Omid Scobie’s new novel ‘Royal Spin’ is already being made into a TV show

Last year, it sort of got lost in all of the fuss about Omid Scobie’s Endgame and the “naming” of the royal racists, but Scobie is pretty much living full time in America now and he’s made his peace with cutting ties with many people in the royal and royalist circles. Endgame was his goodbye to that particular career path. Now he’s going full entertainment, with a royal-ish twist. He’s taking what he knows of palace operations and he’s creating a fictional world where a politico-type enters the palace communications operation and chaos ensues. The fictional book is called Royal Spin, and good news, Universal Television has already bought the rights to turn it into a TV show.
Royals author Omid Scobie has a new project in the works. On July 18, Universal Television announced it acquired the rights to turn Scobie’s upcoming fiction book Royal Spin into a new TV show.
“With the British monarchy reeling from a wave of scandals, young American politico Lauren O’Connell is plucked from the White House to breathe new life into the Buckingham Palace communications team and help end the royal family’s streak of bad press. But in an institution steeped in tradition and strict protocol, change isn’t easy — or welcome. It turns out the Royal Household can be just as messy and confusing as Capitol Hill,” a logline reads.
“Faced with never-ending culture clashes, displeased royal aides with intimidating titles, and risky new love interests, this fish out of water is determined to prove she’s got what it takes — and might even find herself in the process,” it continues.
Royal Spin is co-written by Scobie and young adult novelist Robin Benway. Universal Television is a division of Universal Studio Group, and news of its acquisition of the rights to the show follows a multi-studio bidding war. Scobie conceived the story and is developing and co-creating the series with Emily Fox, a writer and showrunner whose credits include The Watchful Eye, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce and more. Fox is set to write the script and serve as showrunner, further acting as an executive producer alongside Scobie and Benway.
“We’re so excited to be partnering with Universal Television on the adaptation of Royal Spin. No show or book has ever gone inside the frenzied world of the Buckingham Palace press office, and we can’t wait to throw Lauren — our young American protagonist fresh from the White House communications team — into the deep end of it,” Fox, Scobie and Benway said in a joint statement.
It honestly sounds fun, but I’m interested in what kind of tone the show has. Will this be more of a 30-minute weekly romcom or sitcom, or will this be something a bit more high-minded and fancy? Will this be like Veep set in a palace office or more like a situation-drama with actual stakes? Given Emily Fox’s credentials… it’s actually a toss-up? Still, I’ll tune in and support. I love that there was a bidding war for the rights to Scobie’s as-yet-unpublished book.
Get that money, Omid!
It’s a shame that the rota rats can’t see that there’s actually money to be made in being more truthful instead of just a palace stenographer. But I guess they’re not willing to sacrifice access (even though the access gets them nothing) to tell the truth about what they know.
Good for him! Meanwhile people who traffic in lies and hatred are starting YouTube channels and reporting on how this cousin is the seventeenth secret weapon for the monarchy. You would think just plain self interest would make them realize being obvious sycophants to a dwindling family is a bad idea financially in an industry that’s already diminished but I guess not. I’ll bet there were some gnashing teeth last night/this morning for all the royal ” commentators, experts, advisors” that seem to multiply like roaches.
Every article I read about omid he’s the “Sussex biographers/bestie” and omid has deliberately distanced himself from them, and I felt that especially in end game. I felt he wasn’t tough at all and told the truth kinda, and it had a smidge of tea but was easy on the royals. Just in case. Especially with the horse. But that’s his business. But aligning him with the Sussexes is absurd.
Omid seems to have morals (yay!) and I hope his ventures are successful.. But I wish mostly the Sussexes were left out of his stories.
He wrote a best seller book on Sussexes with the assistance of the palace at the time while they were working for the firm. So, in a traditional sense, he is Sussex biographer. They are just not friends or anything like that. They are saying “besties” to discredit his journalism and he said that himself.
Yes that’s what I’m referring to. The usual bestie, friend. But he wasn’t a traditional biographer at all. So I don’t agree with that. We know what went down.
@Wagiman, lol I should have added quotes to the traditional. I meant the royal book traditions. The unofficial biographers of the royals get briefed by the aides about their questions. That happened with Sussex book, even though we know Meghan wasn’t very willing to do it from emails. I think, it was the palace’s decision to control what Omid will say about W&K and H&M’s love story. That is why it was filled with incorrect info and very nice to W&K.
Whew, I’m betting there’s gonna be some jealous rota out there. And I’m loving that for them.
Oh, they will be seething. Even if the show never makes it to TV/ streaming or doesn’t last long, Omid still likely gets a nice chunk of change and another pretty feather in his cap. Legit bestselling books and now a TV deal. And all in part because he was smart enough to keep it cute and not jump in on the pile-on of the Sussexes. Meanwhile rota rats are out here having to resort to YouTube to make ends meet. LOL!
Good for him!!
I think this is a smart way to tell some of the insider stories he wants to tell – as a fictionalized version. I think he’ll get a lot of info out there in a glossier way.
That’s broadly what I was thinking. Oh, an American lands in the palace and culture clash ensues? Tell me MORE about how that might play out.
I wonder if the rota will Streisand-effect this to everyone in the UK’s attention when the book/show come out? For his sake I do hope so.
BECKS1- that’s what I was thinking (hoping) as well.
I hope it’s targeted towards adult audiences and not teens/YA.
It’s Emily in Paris. Just swap out journalism for couture and London for Paris. Sounds fun!
@laurie I was just coming here to type that. Absolutely.
OMG, so happy for Omid!! He did a great job as a lone journalist in that madness. So happy that they couldn’t keep him down especially after End Game. He wrote the first really critical book about the current BRF and their games after Meghan joined that family, unlike those who eat whatever they are served. I got the impression before he is highly connected especially in USA from his interviews thanks to his previous entertainment jobs. Get that money, while british media is losing jobs every day. 🥳🥳
So happy for this development for Omid!
End Game is smart, incisive and funny. It’s a terrific book and his Audible narration is superb.
Pleased for Omid yet dreading the avalanche of negativity from the usual suspects and the inevitable associating H & M with the project 🤷♀️
GO OMID!! Share that with the world, and rake in the cash!!!
Good for Omid! I think it’s so smart to mine his experiences for a satire, and my guess is that a lot of the comedy will be in about revealing how the British tabloid system works (“works”) from an American perspective. Those were the most shocking parts of Endgame for me, and we know also that the American press will eat that up with a spoon. Meanwhile, I think the Rota will freak out about the “inaccuracies” of the show and end up magnifying the problems. Can’t wait!
Love this for him, I especially love it that the rota who are facing months on end with nothing to report and future redundancies looming are witnessing his success. They were horrible to him over there also.
A Veep-type tv show would be perfect honestly, I’m fairly sure this is the same kind of mess that happens behind close doors anyway.
I love this, but he is going to have a summer of rota mess because they literally have nothing to report (haha). Turn that rota manure into pure hard cash, Omid! I am hoping for West Wing style drama.
If he’s as smart as I think he is he’s counting on the free publicity the book and the TV show will get from the British press and the online derangers. All the screaming and mockery sure sunk Spare after all, said no one (well except the derangers).