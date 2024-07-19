1,400 Black women signed a letter of support for Pres. Biden & VP Harris

I can’t find the tweet now, but someone basically said: I’m ridin’ with Biden until Black women tell me it’s over. That’s how I feel too. What the Democrats in Congress and the beltway media are doing to President Joe Biden is despicable. The current Democratic Party coup attempt is being led by white men and some prominent white women. The Black Congressional caucus overwhelmingly had Biden’s back. Black voters are still overwhelmingly supporting the Biden/Harris ticket and looking forward to voting for President Biden for reelection. And now this – on Thursday, a letter of support for Biden and Harris was released. The letter was signed by 1,400 Black women, including Carol Moseley Braun, Keisha Lance Bottoms and L. Louise Lucas.
More than 1,400 Black women and allies have indicated their support for President Biden and Vice President Harris in a letter released Thursday. Highlighting the fact that millions of Americans cast ballots for Biden and Harris in the primary, the women said attempts to change the ticket “disregard” and “circumvent the will of millions of voters who participated in a democratic process.”
“The suggestion that any candidate who won their primary should simply step aside because victory appears difficult at the moment is disrespectful to the voters, unjust and undemocratic,” the women wrote. The letter is signed by Black powerhouses like Carol Moseley Braun, the first African American woman elected to the senate; Keisha Lance Bottoms, former senior adviser to Biden and former mayor of Atlanta; and Melanie Campbell, president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and convener of the Black Women’s Roundtable.
The letter’s signees argue that using Biden’s debate performance to justify calls to step aside are unfair when compared to his record of delivering for Americans.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is running on a solid record of historic legislative accomplishments and a commitment to finish their agenda to improve the lives of all Americans, protect our rights, freedoms and democracy,” the letter states. “Further, we believe it is unfair and disruptive to judge President Biden for having a bad 90-minute debate performance against a serial liar who wants to destroy our democracy and be a dictator-in-chief.”
“History is a great teacher and has taught us that a divided house will fail,” the women wrote Thursday. “As Black women we are uniquely aware of the very real threat a second Trump term poses to our country and especially to our community. But this is not a moment to give in to fear. Instead, we must unify around our deep belief in our values and our ability to effectively engage voters and win up and down the ballot in 2024.”
“History also reflects that Black women are the most reliable voting Bloc for democrats. When black women vote in record numbers, democrats win The White House, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governorships, state legislatures, mayors’ races and other local races across the nation. When black women lead, organize, mobilize, encourage and influence our families, spouses, partners, nieces, nephews and neighbors to own their power and vote, democrats win,” the letter continued.
“Now is the time for the Democratic Party to stop the attacks against their own presidential nominee that ‘we the people’ voted for and focus on defeating the real threat to our democracy and that is Donald Trump,” the letter concluded.
Yep. The media and Democrats trying to throw their own lil’ coup have forgotten that Black women are paying attention. Vice President Kamala Harris is the highest ranking Black woman in the country, and Black voters know that a huge chunk of this coup effort is about VP Harris too – there are so many white folks “uncomfortable” with the reality that VP Harris is the heiress to President Biden. Anyway, I’m in this until Black ladies tell me it’s over. They haven’t called it so here we go.
The part they leave out of the title…these 1,400 Black Women are elected officials (or former), heads of GOTV organizations, and Civil Rights activists.
14 million voters chose Biden in the primaries. That’s 14 hundred x ten thousand.
👏Amen, sisters! I’m Riden’ with Biden… and the backbone of the Democratic Party—Black women!
I have no idea who “some prominent white women” referred to here are. The only women I’ve seen asking Biden to step down are two: a Michigan Rep who looks white, and a SW Washington Rep of mixed race. And the SW Washington Rep has been walking back the call to step down saying something or other about time. The rest of the group calling for Biden to step down are predominantly white men.
s/ old white woman
This might be yet another time when black women save the USA
That’s really what it’s about for those schmucks. They don’t like Kamala being VP and eventually Pres. They’re trying to oust Biden at the literal last minute because of racism and gullibility.
The reality of how many fellow democrats are racist – staggers me. I mean, racism is everywhere, it is insidious. But it is still horrifying. But that is what this is about.
Well that and the fact that billionaires are really liking buying and selling anyone they want- to satisfy whatever whim they have.
Unions take pennies out of their overflowing pockets- and they don’t like being told no. They don’t like having anything demanded of them.
Once you choose to surround yourself with sycophants, fans, yes men and people with few choices – who therefore support you- it is probably intoxicating and toxic.
We have to vote for Biden in November- it is going to take every single one of us to beat back oligarchy and fascism and white supremacy.
Ridin with Biden.
ariel, I agree with your assessment of the racism here–I’m more than horrified that the Democrats are showing who they are.
The other piece of this is that the elites in this Country seem to think they can ignore the voters and BUY candidates to back them by withholding donations. I keep asking myself why these candidates don’t start campaigning hard for donations from the voters. It works for Biden/Harris. It worked for Obama. Are they afraid they don’t have the voters approval?
There are some Democrats who are hurting themselves. I’m looking at Adam Schiff–there are people who are asking for donations returned and telling him they will not be voting for him. These elites need to go crawl under a rock.
@Saucy…the number of straight rascist Democrats dosen’t surprise me…I grew up in Chicago under the PUTRID RASCIST AF “Democratic Machine”😡 That’s why so many urban cities who have NOTHING but Democrats running them are SO neglected…you have rascist White Dems…aka Richard Daley😡 and self-hating predatory Black Dems…aka Kwame Kilpatrick😡 who work IN TANDEM with rasict White RURAL Republicans in EVERY state! IT IS A HELLISH 🔥 ATMOSPHERE!
Even if Biden decides to drop out, Harris is first in line to the presidency as VP. She has wobble in the immigration policy but she has some foreign policy experience and has been in the Situation Room when it came to the Israel Hamas War. She and the Second Family have been vetted. Who are these donors going to put up? Even if they choose someone with national name recognition that person will be required to be vetted to be POTUS. Something comes out in October and it’s a wrap. It’s still unsettling that Harris is being overlooked. And an open convention becomes Game of Thrones Live.
aquarius64, I saw a video late last night that AOC made. The elites don’t want Biden OR Harris. People were angry before, but now they’re about ballistic. They’re messing with REAL people and we are not going away.
The spineless cowards Dems need to stop this ish. I voted for Biden in the primary and they better count my vote. It matters and I matter. Re-election for these idiots will be wild. Can’t wait for me to let them know they need to step down. RIDING WITH BIDEN / HARRIS TICKET ALL THE WAY TO THE WHITE HOUSE. ALL THE RACISM AND HATE THEY ARE SENDING BIDEN AND HARRIS WAY WILL COME BACK TO THEM. I HAVE MY POPCORN READY.
If the spineless coward Dems pulling this ish were instead to point their ire at Netanyahu, we wouldn’t be calling them cowards anymore and they might actually achieve something. I think that’s going to become my standard response to anybody whining about Biden, but what about Netanyahu?
Of course they did. And as a black woman I’m sick of us having to be the stable, pragmatic, and rationale backbone of this party. Black women have voted for the Democratic candidate in Presidential elections between 86 and 96% in the last 40 years and yet here’s another round going on of ” why this black woman can’t do the job, let’s find a more palatable white person” just to chase voters who support them between 40-46%. The entire purpose of your vice presidential selection is because you know given the nature of the job you may not serve out your term for a multitude of reasons, all this infighting in public just continue to demoralize people who already being truthful weren’t that engaged to begin with just because of persistent racism and misogyny towards the people that have been ride or die for generations.
ITA 100%
Well said.
While that is true, black people make up a small portion of the American population, so while 80 to 96% of us vote consistently, it makes more logical sense to target the 40–46% of voters because they represent a larger share of the electorate. They know that black people overwhelmingly will not vote against their own interests, so it is theoretically safe. Imagine if more white women supported the party as consistently as black women do; Democrats would mostly likely win every election.
RWB
Harris is by number one choice if Biden steps down. I would actually love to see her with Newsom as her VP – I think that would be a rock star ticket.
From what I understand Newsom can’t be Kamala’s VP because he comes from the same state as her. Somebody correct me if I’m wrong.
I don’t think that’s correct – if it is I’ve never heard it before. It’s more just that the VP is usually from a different state to help broaden a ticket’s appeal.
That’s correct. That’s why Cheney moved to Wyoming, because he and Bush were both Texans.
I am glad to read about the letter because the massive disrespect to both Biden and Harris is really making me angry!
@JanetDR – there is no law or regulation stating that a VP and President can’t be from the same state. There is a part in Article II or the Constitution that is often misinterpreted in regards to the Electoral College and voting for nominees. But VP and POTUS candidates can in fact be from the same state.
Yes, you are correct. The Pres and the VP have to be from different states. When Trump was looking at Rubio for VP, Rubio would have had to move.
The constitution doesn’t bar people from the same state from running on the same ticket. It does bar electors from voting for more than one person from their own state. So if you had two people from California on the same ticket, California electors would not be able to vote for both candidates.
In a close election, like in 2000, this would mean one of the offices (likely the VP) would not have enough electoral votes and the position would be empty. In the scenario where it’s the VP without the electoral votes, it goes to the senate to chose the VP. In an unlikely scenario where it’s the pres without the electoral votes, it goes to the house to vote.
It would be chaos in the current political landscape, so it likely wouldn’t happen.
No regulation, just typically avoided because you want broad appeal. Also, Newsom was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who no doubt would love to spill a lot of tea.
I like Newsom, but would prefer Sen. Mark Kelly or Gov. Andy Breshear. Both are a little more conservative than what Biden has been in his Presidency, but both also add a lot to the ticket.
That being said, I cannot believe the circular firing squad that is the dems right now. I’m so angry at the mostly nameless faceless mob that is treating the most consequential (for good) president in my entire lifetime.
Omg… that would be a glorious day.
Will they object to Kamala becoming the Presidential candidate?
From what I understand, “they” already do object to her. I was listening to Roland Martin, who is a black commentator who was on CNN but now on YouTube, and he said this is also about 2028. They feel that Kamala Harris would have an advantage to be the nominee and the powers that be don’t want her. I guess they feel they want a white man or woman as the nominee.
The “they” I’m talking about are the women who signed this letter?
@Amy Bee, the women who signed the letter likely would not object to Harris being the candidate. They very likely understand, however, that the corporate powers trying to push Biden off the ticket don’t want her as the candidate.
Amy Bee, according to a video by AOC telling us exactly what’s going on, the elites don’t want Biden or Harris.
At this late stage, only Harris can be the candidate in my opinion.
Amy Bee, if the elites get their wish, Harris won’t be an option. Biden/Harris can and will win. It’s the elites who are damaging the Democrats.
I am very pleased this came out, every day more people pile on Biden, a superior President, to get out.
If those who publicly throw Biden under the bus for campaign cash expect my vote, I hope they enjoy the wait.
These women took off those blinders and are setting an example of using your heart and brain.
JOE CAN BEAT DONALD, Trump is devisive, dangerous and BORING. Swing states will not be charmed by his self- proclaimed successes and temporary spiritual awakening
Riding with Biden. Biden makes things look far easier than they are, he’s gotten so much legislation passed. He’s gotten so many judges approved including the brilliant Justice Ketanji – remember how many judges Mitch blocked? Biden can work with Mitch well enough to get judges approved. The administration as a whole (starting with Kamala as VP) has been chosen so well and been so productive.
We were having this discussion yesterday at work. I’m from SC and my mom/aunties rode hard for Biden. They campaigned etc. If it weren’t for SC, Biden would have lost the Primary. So, their concerns are valid. The support is not there this time, and I’m being honest. Many black women are still going to vote for Biden, but many who support Biden are disillusioned with Kamala. One of the first things she seemed to prioritize was the Asian Hate Bill when we couldn’t get a non-lynching bill passed. Black men do not like her because of her aggressive tendencies toward persecuting black men in California for weed. A lot are not going to vote for her. I’m shocked at how many men have switched to Trump, even in my own family. Military people love him. The Democrats have a real problem, and I don’t know what they are going to do. I’m never voting for Trump, but the ticket doesn’t look appealing to many people. I can see why Obama and others are concerned. They must find a way to reach these populations and bring support back.
Tim Scott from South Carolina torpedoed the anti lynching bill, why would they blame Kamala and not him? And the Kamala is a cop nonsense is because she was a prosecutor who had to do her job. She she prosecuted the laws on the books at the time, I think those laws were silly but they were the law. She also went strongly after child molesters and child abusers when she was the DA, and childhood truancy which can be an indicator of abuse. I know which one I care about more. I’m sick of people looking at VladTv and the Shaderoom and listening to accused rapists like Charlemagne and letting them shape their opinions.
@Carmen…EVERYTHING you posted about Kamala’s professional record is a lie…and regarding support? All I have to say…using Twitter & Facebook & TikTok for reference …I HAVE NEVA…IN MY LIFE…SEEN SO MANY BLACK & WHITE WOMEN & MEN COME OUT TO SUPPORT A DEMOCRATIC POTUS/VP CANDIDATE LIKE THEY’RE DOING NOW! 😲🥰 It is the DEMOCRATIC VOTERS holding the line AGAINST bigoted White Rich Folks…if Hillary had THIS SUPPORT? SHE WOULD RUNNING FOR A SECOND TERM! We learned from Hillary & We The People 💙🇺🇸💙 are fighting…WHOMEVA to get Joe & Kamala the winning ticket!
Carmen, perhaps the military people in your state ‘love’ Trump, but don’t lump all military people together. I assure you, the majority of the military people in my state are voting blue. South Carolina will of course vote for whomever they choose. What the Republican paid for media, Republicans and the wealthy elites in this country want doesn’t really play well with the voters of the Country.
I consider the Independent and moderate never Trumper Republicans who a certain percentage (I believe) will vote Biden. That means they will be voting for Kamala Harris.
As AOC said, early voting starts latter part of September/early October. We don’t have any more time for the elites to try and buy the nominees they want, and the voters are going to be heard if they push much further.
She had nothing to do with the lynching bill not getting passed? And so we are saying as Black people, screw Asians? I am not replying to the rest of this messy comment.
I’m voting blue no matter what, but I’m so angry at how Biden has been treated by many in the Democratic leadership. And IF Biden drops out and they make Kamala participate in a primary, I will be furious. She should be in the presidential position, and if they skip over her for a white man, even if it’s Pete (who I love), I’ll be triple furious.
It’s the billionaire donors that are spear heading this. I’m so angry how much our government is bought and sold. I hope Biden stays in, wins and then he and Kamala open a can of Supreme Court reform, followed by taxing these effers out of being able to buy Adam Schiff and whoever else.
@Lucy, I share your outrage – but I’m also disgusted by the number of emails that I’ve received by Biden, Biden-Harris, and local campaigns asking me for money. The asks have ramped up precipitously since the debate. It’s clear that our government is being bought and sold. The only battle left is to determine whether it can be completely bought by large donors— or if millions of smaller donors still hold some sway.
I don’t know if there’s a solution for this — or if there will even be a chance to implement solutions after this next election.
RWB! Biden/Harris 2024!
The best and only choice (from a down under perspective).
Thanks to all the Black women who signed. The democratic attack on Biden is despicable, and make no mistake–they want to kick Harris to the curb as well. (“Let’s have an open convention!”)
Party donors and “party elites” are going for a white center-right person who is as yet nameless.
A Dem Super PAC has put out an ad for Biden to get out of the race. Pass The Torch Joe is what it’s called.
It would be interesting to see who the major donors to the super PAC are.
Trump and Bannon told us that their goals were disruption and power. We’re here now.
Newt Gingrich must be wallowing happily in his sty.
Andrew Yang and friends.
Uhnnn…no…The rascist White GOP & the bigoted White Dems would make THIS scenario “HRC 2.0″…which they ALREADY did when Kamala DID run for POTUS😡! 4 more years of Biden with the MAGNIFICENT agendas he has set for her on the geopolitical stage is THE TRANSITIONAL BRIDGE WE NEED! Biden said he ran TO BEAT TRUMP…Trump is STILL running…so is Biden…we ain’t gone FEED KAMALA TO THE WOLVES over a bad speech…Why should she have to deal with THAT DISATROUS situation? 😱 As a Black Woman …I voted for Joe for 8 YEARS…knowing he would be 85 getting out…knowing he’s going to have senior moments…knowing ALL that…And I STILL voted him…he is the MOST effect POTUS in my lifetime…as WELL he should be due to his DECADES of experience & leveraging relationships…and he’s DOING IT UNDER THE HARDEST ENVIRONMENT 😲 I wouldn’t be surprised if he “pimped the system”…and retired in two years…and BAM 💥…POTUS Kamala Harris!
I think the idea of him retiring in 2 years is exactly why some of the party elites are so nervous about him running. they really really do not want a President Harris.
Yes ma’am! The racists who might stay home to avoid voting for anyone would come out to vote against Kamala, after the press turned her into some super villain. The only folks I’ve heard talk about Biden s age weren’t going to vote for him anyway. It’s just like HRC, they’d vote for a woman, just not *that * one. Sure. I want Biden to do his first hundred days of freedom and codify roe, pass the voting rights act, reform the Supreme Court, and make the President not an expect king. The Dems need to get on board and just push the things I just said, because folks will get excited for most of them.
Same here.
It’s curious how the ramblings of white elite males has dominated the airwaves but a letter signed by 1400 prominent black women is not being elevated by the media. We will remember all of the backstabbers amongst our party & the money men who tried to disenfranchise us. We will vote for them this election cycle because democracy and progress is on the table, but we’re gonna primary their asses in 2026-2028.
Can someone please explain to me why ‘the powers that be’ aka ‘the Elites’ of the Democratic Party do not want to see a President Kamala?
She is uniquely qualified for the role, so is this about some ring she did not kiss or because she is an African-Indian American woman?
Edit – noting the three strikes (1) African American (2) South Indian (3) Woman
I’m pretty much on an election news blackout. I was supremely proud to vote for President Biden and Vice-President Harris and look forward to doing so again in November!
I am a nobody – but I also wrote each of them a personal letter thanking them for their ongong work for our country and the people and letting them know I support them.