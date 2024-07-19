Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez breaks down why Pres. Biden should stay on the ticket

If you want to be disgusted, skim through this New York Times article about how some major Democratic donors are threatening to withhold millions of dollars unless President Biden drops out of his reelection bid. The timeline is as follows: the national media and beltway media used Pres. Biden’s poor debate performance to create the narrative that Biden could and should be pushed off the ticket. Democratic donors got spooked and they started pulling strings and screaming down the phone to senators and congressmen, who then did the donors’ bidding and went on briefing sprees with the same beltway and national media outlets who pushed the story.

As mainstream Democrats and Dem party elders eat their own in what can only be seen as the second coup attempt of the past four years, it’s weird that the most progressive Democrats are still solidly ridin’ with President Biden. Bernie Sanders has come out several times to say that President Biden should stay in the race, and there’s reporting that he’s been doing a lot to back Biden privately. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a longtime Sanders supporter, has been doing the same and calling out the Democratic Party for this coup attempt. Last night, AOC did a breakdown on what’s been happening within the party:

NEW Congresswoman @AOC just did a nearly hour long live where she shared her grave concerns with replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. Here’s the full video minus the very short intro she did on other work she is doing at the moment. pic.twitter.com/eeVWhRUlwC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 19, 2024

She’s long-winded and I didn’t watch every second of this, but the bullet points are: logistically, it makes zero sense to dump President Biden from the ticket, and that the party coup will lead to not only dumping the sitting president from the ticket, but also dumping VP Kamala Harris from the ticket.

