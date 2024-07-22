Prince William & Kate want to hire one Welsh-speaker to fill, like, five jobs

Last week, I wrote about a curious exclusive in GB News, all about Prince William and Kate adding to their staff. Well, they haven’t added anyone yet, they’re just looking for a new Assistant Private Secretary, and GB News got the tip before anyone else and seemingly before Kensington Palace posted the listing. From what I can tell, this is a completely new position, it’s not like someone suddenly quit and they’re looking for a replacement. After all of the commotion in Kensington Palace’s office staff in recent years, you’d think they would want to settle down and stop looking so chaotic. They were going to have a CEO, then that was called off. They both lost their private secretaries and they basically had to be assigned military people to come in and assess the damage. They can’t keep staff – KP’s turnover is crazy, because the work sucks, the pay sucks and William and Kate are incredibly lazy. Well, now they’re hiring an Assistant Private Secretary to speak Welsh for them, because they’re too lazy to learn the language.

If you’re jobless and fluent in Welsh, great news: Kate Middleton and Prince William just might be looking for you. The royal couple is currently seeking a new Assistant Private Secretary to help manage some of their duties, with “conversational Welsh” speaking skills an essential part of the gig. And even if you’re not looking for work, there’s still an upside to be found in the job posting, as it suggests the Prince and Princess of Wales are getting ready for a full return to public life.

According to sources close to the family who spoke with Vanity Fair, Middleton, William, and their kids (in addition to Charlotte, who is nine, the couple are parents to six-year-old Prince Louis and 10-year-old Prince George) are now “on summer break,” with few public engagements or travel planned.

But a job posting on the Kensington Palace website—which houses Middleton and William’s offices—suggests their schedule might soon ramp up. In a listing for the “Assistant Private Secretary, Wales & U.K.,” we learn that the job will involve “the planning and delivery for most of [Their Royal Highnesses] public engagements in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.” Would the family hire someone to arrange public appearances for the couple if none were in the works? Hard to imagine why, if so.

In addition to the events planning aspect of the job, whoever accepts the mission will also have public relations and brand management duties, as the new staffer will also be expected to “contribute to the development of the Household’s strategy to maximise impact across the constituent nations of the U.K., with a particular focus on Wales.”

The salary for the job hasn’t been disclosed, unlike the communications assistant job posted by the palace in March. That position offered a salary comparable to $32,000 U.S.

Qualified applicants will have “excellent communication and organisational skills, with a proven ability to build productive relationships with a wide range of individuals and institutions” the listing reads. “You will have a proactive, hands-on approach while operating in a small and agile team, and a strong understanding of Welsh communities, affairs, government, and business.”

To that end, applicants should boast at least conversational facility with the Welsh language, though “fluent Welsh, both written and spoken, is desirable.” It is a rare skill, indeed, as according to the Welsh government, only 28 percent of the population can speak Welsh, only 24 percent can read it, and only 22 percent can write it. Of those who do speak it, only 14 percent of those say they do so daily.