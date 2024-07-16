Queen Elizabeth would have hated all of Prince William’s EURO emotions!

Prince William attended the EURO final between Spain and England on Sunday. England lost, but they did score one goal, and William’s reaction was notably “animated,” per usual. He’s been especially “animated” at the previous EURO matches he attended too, and the Daily Mail previously tried to claim that William’s screaming and fist-throwing were simply “animated enthusiasm” which “won the nation over.” Meanwhile, I still believe that the courtiers told him to stay away from the semifinal because the photos of William looking like a violent football hooligan were going viral. He couldn’t help himself at the final though. Even that old bat Angela Levin remarked that QEII would not have approved of the level of “emotion” on display from William and George.
Meanwhile, it’s never coming home and that means no one in England gets a parade. They actually had tentative plans for a celebratory parade through London, ending up with a stop at Buckingham Palace, if Team England had won. Now Harry Kane will never meet King Charles:
The disappointing result condemned England to back-to-back Euro final defeats under manager Gareth Southgate. It also looks to have curtailed plans for a special meeting at Buckingham Palace.
Last week, it was reported that plans for an open-top bus parade through the streets of London on Tuesday, July 16th were being put together in case England were victorious.
The route would have taken England players to Buckingham Palace, where Southgate and squad would have been honoured at a reception with Prince William and King Charles. However, these plans are thought to have been scrapped following the defeat in Germany.
[From GB News]
I understand canceling the parade, but surely the palace could still have a celebratory event for the team, considering they did make back-to-back EURO finals? I get that it’s never coming home (lol) but do the Windsors know they can still invite the team to the palace just to tell them well done? Considering William didn’t even bother to visit with the Lionesses after they lost in the World Cup final, I guess not.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
14.07.2024, Olympiastadion, Berlin, GER, EM UEFA 2024, Final, Spain vs England, im Bild HRH Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Prince of Wales im Gespräch mit, Felipe VI., König von Spanien, Sohn George l, Tochter Sofia. Defodi-506_20240714_hbr_3105 *** 14 07 2024, Olympiastadion, Berlin, GER, EM UEFA 2024, Final, Spain vs England, in the picture HRH Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, Prince of Wales in conversation with, Felipe VI , King of Spain, son George l , daughter Sofia Defodi 506 20240714 hbr 3105 Defodi-506,Image: 889701892, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Hasan Bratic/DeFodi Images / Avalon
-
-
2024-07-14 Spain v England – UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024 Final BERLIN, GERMANY – JULY 14: Jude Bellingham of England receiving silver medal and shaking hands with Prince William during the UEFA EURO 2024 Final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Berlin Olympiastadion Germany Content not available for redistribution in The Netherlands directly or indirectly through any third parties. Copyright: xAndrexWeeningx,Image: 889755371, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Andre Weening / Avalon
-
-
Prinz William, Prince of Wales England, Praesident FA und Thronfolger bei der Siegerehrung, GER, Spain ESP vs England ENG, Fussball Europameisterschaft, UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2024, Final, 14.07.2024 GER, Spain ESP vs England ENG, Fussball Europameisterschaft, UEFA EURO 2024, Final, 14.07.2024 Berlin *** Prince William, Prince of Wales England, President FA and heir to the throne at the award ceremony, GER, Spain ESP vs England ENG , European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2024, Final, 14 07 2024 GER, Spain ESP vs England ENG , European Football Championship, UEFA EURO 2024, Final, 14 07 2024 Berlin Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/Memmlerx EP_MMR,Image: 889756619, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Eibner-Pressefoto/Memmler / Avalon
-
-
Harry KANE, England 9 William Prince of Wales sad after the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806922, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
-
-
William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
Well, she wouldn’t have had anything to worry about: There’s performative and than there’s actual emotion. Me thinks the former is more apropos of that situation. Just. Trying. Too. Hard.
Ever since I saw the photos it made me think William was trying to copy Macron at the world cup in 2018. Definitely performative.
Now about QEII, she looked quite animated at the horse races…..
It’s so performative. Look at that top pick. William looks like he was photoshopped (lol!) into a pic of people who are interested in a game but not freaking out in any way. They are just watching the game. Meanwhile, William is acting like he just witnessed the greatest sports play in the entire history of sports.
He looks and behaves like a thug.
@seaflower I agree, and I think that’s what QEII would have disliked. There are far too many pictures of William looking more like a hooligan than someone celebrating their team scoring a goal in an important match. Even after the initial jump in the air and/or fist pump he doesn’t smile (like most people do) he just seems to snarl. I haven’t forgotten the presenters on the Beeb and their surprise at his reaction to the Slovakia goal. They were obviously uncomfortable about what to say as they couldn’t really laugh it off.
IMHO if it really was “performative” it did him no favours whatsoever. Especially, when compared to the joyful reaction to the king of Spain when his side scored. I’m pretty sure QEII would have approved of King Filipe’s behaviour and would have laughed along with him – even though it was against England.
@Laura D your correct in saying if its performative it does him no favours.
I find it very inappropriate how a future king expresses his aggression here. Does he think it will make him more popular with the common people? I have only seen unpleasant reactions to this aggression in Germany. If this man is “authentic”, it makes him even more unlikable. It is completely different with his brother. He is believable and lovingly authentic. This roaring man just seems violent. And he is not just “a fan”. He is the future king.
@Lavendel violence is exactly the right word.
This storyline is so nothing burger to me. There’s so much to criticize PeggHead about…getting into a game isn’t it. Blah blah violent. Meh. He’s no different than millions of other sports fans.
Did he assault someone? Riot after a win or loss? Verbally abuse people? No? Who cares. 🤷🏾♀️
The headline made me feel the same: it’s a game, and a championship game at that, how absurd (and classist and sexist TBH) to suggest he shouldn’t get into it and express emotions, let alone invoke his dead grandmother to shame him.
Then I opened the article and saw the pictures.
And it IS pretty weird that he’s the only one screaming and gesticulating and going wild?! Like, I just assumed it would be pics of him as excited as everyone else (at pivotal moments in the match etc) but the fact that he is nearly foaming at the mouth when everyone else is mildly disappointed etc suggests he is way more worked up than warranted. I’m sure the whole crowd went wild at appropriate times (again pivotal moments), but what is going on with Will here?
Why are his responses so disproportionately enraged as compared to the rest of the crowd?
Either performative, as suggested above, or he’s drunk/high (not cool when you’re out with your child), or he is showing everyone what an uncontrollable anger problem he has.
It’s sort of like when Kate has a big ol’ open mouth guffaw and yet no one around her has any sort of facial expression at all.
Well said.
Dk, everybody to the right of him are Spanish. The photo is cropped so cut out the English to the left. I watched the game.
Only those commenting care.
It did seem like he was trying to hard
I think he looks even worse in photos because he’s always desperate for attention. Harry’s popularity really festered in Will’s brain. It fuels a weird anger and it will never go away. I think Harry has already figured this out and is fine with it but the tiny U.K. is stuck with an angry petulant royal family.
There are a litany of bad things to say about him but if everyone could display their passion or excitement for things without being told to calm down/reign it in the world would be a much happier place. While I couldn’t give two sh$s about the football (which as a Brit I feel has given me a lot of spare time/energy during this tournament) I won’t begrudge someone enjoying something if it’s not hurting anyone. He just looks really into the game imo. The people in the box where he is don’t strike me as typical football fans enjoying a game so he maybe looks out of place, but I’m pretty sure most of the other fans in the stadium were reacting the same as him.
I think many of those in the box were for Spain and this was the goal that tied things up, so they wouldn’t have been cheering at this point.
Don’t know why we should care what someone imagines that a dead person might think, but if we’re going down that road, then surely she would be more upset about the way that he treats his brother, SIL, and wife than the way that he acts at a football game.
She didn’t seem to mind all those years. The press and Peg started this long before she died If QE2 had any misgivings about WanK’s hate campaign of terror against the Sussexes, she surely did keep it a well-hidden secret.
I considered that point, but it seems clear that she was not in full control of her faculties for at least the last two years of her life. Look at the warm way that she treated Meghan immediately after the wedding e.g. that business with the Royal Train. If she truly knew and understood what WANK did, she likely would have disapproved.
In any event, speculating about her emotions or reactions is a fool’s errand.
ITA about the fool’s errand. It’s pointless.😕
I’m sorry, but the person who’s a subject of this post, and his father, have gotten a lot of mileage out of using that lady-in-her-tomb to flog the Sussexes. It was not too long ago when the British media was all abuzz about how Betty abhorred the fact that her name was attached to Harry’s daughter. The source: Hugo Vickers who a close ally of Charles and Camzilla. So please, the goose has gotten his, let us now make room for the gander.
Contrast with King Felipe sitting right there. Not loving the England goal, but not freaking out about it.
Can’t fault him for this.
In my country they dance around way wilder than William even before the matches start.
Overall, it was a very positive world cup. Saw lots of supporters from different countries shaking hands and even dancing together. Some Germans even donned the orange shirts of the Netherlands after Germany was out, to support and dance along in the big marches.
This never would have happened 30 years ago (when there was still bad blood due to WWII).
Big displays of emotion are very common at football matches and especially at big tournaments like this one, particularly in countries that are known for being big lovers of the sport.
Examples of celebrations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ZWXtkMfZP8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xpICoo0ju04
This was the best Euros I have ever seen in terms of fan participations 🙂
It wasn’t the World Cup (2026), but the Euro Cup in Europe only and Copa America in the Americas.
I just wrote that wrong as I was just reading something about the next world cup. Sorry.
I’m from Europe myself so yeah, I knew it was Euros 😉
My point is that it’s very normal to have huge displays of emotion when it comes to football in big tournaments.
There’s a picture of him with Keir Starmer, the new Prime Minister, and William looks enraged and is pointing his finger at him. Starmer was a top lawyer before entering politics and has probably honed his bu*****t meter to recognise violent personality traits; wonder what his thoughts on the future king are after that close up encounter and slipping of the mask and not the facade presented at formal choreographed moments?
I saw that pic this morning. I admire Starmer; a very bright guy who worked his way up to the top legal positions in the UK, without having any family connections. I do not doubt that he is a hard worker.
And then he has to play nice with this useless lazy nepo manchild: Workshy Willy, Billy Idle, Duke of Dolittle, Netflix And Will….
George wasn’t even fazed by it, and I really hope he doesn’t copy that habit from his father.
Just had a look at it, He did the same thing to Meghan when they first met, she’s tiny, in comparison to William, it must have been intimidating. What a way to behave in front of your child.
Peggy sure likes to point that finger in peoples faces when he is angry which by the photo evidence is quite often, and with multiple examples and people. His “angry hooligan football fan” is just who he is, I think Peggy spends most of his days on the brink of an abusive tirade because he is so hatefilled. They best part of the Euros is Peggys team lost and we don’t have to deal with the psychotic press making this about Peggy vs Harry.. Harry earns his honors by achieving, Peggy just wants a photo shoot celebrating someone else’s achievements as his own.
This is why I think its weird they seated William and Felipe basically right next to each other. This just looks so awkward with him celebrating and Felipe and Sofia definitely not. It’s like when parents from the opposing soccer team sit on the side with our team and I’m like….no. You sit on your half. Learn some game etiquette people. Also move your chairs as soon as the game is over.
Anyway…..I don’t fault him for being excited, that goal was exciting and its cute to see George so excited as well. I just think it looks off with half the box being the opposite of excited.
I was thinking the same Becks1. There are 6-7 other men in the box with him and not one of them has an animated look on their face. I wonder if they are mostly bodyguards.
He is not sitting with other England fans but with VIPs, you can see the tournament director Philipp Lahm (famous German footballer) a few seats away. The others are also UEFA people etc. While I don’t like William, his behavior here is not out of the normal for a passionate football fan.
I think the issue they don’t want to say out loud is that with underlying whispers about his temper and being violent, the wild brandishing of his fists isn’t a great image for him and provides a subtle reminder of those references about his incandescent temper.
George getting animated is different because he’s a kid and hasn’t been accused of having a temper like his father has.
This is true. I think if he didn’t have the clenched fists, these pictures wouldn’t look so off. That last picture with both his arms kind of spread – I mean I get he was excited, but its still kind of……well, off putting. The clenched fists (and fingerpointing) make you wonder what goes on behind closed doors.
William is the only one standing and yelling. His emoting seems overdone and even purposeful.
They always sit royalty in the same section most likely for security purpose
He’s ten times more volatile when he’s angry.
It’s already come home: the Lionnesses brought it home last year. It’s the mens team that choke every time, but the ladies are solid! Too bad he can’t cheer like that for them too.
If I remember correctly the Spanish ladies won the final last year.
Yeah there’s so many viral viral tweets of people using his angry face celebration to call him a hooligan, pr*ck, making fun of his bold spot.
It’s similar to the viral William looks old for his age trend a few years ago.
If this is him celebrating I can only imagine what he looks like angry. No wonder so many of his staff are scared of him.
I just saw the photo with Felipe and Sofia. In the upper right corner, there is a man who is looking at William with “wtf, dude” written all over his face. 😂
Angela Levin expecting a ten years old not to show emotions is wild. Does she know that she can criticise William without having to lump in a child ?
George wasn’t clenching his fists. There’s nothing wrong with George’s excitement.
Yes, but Mrs Levin doesn’t like it when children show emotions !
That face must have been what Harry saw when he pushed him into the bowl, and what Kate saw when she got her scar and what his kids see when they get “disciplined”. Good thing he can’t discipline Archie, Lili and the Queen anymore, coz you know he is not above elder abuse.
Even though they lost in the World Cup final, President Macron still had a celebration for the French men’s team when they came home. When the Lionesses won the Euros in 2022, they got a celebration in Trafalgar Square, no invitation to BP. Kind of says a lot about William’s attitude towards the Women’s team and about teams losing in finals.
Pegs is over the top in his enthusiasm. Look at the people around him, rarely do they match his reaction.
Can’t fault him for this.
In my country they dance around way wilder than William even before the matches start.
Overall, it was a very positive world cup. Saw lots of supporters from different countries shaking hands and even dancing together. Some Germans even donned the orange shirts of the Netherlands after Germany was out, to support and dance along in the big marches.
This never would have happened 30 years ago (when there was still bad blood due to WWII).
Big displays of emotion are very common at football matches and especially at big tournaments like this one, particularly in countries that are known for being big lovers of the sport.
s,
Yeah when I was in the Netherlands forty years ago, I was told that German tourists always asked for directions in English. Most Dutch people speak or understand German, and they were perfectly well aware that the Germans were Germans, but if they asked in English they were “trying” and got given the correct ones, if they asked in German they would be sent the wrong way.
I saw this perceptive post from @skullsnsheets (a Mari Lwyd fanartist) right after the game:
“Given England’s loss if you know anyone who is in a volatile relationship please check in with them. If you don’t know the external signs to a volatile relationship here are some that may help:
*Withdrawal/ withdrawn behaviour
*Making excuses for their partner
*Exhaustion
In more extreme cases you may notice injures, or increased use of makeup. Many of these people are stuck in the survival spiral and won’t always understand what they are experiencing is domestic abuse. A friend can make a huge difference to leaving these situations
https://x.com/skullsnsheets/status/1812594644179366090
Good point!
At big games, even when England wins, there is more domestic violence than normal. When they lose, it’s even worse.
I’ve seen videos of English football fans fighting each other. So I can imagine some of them take the violence home.
This year, many known hooligans were banned from leaving the UK. That made things in Germany (the host country) much more peaceful, but the problem is that they all stayed at home, near their family. And yeah, they would still have been drinking and getting angry when they lost.
It also wouldn’t surprise me if John from accounting, who is not known as a hooligan at all, took out his drunk frustrations on his wife when they lost.
A great reminder, thanks, and applies to the superbowl too.
I think he is pretty relatable and cool here. For one, I find him cooler than Harry somehow, in both formal demeanor and rizz, and this is kind of fun to see.
Your definition of cool is different from mine. I find Harry way cooler, as in genuine, empathetic, and not aggressive.
I agree, Harry is the best. Primogeniture doesn’t always get it right.
Wow, imagine finding a man, who disrespects his wife publicly, points his finger in other people’s faces, “cool”. It wouldn’t be me.
I am not up to date on all of the slang (although you know what’s a lot of fun? Walk into a room full of tweens and yell SIGMA!!!!! trust me, you’ll laugh, lol.) but I can tell you that William does not have rizz.
We’ll have to agree to disagree there. I find him to be an incurious, rude, ill-mannered, uncharismatic, lazy man.
Cancelling the meeting with the King is so stupid and demoralizing. You need to show love to the players when they lose, so they can get motivated for next time. It is still a success to get to the finals.
William just looks enraged in the picture. I would never have taken that for cheering, if I had just come upon the picture.
What a pitiful sap he is. Desperate for attention, begging for press. I guess he thinks he looked “cool” acting out like that. Maybe he was trying to be the anti-Harry, all tense, “fierce”, and edgy.
Too bad. Harry will ALWAYS outshine William. In every way.
I remember a time, maybe a few years ago, when little George went to a game with both Will and Kate, and little George (as he was then) got really carried away, and Will was telling him to tamp it down, dial it back. Not here. And there was no one to tell Will to dial it down. I take your point to the commenters that give a pass to the excessive enthusiasm of football fans. In others, I find it fun or entertaining, especially the mass singing and dancing. Not Bill. Because of who and what he is and how he has lived his life and how ugly he is, which adds to how alarming or shocking these pictures are to me. I confess that I have had some pangs of conscience when I have commented on how gauche/ugly/ungraceful/unappealing Cowmilla is, as she is another woman. But my comments are inclusive of how ugly her life and actions are. I feel the same way about Bill. I think his ugliness is reflected in his face and overall awkwardness. I think he has to be tightly wrapped up in his (few) appearances, and he has found what he thinks is a justifiable outlet and reason to let go of himself, and it is massively unattractive, as he is. As when he was trying to dance with a member of the commonwealth and jerked around looking down and not at his partner and not engaging with her: as when he did electrocution dancing at a Taylor Swift concert. This is a seriously not cool guy, and those pictures I think inadvertently reflect his inner self. Really trying not to say how ugly he is. Oh wait, I just said it. But I am talking about the whole person, not just the increasingly hooked nose, horse teeth, egg head, squinty eyes and scary demeanor. Next thing we know, George will be telling his dad to dial it down.
I’m a pretty intense sports fan, from a city of intense sports fans (Philadelphia), but Willy does look like a thug in these photos.
I don’t have a problem with William showing excitement. Just before this point, the commentators were talking about how the match was essentially over and how England were looking dispirited and the England fans were deflated, blah, blah, blah. England’s goal suddenly made it a whole different match.
I do have a problem with Charles planning an event for the team and then saying, “oops, you lost, never mind.”
Angela Levin has obviously never been to a Buffalo Bills game (NFL) late in the season when they have us believing they could finally go all the way…………….only to get sucker punched in the gut yet again lol.
But then again, it’s interesting, isn’t it? All these slow drips and drabs over the past few years….his “fury” over H&M, “incandescent,” arguments with his wife that involve throwing things…
I can’t wait until the BM can unleash what it wants to unleash so badly. (Will probably never happen but this Bills Mafia gal can wait patiently. I’m well trained.
I don’t have a problem with this reaction. With that said, it looked rude for him to animatedly point his finger at the PM and I absolutely fault them for not having some kind of reception for the runners-up. I get the impression that Will would not have gone down for handing-out if Felipe were not there and that is also the sign of a sore loser and unfitting for someone in his position.
Anybody seen the queen’s reaction when her horse won a race? She lets rip. Angela Levin is such a weirdo.