Did American icon Venus Williams ‘snub’ Prince Harry at the ESPYs?

Venus Williams is an American treasure and one of the most iconic female athletes of the past fifty years, if not of all time. She is the reason why Wimbledon finally had to give women and men the same amount of prize money (something which only happened in 2007). Slander on Venus Williams’ name will not be tolerated. Well, Venus attended the ESPYs last Thursday. Her sister Serena was the host, and Venus is always welcomed at those sports events. Plus, she’s been going through a phase where she’s really visible and attending a lot of red carpet events this year.
Well, at the ESPYs, Venus was seated next to Prince Harry, with the Duchess of Sussex on Harry’s other side. When Harry stood up and walked to the stage to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service, Venus stayed seated as Meghan stood to applaud her husband. Here’s the clip, and watch for Venus in the green dress.
Page Six, Perez Hilton and all of the British tabloids are now trying to make “Venus snubbed Harry” into a story, because they’re so f–king mad that Harry got such an amazing reception at the ESPYs despite their best efforts to smear him. If you watch the video though… Venus was merely delayed in standing. As the camera pans to Harry as he walks up to the stage, you can see Venus in the corner of the frame, starting to stand up. At the 35-second mark, I’m pretty sure that’s the back of Venus’s head too – she’s super-tall and yes, it appears that she’s standing. I can’t believe I have to do this like the Zapruter film, but *someone* issued talking points and tried to use Venus’s name to bash Harry, so here we are.
While Harry and Meghan are much closer to Serena Williams, they’re obviously cool with the whole Williams-Ohanian fam. Harry and Alexis Ohanian are friends and the Sussexes were obviously seated in Serena’s section – you can see Alexis, Olympia and Jill Smoller (Serena’s agent) seated behind Harry and Meghan, and Venus and Harry were seated beside each other for a reason. Don’t let people use Venus’s name to attack Harry.
Photos courtesy of Getty, ESPN.
Oh for pity’s sake!
And, for all the online idiots who want to claim the standing was because the vets were there giving the award, they were applauded and then people started standing when PH walked up. All these tools have to lie and make things up to try to downplay PH’s popularity in any way they can. They need to realize that isn’t going to make the other royals more popular. It just makes them look petty by extension.
Exactly, the Vets got a standing ovation when they came on the stage but then the audience sat back down for the mini documentary about Invictus. When Harry was announced by the Vera’s the audience stood again, this time just for Harry.
The derangers just can’t leave the sussexes alone
lol. This might be the stupidest lie they cooked up. Why would she sit next to them if she didn’t like them? You need to be deranged to believe all these lies.
Um Serena and Meghan are total besties and Serena and Venus are close. There is no way she would snub Harry in public (I doubt in private either.) Serena made sure that H&M were surrounded by people they knew and trusted, and that included Venus. Stupid tabloids.
I don’t think they’re stupid – they’re just relying on the stupidity of the readers. It’s actually very clever to figure out how to make a resounding success look like a failure – they’re masters at propaganda.
I don’t believe for one minute that they have succeeded in making Harry’s success look like a failure. The only people who actually believe this is a very small number of low information tabloid readers. Most people know it’s nonsense,
It should be noted as well that for years when Meghan went to see Serena play she sat in the players box with the Williams family and Jill and that Jill was featured in the Harry and Meghan docuseries as their friend and she’s also now one of Meghan’s agents at WME(it’s probably one of the major reasons Meghan chose WME and they’ve been pictured together multiple times in the past couple years). While we’re on the topic of WME: isn’t Staud which Meghan was wearing that night the fashion line of the wife of Ari Emmanuel(WME’s head)? There goes the dumb ‘Meghan was dropped by WME’ lies being disproven yet again.
Jill Smoller is also Meghan’s agent. The royalists and British press don’t want to accept that Harry was well received by the audience so they’re desperate for anything to be perceived as a snub or a slight. Whatever. I guess this is proof that Kate didn’t break the internet on Sunday as they said she would because if she did they would still be talking about her appearance at Wimbledon instead of Harry and Meghan.
You can see her watching Harry intently and clapping and then looking to her left and think to herself “oh crap everyone is standing” and begin to get up. It was, at the most, a two second delay. I would imagine that not everyone got a standing ovation that night. It’s like the Oscars – sometimes no one stands, sometimes a few people close to the winner stands, sometimes the whole room stands. I myself would take moment to figure out if I should stand or if I will be drawing unnecessary performative attention to myself.