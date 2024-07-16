VF: Princess Kate’s summer vacation began the second she left Wimbledon

Following the Princess of Wales’s successful appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final, there’s a sudden rash of speculation about when Kate will be seen again. As everyone knows, her Sunday appearance was only the second time she’d been seen in public this whole year. As royal-gossips know, the Wimbledon men’s final is usually Kate’s last public event before her summer holidays, which can sometimes last for three months. Trust me when I say that it’s completely asinine to claim that Kate will be seen again anywhere before October. Probably November. That’s what Katie Nicholl’s sources are saying as well:
Kate Middleton’s appearance at Wimbledon on Sunday delighted tennis and royal fans, but it may be some time before we see Kate in public again.
According to royal sources, Prince William and Princess Kate are planning to spend most of the summer “below the radar” at their Norfolk bolthole now that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are out of school and Kate continues her course of preventative chemotherapy.
While Kensington Palace would not give details on the family’s plans for the summer, a royal source confirmed that the Wales family are now “on summer break.” Sources close to the family say that although they will not be traveling abroad this summer while Kate undergoes treatment, they are excited to visit King Charles and Queen Camilla in Scotland next month.
Sunday’s appearance at Wimbledon is likely to be Kate’s last official engagement until later this year.
“They will not be traveling abroad this summer…” They say that like it’s a new thing, when really, Kensington Palace has claimed for years that William and Kate spend all of their downtime in Norfolk. When they’ve actually jetted off quietly to various overseas vacations. Half of which we’ve never even heard of, because the British media selectively keeps their secrets. Anyway, yes, Kate’s summer holiday began as soon as she got in the car and was driven away from the All-England Club. That’s how it traditionally works for Kate. I wonder if she’ll even bother to make the trek to Scotland. I also wonder what excuses, if any, we’ll be given in the fall when someone bothers to ask where Kate is and whether she’ll be seen in public again before Christmas.
Wait are they claiming she’s still undergoing chemotherapy? 7 months later? I’ve had some experience with family members and cancer (usually worse stages and bad kinds- like my mom died of pancreatic cancer and I managed her care). Also have several girlfriends who have had breast or ovarian cancer and also had double mastectomies and hysterectomies.
Either her cancer was much more severe than they reported initially – which makes her normal appearance seem implausible. Or, more likely, the media has no idea if she’s still in treatment and claiming she is, but really she’s just done with public appearances.
I keep thinking since she announced her diagnosis: wtf is preventative chemo? Means she doesn’t have cancer? Anyway, like I said, she has a nice tan, had time for some new botox and she’s going again on vacation.
I had the same reaction. Still undergoing chemo? This could be a mistake by the writer, but based on the way this sentence was written, it seems that royal sources say she’s still undergoing chemo:
“According to royal sources, Prince William and Princess Kate are planning to spend most of the summer ‘below the radar’ at their Norfolk bolthole now that . . . Kate continues her course of preventative chemotherapy.”
A course of preventative chemo is recommended following surgery to remove cancer, it is a way to attack cells before they have the chance to become cancerous. The course of treatment is usually 3-6 months. I am guessing she is also getting monthly scans, but maybe less often than that. So she likely started the preventative chemo 4-6 weeks following her surgery, and was recommended to do that for 3-6 months. I have a genetic mutation that is linked to several types of cancer, and it is recommended that I have a double mastectomy and partial hysterectomy at 45. I have to get tests (urine test prinarily) and procedures (colonoscopy, upper endoscopy, vaginal ultrasound) annually, and a mammogram and breast MRI both annually but six months apart, and I haven’t even had cancer! So everything that is weird about this situation with Kate, the preventative chemo is the least weird one. An article link below for anyone that wants to learn more in general:
Yeah, to have preventative chemo for 7 months is odd. My guess is that they want the public to feel sympathy towards her for not doing her actual job. And to be in a big crowd like Wimbledon while still taking chemo is…..interesting.
So my guess is that there are a few things going on, but if we take what is being reported at face value (just play along here lol), she might not have started chemo until March if they had wanted her to recover from the abdominal surgery. So it hasn’t been 7 months but only 4 months of chemo. i don’t think she started chemo in January.
The other things that could be going on – well there are a few – including her cancer being a lot worse than they’re letting on, or Kate being her normal lazy self and refusing to work, or the Wales’ prioritizing their vacation plans over everything else -and all of those things boil down to “KP is lying to the public” and I think at this point we all kind of acknowledge that they are doing a lot of lying, whether its to cover up the true nature of her condition or something else.
Predictable. She always had taken long vacation times. I doubt she and William will be under the same roof.
This happens every year so it’s not exactly newsworthy. The posh school that the Wales children attend seems to have a lot of holiday periods and very little term-time. How will William pass his time when he can’t do that all-consuming school run? 🤣
According to their published calender are ONLY ! off for 2 months over the Summer so someone has to be up that school run 4from 4 September.
Judging by the nice tan she had she’s already started it and the Wimbledon final visit was part of her prolonged ‘summer vacation’ – a little day trip to the tennis. The UK has NOT had the kind of weather recently that would have given her that tan. Same for Huevo – he’s been looking very tanned lately as well.
The next time we will see her its at one of the big family Christmas events or at the BAFTAs later in the year.
One thing is clear – she’s not returning to any sort of calendar where she’s actually going to be seen supporting her charities or patronages.
The blatant laziness…
The visit to Scotland story will be twisted to say the sussexes won’t be allowed to go with many stories about how willism decided to cut them off and so forth
So take extended sick leave, come back and “work” two events and take vacation time. I bet every cancer patient in the world would like that much downtime. Too bad all their “subjects”, the ones she made her big “you’re not alone” statement to, would love to have that kind of treatment.
Silly season is upon us. What inane stories will the rota spin? Wish they would keep they Sussexes’ names out of their mouths and focus on the leftovers but doubt that will be the case.
I was just wondering how the rota will fill up the down time. If they’re lucky they’ll have some announcements from H&M to slam. Like if the IG go to DC – “Harry Abandons His Country Once Again!!!” Or if Meghan sends out some cherry jam – “Meghan a Total Failure While Kate Enjoys Her Holiday!!”
In view of what happened at the 10th anniversary service I’m backing DC, it would be far too embarrassing if the CIC of the armed forces or his heir didn’t turn up to watch our wounded servicemen and women compete.
Yes this is indeed the start of the silly season lol! I predict its going to be even more nutso this year.
Whatever her illness, whatever the circumstances surrounding her cancer diagnosis, I would give it a past for a vacation. She is a human being albeit a lazy one given her position but this year, I’m not inclined to judge too harshly, the same when she was pregnant and new mom. For someone who is/was sick or coming up pregnancy etc, and can afford a vacation and skip work, I’m fine with it even if she has a pattern of doing it without valid reasons. I’ll judge those independently.
Kate was lazy before she had the children.
Well she better stay away from the sun,the pics I saw of her and her sister were not photoshopped. They looked terrible I’m not sure if Pippa also smoked but I hope Kate has stopped( i have never seen any pics but read that she was/is a smoker,i wonder if people smoke while on chemo?) because judging by her sister thats where her skin is heading.
She looks so pleased with herself playing to those cameras.
You’re so right Tessa. She was loving all the attention focused on her. The standing ovation. There’s one shot of her- her face – she couldn’t be happier with all the people clapping for her. But does she use any of this attention to help others with cancer? Nope! Such a selfish, self-absorbed pos.
Ann Wilson, the lead singer of Heart announced that she had surgery and cancer cells were found and she would be undergoing “preventative chemo” and would be out for the rest of the year and probably until at least next June. When will you all start demanding pics of her and saying she needs to go back on tour bc when she canceled it wasn’t fair to everyone that had already bought tickets? And that she can’t possibly be sick bc she performed two days before the announcement?
The people who have already bought tickets will get a refund, will they not? Is Kate giving any refunds to the people for time not worked? I think you know that the two women are not in the same position.
When Ann Wilson’s career consists solely of bringing much needed attention to charitable organizations depending on her support to continue their operations, and in exchange she receives an extravagant lifestyle paid for by public taxes. Then we might question her. But even then, maybe never, because Ann had the decency to tell the people depending on her how long she expected to be out of pocket.
I wish Ann Wilson all the best. A couple of differences – Ann had to cancel her European tour when she had surgery and now, with the chemo, her autumn North America tour, which was to be 48 cities in just a few months. That’s an incredibly strenuous schedule, not just dressing up to have some photos taken every 10 days or so. Also, Ann came right out and told the public what was happening – of course, she had to because of the cancelations and that they involved money.
With Kate, they didn’t tell anyone what was going (not even her staff, apparently) until they were forced to by the issuance of the frankenphoto. And even after that, so many squirrely things were happening, with fake sightings and videos. If they’d been straightforward about Kate’s situation from the beginning, then people wouldn’t be thinking it’s all a lie.
Is Ann Wilson publicly funded? Did I miss something? Does she receive millions of pounds a year to do nothing? Does she have a history of laziness and avoiding work?
No?
then the situations are not comparable.
At some point, there was a huge question as to whether she would be seen in public in 2024! Tom Sykes is a member of the aristo crowd and he’s a reliable W source, so that article had some weight to it. Since then, obviously, we’ve seen her twice.
I can see that she’s shown up with a nasty new scar next to her eye and her jaw is a bit different. And she’s quite thin and appears to be exhausted. Reconstructive surgery on her head is different than abdominal surgery and preventive chemotherapy, which I can’t see. Given that, her taking her normal summer free is less disturbing to me than:
Wtf was up with her husband, William this past winter and why was he barely working and able to disappear? It doesn’t take A brainiac to realize that he’s not doing much of anything in the way of supporting his wife (Frankenphoto, cancer bench video, Trooping, not at Wimbledon…). I really want to know what has been going on with HIM.
Well pardon me for not taking this whole ‘cancer’ spectacle at face value. If she does genuinely have cancer, then I am sorry for that, but it doesn’t take away from the fact she’s painstakingly lazy and will never change. Seeing her gloat at the attention she received at Wimbledon on Sunday was nothing short of revolting. Especially when she has made zero effort to raise awareness or provide support to much less fortunate cancer sufferers. She could use her platform for such good, yet she has no intention of doing so.
It does seem strange that she has not shown any interest in cancer charities, as far as I know, neither has William, If she can go to TOC and Wimbledon, she must be able to spend a bit of time supporting other cancer patients.
This.
I think her next appearance will be Remembrance Sunday in November.
I think so too. Well, I think we’ll get the typical car picture from Balmoral, but I think her next official appearance will be Remembrance weekend (either the concert the night before or just the Sunday appearance) and then her christmas concert, the christmas walk, and that will be it until……who knows. Easter maybe.
William and Kate have not done an engagement together without the children since last November. If they continue to dance around each other without having to do an engagement together after their summer vacation, I’ll believe more than ever that the separation agreement has been finalized and they are playing in our face.
With her new fuller face she really resembles Carole.
If she just wanted to be a rich lady who vacations 11 months a year, attends Wimbledon, and doesn’t have to interact w the plebes, why didn’t she hunt and bag a billionaire instead of the crown prince?
Wearing dresses and jewelry and appearing in public is her whole entire job, yet she refuses to do it.
I’m not an oncologist, but I’m pretty sure there’s no form of cancer treatment that prohibits all public outings EXCEPT watching the men’s final at Wimbledon.
If she can sit in a tight fitting dress in the sun for a couple of hours, surely she can take the time to make a couple of zoom videos for charity from her home?
Write something on social media in support of charities? Cancer charities? Anything?
Truly all good will has been exhausted by these two.
How can your vacation start after going to watch tennis when you been on vacation all year? I mean birthday parties and watching tennis is not work ffs