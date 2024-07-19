Glen Powell learned early on that Hollywood ‘is not a meritocracy & I still believe that’

Glen Powell was recently a Hollywood Reporter cover story, where they basically went all-in on the idea that Glen is the next big thing. I disagree, but I will say this – that man has been hustling for years, taking smaller roles and saying yes to every job he was offered, so I don’t really begrudge Glen his newfound success. I just don’t think he’s really got “it” and I think that’s why his attempts to become a movie star fell flat for so many years. But here we are! Glen covered a recent issue of GQ Hype, all to promote Hit Man and Twisters (a sort of revival of the ‘90s classic). Glen is genuinely enjoying his new fame but he still has scar tissue over just how many roles he never got. Some highlights:
On Batman: “I was always a Batman guy. I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to Keaton. Oh, sick!” Although he hasn’t played Batman, he has been pretty close. “I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises.”
He’s not a nepo baby: “When you have no one championing you, you feel like you’re adrift.” He would wake up every day and look at casting breakdowns, film unsolicited auditions, find out casting directors’ contact information and get a friend of his who worked in sales to call them on his behalf. “I was like, this town’s gonna kick me out regardless. You might as well kick down every door you possibly can.”
The roles he never got: He missed out on what would become Josh Hartnett’s role in Oppenheimer by a slim margin, he says, but he’s still in touch with Christopher Nolan, and has faith that they’ll get to do something together soon. Throughout his early-to-mid twenties, Powell, who is now 35, found himself auditioning for – and ultimately losing out on – parts that went on to turbocharge the careers of his peers. In his eyes, he screwed up his audition to play Captain America. He came extremely, agonisingly close to playing Han Solo in Solo (Disney went with Alden Ehrenreich). “I can joke about it now,” he says, “[but] I blew that final audition.” Each time, it felt like he had missed his big chance.
He blew the audition for 2015’s The Longest Ride to Scott Eastwood. “I remember Marty Bowen, who was the producer, just looking at me like, ‘Yeah, this is not going well.’”
He came across as too needy: “He was like, ‘Hey man, you gotta be less punctual, like a little more cool actor-y.’ There’s definitely a bit of a game [to the whole thing]. It was clear to me very early on that it’s not a meritocracy, and I still believe that. I still believe that the best guy doesn’t necessarily get the job. You can’t just be good – you also have to be very lucky. All these guys who didn’t give a sh-t and just phoned it in were working.”
Glen also talks about how various “types” come into vogue and suddenly every script references that type – a Robert Pattinson brooding-type, a delicate Timothee Chalamet-type, etc. Which I think is true, and it also sort of explains why Glen is sort of out of sync with his “Hollywood generation.” Hollywood isn’t really looking for forgetably-attractive beefcake movie stars right now? Anyway, I’ll give him a chance because I appreciate the fact that he’s not a nepo baby and that he hustled his ass off to get here. But I’m still mad about it!
We saw Twisters last night and loved it. He was great in it, and Daisy Edgar Jones was surprisingly compelling. I’m in the camp that finds Glenn quite attractive though and I love his work ethic.
‘That’s NOT fair!’ I said to my mother when I was a kid. Her response always was, ‘Life’s not fair’. When you become an adult you finally realize what that means. Welcome to adulthood Glen. Enjoy your success, instead of complaining of the hard road to get there. Not many end up where you are.
I think it’s important to voice the struggles. I’ve had the same ones — not in Hollywood, but my own industry also seems populated by people half assing it yet still seeming to get the best jobs. This is so difficult to deal with, mentally. It can cause depression, low self-worth and so many other things.
I think as a white man, too, he was probably a bigger believer in some sort of meritocracy. It’s good for him to voice that no such meritocracy exists.
Hard agree, GrnieWnie, talking about challenges isn’t the same as whining and equating the two is what makes people clam up and internalize everything.
I didn’t read his comments as whining, more as acknowledgement of his experience grinding away as an actor without the benefit of nepotism. It’s surprisingly insightful for an actor helming a summer blockbuster movie – who is a cishet white dude who was probably raised to believe that hard work would for sure lead to success – to observe that the film and entertainment industries are not rooted in meritocracy.
Let me ask you a question real quick here: do you think this man called up a journalist at random and said, “I’ve got a great idea for an article, let me talk at length about all the roles I didn’t get, the chicks are gonna dig it,” or do you think it might be sliiiiiiightly more probable that since the narrative about Glen Powell is that he’s been slogging away for years and finally getting some big breakout roles, that this interview was set up as promo for the big summer flick that just dropped in theaters today and that the journalist… wait for it… asked Glen Powell to talk about his experience as a working actor and to talk a bit about the roles he had been up for that might have given him an earlier springboard to his current status?
I swear, sometimes people here are just so damn weird.
He’s not my type of actor. I don’t look for his movies, and I have no interest in his movies. I’m not sure if it’s because of him per se or because of the type of movies he’s been in recently. But I really liked what he said. Everything he says is 100% true. I mean, how is Scott Eastwood getting f**king roles? I can’t even remember what he looks like, let alone anything he’s done. Glenn’s a hustler, and I’m rooting for him. I’ll probably never watch anything he’s in unless the female co-lead draws me in. Sorry, Glenn. But I’m rooting for you!
Edited to add: I hope he doesn’t venture into Armie Hammer territory. Cannibalism aside, I remember when Hollywood was trying to make him happen, and everyone was like, nuh uh.
He really wanted to make it and he did.
He’s attractive in a “I should be on Survivor” type of way, but I think the way his eyes photograph, both in stills and sometimes onscreen, might hinder his chances sometimes.
If he lost out to Chris Pine, well, it’s not that surprising. A lot of actors are objectively equal to him. His point about luck still stands though — I don’t disagree. But his competition isn’t terrible haha.
If he messed up his auditions (which he seems to be admitting?)…..I guess it makes sense that he wouldn’t get some of those roles. Losing out to Josh Hartnett and Chris Pine isn’t so bad. But maybe he’s bothered he lost out to Scott Eastwood haha. I’m wondering if his perspective on it not being a meritocracy was ultimately referencing that one guy. The rest of those guys aren’t awful haha.
Thing is, does he want to be an actor, and act, or does he want to be a ,,’movie star’ ? The current ‘trend’ in most things, music (Katy perry??) tv, music, is authenticity, depth. Hence the more popular artists are gorgeous, but that’s not it. It’s that they speak to us on a visceral level. 2 of my major celeb crushes are gay brit men. In a world of COVID, Climate catastrophe, war .. I dunno, I think the kids just want meaning . He’s not bad, he’s great, but what he wants doesn’t seem to exist any more .
Good for him saying that. When nepo babies say Hollywood is meritocracy, it really annoys me. There are far more talented people out there than them who don’t get the same “luck” as them, so they aren’t competing with the best of the best. Glen and Sydney really hustled to get to this point and I respect that. I am gonna check out his new movie for sure.
Yep, I’m with you. I appreciate that he recognizes the auditions he blew, and I respect his hustle.
The Scott Eastwood point is well made. I am with MYRIAM upthread, I cannot for the life of me picture him in my head. All I can conjur up is something vaguely blonde-ish?
You got me, I am rooting for you, Brisket’s Dad! Michael Keaton is far and away my favorite Batman, and I think I would have enjoyed your spin.
He’s an attractive man who I have to agree that his business is part work or talent but also a lot of luck. I enjoyed him in the backstory of Hidden Figures, his interview with Stephen Corbert and another mention of the movie has it on my watch list for this weekend. It’s a great movie and it’s one of the rare movies I enjoy watching often. He’s attractive enough that he briefly took my focus off of the actual movie. The Hitman movie was great and I’m interested in seeing the the Twister movie. I hope that he finally finds the luck he needs to truly get the trajectory he needs to be a really sought after leading man in a huge blockbuster movie.
He works his ass off, and he really gets behind the marketing of any film he’s in.
I like him. He’s genuine but with old school charisma IMO.
I watched Set it Up again for the first time in ages and he’s so dorky-good in that.
I watched Hitman and thought he was good in it – he’s a good enough actor and its interesting that he lost out on playing the young Han Solo which am not sure he could have pulled off. Enrich wasn’t bad but Ford left very big shoes to fill with that role.
I think that he is totally the next big thing and he absolutely has the “it” factor. I love him!
The article and comments use the term ” luck” . I was told early on that “you make your own luck through hard work” , but after having lived many years now and having witnessed the ups and downs of lives of those I know, there truly is a big element of luck involved. Being in the right place at the right time with the right credentials is a result of the stars aligning and you as the lucky beneficiary. I have known many deserving, hard working and educated people who just never “made it”, while someone less deserving (in my eyes) scored big.
He has zero rizz. I find him infinitely boring.
It’s funny he lost out to Scott Eastwood on a part – he is a much better actor than him, but Scott has that laissez faire attitude of the idle rich and famous. He knows he’ll be fine. I always see pics of him just surfing in Hawaii. That’s why it’s easy for him to have the cool guy persona. Glen, on the other hand, wants to hustle, needs the work. I can see why Tom Cruise is championing him.
Chad Radwell forever.
I’ve only seen Powell in Guernsey… and Hidden Figures – so: in support roles where he did a very good job in small but pivotal roles. I find him likable but not particularly memorable. The recent pieces here have made me appreciate his work ethic and his humor, so I’m pulling for his continued success even though I’m probably not the target audience for his movies.
Personally, I’m not getting much rizz from him — although I do enjoy his self-deprecating humor. Brisket, though, has major rizz. My suggestion: a movie with the tandem team of Glen Powell and Brisket would take them both to another level. It might even soothe some jagged brittle souls in these horribly tense and divided times. It’s an odd comparison, but Shirley Temple movies — some with Bill – Bojangles – Robinson — served that role for varied audiences during the stressful 1930’s. Maybe Glen Powell and Brisket are just what we need right now! lol. I’m wishing them both much luck!
And maybe I’m completely wrong and Twister will do it for Powell.
I don’t love the way he photographs but he is consistently good in everything he’s in and he’s got the rizz on screen, Loved Hit Man, loved him in Scream Queens, enjoyed Set It Up and Anyone But You. The fact that he works his butt off and is succeeding in a business full of nepo babies makes me toot for him.
He was so funny and endearing in Scream Queens, even in a douchebag role! I actually remember thinking “who is this guy?! He’s got IT!” So whatever he’s got going on charisma-wise works on me, that’s for sure.