Charli XCX declares ‘Kamala IS brat’ & VP Harris’s HQ branded itself accordingly

A few months ago, I read a piece in Axios or Politico (they all blend together) about President Biden’s reelection campaign and how he was missing the youth factor, the cool factor and the celebrity factor. There were already some celebrities involved with the campaign, but they usually asked to do events with VP Kamala Harris. While VP Harris turns 60 years old in October, she definitely looks and seems younger, and she’s legitimately a cool, tapped-in kind of person. Beyonce gifted VP Harris tickets to her DC concert. VP Harris recently did an event with Quavo. Kerry Washington was very quick to throw her support behind VP Harris. And on and on. Well, you know how British artist Charli XCX just released her album Brat? We’re supposed to be having a Brat Summer. And now Charli is saying that Kamala Harris IS brat.
VP Harris’s presidential campaign embraced the endorsement quickly, using the brat-themed branding for their social media:
Like… this actually gives me so much hope. Kamala Harris is already a popular figure “online” and with celebrities. She brings a cool factor and I genuinely hope that celebrities bandwagon like crazy. It feels like a lot of celebrity women will do just that. Also: I have no idea if this Beyonce endorsement is real (probably not??) but Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson absolutely endorsed VP Harris.
Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles shares a message of support to VP Kamala Harris on Instagram:
Yes! Hope, finally.
Love this!
I hope EVERYONE with a platform and reach bandwagons like this; to the point that the noise and hype around Kamala is so loud it drowns out the voices of whiny dinosaur republicans thus continuing to expose Trump for the desperate and dangerous little angry old man he is. We need all hands on deck, musicians, professional athletes, comedians, TikTok and YouTube stars, actors, network personalities, Dolly, Swifties…
George Conway has started a PAC to expose Trump’s insanity that the media overlooks. I donated yesterday. It is “PsychoPAC.org”.
I wouldn’t trust anyone in that family with my money.
Yesterday my heart sank. Today I’m excited!!!!!
I don’t know what brat means in this context…
I went to bed last night in a funk. Woke up after a restless sleep absolutely energized by the thought of having Kamala as our nominee.
Also I’m thrilled that not only will we have our first female President but also our first (half) Asian president.
i’m excited and energized too. You all know how I felt about the efforts to push out Biden and what a disaster I thought it would be – and maybe it will be, we’ll see – but seeing how the party leaders are (mostly) rallying around VP Harris and the strong reception she’s getting…..I feel a lot better about this.
It’s a good thing!
I know you are worried, but I was relieved for you and us (the EU) that Kamala is in the game. I believe she is the one to beat Trump, you will have redemption for Clinton 2016. Hey, miracles can happen, they happened in GB and FR! Strong believer, she is cool!
Fun fact, Charli’s mother was born into a Gujarati Indian family in Uganda.
I got back from vacation and was sitting in Dulles airport at my gate and the news came in. I was absolutely infuriated that the democrats did this to themselves but over night my thoughts are she is a woman who will do her level best to bring our rights back. There are a lot of women voters out there and I am happy to see so many young and old quickly get behind Kamala. This is karma for all the shit things trump has done to and continues to do to women. I hope this smart woman will kick his racist ass.
I’m old. Bc I do not know any of her music. But that’s okay! Cuz I’m guessing there’s young people out there who do. Harris2024💙
I am officially middle-aged because I have never heard of this artist, and last night, I spent significant time on Twitter trying to find out what brat means.
She sang in Iggy Azalea’s ‘I’m so fancy’ song.
I had to do a google search also and found this article about what is a brat:
https://www.glamour.com/story/what-is-brat-summer-the-charli-xcx-trend-explained
Kamala is turning sixty but she definitely of a different generation (as someone a couple of years older than her, I don’t identify with boomers even though the standard ID puts me in them; my contention is that 1960-64 babies get to choose which generation they ID with and Kamala was born after JFK died even, so she’s really a lot closer to Gen X).
She has a pretty lively and open mind from being around a lot of people and seems to have a good relationship with her zoomer kids.
I would like to know when they changed the Boomer birth years. Growing up I remember it being 1940 – 1960. I was born in ’63 and NOT a Boomer. Now I’m suddenly a Boomer??? I refuse.
Nah, it was always 1946-1964. Always post WWII.
Maybe: Generation Jones?
The flowers apparently are a photoshop of flowers that were sent to Miley by Bey.
But YEAH for Brat summer Kamala 🥥🌴
I’m here for a few Taylor and Beyonce concert fundraisers!!
Taylor is on break from touring in September so I wonder if she is planning to do something then. I hope she and Beyonce do, not sure they will do concerts but I am sure they will support.
I really hope women turn out in record number re the abortion issue. There’s a million other reasons to vote for Harris but this is key. We have to fight for this one.
I think the millennial and gen z vote is excited about this, and I say this as a millennial who loves and respects Joe but I am so excited about Kamala, she was my first pick in 2020. That being said I haven’t seen this level of excitement since Obama.
Apparently Swifties are organizing too, they have a Swifites for Harris account that already has 13k followers, gotten media and delegate attention. They have a discord i guess where they are planning on the best ways to fundraise and organize and they are even making Kamala friendship bracelets. They also raised like 50k with only $13 donations from people. And each post includes the link to register to vote.
Then I saw a picture of people on Fire Island in the Kamala Brat shirt. And pro Kamala stuff has taken over TikTok so of all this translates to votes we are going to crush it.
After the initial shock of yesterday’s Biden announcement, I am feeling more optimistic about President Harris. It is time for a shakeup in the political order and I think she’s the one to do it. I just hope she picks the right running mate.
I’ll chime in as another old fart (soon to be fifty-two years old) that I have no idea what “brat” means in this context but I’m sure it’s a good thing and if it translates into enthusiasm among young voters then I’m all for it.
Story time!
My husband died in late 2014 and, wow, there was a lot of stuff to do. Everything was mostly easy, just time-consuming. However…
My husband had Comcast install a security system in our house. I was the only name on the account, did not authorize it, and he signed his name to the work order. Well, they wanted to charge me $800 for canceling service early, despite the fact that I was moving across the country to a place where I couldn’t get Comcast service. They consulted with their legal department, “Because you were married, he is an authorized user and you owe the $800.”
I took all my Grief Stage 2 Anger and made it my hill to die on. I was SO VERY MAD. At the time, Kamala Harris was the AG of California, so I contacted her office. It took awhile, but by September of 2015, Comcast totally folded: “We consider the matter resolved.”
I will forever love her for it. She fought for an injustice and against misogyny…for something I could have just paid to go away. She’s the real deal.