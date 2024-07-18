President Biden tested positive for covid & he already took his first dose of Paxlovid

I said this on Twitter last night and I’ll say it here… my recommendation, if you already know that you’re voting for the Biden/Harris ticket, is to just do the mute challenge on network news, cable news and online news. Over the past month, the American national media has lost their collective hive-mind and they’re actively trying to hand the election to Donald Trump. Meanwhile, too many Democrats are suddenly shoot-themselves-in-the-d–k bed-wetters who want to throw out 14 million primary votes. I’ve seen a lot in recent weeks about how the viewership of American cable and network news has cratered – good. Keep it up. Because the next four months are going to be insane.

So, buck up, buttercup, because President Joe Biden has Covid-19. Another covid wave has hit America really hard in recent months and reportedly there are two variants spreading across the country: FLiRT and LB.1. It’s connected to the heat wave – more people are inside with the AC running, in closer quarters. For President Biden, that man has been running all over the place since the sh-tty debate three weeks ago, campaigning and shaking hands and running the NATO Summit. It feels inevitable that he would get Covid. That being said, he’s vaccinated and boosted and apparently he’s barely symptomatic.

President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday while he was in Las Vegas for a series of events, the White House said. In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden tested positive “following his first event in Las Vegas.” “He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms,” Jean-Pierre said. “He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time. The White House will provide regular updates on the President’s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.” Biden was already scheduled to head to Delaware after his trip to Las Vegas. Biden was tested after he experienced upper respiratory symptoms, Biden’s doctor said in a statement released by the White House. Dr. Kevin O’Connor is the president’s physician; the White House did not attribute the statement to him by name. Biden’s symptoms included a runny nose, nonproductive cough and “general malaise,” the statement said. His doctor said he has already taken his first dose of Paxlovid, a medication that is associated with reducing the chance of hospitalization or death. Biden does not have a fever, and his respiratory rate is normal, according to the doctor.

[From NBC News]

You mean to tell me that the White House got President Biden’s doctor to confirm the president’s condition and treatment within a couple of hours of the diagnosis, but it was days after the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally before that boozehound liar Ronny Jackson told reporters about the condition of Trump’s ear? Trump was rushed to a hospital after the shooting and we’ve yet to hear anything from the doctors who actually treated him after what was reported as an assassination attempt. Meanwhile, President Biden is doing full-disclosure on a case of Covid.

Meanwhile, the Biden team is having fun with it, and they also just released an extremely powerful new ad.

of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here.https://t.co/V93cYUUFQu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024

Donald Trump has already unleashed cruel abortion bans across the country with no exceptions for rape or incest. Now, he and J.D. Vance want to go further and ban abortion nationwide. Thank you, Hadley, for speaking out about the consequences of Trump’s agenda. pic.twitter.com/S73iKRfJGV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 17, 2024