Prince William is the new ‘family enforcer’: ‘He now has the reputation of being stubborn’

One of the funniest and most bizarre parts of the British media’s royalist coverage these days is the near-constant refrain that Prince William and Kate don’t want to have anything to do with the Sussexes. Every month, like clockwork, Kensington Palace does a briefing about how William hates his brother and will never “allow” Harry and Meghan to come back. The entire time, the Sussexes aren’t saying anything, they’re not asking to come back, they are living peacefully in California and ignoring William’s tantrums. At no point has the British media wondered why Kensington Palace can’t take Harry’s name out of their mouths, and why William is constantly throwing tantrums about the Sussexes, four and a half years after they left. Well, here’s the latest:

Prince William and Princess Kate decided not to see Prince Harry on his last visit back to the UK – and they are unlikely to do so any time soon after making an agreement together, according to an insider. A source confirmed to OK! Magazine: “William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery.” It comes after it was revealed that William has made the difficult decision to cut ties completely with his younger sibling. Royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror: “William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

“His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties…” Yes, we can see that William is still full of rage about all things Sussex. And Harry was the one who cut ties after the way William treated Meghan. Speaking of the egg’s rage, Jennie Bond is leaning into the brand of “William is the family enforcer now.”

“William has always been a strong character,” Bond told OK! Magazine. “I think his broken childhood made him tough and resolute. He now has the reputation of being stubborn and, once his mind is made up, he sticks to his decision.” Bond suggested that William — who is two years older than Harry — has become the “enforcer” of the Firm since the death of their grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip. “He is definitely someone who commands respect within the family and whose views hold considerable sway,” she said of the father of three. “Obviously, as heir to the throne, his word carries a lot of weight in the family and I think it’s true that he has been prepared to take a tough stand on a number of issues, including [Princes] Andrew and Harry.” Bond’s comments echo that of royal expert Hilary Fordwich, who claimed that William has “banned” his estranged brother from returning to the royal fold. “It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold,” she told Fox News.

[From The NY Post]

Remember how King Charles ordered William to drive Prince Andrew around in Balmoral last year? Remember how Charles had to step in and clean up William’s catastrophic mess around Kate’s disappearance this year? William is puffing out his chest and telling everyone that he’s the family enforcer, meanwhile he can’t even do an investiture sober.