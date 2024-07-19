WaPo: Barack Obama thinks Pres. Biden ‘needs to consider the viability of his candidacy’

What the Democratic Party is doing to a sitting president and one of the most effective presidents in my lifetime will not be forgotten. Elected Democrats and “party elders” have been shooting themselves in the d–k, over and over, day after day, for the past four weeks. They look like morons. They look childish. They’re trying to bully President Biden – the sitting president – out of his reelection campaign and they literally have no plan for what happens if they succeed. This whole thing is a TRAP in a hundred different ways, not least of which is that the disloyalty and outright stupidity shown by senior Democrats will not be forgotten by the voters. If you’re capable of knifing President Biden in the back, you’re capable of knifing Kamala Harris or Random White Male Democrat in the back too.

Speaking of, it already spoke volumes to me that former president Barack Obama wasn’t clapping back at his former staffers, including those pod douches and David Axelrod. Obama has remained silent as a stream of his former staffers became the loudest voices braying incomprehensibly at President Biden. And now, instead of speaking on the record about how we, as a party, need to come together for Joe Biden, the Obama team put this out in WaPo:

Former president Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that President Biden’s path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, according to multiple people briefed on his thinking. Obama has spoken with Biden only once since the debate, and he has been clear in his conversations with others that the future of Biden’s candidacy is a decision for the president to make. He has emphasized that his concern is protecting Biden and his legacy, and has pushed back against the idea that he alone can influence Biden’s decision-making process. Behind the scenes, Obama has been deeply engaged in conversations about the future of Biden’s campaign, taking calls from many anxious Democrats, including former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and has shared his views about the president’s challenges, according to people with knowledge of the calls, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Obama sees his role as a sounding board and counselor to his former vice president, telling allies that he feels protective of Biden. In these conversations, Obama has said he thinks Biden has been a great president and wants to protect his accomplishments, which could be in jeopardy if Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress next year. In some conversations, Obama, who has long looked to data for political insights, has told people he is concerned that the polls are moving away from Biden, that former president Donald Trump’s electoral path is expanding and that donors are abandoning the president.

“Obama has said he thinks Biden has been a great president and wants to protect his accomplishments, which could be in jeopardy if Republicans control the White House and both chambers of Congress next year.” So in this scenario where the Democratic coup to overthrow President Biden’s candidacy works and someone else is on top of the ticket, if this scenario happens, then you think Democratic voters are suddenly going to be enthusiastically ready to support all of the congressional Democrats who just knifed Biden in the back? Or do you think there is going to be a sh-t ton of residual anger, rage and contempt at what the party elders have done to both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and that distrust and contempt will come through all the way down the ticket? I’ll be the one to say it: f–k Barack Obama. He’s an intelligent man, he’s capable of gaming out all of the scenarios. Instead of gaming it out and coming to the conclusion that we all need to come together and unify behind the Biden/Harris ticket, Obama is allowing his name to be included and used in this party coup.