s shopping trip on Saturday. Boutique Relax in Bridgehampton, which WWD reported the duo had shopped at as well, confirmed to PEOPLE that Lopez was in the store last week and is a repeat customer. According to WWD, a LoveShackFancy salesperson said that Lopez and Violet had an hour of privacy to shop at the store, which temporarily stopped admitting shoppers as they browsed. An employee, who described Lopez to WWD as “very kind and very friendly,” also said that the multi-hyphenate was gifted the brand’s Norma dress.

I still love the fact that J.Lo makes a big effort with her stepkids. I’ve always thought she probably adores having more kids around, especially Violet, who is old enough to enjoy going shopping with her stepmom and doing girly-girl things in the Hamptons. It would be really cool if this was some kind of special treat for Violet too – like, she and a friend got invited to the Hamptons for a vacation, possibly before heading off to college.

Beyond that, there are stories about the fakakta mansion that Ben and J.Lo are selling – the mansion is officially listed on the open market after they tried and failed to sell it off-market. According to Us Weekly, they’re “in a rush to sell it. Ben especially wants to be done with the house. He was never happy there.” He was in the house for a matter of months! Were the vibes really that bad?? Is the mansion haunted??

