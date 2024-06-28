“Martin Short brought back Jiminy Glick to interview Bill Hader” links

Martin Short dusted off his Jiminy Glick character to interview Bill Hader this week. This clip is amazing. Hader can’t stop cracking up. [LaineyGossip]

Is Austin Butler ready for the A-list? [Pajiba]

Gucci hosted an A-list dinner for their global ambassador, tennis superstar Jannik Sinner (he’s the first Italian man to get to #1 in the world). [RCFA]

Meet the queens of Drag Race Canada. [Socialite Life]

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: still together. [Hollywood Life]

Sarah Jessica Parker’s fake shoe collection? [Go Fug Yourself]

M.I.A. debuted her fashion line on InfoWars?? [OMG Blog]

Americans are slowly getting into Formula 1 (and F1 gossip). [Just Jared]

Sabrina Carpenter got her own Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor. [Seriously OMG]

I don’t understand how these kinds of women even have friends. [Starcasm]

What is Gen Z’s most popular tattoo? [Buzzfeed]