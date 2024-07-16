‘Sleepy’ Donald Trump wore a puffy ear bandage to the RNC’s Day 1

Here are photos from Day 1 of the Republican National Convention. Donald Trump showed up for the first day and let me tell you, he does not trust his newly-announced running mate. I feel like a Daily Mail body-language expert, but Trump is definitely showing his supporters that he trusts JD Vance about as far as he can throw him. Considering his supporters were sent to hang Trump’s last vice president, JD Vance should sleep with one eye open.
But the real story is Trump’s new ear bandage, which he was not wearing on Sunday when he went golfing at Mar-a-Lago, just hours after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He wants us to know that his ear has an ouchie, so someone smacked half a Kotex pad on this man’s ear. People online were clowning on him so hard, “Kotex” was trending. As for Trump’s ear situation, people have noted how weird it is that no one from the hospital has briefed the media about Trump’s condition or how they treated him.
Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president’s treatment, diagnosis or condition. A spokesman for Butler Memorial Hospital, Tom Chakurda, told the Daily Beast Monday, “We’re deferring any comment to the Trump team.” The Trump campaign declined to respond to questions about Trump’s condition and treatment.
Trump has told well wishers and conservative media that he cannot believe he’s alive. He indicated in an interview with Byron York of the Washington Examiner that he was grazed by a bullet, which could have been a fatal blow to the skull had the former president not turned his head.
On stage at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump’s right ear filled with blood after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire in the direction of the president, killing a Trump supporter in the crowd and seriously wounding two others. It was the first assassination attempt on a president, current or former, since 1981.
ABC News reported that Trump underwent a precautionary CT scan. It came back clear, according to the network, which cited anonymous sources.
The fact that the hospital, so far, is not providing information publicly suggests that the medical facility, which is part of Independence Health Systems in Pennsylvania, is protecting consent and confidentiality agreements with Trump, making it up to him to waive it if he wanted to.
On Saturday evening, after the failed attempt on his life, Trump was rushed to Butler Memorial. At 6:42 p.m. that evening, Trump’s security detail described Trump as “fine.”
Yeah… I’m going to zip it. There was confusion initially about whether an actual bullet struck any part of Trump’s body… I believe the current theory is that a bullet whizzed past his head and struck the teleprompter, and glass from the teleprompter struck Trump. But again, we don’t actually know for sure because the Trump campaign and the hospital’s failure to disclose. Just days ago, the national media was clamoring for President Biden to release all of his medical records, but for Trump? They’re just going on vibes and whatever he says.
Also: Sleepy Don couldn’t even stay awake throughout his appearance at the RNC on Monday.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump's first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.

Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump, United States Senator J.D. Vance (Republican of Ohio)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump, United States Senator J.D. Vance (Republican of Ohio)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trumpformer US President Donald J Trump, United States Senator J.D. Vance (Republican of Ohio)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Former US President Donald J Trump shakes hands with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (Republican of Louisiana) on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (Republican of Louisiana)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator JD Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Former US President Donald J Trump makes an early appearance on the first night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at the Fiserv Forum This is Trump’s first appearance since a rally in Pennsylvania, where he sustained injuries from an alleged bullet grazing his ear. Trump also named United States Senator J.D. Vance (Republican of Ohio) as his Vice Presidential running mate.
Featuring: former US President Donald J Trump, United States Senator J.D. Vance (Republican of Ohio), Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson (Republican of Louisiana)
Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States
When: 15 Jul 2024
Credit: CNP/INSTARimages
Secret service said that it was the glass from the Teleprompter so I believe them before I believe Trump. He was playing golf on Sunday the day after withoutt a bandage on his ear. What I don’t understand is the constant grifting because they were selling T-shirts maybe an hour after that shooting. I don’t believe anything that Donald Trump says ever people go out and vote this year, please
When I was a kid I liked a massive bandage for the smallest injury, but even I never looked this ridiculous.
That bandage looks totally legit. Nothing to see there.
I had about .001% sympathy for him for a half a second.
“Trump underwent a precautionary CT scan. It came back clear” so no sign of a brain then?
😂😂😂
Haaaaa
Milk the blood baby loser…. milk the blood.
Please please please let him squander all the goodwill he’s gained with the raised fist and his ouchie … by falling asleep every night at the convention.
He using it to coverup the fact that it’s a tiny nick from some kind of shrapnel. We all saw the pix Donny.
What a farce
I read Trump went to Ronny Jackson who bandaged him up.
Is he wearing a baseball cap while golfing? Why, as that would aggravate the “wound”. Second, the shooter is either super good or super bad at hitting his target. If he were truly aiming at Trump, it was an easy target to hit. Not that I’m saying it’s okay for anyone to be shot at.
This adulation makes me think of John McCain. A man who endured five years of torture as a prisoner of war, for Trump to say McCain isn’t any kind of hero because he was captured. But sure, let’s pretend Donald Trump did something otherworldly by not getting shot during a 15-second spree.