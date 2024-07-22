Charli XCX declares ‘Kamala IS brat’ & VP Harris’s HQ branded itself accordingly

A few months ago, I read a piece in Axios or Politico (they all blend together) about President Biden’s reelection campaign and how he was missing the youth factor, the cool factor and the celebrity factor. There were already some celebrities involved with the campaign, but they usually asked to do events with VP Kamala Harris. While VP Harris turns 60 years old in October, she definitely looks and seems younger, and she’s legitimately a cool, tapped-in kind of person. Beyonce gifted VP Harris tickets to her DC concert. VP Harris recently did an event with Quavo. Kerry Washington was very quick to throw her support behind VP Harris. And on and on. Well, you know how British artist Charli XCX just released her album Brat? We’re supposed to be having a Brat Summer. And now Charli is saying that Kamala Harris IS brat.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

VP Harris’s presidential campaign embraced the endorsement quickly, using the brat-themed branding for their social media:

kamala HQ official page is now using brat branding… 50 state sweep https://t.co/2ssoe3nlCe pic.twitter.com/hXLgdPvEuA — matt (@mattxiv) July 22, 2024

Like… this actually gives me so much hope. Kamala Harris is already a popular figure “online” and with celebrities. She brings a cool factor and I genuinely hope that celebrities bandwagon like crazy. It feels like a lot of celebrity women will do just that. Also: I have no idea if this Beyonce endorsement is real (probably not??) but Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson absolutely endorsed VP Harris.

😍🇺🇸 The Beyoncé endorsement just as big as the Obama endorsement #Harris2024 pic.twitter.com/XVpziwcxza — ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) July 22, 2024

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shares a message of support to VP Kamala Harris on Instagram: “New, young, sharp and energetic!!!! You asked and our President Biden did what was best for the country! Leaving aside personal Ego, power and fame. Come on, Vice President! Kamala Harris… pic.twitter.com/8RKyeKfelJ — COWBOY CARTER Updates 𐚁 ⭑ (@B7Album) July 22, 2024

To the one of one, the number one, the only one, @Beyonce, thank you for a fun date night. pic.twitter.com/gURWXPYmUR — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 6, 2023