“Donald Trump mentioned the late, great Hannibal Lector in his RNC speech” links

Ivanka Trump & Melania Trump popped up on the final night of the RNC to support Donald Trump, who absolutely gave a completely batsh-t crazy acceptance speech. [Just Jared]

Russell Brand attended the RNC? That’s on-brand. [Buzzfeed]

Rest in peace, Bob Newhart. [Hollywood Life]

John Stamos knows how to wear a suit. [Socialite Life]

Glen Powell, early contender for People’s Sexiest Man Alive? [LaineyGossip]

Review of Twisters, starring Glen Powell. [Pajiba]

Who should be paying you for all of the PR you give them? For me, it’s probably Daniil Medvedev and Texas Roadhouse’s rolls. [Go Fug Yourself]

Mia Goth’s accuser has been arrested for fraud in the past. [OMG Blog]

Olivia Palermo wore a cute summer ensemble. [RCFA]

A Justin Bieber baby pic. [Seriously OMG]

Heather Dubrow made $30 million by selling her mansion. [Starcasm]

If this clinically-insane Trump speech does not get Democrats out of their defeatist doldrums, and focused and energized around electing their nominee -instead of tearing him down- I don’t know what will. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 19, 2024