“Martin Short brought back Jiminy Glick to interview Bill Hader” links

Martin Short dusted off his Jiminy Glick character to interview Bill Hader this week. This clip is amazing. Hader can’t stop cracking up. [LaineyGossip]
Is Austin Butler ready for the A-list? [Pajiba]
Gucci hosted an A-list dinner for their global ambassador, tennis superstar Jannik Sinner (he’s the first Italian man to get to #1 in the world). [RCFA]
Meet the queens of Drag Race Canada. [Socialite Life]
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: still together. [Hollywood Life]
Sarah Jessica Parker’s fake shoe collection? [Go Fug Yourself]
M.I.A. debuted her fashion line on InfoWars?? [OMG Blog]
Americans are slowly getting into Formula 1 (and F1 gossip). [Just Jared]
Sabrina Carpenter got her own Van Leeuwen ice cream flavor. [Seriously OMG]
I don’t understand how these kinds of women even have friends. [Starcasm]
What is Gen Z’s most popular tattoo? [Buzzfeed]
When will we stop with the demeaning “fat suits”? Can this comedian not rely on his own talent to be “humorous”—why does he have to degrade others in this fatphobic manner with the constant supposed gag of being obese when it’s completely unnecessary?
Agreed
It’s beyond anachronistic
He should shelve this & be ashamed
I never thought about it but I agree. Still he is hilarious and I am happy to see him and Steve Martin in the sun again
I don’t think his character makes fun of obese people and certainly none of the guests he interviews ever mention his size. If anything, Jiminy Glick shows the personality behind the suit and asking for him to put it away is asking that obese people not be seen at all.
Respectfully, no. In the short clip above he asks why so many fat kids play the tuba. And asking a thin actor to not wear a fat suit does not equal asking fat people to not be seen at all. Rather, what many of us would like to see are actual fat people in prominent places where their weight is not their defining characteristic, or part of the plot at all.
Dalat, I completely disagree. The fat suit is what makes the character “funny.” If it wasn’t, he wouldn’t wear it.
This was hilarious.
Agreed!
I adore Martin Short:) I imagine it could be hard to be 24/7 w him but…. I would for the laughs! And he’s cute! My fave bit is Royal Gynecologist w Bill Hader on SNL, SO funny!!!
I like Austin. I dig his vibe.
Love drag race Canada but PLEASE don’t sleep on Drag Race Mexico. DR Mexico S1 was amazing, s2 just premiered
A little bit off topic but Scotus just over ruled the Chevron doctrine. It’s a very sad day, I know it sounds pretty far out in the weeds but it will eventually affect everyone. Easy explanation:
https://x.com/AngryBlackLady/status/1806049275333480448
Another huge reason to ignore debates (see Kaiser’s article) and vote.
No lie!!! Chevron deference being lost is terrifying.
Holy… this is alarming. This is why limiting terms is vital. This version of scotus is petrifying.
This is a terrifying case that was not on my radar AT ALL. Holy f–k. Thanks for the link with a simple (and justifiably angry) explanation.
Ever since seeing Martin Short as a psychotic murderer on SVU, I can’t help but feel like he’s hiding something in his depths 😳
He’s actually a super nice guy. My ex knew both Martin and his late wife Nancy who was equally lovely.
My gosh, I just read the bridezilla linked article. I think this is the worst one I’ve ever seen – suggesting friend take out a loan in order to accommodate her desired aesthetic! Crazy! With the divorce rate at 50%, I wish people would also cool it with the whole “once in a lifetime”. Realistically, there will be other times 🙂
I know, sickening isn’t it. I’m getting married on July 10 and we spent $200 — $100 for the marriage license and $100 for the Commissioner. She’s coming to our house, we have our two best friends as witnesses, and a “best cat”. We already had the rings, I just needed to resize Mr. Jaded’s ring from a pinky to a wedding finger. I didn’t even buy a dress, I’ll just use a dressy business outfit that’s been in the back of my closet since I retired in 2014. Then we’re going to dinner at a nice bistro down the street. I’ve never been married so you’d think I’d want to go all out but the very thought of it is intolerable.
Very best wishes.
Congratulations! Also never been married and this seems like a dream wedding to me. Wishing you both all the best.
Jaded, best wishes on your upcoming wedding.
And demanding they all wear (buy) a Tiffany necklace, and the MOH’s was even more. Hell no! Unless the bride is loaded and willing to buy all that stuff for her bridal party, absolutely not. Even if I could afford it, I wouldn’t spend that on anyone’s wedding (not even my own!).
People magazine reporting that a source close to the couple AKA Ben and JLo is saying that Ben moved all of his belongings out of the mansion while she was in Europe
That bridesmaid article is so irksome with the Maid of Honor being all meek and pitiful and only “considering” ending the friendship.
I wish there were more stories where people reply to entitled brides’ nonsense with a matter of fact “I’m not doing that.” And then when the bride kicks them out of the wedding party for being disobedient/ noncompliant, they reply “Cool ✌🏽” and then they make sure to have alternate plans (pictures optional) doing something awesome at the same day and time as the wedding.
Re: bridezilla story: over the years, I have been a bridesmaid for sorority sisters, cousins, friends, etc. Yes, I had to buy dresses/shoes I would never wear again, but it was maybe a few hundred dollars (usually less). There was maybe one big bachelorette party (a few hours one day/night) and, if the bride wanted us to wear a particular accessory, it was given to us as a bridesmaid gift. There are maybe 1 or 2 people in my life I would be willing to go into debt for and certainly never to participate in a wedding. My first wedding was 10 minutes in registrar’s office, 2nd was at a relative’s home wearing a dress from Target’s clearance rack. Didn’t go into debt, didn’t stress myself or anyone else out. It’s a day, maybe a few hours. The problem is many women have been raised with idea of “the perfect wedding” and this idea is reinforced by the wedding industry, reality shows and social media. Unless more people say no to their “friends” outrageous demands, “bridezillas” will continue to push them.