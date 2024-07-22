People: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s ‘bitterness’ is why their divorce has dragged on

We’re coming up on the eight-year anniversary of Angelina Jolie taking the children, leaving Brad Pitt at the LA airport and never looking back. She filed for divorce immediately and she has spent the past eight years trying to ensure that her kids are okay, that they are healthy and protected, all while Brad Pitt has done everything he can to smear her, financially abuse her, and emotionally abuse her. It took more than five years for Angelina to extract herself and her money from the Chateau Miraval, and as soon as she extracted herself, Brad Pitt sued her and they’ve been duking it out in court for the past two years. Now four of the kids are legal adults and the twins just turned 16. The divorce still isn’t completed. Well, something is clearly happening behind the scenes, because Brad’s team has been throwing hissy fits for a full week. One of the latest pieces is why the divorce is “dragging on.”

As Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt get closer to settling their almost decade-long divorce dispute, the saga has taken its toll on the former couple. A source tells PEOPLE that prior to Jolie filing for divorce from Pitt in 2016, “their disagreements took over” in the relationship, adding that things “turned nasty and it was not a good situation for anyone.” “All the bitterness is partly why the divorce has dragged on for so many years. Neither will let it go,” says the source. The former couple share six kids (the youngest, twins Vivienne and Knox, turned 16 earlier in July), and they were declared legally single by a judge in 2019. Says the source, “You’d think they would be over it and just settle.” A separate insider tells PEOPLE, “Both of them were having issues with each other. The differences added up over time. It’s really sad for the children, but also the parents. Divorce, especially one so high-profile, can be challenging for the whole family.” “They both care,” the insider adds of their long divorce process. “They both care about the children.”

LMAO, this came straight from Pitt’s camp. Mr. Both Sides! “Neither will let it go” – Angelina left him eight years ago and has been trying to get the hell away from all things Pitt since then. He bribed a judge, he hired a crisis management team to smear Jolie, he likely paid off people to avoid federal charges for what he did to his family on that plane, he sued her to punish her for selling her half of Miraval, and on and on. But of course, Angelina is the one who won’t let it go! I’m sure Pitt’s dead-end supporters will buy it but it’s a funny thing… after everything he’s thrown at her, it feels like so much people understand exactly why Angelina left and why she’s done everything to protect her kids. I wonder if “You’d think they would be over it and just settle” is some kind of message. Did Pitt make her some kind of low-ball settlement offer and he’s trying to exert public pressure on her to settle?