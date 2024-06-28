President Biden didn’t do well in last night’s debate but at least he’s not a Nazi

Yesterday, I tweeted: “I’m not going to watch the debate tonight. I’m a committed Democrat, there’s absolutely nothing that will happen on that stage which will keep me from voting for Biden.” True then and true now. I literally would not care if President Biden drank melted Kerrygold butter from a flask on that stage while hitting Hunter’s crack pipe. I’m still f–king voting straight Democratic Party in November. In fact, I genuinely wish that President Biden was in full IDGAF mode. This is his last election, his last campaign. F–k it, you know? Hit the pipe on stage and call Trump a Nazi motherf–ker. DO IT.

Well, Joe Biden did not do that last night. I still haven’t watched the highlights and I’m not going to. Someone said Biden had a cold and that he seemed especially out of it. I believe it. The debate started at 9 pm! IN JUNE. I’m 40 years younger than Biden and I would have been out of it too. The Biden campaign was the one pushing for an early debate as well – for decades, the presidential debates only start after the national conventions, which means for many election cycles, the debates happen post-Labor Day, which is traditionally when “independent voters” decide who they will vote for. They claimed that the Biden campaign wanted to draw a stark contrast early on, before the conventions. Now I’m wondering if the Biden campaign wanted to put Pres. Biden up there so early to ensure that no one remembers this sh-t in November.

I don’t know if there are plans for more debates in the late summer or early fall, and I would assume there will be a lot of conversations within both campaigns. It’s not like Trump did well, it’s just that the bar is in hell for a convicted felon and insurrectionist Nazi. Trump was on that f–king stage talking about “Black jobs,” for the love of God. Anyway, if there’s another debate, start that sh-t at 7 pm, let the candidates sit down and I hope Biden’s people give him a double espresso and let him hit the pipe.

