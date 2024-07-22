Shiloh Jolie’s lawyer: Shiloh’s name-change decision follows ‘painful events’

As we’ve discussed, Shiloh Jolie applied to change her legal name on her 18th birthday in May. Her birth name was Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt. She simply wants to drop the “Pitt” hyphenate and become Shiloh Nouvel Jolie. Her siblings have also dropped “Pitt” from their names at school and on a Broadway playbill. Well, the name change has not been granted yet because it takes a minute in the state of California. One of the quirks of California law is that a name-change applicant must announce their name change in a local newspaper. Shiloh did just that in the LA Times. Well, Shiloh and her lawyer are displeased with the way that this is being reported. Shiloh’s lawyer went to People Mag:
An attorney for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh is speaking out about her decision to drop “Pitt” from her last name.
She filed for the name change on May 27 — her 18th birthday — and it was publicly announced with a legal notice in the Los Angeles Times shortly after. In a new statement, Shiloh’s attorney, Peter Levine, spoke of her “significant decision” — and why she approached it the way that she did.
“The media should be more careful in their reporting,” Levine said, “especially when covering a young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events, and is merely following legal process.”
Explaining this process further, he said, “Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate. As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”
[From People]
“A young adult who has made an independent and significant decision following painful events…” Say it for the Pitt-loonies in the back. Pitt’s camp has already tried to push the narrative that Angelina “alienated” the children against Brad, or that Angelina is “behind” Shiloh’s decision. Shiloh and her lawyer are like: no, Shiloh made this decision herself after she watched Brad attack her mom and siblings.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh, 15, continues to turn her back on her ‘dude’ style in a trendy dress and neon shoes as she joins her mum and sister Zahara, 16, at Eternals Rome premiere.
Pictured: Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Andrea Staccioli Insidefoto / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt, actress Angelina Jolie, and Shiloh Jolie Pitt attend the red carpet of the film Eternals during the 16th edition of the Rome Film Fest.
Pictured: Zahara Marley Jolie Pitt , Actress Angelina Jolie ,Shiloh Jolie Pitt
BACKGRID USA 24 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: Andrea Staccioli Insidefoto / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie – Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt enjoy ‘mommy-daughter time’ at the Maneskin concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie – Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 9 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin’s concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Rome, ITALY – Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attend the Maneskin’s concert for the world premiere of the “Loud Kids Tour” at the “Circo Massimo” in Rome, Italy.
Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
BACKGRID USA 10 JULY 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
She’s 18 and not bound by any NDA. Brad better be careful what he says.
If he was smart, yeah, but judging from his past actions not so much.
Solid messaging from the lawyer. Short, accurate, not sensational but made the point.
What is this sick obsession that Brad, his team, and People have over Shiloh? Maddox, Zahara, and Vivienne also publicly (if not legally) dropped his name, but Shiloh gets stalked by her vindictive abusive father? And how is it that the LAWYER is more protective over this child than her a**hole father? I wish they would just leave her alone. Brad, go make crappy art, smoke pot, or whatever is that you do in your wasteful life and LEAVE ALL the kids alone already.
It feels like Brad was playing favorites with the children, no surprise. He was leaking that when she turns 18, she is gonna live with Brad. He is obsessed with her it seems while mostly leaving other kids alone.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he is obsessing because they are his biological children.
The adopted ones are “less children”.
It’d also look terrible if he’s perceived as the white man who challenges decisions taken by his non-white adoptive kids.
Particularly Maddox, who was the one he assaulted more violently during the plane incident.
@Eleonor
Pitt is not also obsessed with the twins just Shiloh. In the 8 years, he only ever wished Shiloh happy birthday through the media even though the twin’s birthday is 2 months later. Vivian changed her last name and no response Shiloh changed her last name and we get 12 stories about how sad and devastated he is.
It’s giving Kanye an obsession with North. He has 3 other children yet is so focused on that one child.
@Aurora
To normal people yes it dose look bad. His fans on the other hand are racist and don’t care about the Pax Maddox and Zahara.
Maybe Brad thinks she’s going to be the star of the family, and he wants to hitch his wagon to her star power? She will make him look good, and that’s all he cares about.
He obsesses over Shiloh because, of the 3 bio kids, she looks the most like Angelina. It’s an illness with him. He cannot let Angelina go.
Back when Shiloh was about to be born the tabloids treated it like the second coming of Jesus. She was the golden child.
Shiloh is also the first born of their biological children. That doesn’t matter to Angelina but it sure as heck mattered to Brad. So her removing his name and in such a (legally mandated) public way must be a shock to his narcissism (lol rofl!).
It will be interesting to see how he reacts and if he starts aiming his abuse at her via the tabloids.
Brad perfectly understands the danger of the public of one of his ‘bio’ or ‘real’ kids publicly forsaking him.
I think Brad needs to tread carefully because at this stage I get the feeling he is one pen stroke away from a ‘Daddy Dearest’ tell all from the Jolie kids….
Accountability being forced on the Pitt parade?
Well, that is unexpected and welcome in the dumpster fire of 2024! Even better, it is coming from an 18 year old. Excellent! And a nice taste of possible things to come for this abusive jerk.
Are we really surprised that Pitt is going to b*tch and bully one of his children until the very end ?
Brad better watch it. Shiloh is not playing his stupid games and he will soon find out
I’m glad her lawyer shut this down quickly.
Something tells me this child is done with her sperm donors media campaign against all of her family. I hope she gets that name changed soon.
You petition the court, get a court date, run your ad for 30 days, go to your court date and it is granted. I have researched in California to change my name. Cost about ,$1200 to do without an attorney. Saving my money
Lol. I love that her attorney gave a statement to People! I wonder if this is the start of the kids feeling free to counteract that asshole’s PR, now that the twins are 16. If so, he’s in for more of the FAFO and I just love that for him.
I hope they drag him for filth. All she has to do is one TikTok where she’s dancing in front of a wall of text, or tell a three minute story and he will explode into flames. I think she’s interested in actively pushing back on his public bs.
It’s always someone’s else fault right? 😒
I applaud this young girl.
Well, well, well. I almost commented on the last story that my spidey senses are tingling that we may be getting into the FAFO phase now that the kids are getting older.
Angelina made a very clear decision on how she planned to process her trauma and help her family with theirs and public speaking out/pushing back was never a part of that bar a couple of mentions over the years (I loved her Vogue spread and interview). But the kids are another story and I am here for them to do whatever they need to claim their identities and narrative in all of this. Some of them were already stopped from speaking during the custody legal stuff so it seems there is an appetite for having a voice. All victims should be able to do this if it helps them.
Love it. Bc it’s the facts. Shiloh did not take out an “ad” as her lawyer stated. It’s a lie to say that she did. She’s following the law in her state.
Brad is going to have to learn to keep his mouth shut. He’s had eight years to earn back the trust and love of his children, and obviously failed on that front. If he’d sincerely wanted to make amends and repair his relationship to his kids, he wouldn’t be still suing their mother and definitely wouldn’t be talking to the press about them. He ruined his family, and is still more concerned about his image. What a crappy excuse of a father.
I wonder if the kids have seen
Mommy Dearest and related it to Brad not Anjie ?
‘Because I’m not one of your FANS!!’
why do you have to announce that in the newspaper?! what if somebody is changing their name to protect themselves from an abuser, wouldn’t that cause the abuser to be able to find that person more easily?
that is so strange to me.
Apparently you can apply for exception for cases like escaping from abuse to a judge. I am sure trans people would also need some kind of exception due to hate crimes.
She has inspired me 63 yrs old, to change my last name name back to my maiden name. My ex is deceased but the abuse is still seen
Kudos to you. Whatever makes you happy and gives you peace.
She could be one of the children he attacked
I always thought it was her they were arguing over about the clothes. I don’t think he sees the adopted kids as his and didn’t care as much as they did. Especially since Maddox dressed like that from the beginning. Shiloh on the other hand was a direct extension of him.
Of all the 6 kids, I kind of assumed Shiloh would be the outspoken one. The pink buzzcut. Driving herself around as soon as she had a license. Just, generally, doing her own thing . With Viv playing Aurora as a toddler, AJ offered the role of young Aurora to Shiloh. AJ said Shiloh scoffed and said she’d rather play a horned creature. She has her own mind and isn’t taking sh*t from anyone, including her dad. She signed no NDA. So Pitt better check himself or Shiloh may be his undoing.
She seems the most like Angelina in that sense. She’s not going to stay quiet while tabs drag her, her mother and her siblings down. Very proud of her!
Oh I love this. Brad better behave because the kids will talk if they feel forced to.
Shiloh removing the “Pitt” from her name makes a statement. She is firmly planting her independence flag for whatever reason; she can choose to state those reasons or not. This is a truly brave move on her part and applaud her for it.