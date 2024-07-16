Prime Day deals including $110 off a Kindle Scribe, deals on snacks, skincare & more



From CB: I’m excited for Prime Day! There are a bunch of things I want to restock as well as some new items I’d like to try. I’m trying to redecorate my bedroom slightly and am interested in this sherpa accent chair, on sale for 46% off, along with this boucle storage bench I mentioned last week. Here are some sales for Prime Day and some more things Rosie and I are looking at on Amazon.

Prime Day Deals

Electronics

32% off Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds – $168.99

32% off Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch – $169.99

14% off Apple iPad (10th Generation): 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB- $279.99 with coupon

41% off Garmin vivoactive 4S, Smaller-Sized GPS Smartwatch – $194.95

35% off SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A9+ Tablet 11” 64GB Android Tablet, Big Screen – $142.49

47% off SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 6 40mm Bluetooth Smartwatch – $159.99

Health and wellness

45% off Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush – $59.95

30% off Vital Proteins Marine Collagen, Wild-Caught, Non-GMO – $33.59

20% off Shoe Insoles Arch Support Inserts Orthotic Insoles for Plantar Fasciitis – $12.79

36% off Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder – $29.99

42% off Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder – $17.50

Beauty

20% off LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask – $19.20

20% off Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant – $28

30% off Clean Skin Club Clean Towels XL, 100% USDA Biobased Face Towel – $12.55

20% off Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen – SPF 40-1.7 fl oz 0 $30,.40

19% off Dyson Airwrap – $549.99

Household

50% off Shark NV352 Navigator Lift Away Upright Vacuum – $99.99

55% off Shark AV2501S AI Ultra Robot Vacuum, with Matrix Clean, Home Mapping – $249.99

37% off Vitamix Propel Series 750 Blender,Black – $399.95

25% off TICONN 6 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags with Zippers & Carrying Handles – $29.95

30% off YETI Rambler 20 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler – $24.50

80% off a microcurrent facial device



From CB: I dropped my NuFace Trinity and broke it unfortunately. That’s a microcurrent facial device that you use with a conductor gel to smooth and tighten skin. I got mine years ago on eBay and I tried buying another one from an eBay seller but it didn’t work and I had to return it. This microcurrent facial device is just $38 in a Prime Day Deal. It has a rolling massager and five different modes. This listing has 4.4 stars, 598 ratings and an A on Fakespot. People say it works well to tighten their jawline and reduce fine lines. “This face massager did what the description said very well! I really liked the color and different settings you could do on this. If you are consistent with this, it definitely slowly shows a sharper jawline!” “Love this little devise. I use it nightly after applying my serum and moisturizer. You can feel and see it working on the muscles, it’s simple to use and does the job. It has helped tighten my jowl line and upper eye lid area.”

There are also sales on the Foreo Bear mini microcurrent device which is 40% off at $131.40 and the Foreo Bear full size which is 40% off at $197.42. The NuFace Trinity is also on sale for 30% off at $245.

35% off Sunday Riley Superstars Kit



From CB: I paid over $100 for this incredible set of serums and they’re currently on sale for $84, which is 35% off the $130 list price. You get a half ounce each of vegan serums from celebrity-loved brand Sunday Riley. There’s a retinol, vitamin C and lactic acid serum along with a hydrating eye cream. If you are looking for serums and this is in your budget, I highly recommend these. (If you’d like something more affordable the serums linked below are also excellent.) This listing has 4.7 stars, 184 ratings and a B on Fakespot. Reviewers love them as much as I do. “As usual, I was skeptical about face products promising miracles. However, this product does deliver. My skin has been suffering from constant mask wearing and sun exposure. This brand is great and my skin is visibly better, clearer and softer. Gene therapy is worth the cost alone.” “This set was a treat I purchased for myself. I use each item as directed. They perform as promised. My skin has changed for the better in a dramatic way. I am 55 and have never used a skin care line with any regularity. Sunday Riley has not disappointed. I will purchase these products again.”

The Tree of Life three serum set is also on sale for 29% off at $24.99 and ArtNaturals three serum set is on sale for 39% off at $18.95.

20% off gluten free vegan snack bars



From CB: Due to my allergies I’ve had to switch to vegan products for the most part. Larabars are great tasting snack options and I keep them in my car and purse. They’re currently on sale for Prime Day for cheaper than Walmart prices at just $14.39 for an 18 pack chocolate variety pack including chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter chocolate chip and double chocolate truffle. These have over 2,600 ratings, 4.6 stars and a C on Fakespot but I’m vouching for them. People say they taste great and are filling. “I love these bars! They are natural and are great for a quick snack! I keep them in my backpack, office, truck, and home.” “We love Larabars in my household so this variety pack was perfect! The value was great and sure beats buying in the store.” The variety pack with the blueberry muffin, lemon bar and apple pie flavors is also on sale for 25% off.

Other great snack bar options on sale are Kind Bars which are 20% off at $17.59 for 30 minis and Clif Bars which are 25% off at $19.48 for a 16 variety pack.

24% off Cuisinart’s combo air fryer and 8-in-1 oven



From Rosie: We bought Cuisinart’s air fryer and 8-in-1 convection toaster oven during Covid and it was one of the best purchases we’ve ever made. I use the air fryer function primarily for reheating leftover pizza slices, chicken nuggets and vegetables, which has really upped my veggie intake. In addition to the air fryer, its functions include toast, bake, broil, grill, convection bake and broil, and warming. It’s usually $230, but right now, it’s on sale for $174. It has a 4.5 star rating, more than 2,900 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. Users marvel at how much they can cook in it. “This does EVERYTHING, grills, broils, bakes, convection and air fryer and has made cooking so much faster and easier…I love that I can quickly grill burgers, steaks, whatever indoors without a lot of cleanup.” “I’m in love with this. I wanted an air fryer that was easy to clean and could toast. This 100% fits the bill. I’ve used it to air fry salmon, toast bagels and cook frozen veggies all came out perfect and it’s soooo easy to clean.” “Love the air fryer, and baking functions. Cooking takes a fraction of the time it did in our oven.”

$110 off a Kindle Scribe with a pen for easier note taking



From Rosie: I used something similar to the Kindle Scribe at a former job and it was pretty awesome. I’m a fast typer, but always learned things better by writing them down as notes. It functions as both a Kindle and a notebook, journal, or sketchbook. You can even take notes on the page as you’re reading. Right now, you can get the 16GB version with either a premium or basic pen for more than $100 off. The Scribe has a 4.3 star rating, almost 6,800 reviews, and an A on Fakespot. People who use it love how much simpler it’s made taking notes and keeping their thoughts organized. “I love writing on this. I got the premium pen and love using the “fountain pen” setting because it looks beautiful. I’ve found it really simple to create notebooks and lists. I like using it for brainstorming so I can still handwrite things, but not waste a bunch of paper, and love the undo feature for similar reasons.” “I like to take notes & make diagrams of ideas, but until I got this, they were scattered on many pieces of paper & in multiple notebooks. Now they are so easy to find, all in one place, and I can refer back to them & update them as needed quickly & easily in folders & subfolders on this e-reader. I can even share PDFs of them with others, or save them to my laptop.” “I so highly recommend switching to a digital notepad if you’re a pen and paper note taker. It’s much more versatile than trying to switch to typed note taking.”

26% off a facial hair remover for smoother skin



From Rosie: This dermaplaning kit gently removes excess facial hair and smooths your skin. So if you’re like me, and you hate getting your upper lip waxed, here’s a good at-home solution. It’s also small and portable if you need to take it on the go. Right now, it’s on sale for $20. This has 738 ratings, 4.2 stars and a B on Fakespot. Users love how smooth it makes their skin feel. “My skin feels smooth and looks radiant after each use. Highly recommended!” “Use it daily to smooth my mature chin. Quiet, close shave with no pull or pain…Leaves the skin smooth without any nicks.” “Don’t know why it took someone so long to come up with us, but this is absolutely perfect for those hard-to-reach and delicate areas. And I’m specifically talking about the upper lip…Not all of us can wax, and traditional razors were becoming more difficult to use safely due to skin changes and such”

$65 off an Echo Show to be your smart home hub



From Rosie: I’ve been waiting for this sale for months. We’re still using the Echo Show we got on Prime Day 2017. The old gal is starting to show her age, and it’s time to upgrade. We use our Show all of the time, to set timers, play music, find out the weather, and turn smart switches on and off. We also have it hooked up to our doorbell and backyard cameras. The latest Show lets you watch content on Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and more. You can also hook up your Spotify, iTunes, or Amazon Music accounts, too. It usually costs $150, but right now, it’s on sale for $85. It has a 4.6 star rating, more than 9,000 reviews, and a B on Fakespot. People love how convenient it is to use “Alexa” for entertainment and as a smart home hub. “I picked up the Echo Show 8 as a hub for installing smart devices around the house. In combination with Amazon smart thermostat, blink doorbell and security cameras, as well as other smart devices to control various features of the house it does great.” “I purchased this a few months ago and it has exceeded my expectations in every way…The smart home hub integration is seamless, allowing me to control all my smart devices with ease. Alexa’s responsiveness and the sharp display make this device a pleasure to use daily.” “Great loud sound for music playing. Alexa is very efficient when asked a question. Very helpful product for all types of daily uses over all a great product!!”

