Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their third child together

One of the big stories this year about Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger is that they razed a historic Craig Ellwood house in LA, all so they could build a tacky faux-farmhouse McMansion in their preferred neighborhood. To my mind, Pratt and Schwarzenegger should have gotten more sh-t about that, but the story was mostly limited to outrage in the historic-architecture community. The stories which get wider play are always the ones about Pratt being a f–king douche about his first marriage to Anna Faris and their son with special needs. Pratt got a lot of well-deserved sh-t for callously praising Katherine for giving him a “healthy daughter.” He then pretended like he was the victim of internet bullying when people pointed out that his language around Anna and Jack should be more considerate. Then last year, he didn’t even send well-wishes to Anna on Mother’s Day. Well, guess who’s going to be a father again?

Katherine Schwarzenegger has another baby on the way!

The Good Night, Sister author, 34, and husband Chris Pratt are expecting their third baby together, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple share daughter Eloise Christina, 2, and Lyla Maria, 3. The Marvel star, 45, is also dad to 11-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

[From People]

As soon as Katherine welcomed their second girl, I knew they would have another baby. He’s trying to get another son. Katherine probably wants a boy as well, I’m sure. But even then, I think they’re both into having a big family. Katherine has three full siblings (and one half-brother, Joseph Baena). She probably wants a big family too, I’m just saying. Don’t put this all on Pratt and his Quiverfull-esque mindset. This is one of the big reasons why Chris married Katherine too – a wholesome churchy type who was young enough to keep popping out babies. What if they have another girl?

Photos courtesy of Instagram, Avalon Red.

7 Responses to “Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their third child together”

  1. Lily-Rygh says:
    June 30, 2024 at 8:08 am

    Gross.

    Reply
  2. Amy Bee says:
    June 30, 2024 at 8:19 am

    I mean the Kennedys are known to have large families so it’s not surprising that Katherine would want the same for herself. For her sake I hope this baby is a boy.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 30, 2024 at 8:27 am

      The couple should hope the baby is happy and healthy. If he’s that petty about wanting a boy that’s his problem.

      Reply
      • Amy Bee says:
        June 30, 2024 at 8:34 am

        It will become her problem if he takes out his disappointment on her. That’s what I don’t want for her.

  3. Libra says:
    June 30, 2024 at 8:21 am

    IVF? Or is he against gender selection?

    Reply
  4. Wagiman says:
    June 30, 2024 at 8:30 am

    He has a trad wife. She wants to be a trad wife. All good, I guess. Unless she chooses agency

    Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    June 30, 2024 at 8:40 am

    The worst Chris and the most nauseating couple ever.

    Reply

