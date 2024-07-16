VF: Princess Kate’s summer vacation began the second she left Wimbledon

Following the Princess of Wales’s successful appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final, there’s a sudden rash of speculation about when Kate will be seen again. As everyone knows, her Sunday appearance was only the second time she’d been seen in public this whole year. As royal-gossips know, the Wimbledon men’s final is usually Kate’s last public event before her summer holidays, which can sometimes last for three months. Trust me when I say that it’s completely asinine to claim that Kate will be seen again anywhere before October. Probably November. That’s what Katie Nicholl’s sources are saying as well:

Kate Middleton’s appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday delighted tennis and royal fans, but it may be some time before we see Kate in public again. According to royal sources, Prince William and Princess Kate are planning to spend most of the summer “below the radar” at their Norfolk bolthole now that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are out of school and Kate continues her course of preventative chemotherapy. While Kensington Palace would not give details on the family’s plans for the summer, a royal source confirmed that the Wales family are now “on summer break.” Sources close to the family say that although they will not be traveling abroad this summer while Kate undergoes treatment, they are excited to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland next month. Sunday’s appearance at Wimbledon is likely to be Kate’s last official engagement until later this year.

[From Vanity Fair]

“They will not be traveling abroad this summer…” They say that like it’s a new thing, when really, Kensington Palace has claimed for years that William and Kate spend all of their downtime in Norfolk. When they’ve actually jetted off quietly to various overseas vacations. Half of which we’ve never even heard of, because the British media selectively keeps their secrets. Anyway, yes, Kate’s summer holiday began as soon as she got in the car and was driven away from the All-England Club. That’s how it traditionally works for Kate. I wonder if she’ll even bother to make the trek to Scotland. I also wonder what excuses, if any, we’ll be given in the fall when someone bothers to ask where Kate is and whether she’ll be seen in public again before Christmas.