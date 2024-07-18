The Sussexes are part of the tribute committee for Tyler Perry’s Paley Center honor

The British media is still absolutely furious about Prince Harry’s reception at the ESPYs and they’re doing everything they can to convince their domestic audience that Americans hate the Sussexes. Their latest salvo is promoting an unnamed, undocumented “survey” which apparently found that “nearly four out of 10 Americans think Prince Harry was wrong to receive the Pat Tillman Award.” Where is this survey? Where did it come from? LOL. Meanwhile, almost simultaneous with the trumpeting of this new survey, the Sussexes have been included in the Paley Center’s Honors Tribute Host Committee as the center plans to honor Tyler Perry:
The Paley Center for Media announced on Wednesday that it will honor Tyler Perry at its Paley Honors gala, taking place in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4.
The event, which will be held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, will serve as a celebration of Perry’s long and versatile career as an actor, writer, director, producer, studio owner and philanthropist. He has produced over 2,000 episodes of television and directed, written and produced 28 feature films; since 2019, Perry has also operated his Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta.
The Paley Center has convened some of Perry’s closest friends and colleagues as part of its Paley Honors Tribute Host Committee, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Perry is godfather to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter, Lilibet, after offering up his house to the couple following their contentious exit from the royal family.
Ariel Emanuel, Jon Feltheimer, Whoopi Goldberg, Taraji P. Henson, Matt Johnson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Gayle King, Debra L. Lee, Mellody Hobson, George Lucas, Scott Mills, Nicole Avant, Ted Sarandos, and Kerry Washington are also part of the committee.
“Throughout my career, I have strived to bring people together and to give a voice to those often underrepresented in media,” Perry said in a statement. “Media has served as a vital platform for this mission, and I’m honored to receive this award from The Paley Center for Media, an organization that has dedicated itself to spotlighting the power and importance of media.”
The Paley Center is right to honor Tyler Perry, and I love that the Sussexes are included in the honors committee. That means they’ll most likely attend the Paley Honors gala!! Yay, another red carpet! The Sussexes will probably skip the carpet and show up inside the event. Maybe one or both of them will be on stage, talking about what Tyler did for them in their time of need. I love this! Yet another incoming tantrum from the British media too…
I remember the derangers were creating hundred of stories about how Tyler Perry hates them now, how he kicked them out of his house after letting them stay due to Meghan’s behavior. Of course, when Tyler appeared on the doc and revealed he is the godfather of Lili, they pretended like they didn’t say all of it. I will always love Tyler Perry for helping them in their time of need. He is one of the powerful men in the industry. Him having their back is a huge deal.
It is interesting Whoopi is in the committee. She wasn’t very sensitive talking about Meghan as I remember it. I hope she doesn’t talk sh*t about them after meeting them.
I’m not a big Whoopi fan but I’m sure the Sussexes will be their usual gracious selves. They are there to honour Tyler so I doubt there will be any issues.
@Julia, yes I am sure they are gonna play nice there. What I mean is, Whoopi goes to british morning shows where women there hate talk Meghan all the time. I hope she doesn’t choose to trash them later on those shows or on View. She was never sensitive to what H&M are going through. But, if you watch her View videos about Kate when she went missing and her photo was killed, she silenced everyone who spoke critically about her and the BRF. On View, it was always Sunny who pointed out to everyone what the media is doing to Meghan and Whoopi would cut her off too. That is why I don’t trust her being civil afterwards.
Didn’t they say something about Meghan cussing out his mother?…. The same mother who died years before the Sussexes even met!
Maybe after meeting a successful author, may help Whoopi realize why her book BOMBED.
@Jan, lol. The funny thing is, I have never seen anything about her book except book flopped article. Did she forget to pay for promotions? Because no one knew she had a book out.
Congratulations and well deserved Mr Tyler Perry🎉.. love that we have an event to look forward to with the Sussex’s in attendance 🤗
I saw the poll on another site. What was funny is that they polled only 1500 people. More people are polled in the state of Rhode Island on issues but BM wants to believe 1500 represents the whole country. Also they are on their “Hollywood hates the Sussex” cycle. So this hurts that narrative again.
I checked the date of that poll, it was 8 July, so before Harry accepted the award and did his brilliant speech. Note how they leave out the date of the poll so it gives the impression it was conducted after the ceremony. I’m sure many minds were changed when they saw the ceremony and realised what Harry had done for veterans through Invictus.
Nothing changes in these their polls and if there are any changes its more skewed against the Sussexes. The reason for that is their polls are never a randomly chosen group, they pick people they know are some monarchy minions like the rota rats, tabloid staff and KKKhate/Bullyiam derangers.
You can handpick any group of people and get the result you want. Fox News is always running bad stories about H&M. Choose a group of people watching it, you would get H&M haters. The viewers of ESPYs increased by millions this year. I believe this is a better indicator of what American people think about him. Of course, they don’t talk about that because the audience of royal events are getting smaller by the day.
@sevenblue Also a poll conducted on 8 July like this one was when there was a lot of bad press about the award give a different result to one conducted after the award when there was a lot of good press ( in the US not he UK of course) about Harry’s speech and many people had watched the clip of his speech which was everywhere.
Honestly there wasn’t that much bad press about Harry getting the award. First and foremost, there were just 2 people that voiced their displeasure and their 2 little voices were amplified by the BM and the derangers both of whom already had an agenda. Other than Tillman mother and that jerkass McAfee, who else constitutes this “bad press”?
Didn’t the British press say that the A-listers didn’t want anything to do with Harry and Meghan?
Whoopi Goldberg. Yeah, nah.
I know, right? I see your “nah” and I’ll raise it with a “yuck!”
Tyler Perry getting this honor is great, but he is getting dragged for his latest work on BET, Divorce is the New Black. Calling this work subpar is an understatement. But the Sussexes being there for a friend who helped them escape and provided shelter is wonderful. Tyler being Lili’s godfather shows they are close. Whoopi Goldberg being there. Whoopi slagged off the Sussexes on the View and British TV but she won’t have the guts to insult them to their faces. Dollar bet she’s trying to find a way to get out of the event or hope the Sussexes don’t come. The BM will use Whoopi to get more anti Sussex material.
Thank you for mentioning that. I have tried to share similar comments here but the posts keep disappearing. Tyler’s work is rightly and routinely critiqued for its deeply negative portrayal of Black women(also look up some of his past comments). Yes, to the rest of your comment as well.
The ONLY good thing about this man is his support for the Sussexes. He needs about a decade worth of therapy to unpick his deep-rooted hatred for for his own people.
@DaniM, I said the EXACT same thing to my sister over the weekend about therapy.
Absolutely agree. He was a godsend to Harry and Meghan, but he definitely has issues portraying Black people, particularly Black women, in his productions. One would think he actually despises Black women.
@Aquarius64
First of all, its “Divorce in the Black”
Secondly, nothing that you or @sunny or @DaniM or @Beverley said about his work is true.
We aren’t shouting into a void. That sentiment is roundly shared by more people than you would like.
@Kingston, it is fine to disagree however, plenty of Black people share the sentiments we have discussed. Plenty find his work absolutely reductive especially around the subject of Black women with careers, or Black women’s sexual agency- just google it or watch the social media conversations that happen in Black spaces with every project he launches.
Part of the job of the co chairs is to organise the event so they will have to work together. Hopefully she can be professional.
I was all excited for a sussex sighting and then realized it wasn’t until Dec. 4th😂. Congratulations to Tyler.
Perry can pound sand. His support of the Sussexes is appreciated, as is his willingness (I guess) to support Black actors…but this is a Black man who subjects those actors to not one film with anything positive about his own people. He’s a one-note hack that can’t write without resorting to every negative media and film stereotype on the planet. F*ck him.
I’m a fan of TP’s as a philanthropist and a person, but as a director/producer/ writer, he’s terrible. The acting is bad and the writing is atrocious, I always come away ( watch them for sh*** and giggles only) thinking that he doesn’t like Black women very much.
This is so sweet! Tyler Perry saved Harry and Meghan’s lives in 2020 when he flew them out of Canada before the border closed and gave them security and place to live until they got on their feet. They’ve remained close and he’s now their daughter’s godfather. I know they were happy to be a part of committee that’s working to honor him for his achievements. Tyler Perry has done great things for Atlanta, been a wonderful friend to them and has had great success in the industry. I can’t wait to see how the Paley Center honors him for everything he’s achieved.
On a petty note I love how much the Sussexes award academic scholarships, work to honor others, partner with charities who are doing good work, and receive awards themselves. Its a virtuous cycle built on meritocracy. Whereas the left behinds award their henchmen and themselves and then have their pet press scream about how that’s “real service”. Lol they constantly make fools of themselves.
On a shallow note Harry looks so cool in his glasses 👓
I really admire Tyler Perry for his philanthropy. He seems to be a compassionate person. We need more like him.
I’m honestly not understanding this hyper-criticism of Tyler’s work and by extension, the success he has earned from doing what he does.
While I havent seen every single one of his movies and dont necessarily enjoy all the ones Ive seen, I have seen many of them. PLUS, Ive watched all his teevee shows and their spin-offs. I like some/I dont like some. So I’m pretty au fait with the ethos of his movies. He makes movies on topics and themes that he knows a lot about. Isnt that what one does?
Many of us know by heart the kinds of movie themes and plot lines that run thru every movie on certain channels……. HallMark, Lifetime, TMC…….theres a niche for every interest under the sun. Tyler has said in every interview about his life and work that I have seen, including the most recent: “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” that his characters are based on the people he grew up around. I would guess also, using artistic license, that some of his characters are composites of actual persons he’s known.
If someone who was a product of a trailer park in a typical american midwest town, made 100 movies or wrote 100 books each about life in that trailer park and there were enough people to buy his products and make him rich, would there be this outrage about it? Would he be called on to bear the responsibility of “presenting” trailer park families and their dynamics in a much better way than the one he experienced?
I’m an American rideshare driver. I did 94 rides last week. Not a single person discussed the royals, the Sussexes, the Espy’s, politics, Trump’s shooting, or any other big story.
They literally talked about themselves, their lives, their plans, etc.
The British Media has no clue what Americans think.
The reason they don’t give more details about their ‘Survey’ of 1500 Americans is because it is old, from 8 July. Jack Royston first published it in his Newsweek article on 10 July (the day before the Epsys). It is obviously the same poll, same pollsters, exactly the same data/results. The Mail are trying to pretend it is a recent poll taken after the Epsys. I bet if they did a poll straight after the awards on 11 July they would have got the opposite result. Harry changed a lot of hearts and minds that night. I’ve seen so many people online say they changed their opinion and now think he deserves the award.
Is Whoopi a friend of Charles? Joan Rivers was, and she trashed Diana constantly, and always built up Charles and Camilla. Has Whoopi ever met Meghan and Harry? I can’t see what gives Whoopi the need to trash Meghan and Harry, unless she is an unofficial member of the RR.