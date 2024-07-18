The Sussexes are part of the tribute committee for Tyler Perry’s Paley Center honor

The British media is still absolutely furious about Prince Harry’s reception at the ESPYs and they’re doing everything they can to convince their domestic audience that Americans hate the Sussexes. Their latest salvo is promoting an unnamed, undocumented “survey” which apparently found that “nearly four out of 10 Americans think Prince Harry was wrong to receive the Pat Tillman Award.” Where is this survey? Where did it come from? LOL. Meanwhile, almost simultaneous with the trumpeting of this new survey, the Sussexes have been included in the Paley Center’s Honors Tribute Host Committee as the center plans to honor Tyler Perry:

The Paley Center for Media announced on Wednesday that it will honor Tyler Perry at its Paley Honors gala, taking place in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4. The event, which will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, will serve as a celebration of Perry’s long and versatile career as an actor, writer, director, producer, studio owner and philanthropist. He has produced over 2,000 episodes of television and directed, written and produced 28 feature films; since 2019, Perry has also operated his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The Paley Center has convened some of Perry’s closest friends and colleagues as part of its Paley Honors Tribute Host Committee, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Perry is godfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet, after offering up his house to the couple following their contentious exit from the royal family. Ariel Emanuel, Jon Feltheimer, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Matt Johnson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Gayle King, Debra L. Lee, Mellody Hobson, George Lucas, Scott Mills, Nicole Avant, Ted Sarandos, and Kerry Washington are also part of the committee. “Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media,” Perry said in a statement. “Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I’m honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media.”

The Paley Center is right to honor Tyler Perry, and I love that the Sussexes are included in the honors committee. That means they’ll most likely attend the Paley Honors gala!! Yay, another red carpet! The Sussexes will probably skip the carpet and show up inside the event. Maybe one or both of them will be on stage, talking about what Tyler did for them in their time of need. I love this! Yet another incoming tantrum from the British media too…