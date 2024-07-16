‘Sleepy’ Donald Trump wore a puffy ear bandage to the RNC’s Day 1

Here are photos from Day 1 of the Republican National Convention. Donald Trump showed up for the first day and let me tell you, he does not trust his newly-announced running mate. I feel like a Daily Mail body-language expert, but Trump is definitely showing his supporters that he trusts JD Vance about as far as he can throw him. Considering his supporters were sent to hang Trump’s last vice president, JD Vance should sleep with one eye open.

But the real story is Trump’s new ear bandage, which he was not wearing on Sunday when he went golfing at Mar-a-Lago, just hours after the shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. He wants us to know that his ear has an ouchie, so someone smacked half a Kotex pad on this man’s ear. People online were clowning on him so hard, “Kotex” was trending. As for Trump’s ear situation, people have noted how weird it is that no one from the hospital has briefed the media about Trump’s condition or how they treated him.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president’s treatment, diagnosis or condition. A spokesman for Butler Memorial Hospital, Tom Chakurda, told the Daily Beast Monday, “We’re deferring any comment to the Trump team.” The Trump campaign declined to respond to questions about Trump’s condition and treatment. Trump has told well wishers and conservative media that he cannot believe he’s alive. He indicated in an interview with Byron York of the Washington Examiner that he was grazed by a bullet, which could have been a fatal blow to the skull had the former president not turned his head. On stage at his rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, Trump’s right ear filled with blood after 20-year-old gunman Thomas Crooks opened fire in the direction of the president, killing a Trump supporter in the crowd and seriously wounding two others. It was the first assassination attempt on a president, current or former, since 1981. ABC News reported that Trump underwent a precautionary CT scan. It came back clear, according to the network, which cited anonymous sources. The fact that the hospital, so far, is not providing information publicly suggests that the medical facility, which is part of Independence Health Systems in Pennsylvania, is protecting consent and confidentiality agreements with Trump, making it up to him to waive it if he wanted to. On Saturday evening, after the failed attempt on his life, Trump was rushed to Butler Memorial. At 6:42 p.m. that evening, Trump’s security detail described Trump as “fine.”

[From The Daily Beast]

Yeah… I’m going to zip it. There was confusion initially about whether an actual bullet struck any part of Trump’s body… I believe the current theory is that a bullet whizzed past his head and struck the teleprompter, and glass from the teleprompter struck Trump. But again, we don’t actually know for sure because the Trump campaign and the hospital’s failure to disclose. Just days ago, the national media was clamoring for President Biden to release all of his medical records, but for Trump? They’re just going on vibes and whatever he says.

Also: Sleepy Don couldn’t even stay awake throughout his appearance at the RNC on Monday.

