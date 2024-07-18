President Biden tested positive for covid & he already took his first dose of Paxlovid

I said this on Twitter last night and I’ll say it here… my recommendation, if you already know that you’re voting for the Biden/Harris ticket, is to just do the mute challenge on network news, cable news and online news. Over the past month, the American national media has lost their collective hive-mind and they’re actively trying to hand the election to Donald Trump. Meanwhile, too many Democrats are suddenly shoot-themselves-in-the-d–k bed-wetters who want to throw out 14 million primary votes. I’ve seen a lot in recent weeks about how the viewership of American cable and network news has cratered – good. Keep it up. Because the next four months are going to be insane.
So, buck up, buttercup, because President Joe Biden has Covid-19. Another covid wave has hit America really hard in recent months and reportedly there are two variants spreading across the country: FLiRT and LB.1. It’s connected to the heat wave – more people are inside with the AC running, in closer quarters. For President Biden, that man has been running all over the place since the sh-tty debate three weeks ago, campaigning and shaking hands and running the NATO Summit. It feels inevitable that he would get Covid. That being said, he’s vaccinated and boosted and apparently he’s barely symptomatic.
President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday while he was in Las Vegas for a series of events, the White House said. In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden tested positive “following his first event in Las Vegas.”
“He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” Jean-Pierre said. “He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.”
Biden was already scheduled to head to Delaware after his trip to Las Vegas.
Biden was tested after he experienced upper respiratory symptoms, Biden’s doctor said in a statement released by the White House. Dr. Kevin O’Connor is the president’s physician; the White House did not attribute the statement to him by name. Biden’s symptoms included a runny nose, nonproductive cough and “general malaise,” the statement said.
His doctor said he has already taken his first dose of Paxlovid, a medication that is associated with reducing the chance of hospitalization or death. Biden does not have a fever, and his respiratory rate is normal, according to the doctor.
You mean to tell me that the White House got President Biden’s doctor to confirm the president’s condition and treatment within a couple of hours of the diagnosis, but it was days after the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally before that boozehound liar Ronny Jackson told reporters about the condition of Trump’s ear? Trump was rushed to a hospital after the shooting and we’ve yet to hear anything from the doctors who actually treated him after what was reported as an assassination attempt. Meanwhile, President Biden is doing full-disclosure on a case of Covid.
Meanwhile, the Biden team is having fun with it, and they also just released an extremely powerful new ad.
of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election.
And if you agree, pitch in here.https://t.co/V93cYUUFQu
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024
Donald Trump has already unleashed cruel abortion bans across the country with no exceptions for rape or incest. Now, he and J.D. Vance want to go further and ban abortion nationwide.

Thank you, Hadley, for speaking out about the consequences of Trump's agenda.
Thank you, Hadley, for speaking out about the consequences of Trump's agenda. pic.twitter.com/S73iKRfJGV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024
I hate how the Dems are waffling. 💗🙏💗🙏💗🙏💗 for Joe.
Some Dems. Not the electorate. The 14 million who voted for him in the primaries are here and ready to vote in November and President Biden will win.
Sad to hear he’s sick. He has no luck. Wish dems would support him. Being attacked by both sides so close to the election. Just ridiculous and shameful. Love the ad and hope he fully recovers.
I am sending President Biden my best wishes. I can’t believe that we are seeing a coup play out. It’s clear that big money donors are threatening to hold back funds for lower races causing this panick. Big money donors who want trumps tax break. See Mark Cuban comments. The dems know the republicans will fight to the Supreme Court if they take Biden off the ticket and by some miracle the dem wins. Guess which way they will rule? There is no way a replacement candidate will win. Americans don’t pivot that quickly. And like I said, there is a back up plan in case we do. It’s a coup and the media and their corporate money is in on it. They will do the same to Kamala Harris. It’s disgusting. Vote Biden/Harris!
What would the legal argument be if they replace him before/during DNC? I thought that was the main rule, if not the only rule (and obviously there are exceptions to that rule – illness or death) that needs to be followed, but I am not well versed in election law.
I respectfully disagree with your statement that there is no way a replacement will win. I think democrats that are considering voting for RFK Jr or not at all because they think Biden is too old will come back in waves if a new candidate is announced.
But who is that candidate? And you only have three months. And did it ever occur to people that a significant portion of democrats may be pissed enough to not vote for the replacement? Dance with the one that brung you. The polls are not reflecting this idea that democrats or voters are running away from Biden. They’ve been pretty static.
The DNC may be where the nomination is done, but if you follow along with all the state rules for getting candidates on state ballots, the timing doesn’t match up. Republicans are already lining up lawyers to muddy the waters. You really want to put your trust in the courts? This is happening now. They are also actively working to keep any replacements off ballots. Heck, they are trying to keep Biden off the ballot in Ohio. Also, any Dem who is voting for RFK Jr will not vote for any other Dem. RFK Jr is a complete nut job and after the release of his call with Trump has admitted he is working with him and will gladly accept a position in Trumps Admin. Dems flocking to RFK Jr aren’t protesting Biden. They are protesting the Democratic Party for not being progressive enough. Any Dem to replace Biden is not going to be widely progressive. They will be perceived as a safe choice by the Dem Party and thus still not win over anyone who is voting for RFK Jr.
@Elle, what do you think Trump was trying to get RFK Jr. to endorse him. it’s because he knows RFK pulls votes from him, not Biden..
I mean, Trump doesn’t really need help right now in terms of support.
But RFK Jr is the candidate for the Joe Rogan crowd. Trump’s looking to gain the trust of disaffected, anti-establishment independents–same reason he chose Vance for VP.
Yes Kaiser the networks are craters. Losing viewership daily. I’ll be honest, I haven’t watched the corporate news in many years. And it looks like I can only count on the Philadelphia Inquirer and the L.A. Times for proper news.
Stay focused just like President Biden and Vice President Harris are!
Riding with Biden!! So much so I have Covid right now too LOL. Honestly this strain is not that bad and Paxlovid makes it feel like what virus immediately. He will overcome!!
I do not understand Dems that want him to drop out. I voted for him in the primary, so he is my candidate, not whomever insiders want. Do our primary votes not hold any merit?
Woods, that’s really the question, isn’t it? The voters either matter or they don’t. If these Wealthy elites want to choose someone because they know better than we do, what makes them different from the Republicans?
Sending a big, heartfelt Get Well Soon to our president! Thank goodness he has a mild case and it’s being treated quickly. Covid is also spreading in Europe, where I am. Please mask and protect more vulnerable people from getting sick: even mild versions can be hairy and some turn into long Covid.
Yup. I’m glad he’s barely symptomatic.
My boyfriend’s SIL fainted last week and was rushed to the hospital. She, vaccinated only once, tested positive for COVID. Then his brother and nephew tested positive. Mild fever, slight cold like symptoms for three days.
His niece is having a baby next month. COVID protocols back in hospitals so only her partner can visit her.
Still voting Joe, I don’t care if they “weekend at Bernie’s” him he still has my vote. 🗳️ I stopped watching news a few weeks ago and life got a lot calmer. Grey rock the gaslighting the media is doing. I am back to reading all the books I got at the woman’s abuse shelter I was at, they help. What the media and gop are doing is a form of psychological abuse in my opinion.
Agree completely. I started watching Grey’s Anatomy to avoid accidentally seeing the news.
I’m trying the same. Trying to take a break and wean myself off of my 24 hour news habit. I’m trying to find a balance so that I stay informed and not burry my head in the sand.
I was just getting too angry.
I still have the morning news on when I’m getting ready for work (local and then network). I can’t give that up yet. I like to have the noise on in the background.
I’ve been watching DVDS that I check out from the library of old favorite shows like The Golden Girls, Mary Tyler Moore, Hot In Cleveland, Parks and Recreation, The Office…. And then there are my fallbacks of Succession and The Walking Dead when I want drama!
And also reading good fiction and magazines like Better Homes and Gardens where I know that there won’t be anything political in there and it’s just pictures of people’s gorgeous gardens and homes. And there are the recipes too! That has helped me feel better and unplug for awhile.
It’s going to a be a long four months until the election.
I wasn’t fully understanding why so many Democrats were casting Biden aside over one bad debate. After all, the entirety of Donald’s adulthood has been a series of bad acts. It appears down ballot candidates are behind in money, also victimized by the elite coup .
The differences between the candidates and their parties are so stark, I think Democrats should hold their heads high and drum up their many successes under Biden. They should preface their media remarks with “the elites aren’t supporting us because THE LEFT IS RIGHT to support the working class.”
Democrats, quit rocking your own boat, be stronger together and don’t allow internal rot to take over. Give the electorate more credit to discern between quality and “spin”.
If we were to lose President Biden, their Plan B would kick in. Biden’s anti-Musk covid announcement was perfectly expressed!
My best wishes to Joe Biden.
P.S. In thge past few days, Katy Tur has referred to Biden/ Trump inaccurately and Savannah Guthrie said RepulicalL Convention. It happens in life and doesn’t make them incompetent.
I had Covid a couple of weeks ago (still getting over it) and if he’s even half as sick as I was I’m very worried about him. There is some nasty stuff going around out there right now. I had no energy and basically was in bed the entire 4th weekend. And I’m quite a bit younger than Biden.
He’s 81 yers old for cripes sake! I’m glad that he received Paxiovia.
The Today Show was showing him slowly walking up and down the steps to his plane and making a big deal of it. He has Covid, so he might be a little breathless and tired.
His normal work schedule is exhausting even when he’s not sick. It would be for anyone. And I’m sure that there are many nights when he’s awake worrying about our country and the world.
The press needs to back off!
olliesmom, according to his Doctor’s reports, Joe has mild symptoms. I’m sure he is tested OFTEN, and this was caught very early. With Paxlovid and rest, he’ll be fine. We’ll see him as soon as they let him out of isolation. He’s continuing to carry his full workload as President. There is no need for concern.
I see the comments here pro-Biden, and I have canvassed, volunteered, postcarded (is that a verb?), letter-wrote, registered & wore more soles of my shoes thin for the Dems for decades now. I live in a swing-state, we gotta do that Every Single Election (midterms too).
The problem is this: Biden won the last election by just 40K votes in 3 states (stupid electoral math).
The people like me (die-hard Dems) are going to vote for him even if he’s a weekend-at-Bernie-like candidate.
But even BEFORE the debate, I was seeing lukewarm enthusiasm from independent houses I knocked on; and from Dems in key categories–<age 35 ("he's too old; not exciting"); Black/immigrant/Muslim ("Palestine–I'll vote down-ticket, but not for him.").
Now? It's even worse.
And it's not just the debate: as one middle-aged Democrat told me, his interviews since then have been confusing, continued to have errors, and defensive/hostile. As they said, "he keeps saying "I did this!" "I'm the only one who did this!" –but what about everyone else?"
I'm repeating what I hear. But I feel it the same way too: it's demoralizing to be called "elite" when you are worried and seeing *real* poll numbers now jeopardizing the Senate, the House, and even downstream state and local elections. We have real concerns based on what we're seeing and experiencing in work that (at least I'm doing) as a *volunteer.* Don't gaslight me!
I fear that the rest of the 4 months with him will be all about his age, and increasing defensiveness from him; when we need the attention to focus on agendas, what we're going to do (NOT what we've done–young folks don't want to hear that!); NOT NATO (it's important, but people want bread/butter econ); Project 2025 (that STILL hasn't come out of his mouth); etc etc.
I'm worried. I haven't been this worried since Clinton vs Trump. I'm seeing the same lack of enthusiasm for our candidate that I saw then. And the stakes are too too high.
Respectfully disagree. I also am politically active and just like CB expressed, every one of them is furious that the elites are trying to toss out our primary votes. No one is changing their vote to go Trump, and it is TOO LATE to legally replace Biden or have another viable candidate even Harris. How can we discount the wild effectiveness of Biden like this?! The elites are trying for a coup and we cannot let this happen. I also had to change my media viewing and following habits and am SO disillusioned w the apparently bought and paid for media and some Dems. Let’s hold strong and pray for Biden. Don’t let the disinformation win. They seem to be trying to hand the election to Trump. Don’t fall for it – don’t buy into it!
Oh my GOD it’s the VOTERS, not the “elites”, whatever that even means in this context.
The majority of voters don’t want him, they want someone else. Why is it so hard for folks here to believe that???
Argh yes the whole “I’m the guy!!” thing is really not resonating with anyone right now. He did that over and over again in his Lester Holt interview instead of reminding everyone of how terrible Trump was as a president. Like, it’s not like Trump is a new candidate whom we must give the benefit of the doubt–there is PLENTY of precedent to point to.
Biden has been in a defensive crouch since the debate and he’s not snapping out of it like he needs to. Again, he’s just a bad candidate running a terrible campaign right now.
As to the rest of your comment, you will not get gaslit by me because I agree on all counts. I think a lot of the people who are vociferously defending Biden’s candidacy don’t spend a lot of time with folks who aren’t diehard Dems. Like, there is an entire spectrum of people who voted for Biden–from independents who voted for Trump in 2016 to young people who knew the stakes to non-voters who voted for the first time because they couldn’t stand the thought of a second Trump term.
Those folks are not voting for Biden this time around as reflected in the polls.
It’s interesting that the VOTERS are the people donating to Joe Biden’s campaign. He’s been getting large numbers of people donating to him. Just because the media says it’s so, don’t believe them. Joe Biden/Kamala Harris will win reelection. I honestly think that they’re going to win BIG. AS LONG AS PEOPLE VOTE. The polls DO NOT reflect reality. What the Republicans and Media and the Elites want is for people to get scared. Don’t let them do that.
The primaries are over. The people voted. There is nothing the Elites can do except help Trump win. Period. That’s it.
I’m a dem and I want him out. I have serious doubts about his cognitive ability for the next 4 years. Yes, I want a dem in the white house “at any cost” but I also want that person to be able to do the job for 4 more years. Maybe Republicans don’t care whether their candidate is fit to be president, but I do. I could accept Biden if he resigned after the election, but I don’t trust him to do that (I actually want him to resign now and let Harris run as an incumbent). Or give us Buttigieg. Or *someone* who is sharp.
Mrs.Krabapple, there isn’t anything wrong with his cognitive ability. You do understand that if they force him to step down they go against the voters, right? Tell me, how can they legally put someone else on the ballot now? Because I assure you, IF the put someone else on the ballot and IF that person wins, there will be lawsuits filed by the Republicans to negate the election. How do you think that will do.
Don’t listen to the media. Start listening to his speeches.
People keep saying that the voters chose Biden but that’s not really true. The delegates chose him and the voters ratified him. Delegates are not like they were back in the day where maybe they cared about the dock workers in Baltimore or whatever, they have their own vested political (and otherwise) interests that don’t always reflect the local electorate.
The calls are now coming from inside the house because even his own internal polling matches what every other poll indicates: the majority of Dem voters want to beat Trump and they know Biden is not the guy. Every single other candidate polls three points or more above Biden. And if you haven’t picked up on it yet, Trump and the GOP DESPERATELY want Biden to remain the candidate because they know they will beat him. Maine, Virginia, NEW MEXICO (!!) all in play at the moment, which should truly terrify all of us.
I know my comment won’t be popular here and TBH, I really don’t care. The only thing I care about right now is beating Trump. Biden can’t and won’t be able to and that’s why Pelosi, Schiff, and Schumer are going public right now–they see how dire things are and everything that’s on the line. And I respect TF out of them because that’s not an easy position for them to be in. But they know this isn’t about passing some bullsh*t Biden loyalty test, this is about saving democracy, full stop.
Kitten, it’s clear you have an agenda here–a Republican agenda. What you’re saying about internal polls tell me that. You are putting out disinformation. Biden is ahead and it doesn’t matter how much you dislike it or want Trump in the Whitehouse again, it doesn’t change FACTS.