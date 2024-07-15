Princess Kate wore Safiyaa to Wimbledon for her second event of the year

As we previewed/updated on Sunday, the Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men’s final. This was her sole appearance at Wimbledon throughout the fortnight, and she announced her attendance the day before, just ahead of the women’s final. Kate did not attend the women’s final nor did she even congratulate Barbora Krejčíková or Jasmine Paolini on Saturday (although she did speak to Barbie on Sunday). Kate really doesn’t care for women’s tennis, she only showed up to the women’s finals in past years because she likes being the center of attention at the trophy presentations.

Sunday’s outing was only her second public appearance of the year. Kate was last seen at Trooping the Colour in June, and her appearance on Sunday was mostly unchanged. If anything, I’m pretty sure that Kate just upped her Botox recently and maybe added some fillers. Her eyes looked especially tired, for what it’s worth. Her purple dress is from Safiyaa, a label which the Duchess of Sussex wore several notable times. I honestly thought it was Emilia Wickstead, because it has the same silhouette and vibe of about a dozen Wickstead dresses already in Kate’s closet.

Kate was joined at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton (Matthews). This was actually the second time Pippa attended Wimbledon during the fortnight – she also attended the men’s semifinals on Friday. Kate hasn’t attended the championships with Pippa since 2019, which was when the Duchess of Sussex was there too. While I’m sure there was a lot of conversation and hand-wringing among the courtiers about what it would mean for Charlotte to attend, but at the end of the day, Charlotte is a Carlos Alcaraz super-fan and she was probably begging her mom to go.

Kate got a standing ovation and after the match, Charlotte got to meet Carlos again. Charlotte really is Alcaraz’s biggest fan.