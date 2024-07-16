Donald Trump selected his running mate: J.D. Vance, author of ‘Hillbilly Elegy’

Donald Trump has chosen his running mate, and the announcement came on the first day of the RNC. Traditionally – not that any of this is traditional – the running mate announcement would have happened long before the RNC, because it would have gifted the Trump campaign with at least 72 hours of media coverage. It’s hilarious because Trump is too much of a narcissist to let anyone pull focus AND he was also too lazy to give this any kind of real consideration. Well, it was never going to be Nikki Haley or Tim Scott, but I thought there was a decent chance Trump would pick my state’s governor, Glenn Youngkin. The reason why Trump passed on Youngkin is probably because Youngkin is an idiot who can’t get anything done – his MAGA agenda is dying on the vine because Virginians made sure that Democrats took back control of the state house and senate last year. Still, I was worried, because Virginia really is a purple state now and it would have been a huge mess.
So who did Trump choose? J.D. Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy and Ohio’s junior senator. Vance won his Senate seat in 2022 – he’s barely been in DC for a year and a half. I barely paid attention to the Hillbilly Elegy mess, but I know that a lot of genuine Appalachians were mad about how Vance (an outsider from the Ohio suburbs) lied and tried to claim their stories as his own and twist their stories to a reductive and racist narrative. Vance is currently known as one of the most craven political operators in the modern Republican era. Circa 2016, Vance was loudly anti-Trump, criticizing Trump in multiple interviews and even referring to Trump as “America’s Hitler.” Then Vance quickly figured out the scam, and he changed his tune when he realized that the only way to run as a Republican is to supplicate oneself to America’s Hitler.
Something I find sort of exciting is the fact that Vance has a lengthy history of saying wildly misogynistic things and taking deeply anti-woman, anti-choice stances. This is true of Donald Trump as well, but the media shows no interest in focusing on an adjudicated rapist, serial predator and good friend of Jeffrey Epstein. But Vance’s entrance on the national stage will hopefully be the jolt this election cycle needed, because this election is (imo) fundamentally about women and women’s rights. I need women to take a good hard look at Vance and his history. I can tell the Biden campaign is excited about this too – I’ve already gotten a dozen campaign emails where they’re amplifying the sh-t out Vance’s own words.
Also, just a reminder: Donald Trump encouraged (incited) his unhinged cult members to hunt down and hang his last vice president.
Fox host to Trump VP contender JD Vance: You said you never liked Trump, called him a ‘terrible candidate,’ said you’re an ‘idiot if you voted for him,’ called him ‘America’s Hitler,’ a ‘cynical a**hole,’ and more pic.twitter.com/2TjoNWqNsR
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 18, 2024
JD Vance says women should stay in violent marriages “for the sake of their kids” pic.twitter.com/zqM15Aqhvm
— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 15, 2024
JD Vance is against no-fault divorce, supports a national abortion ban, and voted against IVF access.
He wants the government in people's lives and dictating decisions they can make for themselves, their health, and their families. pic.twitter.com/yeZSGI3VCa https://t.co/rgyvjwlEYu
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 15, 2024
“Hillbilly Elegy”
Not surprised that a right-winger hates poor people and insults them.
Apparently there are Tweets proving that he was very anti-Trump before
That means nothing. Many Republicans weren’t and then jumped on the Trump bandwagon and tried to emulate Trump in many ways and kiss Trump’s MAGA ass. He’s one of them.
Entitled, wealthy, wall-street douche bro pretending to know something about poor people and wanting to control every aspect of women’s lives. Massive flip-flopper who wouldn’t know honor if it slapped him in the face.
Massively on brand for republicants.
Vote, people. This misogynistic douchebro owned by the two IMMIGRANT billionaires Musk and Thiel who are actively and with large amounts of money trying to destroy our democracy cannot be one (better) shot away from the presidency.
@Agnes 💯 And he’s only 39 years old so with his extreme and problematic stances towards women’s rights, he can and will do a lot of damage. His recent willingness to bend the knee to 45 tells me all I need to know.
Plus, he’s totally Pro-Putinist Russia/Anti-NATO & Ukraine.
The guy most likely to do anything his new boss wants with a smile. Not sure whether this will help swing Ohio his way – Florida and North Dakota were already his, so from that standpoint this might have made more sense than Rubio or Burgham.
Burgum. The copy desk regrets the error.
Ohio is no longer a swing state (if it ever was). Both Hillary and Biden lost it by eight points. So from that standpoint, it’s a wasted pick.
His lawyer wife has clerked for Chief Justice Roberts and Brett Kavanaugh so Trump may have some intent there.
The media won’t cover Vance or Trump with the seriousness they deserve. Instead, they will treat this like it is a sports game, move the window, and normalize anti-democratic rhetoric.
@OriginalMich Most of the major news networks’ owners are Trump donors so 45 being re-elected is ratings gold, which means more money for them. This includes MSNBC, who took Morning Joe off the air yesterday bc they were afraid of what Joe might have said about the shooting. It’s why they amplify every mistake Biden makes and ignores 45’s erratic behavior cognitive decline and (until it began widely circulating on SM) his evil Project 2025.
Vance is Peter Thiel’s favorite toy and that’s the reason why he was picked. Thiel has money and Dump needs it.
I’ve long thought that Trump’s pick would be Vance — although I did wonder if Vance would manage to seem obsequious enough to convince Trump that he wouldn’t be a threat. I’m numb with the awfulness of this choice. My hope — well, the one that won’t get me banned — is that Vance won’t actually extend Trump’s current appeal, and that women will actually pay close attention to the realities that Vance, Thiel, and Trump have in mind for them, their daughters, and their granddaughters. Every vote matters, particularly in the swing states and the states with outsized power thanks to the electoral college.
If everyone who is eligible to vote actually does vote, we’ve got this.
I am always amazed by people supporting anti abortion but not able to protect living children by passing gun laws.
I spent my early childhood in Appalachia and still summer there. I read his book and felt gaslit the entire time. It is definitely an outsider’s take. If you read the book he has issues with his mother which may be the cause of his misogyny, but he lionized his grandmother so who knows. Vance adds nothing to the ticket but another giant head bloated with fascism and Trump already has that covered. I hope the real working class voters to whom he is trying to appeal are smart enough to see through his bs.
@ Aang I was waiting for the actual Appalachians to come out like they did after white coastal liberals fell all over themselves praising Hillbilly Elegy!
Please please expose this condescending white supremacist Yalie. Strip all his unearned credibility away!
Please vote!
Trump chose Vance and is sending a crystal clear message that he doesn’t want any “adults in the room.” This time around. Vance is incredibly trumpian. Trump is absolutely connected to Project 2025. He’s hust been made sympathetic by being shot, but his politics remain horrifying! Please vote!
I thought it was going to be Marco Rubio. Whew! I am so glad it isn’t. Trump/Republicans are gaining more Latino voters, not just in Florida, and I did not want his pick to be Marco.
The guy wears eye liner, I’m surprised Trump wants anything to do with him. Or is he the condition on the $45m Muskrat is giving trump a month?
I knew as soon as Vance blamed the shooting on Biden he was a lock for VP.
I am born and raised in Southeastern Kentucky, so the heart of Appalachia. Unfortunately this is die hard MAGA territory. On Facebook countless people I know were talking about how they would not vote for Trump with Vance on the ticket. People in this region despise JD Vance.
I am baffled by this pick because it does nothing to expand Trump’s base. If anything there are places it will shrink his support.
I tried to read the book years ago before he went into politics (someone loaned it to me). It was just boring and self-absorbed. Didn’t understand all the hype around it.
This guy is bad news and apparently sold his soul to be the VP pick. He’s going to play the veteran card – speaking as a veteran myself, I don’t care for him even if he did serve. I also read that he thinks people who are childless shouldn’t have as much say in our democracy as people who have kids. WTH?
Besides the fact he’s a born-again Catholic, who wants to outlaw abortion, marriage equality and roll back women’s rights to the early 20th century…vote blue, our lives depend on it.
Heads up Canadians – he’s got ties to our Conservatives too.