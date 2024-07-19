People: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie ‘had very different parenting styles,’ you guys

This week, Angelina Jolie’s lawyers told the court that they wanted all of Brad Pitt’s communications from the 2016 plane terror incident and beyond, all of his comms having to do with the finances of Miraval, the proposed sale of Nouvel to Pitt, his hiring of a crisis management team, everything. This came after Jolie had to turn over all of her staff NDAs to the court, because Pitt wants to play games and pretend like he wasn’t trying to force her silence about his abuse. People Mag’s first story about Jolie’s new request came from Team Pitt. Team Jolie responded in People Mag as well, with Jolie’s lawyer issuing a statement basically saying that Pitt can drop his lawsuit at any time but until he does, Angelina is going to defend herself fully.

Something weird happened with both of those stories, which both contained quotes and information exclusive to People Mag – those stories were moved off People’s main page really quickly, and you really had to make the effort to look for them. My low-stakes conspiracy is that People is still trying to play both sides and they’re especially not trying to piss off Pitt’s crisis team, because they still want to get those stories about his relationship with Ines de Ramon and whatever. So after People Mag did an exclusive with Jolie’s lawyer and then buried that exclusive, wouldn’t you know, People got an exclusive from Brad’s camp. I cannot eyeroll any harder at this.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had different methods in mind when it came to raising their six kids. A source tells PEOPLE that Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 49, had differing parenting approaches during their marriage, which caused disagreements that played a role in the end of their union. “During their marriage, they had very different parenting styles. Brad grew up with structure and wanted more rules for the kids,” the source explains. “Angie had a different upbringing and wanted the kids to be more independent and responsible for their own schedules from a young age.” “Brad and Angie clashed over this. However, they did always have the same vision for their kids’ future. They wanted the kids to thrive by experiencing the world first-hand and not only learn from traditional schooling.” “They still both really care,” a separate source tells PEOPLE. “They both care about the children.” The former couple shares six kids together — Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Knox and Vivienne, 16. Earlier this month, a source close to the family told PEOPLE that Pitt has “virtually no contact” with his adult kids, but still has visitation with the younger ones. “He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source said. At the time, Pitt was on location in Europe filming his upcoming racing movie F1.

[From People]

It was all because Angelina was such a loosey-goosey hippie mom, you guys! That’s what started all of this! Angelina’s parenting style MADE Brad Pitt terrorize and abuse his wife and children on a plane in 2016. Angelina’s parenting style made the kids want nothing to do with him and drop his name as soon as they could. Eight years later, and Pitt is still scrambling to come up with an effective strategy to explain why Angelina left him and why his children despise him. This is all he can come up with – dog-whistle bullsh-t insinuating that Angelina is a bad mother or that the kids want to be with her because she doesn’t discipline them. All of the Jolie-haters have been singing that song for decades too, that we would see how awful she is when the kids grew up. Four of the kids are adults now plus two 16-year-olds, and they’re all still close to Jolie and they’re all productive, healthy, cool and capable young people. Young people who want nothing to do with Pitt or his “structure.”