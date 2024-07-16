Queen Elizabeth would have hated all of Prince William’s EURO emotions!

Prince William attended the EURO final between Spain and England on Sunday. England lost, but they did score one goal, and William’s reaction was notably “animated,” per usual. He’s been especially “animated” at the previous EURO matches he attended too, and the Daily Mail previously tried to claim that William’s screaming and fist-throwing were simply “animated enthusiasm” which “won the nation over.” Meanwhile, I still believe that the courtiers told him to stay away from the semifinal because the photos of William looking like a violent football hooligan were going viral. He couldn’t help himself at the final though. Even that old bat Angela Levin remarked that QEII would not have approved of the level of “emotion” on display from William and George.

Meanwhile, it’s never coming home and that means no one in England gets a parade. They actually had tentative plans for a celebratory parade through London, ending up with a stop at Buckingham Palace, if Team England had won. Now Harry Kane will never meet King Charles:

The disappointing result condemned England to back-to-back Euro final defeats under manager Gareth Southgate. It also looks to have curtailed plans for a special meeting at Buckingham Palace. Last week, it was reported that plans for an open-top bus parade through the streets of London on Tuesday, July 16th were being put together in case England were victorious. The route would have taken England players to Buckingham Palace, where Southgate and squad would have been honoured at a reception with Prince William and King Charles. However, these plans are thought to have been scrapped following the defeat in Germany.

[From GB News]

I understand canceling the parade, but surely the palace could still have a celebratory event for the team, considering they did make back-to-back EURO finals? I get that it’s never coming home (lol) but do the Windsors know they can still invite the team to the palace just to tell them well done? Considering William didn’t even bother to visit with the Lionesses after they lost in the World Cup final, I guess not.