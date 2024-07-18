Eric Trump: Donald Trump didn’t even need stitches for his ear boo-boo

When Donald Trump was in the White House, the WH doctor was a man named Ronny Jackson. Jackson was known as a complete lush and a piece of sh-t who sexually harassed the women in his office. That lush and predator is now a Congressman. He was also the first and only doctor to come out publicly to say that he examined Trump following the Butler, Pennsylvania shooting on Saturday. Jackson apparently saw Trump on Monday and “examined” his ear and basically said it was no big deal, just a scratch that bled a lot. Eric Trump said something similar to CBS this week, calling the injury a “nice flesh wound” and saying that his father didn’t even need stitches. What’s weird is that… none of the doctors who treated Trump after the shooting have come out and spoken about it at all, and the media has not pressed the Trump campaign on it whatsoever?

Meanwhile, people are still talking about how the Secret Service didn’t do anything about an obviously sketchy 20-year-old shooter in a very obvious makeshift sniper’s nest. Not only that, but the Secret Service on the ground had no idea what this was and if there was a second shooter, and yet they let that man stick his big orange head out and raise a baby fist to the crowd. The whole thing felt staged as hell. The FBI is still investigating, and the NY Times has a big story about the multiple levels of security failures. They’re also starting to release information about the 20-year-old registered Republican Thomas Matthew Crooks, although this guy is being called an “enigma.” From the Times:

But in the aftermath, when the F.B.I. was able to finally access Mr. Crooks’s cellphones and other electronic devices, agents could see that he had searched for images of Mr. Trump as well as President Biden, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and even F.B.I. Director Christopher A. Wray. Mr. Crooks also typed in “major depressive disorder” and searched for dates and places for appearances for both Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump. One of Mr. Trump’s planned appearances happened to be about 50 miles from Mr. Crooks’s house in Bethel Park, Pa. On Friday, July 12, the day before the attempted assassination, Mr. Crooks went to a shooting range, according to an investigative summary prepared by the F.B.I. The next morning, he bought a ladder at a Home Depot and then later that day he purchased 50 rounds of ammunition from a gun shop near his home, according to the F.B.I. document and federal law enforcement officials. In his car, a Hyundai Sonata, Mr. Crooks brought an AR-15 style rifle, bought by his father more than a decade earlier. And he brought two homemade bombs, in which a potentially explosive mixture of fertilizer and fuel was packed inside empty ammunition cans that were roughly the size of a toolbox. The bombs were fitted with a remote-control receiver — the type typically used to set off fireworks displays remotely — according to another federal government report seen by The Times. The report said the bombs appeared designed to be set off by a remote control. He brought that, too.

[From The NY Times]

Someone mentioned that John Hinckley Jr. – the man who shot Ronald Reagan – also considered targeting Jimmy Carter, but for whatever reason (proximity and access, most likely), he targeted Reagan. It sounds like the FBI profilers are building a theory that Crooks simply wanted to murder someone famous. The Telegraph’s law enforcement sources say that Crooks also researched members of the British royal family, so that’s sort of interesting too. Crooks also researched both the RNC and DNC and he kept photos of both Biden and Trump. The sh-t about the homemade bombs… like… I have some thoughts, but all I’ll say is that I believe there’s a lot more to this story.