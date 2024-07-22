Shiloh Jolie’s lawyer: Shiloh’s name-change decision follows ‘painful events’

As we’ve discussed, Shiloh Jolie applied to change her legal name on her 18th birthday in May. Her birth name was Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. She simply wants to drop the “Pitt” hyphenate and become Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. Her siblings have also dropped “Pitt” from their names at school and on a Broadway playbill. Well, the name change has not been granted yet because it takes a minute in the state of California. One of the quirks of California law is that a name-change applicant must announce their name change in a local newspaper. Shiloh did just that in the LA Times. Well, Shiloh and her lawyer are displeased with the way that this is being reported. Shiloh’s lawyer went to People Mag:

An attorney for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is speaking out about her decision to drop “Pitt” from her last name. She filed for the name change on May 27 — her 18th birthday — and it was publicly announced with a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times shortly after. In a new statement, Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, spoke of her “significant decision” — and why she approached it the way that she did. “The media should be more careful in their reporting,” Levine said, “especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.” Explaining this process further, he said, “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate. As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

[From People]

“A young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events…” Say it for the Pitt-loonies in the back. Pitt’s camp has already tried to push the narrative that Angelina “alienated” the children against Brad, or that Angelina is “behind” Shiloh’s decision. Shiloh and her lawyer are like: no, Shiloh made this decision herself after she watched Brad attack her mom and siblings.