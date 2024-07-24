Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon ‘don’t need rings to prove’ their serious relationship

Over the Fourth of July long-weekend, Brad Pitt turned up at the British Grand Prix. His girlfriend of almost two years, Ines de Ramon, was with him. It was actually their first major public outing together, at a public event where there were photographers all around. She was seemingly only there with him for one day, and then he was seen around the racetrack, filming his dumb F1 movie. In recent days, he’s been in Budapest, still working on the same fakakta movie. But I digress – back to Ines and Brad. And Angelina Jolie. In recent weeks, there’s been a sudden influx of stories about the Brangelina divorce and their six kids and all of their legal dramas. If I was in Ines’s shoes, I wouldn’t want any part of that man, especially after seeing what he’s putting his ex-wife through. But Ines is in it to win it. Or something. From Us Weekly:

Brad Pitt’s romance with girlfriend Ines de Ramon is heating up, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be down on one knee anytime soon. “There’s no rush. Brad and Ines both feel like they’ve met their soulmate,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. A second insider adds that neither Pitt, 60, nor de Ramon, 31, is “pushing for an engagement” because they feel confident in their connection. “They know how serious they are [about each other]; they don’t need rings to prove it,” the source explains. After staying largely under the radar since they were first linked in November 2022, Pitt and de Ramon walked hand in hand while arriving at the British Grand Prix in Northampton, England, on July 7. Despite the public appearance as a couple, the first source notes that Pitt and de Ramon have found ways to ensure that their relationship stays personal. “Brad and Ines have mastered the art of balancing Brad’s high-profile public life with their private relationship,” the insider says. “They enjoy low-key date nights that allow them to unwind and connect. They often cook together, and movie nights are another favorite.” The duo took a big step earlier this year when de Ramon moved into Pitt’s home. The second source shares that they’ve been “beyond happy” ever since. “Brad loves how easygoing and smart Ines is,” the insider says. “They connect on an intellectual level as well as physical.” Despite the family rift, de Ramon has hopes that Pitt will “patch things up with Angelina,” another source told Us in May. “Ines is very zen and doesn’t like conflict or negativity,” the insider shared, noting the difference from Pitt’s “always serious” relationship with Jolie. “Ines [wants] Brad to find peace, forgive and move on. From her perspective, it doesn’t make sense for him to hold on to all the animosity.”

[From Us Weekly]

“From her perspective, it doesn’t make sense for him to hold on to all the animosity.” I can only imagine how he rants about Angelina in private. Ines is probably sick of it. As for the stuff about how they’re not rushing into marriage… while the Jolie-Pitt divorce was bifurcated and they’re both legally single, the divorce has not been finalized. I’ve also seen the speculation – random online sh-t – that Brad and Ines want to have a child together, or that she’s looking to get pregnant. If any of that happens, I will feel so bad for her. Honestly. Meanwhile, Ines is forcing this man-child to bathe regularly too. She’s also getting credit for dressing him up in big-boy clothes.

Brad Pitt was teased for years about supposed poor hygiene including serious BO problems, but sources say he’s totally cleaned up his act thanks to Ines de Ramon who’s got him smelling like a rose. “He’s really reformed for Ines,” a source exclusively told In Touch. “Brad used to be quite lackadaisical about taking showers and washing his hair, and only wanting to use soap and water when he did shower and refusing to use deodorant or cologne. He’d often go a day or two without bathing, which is astonishing given he’s such a huge sex symbol, but with Ines, it’s a different story,” the insider explains. “He’s gone out of his way to change his smelly ways.” The source says that the couple’s favorite thing to do together is yoga, followed by either a shower or a dip in the pool. “Brad’s generally paying more attention to clothes he wears and letting her pick out his cologne. She’s even got him flossing his teeth,” the insider concludes. “Now, they love to go out and get pampered at the spa together, like massages and facials. He loves moisturizers and skin creams too; he’s upped his game in this area to everyone’s relief.”

[From In Touch Weekly]

This motherf–ker is 60 years old and his girlfriend has to encourage him to FLOSS?? That’s disgusting. The smelly Pitt stuff is real though – plenty of people have said for years that he smells bad or that he’s lacking in personal hygiene. Gross.