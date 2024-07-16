Amber Rose at the RNC: ‘These are my people. This is where I belong’

Embed from Getty Images

Back in May, we learned that Amber Rose has chosen to walk the MAGA path. Amber was actually on the record, back in 2016, saying that she wouldn’t vote for Donald Trump and that Trump was an idiot and misogynist. But then Amber needed money, I guess. Her broke ass was for hire and she needed Trump bucks. What’s sad about that is… I doubt she’s even getting paid that much to destroy her credibility and her image. Trump is broke as hell. The Trump campaign is broke as hell. Her check probably has two whole zeros on it. Maybe she’s working some profitable side-scam at the RNC, which is also possible. In any case, Amber was given a primetime speaking slot on Monday:

Model and rapper Amber Rose spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Monday, where she voiced her support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

“I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States,” Rose said on stage.

“I’m no politician and I don’t wanna be, but I do care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump,” the former reality TV star added. “I know this because for a long time, I believed those lies. I believed the left-wing propaganda that Donald Trump was a racist,” Rose said, adding that she eventually watched “all the rallies” and started meeting so many of his “red hat-wearing supporters.”

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love,” Rose said. “And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong.”

At the end of her speech, Rose said, “The left told me to hate Trump and even worse, to hate the other side — the people who support him. When you cut through the lies, you realize the truth: American families were better when Donald Trump was president. We were safer, wealthier and stronger.”