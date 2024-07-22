‘Gossip with Celebitchy’ podcast #177: Trump is broke ass



Note by CB: We record on Thursday afternoons and release our podcasts Saturday mornings. This episode was recorded before Biden stepped down.

Introduction: Minutes 0 to 7:00

I saw the movie Thelma twice in theaters. It’s one of my favorite movies of all time. Chandra was watching Wimbledon and her favorite, Daniil Medvedev, got to the semifinal. Chandra has also been watching YouTube reaction channels. Her favorite is MANIACITV and here’s a link to the video she mentioned. She also recommends I-9ine5ive. You can listen below!

Royals: Minutes 7:00 to 20:00

The last time we recorded Kate had made her return after six months at Trooping the Color. She’s since been seen at Wimbledon at the men’s final. She did not attend the women’s final. We’re hearing now that she’ll be on vacation for several months for summer, which is what she’s done for some time. There was just a story about how she no longer lives by the calendar. There’s a real effort to lionize her for going to a tennis match. We would like to see Kate reach out to other cancer patients and charities.

As we mentioned in episode 176, the Middletons are also back from their insolvency crisis. They popped back up the minute Kate came out again. They were at Wimbledon this year and were even in the royal box. Chandra remembers when Kate waved to her parents in the cheap seats at Wimbledon.

The big story the past couple of weeks was about Prince Harry receiving the Pat Tillman award at the ESPYs. After the award was announced and before the ESPYS happened the British press tried to smear Harry. There were so many articles trashing Harry for receiving this award. ESPN commentator Pat McAfee was one of the naysayers. He is an idiot and an antivaxxer. The Daily Mail got Pat Tillman’s mother on the record to say that Harry is divisive. ESPN and former Pat Tillman award recipients defended Harry after that. Harry was so gracious at the ESPYs and the response was overwhelmingly positive. Of course the tabloids tried to spin it negatively.

Charles and Camilla opened Parliament this week, decked out in stolen jewels and finery. They were met with large protests and Charles was seen snapping at a page boy.

Prince William went to the Euro final, where he looked like a hooligan.

Politics: Minutes 20:00 to 30:30

Donald Trump was grazed by a bullet or some glass that ricocheted and hit the top of his ear at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last weekend. The shooter was a 20-year-old registered Republican man and he was killed at the scene. One man in the crowd was shot and killed and two others were hurt. The whole scene was bizarre because Trump stood up right afterwards and was showboating, lifting his arm to the crowd. Security experts have said that you’re supposed to shield a high profile target. So many security failures happened. It’s doubtful anyone will stand up to Trump and it’s known that he tried to attack a secret service agent who stood up to him on January 6. Trump is doing open air events because he didn’t pay venues in 2020 and is broke ass. We remember when Trump left his rally goers stranded out in the cold. That was in Omaha, we remembered it wrong.

Trump picked his Vice President, and it’s Hillbilly Elegy author and freshman senator from Ohio J.D. Vance. Vance is married to an Indian-American lawyer and has three children with her. The MAGAs hate that and of course they’re being racist about his family.

Unfortunately Biden has covid. Biden did not do that well at the debate a couple weeks ago. Of course the press focused on Biden’s performance instead of the fact that Trump tried to overthrow the government, that he lies constantly and that he’s a convicted felon. There are calls for him to step down and it’s ridiculous. There is not enough support for Kamala. Biden is also said to be making changes to the Supreme Court.

Comments of the week: Minutes 30:30 to end

Chandra’s COTW is from Oh_Hey on the post about Angelina Jolie requesting Brad Pitt’s communications around the 2016 plane incident. It clear that Pitt’s team is using bots to control the narrative.

My comment of the week is from Bumblebee on the post about bread and chips at restaurants.

Thanks for listening bitches!