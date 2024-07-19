Princess Anne probably didn’t appreciate William & Kate’s message of support

Last Friday, Princess Anne returned to “work” after a weeks-long absence. The absence was due to some kind of incident on Anne’s estate, which the Windsors explained as Anne being kicked in the head by a horse. No one knows for sure because Anne’s head injury and concussion was so bad that she still has no memory of it, and I strongly suspect she has more significant memory loss than they’re letting on. When Anne appeared at that horse event last week, she still had some faint-but-noticeable bruising on her face and you could tell that the swelling had probably only just gone down. Poor Anne looked somewhat frail, and she hasn’t been seen since then. This is how Prince William and Kate’s office welcomed her back:

Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon! W & C x https://t.co/rBk6tQ5Z2G — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2024

It actually felt weird at the time because the Kensington Palace social media people rarely quote-tweet or acknowledge the other Windsors, especially Anne. It felt like the whole family was sort of pushing Anne to get back to work too, before she had even fully healed. Exclaiming that your bruised and concussed 73-year-old aunt is a “super trooper” is pretty tone-deaf. Well, it looks like the Mail’s Ephraim Hardcastle column caught that too:

Did William and Kate give too much away when Princess Anne returned to work? They tweeted: ‘Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon!’ – a message that Aunty Anne mightn’t appreciate. A mole reports that medical advice was for the Princess Royal to rest up over the summer, the results of head injuries not always being immediately obvious – but Anne isn’t noted for doing what she’s told. William might have had another reason to see Anne back ‘so soon’. She can share the burden of investitures. So far this year there have been 25, with Anne presiding at 17.

It sounds like the Mail just wanted to point out that William and Kate are lazy layabouts who were eager to push Anne to get back to work. It also sounds like even Anne knows that she needs to recuperate too – the one event last week was her “proof of life” event, and now she’ll get the summer off as well. I hope. She actually needs to recover, that kind of head injury is no f–king joke. Also: Anne canceled more of her upcoming events and the palace says she needs to rest and recover. William and Kate look like a–holes.