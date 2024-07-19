People: Princess Kate ‘will be back’ after her months-long summer vacation

Kensington Palace’s social media team put some new stuff on their Instagram Stories on Thursday. It was supposedly a new statement from the Princess of Wales on behalf of her patronage with the Natural History Museum of London. The museum has opened two new gardens, and instead of visiting the gardens, Kate issued a statement during the first week of her lengthy summer vacation:
“I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world,” Princess Kate, 42, said in a statement. “I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”
Remember how weird it was that Kate did a whole-ass photoshoot in the woods before Trooping the Colour and she said something about the healing power of nature? Like… why not actually visit the museum’s new gardens? It’s so strange. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace is doing the most to tell everyone that they should be content with only seeing Kate twice in seven months and that she deserves her long summer vacation.
Kate Middleton’s appearance at Wimbledon was likely her last public outing before a quiet summer. Robert Jobson, author of the new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, out Aug. 6, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, “Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after. She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”
Princess Kate would usually attend Wimbledon finals with her husband, Prince William, but he took their oldest son, Prince George, to watch England’s soccer team play in the final of the Euros against Spain in Berlin. The family was soon reunited, and they are now looking ahead to a summer of seclusion, privacy and continued healing for her.
They’re likely to spend much of it at their country home of Anmer Hall, close to the beaches of north Norfolk, where the family enjoys outings and boating. A late-summer stay at Balmoral Castle hosted by King Charles, 75, who is facing his own cancer treatment, will be factored in too.
“She won’t have to be on center stage,” a palace insider tells PEOPLE. “Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”
If you ask me, I still say that Kate has spent most of this year in Norfolk already. I already believed that most of her recuperation and recovery happened at Anmer Hall. Anyway, yes, Kate will be back. In the fall. And it will only be a handful of appearances. Whatever else has happened this year, the Windsors have shown that the public is placated by knowing Kate is alright and beyond that, the family can do just fine without her.
I stopped buying and reading People because of their heavy push of Kate on the American readers. There was never a reason I should be in the checkout line seeing multiple tabloids with her face on it, when they and we all know that she has done absolutely nothing worth reading or talking about. The fluff pieces are too much and have been done for far too long. Enough already. Sheesh she isn’t interesting and no matter how much you write about her, that will never change. It should tell you something that the most interesting she has ever been was when she was missing.
I have kindle unlimited and I unsubscribed from them there, the WanK articles were nauseating.
From the day Meghan’s friends spoke on her behalf to People, Kate Middleton and KP decided they had to have People. You know, Meghan being the gold standard and all. The thing is, KP, just doesn’t understand Americans at all. These monthly, saccharine puff pieces quite insult the intelligence.
Exactly. She can take another 6 months off for all anyone cares. Just stop funding your lifelong holidays on the taxpayers’ money. She might even earn a genuine standing ovation for that, though it’s pathetically funny that this is considered an accomplishment for this bland, shallow and mean spirited woman.
Jobson book will be very fawning over lazy Kate and of course deride Meghan. A book to avoid
lol jobson is writing a book on her? A short story?. Can’t wait to see the dismal numbers on that.
It must be nice to have all these people on your payroll (taxpayers money) to write such glowing articles about you 😏 while you extend your vacation 😏
She lived her life doing as little as possible. No change there.
Kate, you are on a fast track to become irrelevant to the RF and Wills.
I think Willbur has already made her irrelevant, he’s treated her as such for a long time.
I wonder if anyone would truly care.. she’s been seen twice in seven months and each time the puff piece articles act like she has achieved world peace. We still know absolutely nothing surrounding her mysterious illness. No one knows what cancer if any she had, no talk of remission or the cancer being gone. What about that mysterious second surgery? When is that scheduled? Far too many unanswered questions surrounding her and these puff piece propaganda as cover up for aren’t working anymore.
She shouldn’t bother. The country has chugged along just fine without her keenery and dullness.
Yes, the country is moving on without her but the press are desperate for her to be seen in public, hence her appearances at Trooping and Wimbledon.
Two fun events and no work.
I’m still kind of weird out that they’re still not providing any sort of details about her treatment after all of these months. I wonder how long they can carry on acting like that before people start questioning their ways of doing.
There’s no details to provide. I still believe they came up with the “cancer story” to copy KC cancer announcement, because they weren’t going to give the real reason and needed people to stop asking.
🎯🎯🎯
Yeah, I don’t know. I’ve been surrounded by cancer my whole life and it and effects everyone differently. What I do agree with is that I’m not convinced it is only cancer that has resulted in this much time away for her anymore. Of course anyone with cancer should have as much time as they need to recover, I just no longer believe that’s the main reason. The question now is, what’s the real reason? Flipping the narrative from being named as the royal racist? Affair? Custody? Divorce? Etc.?
Them deciding to pretend that she has cancer when she does not seems a bit too far for me. Like can you imagine the backlash if it were to become public that she wasn’t really sick ? I don’t think it’s worth it, there would be no turning back from that. I know that this family is evil but faking cancer is just too much. I’m not trying to defend them and i was only (once again) highlighting the fact that the costs of her treatment are being paid by British people, they should at least be intitled to a serious update from time to time.
Once again Kaiser is giving KP good PR advice. Plus, why did KP put Kate’s announcement in Instagram stories? If Kate comes back before Remembrance Day I would be surprised.
I expect to see her in November for Armistice Day and then Christmas; not sure whether she’ll do the carol service thing but definitely the Christmas Day walk to church. Will be quite surprised if she does anything else
Who gives a shit? Go away forever Kate. We do not care.
Girl_Ninja 💯 Yeah, you’re right! 💯
A summer of seclusion. That word is interesting. Bc Kate and Will just seem secluded in general, from their work, from their staff, from the wider family. At the same time, is Kate becoming even more secluded from things? By choice or not?
What is so very interesting to me is that these billionaires can go on taking and taking and taking from the Brit’s while giving nothing in return. Interesting system, blokes
Now, if she/her PR team had been doing this sort of thing all along for various patronages, the situation would not have blown up on them back in March. Some kind of minimal “engagement” via a weekly social media highlight, done.
At this point, it’s too little too late, and that’s saying a lot given how damn little they do.
All of these stories about her ‘summer vacation’ is not really the kind of PR that KP should be allowing to take hold – not a good look for her to be seen taking extended holidays while her countrymen are struggling to pay bills, get jobs and generally live much less go on a nice long luxury vacation somewhere. Its only feeding the narrative that there’s nothing really wrong with her and she’s taking the proverbial.
Yeah, bringing up her vacation is just going to make people ask – so what has she been doing for the past 7 months? They’re not even really talking about her cancer anymore in these pieces, just about how Kate will no longer live by the calendar (lol like she ever did that) and is going to work even less than she did before.
especially to Americans who are lucky to have more than a week of vacation time
That’s what Wimbledon was about. I’m here, don’t forget me, bye! Very cynical. She really has no useful impact. I’m pleased she’s OK but, if she can be off this long, what does it say about her and the BRF. Totally performative and non essential. I only paid attention to her because of Meghan. I’m so pissed off M&H are gone but then I’m so happy they got out; they’d have felt hemmed in by this total disregard for work. And of course the more they’d have worked the more they’d have been criticised for making the others look lazy.
Technically the Fall ends on December 20 which means Kitty can attend her Together at Christmas concert (held around 12/8) and be back in the fall. Show up for the Church walk on Christmas Day and she will have both Fall and Winter under her belt then back to vacay and lazy land for school break.
Her whole adult life has been one big vacation punctuated with the occasional, brief and generally useless stab at relevancy. Her illness, be it physical, mental or marital, probably a combination of all three, shows how her prolonged absence is meaningless. The country lurches on without her, while she lives a life of luxury she hasn’t worked for or paid for AT ALL. Same with her estranged husband. They could disappear off the face of the earth tomorrow and it wouldn’t make a whit of difference except for the rota and tabloids who would have to frantically spin their vanishing act into something positive.
True. No one’s missed her. We’d have missed Di very much. With Di’s death came the end of the BRF’s magic. And with the queen’s death came the end of the BRF’s sense of royal duty. Let’s face it, the Daily Mail keeps Kate in a false state of relevance. I’m glad she’s OK, as I would be with anyone facing down this disease, but she is just a series of pictures of a boring woman. I hope you’re doing well, Jaded.
The hours she took to get ready for that photo shoot in the woods could have been spent visiting the museum she pretends to care about.
The level of narcissism is off the charts with her. Making Wimbledon about herself just confirmed what we have seen for years. The ego is huge for a lazy lay about who only ever worked to get a ring.
It’s not even a good picture but a knockoff of H&Ms birth announcement.
Kate probably practiced that face in a mirror before posing for out of the woods picture. So pretentious
Quick question: if one child and parent take a brief weekend trip, do you then describe your family as “reuniting”? I would use that term more for, say, we have all been living apart for months. Just saying.
And if they are aiming to make themselves relatable, I can say pretty strongly that as a parent myself, I definitely don’t think of the summer holiday as a time of “seclusion”.
Very weird way to phrase things. I’d only use “reunited” if people were apart for a few months at least. Or if there was some dire situation, as in “after their rescue, the lost hikers were reunited with family”
Is this trying too hard to sell them as a tightly knit family or is it just overwrought writing?
Am I the only one who thinks Willy and keen have properly separated? Not just “living separate lives”, but legit 100% done?
I don’t think Willy can pretend much longer, he barely looked at her during Trooping the colour.
I would be interested to know if @The Hench’s friend has seen Kate accompanied with Will when out and about? I am not sure if they are legally separated since August 2022 and move to Ade Cottage which means a divorce can happen after next month? Or maybe they just lead separate lives except for family holidays and anything child related?
They have definitely been doing things separately before the move to Adelaide. The separate arrivals to Wimbledon a few years ago and the commonwealth games in Birmingham were well before the move to Adelaide.
I think they have been living separate life for the last couple of years, but still play happy families for the public. But what’s interesting is that Willy has no interest in playing the doting husband to his sick wife. He’s publicly done playing pretence and is probably refusing to do any engagements with her.
Who?
Be careful what you ask for, you just may get it.
“The family can do just fine without her”
This is a fact. I think, for the most part, majority of the Mainstream really don’t care about her. And if she’s missing for another year, this time, she’ll probably be forgotten.