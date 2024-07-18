Angelina Jolie’s lawyer: Brad Pitt can end the fighting by withdrawing his lawsuit

I can never gauge how much backstory people know when coming into these Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stories these days. This sh-t has been happening for almost eight full years. Jolie filed for divorce during the Obama administration, you know? So many years of lies, drama and shenanigans. I’d like to thank all of the old-school Jolie-fans for rallying in yesterday’s post too – the story obviously came from Pitt’s camp, as he desperately tried to spin Angelina’s perfectly appropriate legal request into yet another tantrum. As I’ve seen from comments here and on Twitter, the Pitt-defenders have been called upon to spread misinformation about how “both sides” are in the wrong, or that Angelina needs to be the one to “end” their many legal issues, or that Angelina defending herself is “bad” for the kids. Angelina filed for divorce the moment he physically attacked their children, and she’s spent years trying to disentangle herself from him legally and financially, all while he slanders her and financially abuses her. He was the one who sued her, and she only countersued because she was sick of his years of lies and bullsh-t.
In the previous story this week, we heard Brad’s side about how Angelina is asking the court to order Brad to produce his communications from 2016 and beyond, including all of his written communications with his PR team and crisis management team in the wake of the 2016 plane terror. Turnabout is fair play – Brad demanded Jolie’s staff NDAs, which she provided to the court. Now Pitt is salty that she wants all of HIS relevant records too. Now Angelina’s lawyer has spoken to People Magazine about what’s going on:
Angelina Jolie’s attorney says the actress wants ex Brad Pitt to “end the fighting” by dropping his lawsuit against her regarding their winery.
Pitt sued Jolie after she sold away her half of Château Miraval for $67 million in October 2021. He argued that the sale went against a verbal agreement they had. Jolie’s side has said she refused to let him buy her out of the business because she didn’t want to sign his NDA as part of the deal. In the latest development, Jolie formally requested that Pitt disclose third-party communications he had in the aftermath of the 2016 plane ride incident that led to their divorce. Pitt’s lawyers called her request “intrusive” and a “sensationalist fishing expedition,” asking the judge to deny it.
In a July 17 statement obtained by PEOPLE, Jolie’s lawyer Paul Murphy claims Pitt, in his past offer to buy Jolie’s stake in the winery, “tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse.”
“Those actions are central to these proceedings,” added Murphy, saying, “We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts.”
“While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong,” Murphy says.
A rep for Pitt declined to comment. According to Pitt’s lawyers in a recent court filing, the third-party communications Jolie’s team are requesting deal with “sensitive issues” (including “therapy he voluntarily undertook after the flight incident in an effort to better himself”) and feature some of “his most trusted advisors.” They claimed Jolie “wants them anyway as part of her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.” A source close to Pitt tells PEOPLE that his recent filing speaks for itself.
“Her efforts to turn this business dispute into a re-litigation of the former couple’s divorce case.” One, the divorce case hasn’t been “litigated,” much less RElitigated. The divorce has not been finalized. One party is holding up the proceedings and it’s not Angelina. Two, Pitt was the one who tied the “business dispute” with the divorce. He was the one who tried to force Angelina’s silence on his abuse within her attempt to sell Nouvel TO him. When she walked away from any deal with an NDA, that’s when Pitt threw this tantrum and sued Angelina, claiming he was blindsided (he was not, Jolie had to go to court to clear the sale and he knew exactly what she was doing and why because she informed him in writing).
Anyway, I’ve said this before, but I like Angelina’s current legal team. They’ve been so much more proactive in pushing back on Pitt’s crap. I love that Angelina’s lawyer went to People Mag and said: look, he can end this whenever he wants. I keep hearing things about the French government and Miraval too. I’d love to know what Yuri Shefler is up to.
the telling thing from Pitt’s lawyers is that they’re dodging WHY he felt he needed an NDA included in the selling of her share. “oh it’s the same boilerplate one she uses” okay but I understand why you’d do that for staff around your house, but what are you worried about your ex wife saying? because if it’s not true, an NDA doesn’t matter.
Brief summary: AJ would have agreed to a deal with BP, -except- he wanted her to sign an NDA about the plane incident and domestic violence. That is the reason she didn’t accept his deal in the first place and sold to YS. Lots of BP shenanigans later (including saying that there was a verbal agreement never written that AJ owned less/ would sell to him and demanding NDAs she had with people who worked for her) here we are: She’s handed her NDA stuff in and now wants to show why BP’s NDA was a step too far. BP is throwing a hissy fit over handing his correspondence about the plane incident in, and it should be clear that if this is the reason why she balked, it’s genuinely important evidence.
And it’s also clear that all he has to do is stop going after her in court and drop the case and it’s over. His choice.
was this directed at me? I’m aware of this and aware of why he actually wanted it, I’m just pointing out that his lawyers are avoiding explaining why he needed one, and I think that’s telling.
Arizona, No! I meant it as extra info to back you up. Sorry if it sounded like a criticism. I liked what you had written and that’s why I replied underneath.
She walked away and put a dent on his shiny armor. He will never forgive her for that. He successfully buried his ex-wife with “she didn’t want to have children” stories from his PR team. He thinks he can play the same game again against Angelina when we have an FBI report about his abuse against his wife AND their children. I would imagine Angelina kept silent all this time to protect her very young children from his retaliations. It is good now she is fighting back on the media front. Whatever your opinion about her is, no one deserves domestic abuse and the abusers don’t deserve your “both-siding” bullsh*t either. The violence against women won’t stop until the society stops defending and making excuses for the abusive men.
Brad has sooooo much to hide. He could have walked away with barely a scratch to his reputation had he not dragged this out.
I think Angelina went above and beyond not to tarnish the reputation of her children’s father but the facts just speak for themselves. As far as I know, she has barely said a thing. She’s never trashed her father or any of her exes either and she’s always been so classy.
Brad is about to get his ass handed to him and I like that Angie is serving him hot she’s obviously had enough of him and his dirty PR people. He’s got the opportunity to end this now or whatever happens will be solely on him!
Someone explain it to me like I’m two. If the courts cleared Jolie selling her half of Miraval, why is Pitt even allowed to sue her over the sale? It’s not like the sale can be undone at this point, right? Le sigh. All I see is an abusive a-hole ex who won’t let go and wants to punish Angie for quitting his sorry ass.
He’s pissed off because the new owners are suing him for mismanagement. I believe the French authorities have already raided the place? He’s taking a lot of Ls in court IIRC. The co owner is not f@cking and has the time and the money to go after him, so he’s taking it out on her.Ive seen a lot of women online talk how their abusive ex constantly dragging them to court in an attempt to bankrupt them. That is what he is trying to do. Punish her for leaving.
This is what I don’t understand. I assume he could appeal the judge’s ruling allowing her to proceed with the sale but not outright sue her.
I’m baffled by this too. I remember when she sold, so when the lawsuit came up, I was thinking, “but hasn’t it been a year? What the hell is this nonsense?” And it IS nonsense! He is absolutely using the courts to continue his abuse of her and its so frustrating that some people can’t/won’t see that!
Anyway, I continue to hope for amazing things for her and the kids. And also continue to find him unbelievably disgusting in ALL ways. Blech.
The other owners have made it sound like Brad has done some shady financial stuff at Miraval. I wonder if he’s done anything illegal. Maybe he’s keeping this lawsuit going because reversing the sale is his only hope at keeping his wrongdoing under wraps.
That man just wants to find any avenue possible to get some kind of control over Angelina. It’s so frustrating to watch and I’m glad she and her lawyers are outmanoeuvering him.
He needs to match actions to words and truly move on with his life and leave her alone.
I hope he ends up bankrupt because of this. And I love her new lawyer’s take-it-to-the-mat approach.
I think that’s why he keeps suing and dragging it out (besides the obvious need to punish her). The new owners are suing for over 350M and if they win (I think they will, the French Gov doesn’t play), I bet he doesn’t have the cash to pay up. He’s trying anything and everything to stay afloat.
Honestly, I’m wondering at this point if he will drop the suit. I cannot imagine him wanting his turn over his communications. I think he wants to be in it till the bitter end, but if the judge rules he does have to turn over that info, will he fold? I hope he does. He should drop the suit.
Given the timing, I wonder if his communications not only include isht about his and his team’s attempts to bury details of his actions on the plane, but also shenanigans RE the corrupt divorce proceedings judge and his massive failures in New Orleans where he and his “charity” ghosted 150+ families who were left living in homes that are falling apart.
If Ines is a true and not a PR hired girlfriend, Brad would have settled the divorce so he can start his new life with her. But here we are and it’s obvious to everyone with a brain what BP is up to. And it’s so pathetic.
Brad better be careful messing with a Russian oligarch’s money!! I hear falling out of a window or mysteriously dying after eating/drinking something is /s so hot right now.
The owner is not a Russian oligarch, but he is Russian. He’s banned in Russia, and Putin has attempted to attack him like Navalny. I don’t get why people refer to him as an oligarch. Stolichnaya has been made in Lativa for over twenty years.
If Yuri sets foot in Russia, he’s over, and he will never make it out. He spoke against everything Putin said about banning gay marriage; that was his crime.
This, right here, is why I love it when abusive blowhards spout off about suing their victim. Their lawsuits open the *abuser* up to discovery…and friends, discovery is a seriously bad bitch who will wreck you every time.
F*ck Brad Pitt.