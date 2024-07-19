People: Princess Kate ‘will be back’ after her months-long summer vacation

Kensington Palace’s social media team put some new stuff on their Instagram Stories on Thursday. It was supposedly a new statement from the Princess of Wales on behalf of her patronage with the Natural History Museum of London. The museum has opened two new gardens, and instead of visiting the gardens, Kate issued a statement during the first week of her lengthy summer vacation:

“I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world,” Princess Kate, 42, said in a statement. “I know the power of nature to support our development and well-being, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit.”

Remember how weird it was that Kate did a whole-ass photoshoot in the woods before Trooping the Colour and she said something about the healing power of nature? Like… why not actually visit the museum’s new gardens? It’s so strange. Meanwhile, Kensington Palace is doing the most to tell everyone that they should be content with only seeing Kate twice in seven months and that she deserves her long summer vacation.

Kate Middleton’s appearance at Wimbledon was likely her last public outing before a quiet summer. Robert Jobson, author of the new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen, out Aug. 6, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, “Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after. She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.” Princess Kate would usually attend Wimbledon finals with her husband, Prince William, but he took their oldest son, Prince George, to watch England’s soccer team play in the final of the Euros against Spain in Berlin. The family was soon reunited, and they are now looking ahead to a summer of seclusion, privacy and continued healing for her. They’re likely to spend much of it at their country home of Anmer Hall, close to the beaches of north Norfolk, where the family enjoys outings and boating. A late-summer stay at Balmoral Castle hosted by King Charles, 75, who is facing his own cancer treatment, will be factored in too. “She won’t have to be on center stage,” a palace insider tells PEOPLE. “Being with her family and just being herself will give her energy. There will be plenty of time to focus on her recovery.”

If you ask me, I still say that Kate has spent most of this year in Norfolk already. I already believed that most of her recuperation and recovery happened at Anmer Hall. Anyway, yes, Kate will be back. In the fall. And it will only be a handful of appearances. Whatever else has happened this year, the Windsors have shown that the public is placated by knowing Kate is alright and beyond that, the family can do just fine without her.