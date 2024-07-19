“Donald Trump mentioned the late, great Hannibal Lector in his RNC speech” links

Ivanka Trump & Melania Trump popped up on the final night of the RNC to support Donald Trump, who absolutely gave a completely batsh-t crazy acceptance speech. [Just Jared]
If this clinically-insane Trump speech does not get Democrats out of their defeatist doldrums, and focused and energized around electing their nominee -instead of tearing him down- I don’t know what will.
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 19, 2024
This is his third time then… interesting fascination.
Lec ter character was not killed off in book or film.
Or TV series. I think he’s functionally immortal.
I can also see why Trump like him, sadly.
That Dubuque Ham face makes me want to vomit.
Trump and William have same expression
His bringing it up again is f!cking weird. Is there something more here? Is he confessing to eating people by way of this film? He is demented and I can’t wait to not see him again.
Trump is telling those strunzes that he is going to eat them
Kamala would make mincemeat of this clown. But we’re bogged down in this tiresome stasis
While Trump was giving the most boring speech anyone has ever had the misfortune of hearing, Kamala was campaigning in NC staying on-message, drilling down on Dems’ most winning issue (abortion access) and throwing a wrench in Trump’s fake “unity” bullshit.
She would absolutely annihilate him on-stage and it would be VERY hard for him to dodge a debate if she was the new nominee.
And to all the folks in the other thread who are trying to silence BIDEN VOTERS who think he should be replaced, just remember: we are *also* part of the 14M who voted for Biden and you better believe that WE will have our say in how this plays out.
In Massachusetts, 2/3 Dem voters want him replaced with a different candidate—-this site does not reflect the feelings of the broader electorate.
Trump would bring out every sexist and racist trope in the book if he was running against Kamala. Then we’d be disgusted by all the sexism and racism in his followers, the media, and in the country. You’re 💯 right that it’d be a different fight.
Exactly. I don’t welcome the avalanche of racism and sexism, but that’s who he is, and Kamala is tactical enough to make it work for her and against him.
Like AOC was talking about, removing Biden doesn’t necessarily mean replacing him with Harris. And many of the people who want to remove Biden actively DON’T want to replace him with Harris.
Personally, I’d love to see Kamala debate Vance. I’m fully in support of whatever ticket we end up with, at this stage of the game.
@ Tealily they can want want they want, but Biden has dawdled so long that the only option is a smooth handover to the VP who can access the kitty. There’s no time for a contest before the nominee’s name is put on the Ohio ballot. And everyone the Clooney types bandy about as a potential white knight (Whitmer, Newsom, Shapiro) says no.
It’s gonna be Biden/Harris or Harris/someone, there isn’t another option.
So I just watched the brief few minutes of news on GMA. They didn’t show these crazy clips from trump’s speech, except for the Hannibal Lecter one, but his somewhat normal sentences. C’mon, news reporters, get your sh*t in gear! Show the crazy! Then they showed all the ‘get Biden to quit’ stuff. I’m so disgusted & horrified right now.
They’re committed to the “Trump has changed since the assassination attempt” narrative. Very retro.
They’ll never f*cking learn.
“He’s pivoted. Today he became President” 😂😂😂🤦🏽♀️🤬
Even the “normal” part of the speech where the was tone was lower key came across as pretty unhinged. His account of the assassination attempt began, “It was a warm, beautiful day, in early evening, in Butler Township, in the great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Music was loudly playing, and the campaign was doing really well…” Verbatim.
We saw Twisters yesterday. Glenn Powell has never done anything for me – he’s too classic Hollywood pretty but those jeans really do look nice on him. Fire alarms went off in our theater and they froze the film for about half an hour while that was sorted out . They froze it during the chicken scene so that will never not be hilarious to me. The biggest mystery to me and several others in the theater (we all bonded during the fire alarm) was whether or not Maura Tierney was Maura Tierney. A fun but not compelling time spent in a movie theater
Bob Newhart will always be in my heart. His 0erformances were special.
Tell me that was not a Melania double last night. And this guy begins talking garbage about the UAW? Taking on unions will lead him nowhere.
It was absolutely her. Did you not see her swerve when he tried to kiss her at the end?
So we aren’t going to talk about the Dubai Princess who dumped her husband via Instagram?????
The who and the how?? Yes please!
https://people.com/dubai-princess-appears-divorce-husband-instagram-post-8679830
I want to know if that is legal.. because if it is can we adopt that type of divorce?
Is it custom to say divorced 3 times and you’re divorced?
Yes but usually the husband does it
Kaiser, you are correct – your tweets about Medvedev 100% turned me from a hater to a fan!
Hi my sweet friends here at CB! I am back, and even though we shouldn’t have to be again 🙁 to thank Kaiser and you all for covering the politics! I have had it with the bashing of Biden and Harris and the glorification of the horrific Trump that is being portrayed all over the media. I am also disappointed in the infighting Democratic party. This is obscene and absurd. I have started emailing and calling all of the major news networks for their unfair pro Trump (wth?) views and will be contacting even the Dem power players that I actually respect and have voted for that I am livid with for allowing this internal catfighting going on as well. I am a life long Dem, and am disgusted right now, and feel the need to take action on this. ENOUGH. Sheez, let’s talk about Trump’s disastrous 90 minutes performance, literally last night and stick together as Dems and those against Trump. And gee, so Project 2025 talk just magically disappeared. What is happening? Please make your/our voices heard and tremendous thanks to Kaiser and CB for giving us a place to do so. Love to all here and VOTE BLUE!
Thank you Tracey. Household of dems here too supporting the Biden/Harris ticket.
Super angry how the party “leaders” are handling this matter. Dark Brandon has had a successful four years and NOW they want him to step aside? This stinks to high heaven. And I’d bet the mortgage that some of them are making bank from the NYT nepobaby editor. At least I hope they are and not just getting sucked into the old okey doke by the snowflake’s paper.
And Obama just needs to shut up. Anyone who bails out Tesla enabling Apartheid Clyde to run amok unchecked should not speak on Biden’s fitness.
One wonders where all of this party backbone was when they were strong armed by Joni Ernst to agree to not call witnesses in the January 6 hearings.
He is giving a Freudian glimmer into what he ordered on that island that so many people in our gov frequented.
I remember when he was obsessed with women bleeding. Everything was she was bleeding from the face, etc.
You guys I had a massive panic attack this morning. I hadn’t had one since he was in office when Covid hit. I remember NYC was a morgue and he was on Twitter or something having a beef with a celebrity, and I just lost it like we’re doomed. There’s no adult in charge. I have that same feeling now.
I’d literally vote for a dead hamster over this man, but the Dems are having a fight over whether Biden should step down months before the election. The other party FULLY supports their convicted felon, nazi, no decorum, rapist guy to the point where they walk around with maxi pads over their ear in a show of solidarity and we just can’t get our shit together. We can’t stop Susan Surandon-ing everything. It’s like we don’t understand the Supreme Court, the future of democracy, Project 2025, internment camps are in play here. How is it that low information voters (ie dumb ass gun toting yahoos with maxi pads over an ear) get what is at stake and we don’t? I’m exhausted.
I hate that damn shooter now for taking aim at him and reinvigorating this whole campaign. My only source of comfort is that the shooter wasn’t a POC! Not that this will matter to that nazi cult when they come for all of us.
We’re in trouble. We are in serious trouble. Whoever is the candidate, and I don’t care if it’s Elmo or Biden, has my FULL SUPPORT. I think the first step to getting back my sanity is not clicking on any more Trump posts. It’s the only way I can survive at this point. I have full on Trump fatigue. I can’t anymore. The man can’t even do a Memorial Day post without making everything about him. I am so tired. He has sucked the air out of this country and we’re all running out of oxygen masks.
Watched the entire speech and this man is beyond deranged. So now he loves autocrats AND fictional cannibals? At this point, I’ll vote for ANYTHING that can beat this orange-faced goon. A small town in Texas once elected a goat for its mayor. If it can beat Trump, count me in for that goat or any other animal, mineral or vegetable.
I too watched the entire speech…at 1.75 speed. 🤣 The crowd was tripping b****. For a guy who claims to create great modern buildings he certainly fixates on creating the old White House as a stage, you know, where Joe Biden LIVES right now. Creepy toxic stalker ex vibes.
I saw priceless confusion on Vance’s wife’s face when the crowd applauded Melania. Applause for just showing up? I doubt they’ll socialize.
I doubt this dumbass has ever seen Silence of the Lambs…….and he’s praising a serial killer who killed two cops in the movie?!?!
Kudos to Kaiser, CB and team for covering issues in a safe space and closing certain threads after users have some venting. The photo selections are always stellar. Just a message of thanks.
This is the first time ever I have muted mainstream media/mainstream news regarding US politics. And I’ve loved watching US politics since I was a teen. It’s very sad how the once trusted US news organizations are being used as propaganda for Trump. Some of the imported journalistic standards has really infested some of the US media newsrooms. With that said, didn’t watch any of Trumps convention live- saw some clips in SM and it was definitely a laughing stock around the world. And he wants his next convention to be in Venezuela. Wth was that all about.