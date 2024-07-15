Princess Kate wore Safiyaa to Wimbledon for her second event of the year

As we previewed/updated on Sunday, the Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men’s final. This was her sole appearance at Wimbledon throughout the fortnight, and she announced her attendance the day before, just ahead of the women’s final. Kate did not attend the women’s final nor did she even congratulate Barbora Krejčíková or Jasmine Paolini on Saturday (although she did speak to Barbie on Sunday). Kate really doesn’t care for women’s tennis, she only showed up to the women’s finals in past years because she likes being the center of attention at the trophy presentations.
Sunday’s outing was only her second public appearance of the year. Kate was last seen at Trooping the Colour in June, and her appearance on Sunday was mostly unchanged. If anything, I’m pretty sure that Kate just upped her Botox recently and maybe added some fillers. Her eyes looked especially tired, for what it’s worth. Her purple dress is from Safiyaa, a label which the Duchess of Sussex wore several notable times. I honestly thought it was Emilia Wickstead, because it has the same silhouette and vibe of about a dozen Wickstead dresses already in Kate’s closet.
Kate was joined at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Middleton (Matthews). This was actually the second time Pippa attended Wimbledon during the fortnight – she also attended the men’s semifinals on Friday. Kate hasn’t attended the championships with Pippa since 2019, which was when the Duchess of Sussex was there too. While I’m sure there was a lot of conversation and hand-wringing among the courtiers about what it would mean for Charlotte to attend, but at the end of the day, Charlotte is a Carlos Alcaraz super-fan and she was probably begging her mom to go.
Kate got a standing ovation and after the match, Charlotte got to meet Carlos again. Charlotte really is Alcaraz’s biggest fan.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889649897, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889650178, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651585, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651672, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651803, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651806, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Tennis : Wimbledon 2024 – Kate Middleton dans la Royal Box – avec Charlotte sa fille et sa soeur Pippa,Image: 889651820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Chryslene Caillaud / Panoramic / Panoramic / Avalon
Londres, UNITED KINGDOM – Catherine, Princess of Wales, graces the Gentlemen’s Singles Final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales
BACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The bodice of the dress is not flattering to Kate. She should pull her hair back in a ponytail she keeps pushing it back
I feel like she’s been in hiding to grow out those horrific swoopy bangs she had.
The bodice is very strange. It looks as if it was meant to be a sleeveless dress with a v-neck, and someone slapped on those puffed sleeves and a giant modesty panel after the fact. The color really suits her though.
the little stitching at the V intersection o fthe bodice is a give away – you can tell by the stitch pulling it’s not meant to sit like that
Shoulder pads are rarely flatering and I think that in this particular case they just make the dress uglier.
This is an oddly fitting bodice. Is it an older design or a rework of the Maha Lilac Midi dress? It would have been better to wear one of her existing dresses that have only had a single public wearing.
She still has her hair!! She has not done chemo no way. What a pathetic liar
It is, but she’s worn weird, twisty-front dresses before. They’re all variations on the same dress, full skirt, puffy shoulder, slightly-above-the-waist waist, solid fabric. That twisty front might have seemed less weird if, as someone suggested, it were a v-neck sleeveless dress.
She is not wearing her bra. That is why the dress is not looking good. Clearly the dress doesn’t have breast pads/cups. Her nipp**s are visible.
All the trouble they take to give Kate a bust only emphasizes her lack of one. The neckline and the puffed shoulders are to hide how truly skinny she is. I still don’t believe the cancer story though.
I remember her hairstylist sharing techniques he used to pin her hair back on the sides so it had the tucked-behind-the-ear look. Guess she doesn’t have that hairstylist anymore.
Royals aren’t supposed to touch their hair in public, and she’s always playing with hers.
Wow! For someone with cancer and going through chemo she looks really good!
That’s not so strange. My friend looked great during chemo. No one noticed outside friends’ circle.
The dress… well, meh. It is nice color. That’s all.
I guess that’s an observation, please note not everybody reacts the same to the same treatment. She’s also known to have practiced sports and eat healthy all her life, for sure can afford the best attention in the sidelines, and most likely she was pumped with prednisone and all kind of fortifying stuff for her two events. So she has all the cards to look good after cancer or whatever health scare she had. (She’s never claimed to be in her last days either). Imo she’s painstakingly thin, and her eyes look tired; that lively purple color is doing a lot of the lifting here. Pippa doesn’t look much better either btw.
I had a hysterectomy in April and I looked great, I felt miserable I had painkillers, but from the outside?
I was great.
Do not judge someone health condition by the look
Sorry about the hysterectomy, Eleonor. Hope you are doing better.
I think she looks older than her age . In the untouched photos she has a lot of wrinkles around her eyes , forehead and neck and her eyes are puffy . Her skin also looks rough . And her arms look like sticks . If she’s had any work done she should ask for her money back !
The Scar has been sanded off. Her eyes do look extra tired. Her smiles around Charlotte seem genuine and loving though, that’s nice.
@AGNES Charlotte was apparently aloof and tense during the Jubbly, but yesterday she seemed delighted to be with her mother, particularly when she was ovationed. There are reasons for not liking Kate, but she seems to be a good mother who shares a bond with her kids.
I thought the same thing. She did not get a facelift. that is for sure. The bags and wrinkles are all back or is this another kate body double at work? She has many and they are bonified doppelgangers. She does look old and haggard in these pics though.
I saw Benedict Cumberbatch behind her! 😀 Oh, poor man. 🤭 Charlotte is too adorable 🥰
Charlotte is my absolute fave of the kids. Her and Archie would’ve been a couple of charismatic hellraisers. It would’ve been fun to watch them spar it out with their parents.
What little we’ve heard from those who’ve met Archie is that he has impeccable manners. I’m not sure why anyone would project him as a hellraiser to his parents. Charlotte has a brother, however, who seems to be quite spirited.
Yep, it would have been so delightful to see Diana’s grandchildren having fun growing up together. 🙏🏽 If only the Windsors were actually a loving, supportive, responsible family unit. All children are innocent and deserve to receive the best nurturing, loving support and encouragement to fulfill their special passions in life. It is Archie and Lilibet Diana who are experiencing this kind of quality upbringing. Sadly, the Wales Cambinos have self-absorbed, lazy, clueless parents who are tied to an ancient, toxic institution that sucks the lifeblood out of any member of the cult who dares to harbor personal dreams and passions. Duty to monarchy and Nothing Else. Adhere and Conform, or Else!!! ☠️
That’s life trapped inside the gilded, rotting cage. The Sussexes are so blessed to have escaped that spirit-damaging fate. Especially so since Archie and Lili would not have been allowed to thrive in mutual loving coexistence with George, Charlotte, and Louis. To the contrary, Archie and Lili would have been used as scapegoats to shield and embiggen the Wales siblings, just as Harry was always used as the media’s punching bag and the lifetime scapegoat for heir Willy. 😳 Karma, fate, courageous H&M, the universe, and heavenly Diana said, ‘NO!’ 🏻 🌬 🌠
This is what Prince Harry wanted to avoid. Pre-labeling of his children. Those children get to grow up without people labeling them as mischievous, hell raisers etc. This is what the Wales children have instore for them. Glad Harry removed his children from this.
Do you work for the Sun? Daily Mail maybe? You should.
Kate doesn’t seem to be a “woman’s woman”? Kate doesn’t seem to be that close with her sister either, which is strange. She has a very distant demeanor with other females, so her not being interested in women’s sports is no surprise. Maybe she’s lost trust after the Rose incident or it’s been her nature since school, who knows?
I think she has this overinflated sense that women secretly hate her and are jealous of her because she’s the fairest of them all, also coupled with some inferiority complex and it’s something she struggled with since childhood and now she’s older and a general weirdo which makes female interactions difficult ( e.g getting angry at someone telling you you have baby Brain, throwing tantrums at another woman’s wedding, getting pissed at the thought of your sister-in-law wanting your fashion contacts ).
I thought that baby brain was a lovely way of excusing absence mindedness. I was amazed when I read about Kate’s reaction
To me it indicate she knows she’s not smart and was putoff by the thought of someone else pointing it out LOL
No, @Armoire had it right, Kate is not a woman’s woman, never has been.
I love the color, but don’t care for the puffed sleeves. It’s far from her worst look though, certainly better than the mint and white suit or enormous wiglet bumpit when she wore the bright yellow dress. Glad Charlotte got to go but I wonder if Louis feels left out?
This looks like the way ahead. Playing cat and mouse about which events she’ll attend and then getting praised and feted for turning up.
Congrats to Carlos on his win which got less of a mention on the news afterwards.
And great to see Chris Evert former champion there looking well after her second bout of cancer. She’s always spoken openly about it and even in her courtside interviews urges women to get checked.
Chris Evert needs to retire. Her commentary is lazy and uninformed. You can’t mispronounce the name of one of the finalists repeatedly and pretend that you are a professional.
I’ve always liked her Josephine as I became a tennis fan here in the UK during her era. She reminds me of sunny days watching tennis during school hols.
GMA’s reporter this morning didn’t say Paolini’s name correctly either. Americans. 🤦♀️
Yup. She is laying the groundwork for the rest of her “career” as a working royal – she’ll attend the events she wants to, when she wants to, and she’ll announce it at the last minute and get lots of praise for being so strong and then she’ll disappear again for months. I think we’ll get a car pic at Balmoral and then nothing maybe until November/December.
Good for Chris.
I’m never sure with Kate and whatever she does to her face, but she certainly looks tired to me. As for the dress, I’m not a fan of puffed sleeves and I think all that swathing in the bodice is excessive, but it’s a pretty color and she looks nice and appropriate in it.
Regarding looking tired, I can never tell if/how Kate has changed because she has such a history of heavy, heavy photoshopping. Maybe this is just how she looks normally but between the full sun and not being able to limit access to her preferred photographer (and getting photo selection control), who knows?
She’s got double bags under each eye and her concealer isn’t concealing – but, you’re right, who knows?
I was thinking the same thing – she looks really tired around the eyes, but is that due to health reasons or is that just how she looks without being photoshopped? It’s hard to tell because her pictures get touched up like crazy.
Overall though she looks about the same as always, and it looks like she might have gotten some botox, which is an interesting thing to do during chemo treatments….
Kate has always had extremely bad skin around her eyes, illness or not. I’ve read elsewhere, from plastic surgeons, that her family is prone to eye bags and there is not much that can be done if surgery doesn’t take due to weak skin. Unphotoshopped pictures of Kate are telling. She’s a pretty woman who has aged. I think it’s largely the Middleton genes, which also lead to jowls. I think she’s had work done to her cheeks.
When you factor in the smoking, her age is exactly the time how you have treated your skin shows up. She looks like a smoker and life-long tanner in her early 40s.
@Becks1 – I was also wondering about Botox and chemo, but evidently it’s not a problem because Botox and fillers don’t affect the immune system. It’s up to her doctors to decide.
That dress is so ugly, I didn’t know safiyaa made such. I see she has gone back to matronly clothes because she can’t copy Meghan’s backless clothes.
As for missing the female finals she has never marketed herself as a girls girl, I am even shocked she came to the finals with pippa, this is a woman that sees other women automatically at competition even if they’re not checking for her at all
It’s definitely a different style of saafiya then I’m used to. I think of the dramatic and sleek cape dress. The color is nice on her but the chest detail is overwrought and fussy.
I assumed she would be accompanied by Pippa. It would look weird for her to go alone and William certainly wasn’t going.
It’s significantly altered. If you go to Safiyaa’s website, you can see the original on the first page of their dresses section. Kate added fabric to the skirt & totally reworked the top half (the gathering on the left side of the bodice is the only remnant of the original look).
I’ll never understand why she insists on reworking designs to add puffy sleeve, shoulder pads, etc. I can’t imagine it’s less expensive than just getting bespoke outfits.
@lizzie, because this hides how unhealthily skinny she really is.
She adds puffy sleeves and shoulder pads because she is beyond skinny.
In the second to last photo, where Kate’s not smiling, I’m not seeing any evidence of plastic surgery as many have suggested. Kate looks just as she has before, certainly not “freshened up”.
I don’t know how long the match lasted but between the match and then the meet n greet afterwards, Kate spent more time at Wimbledon than she would ever spend zooming one of her charities or even on an in-person visit. Certainly, if she’s well enough to spend hours at Wimbledon, she’s well enough to make a zoom call or two a week?
I am not one who believes she had a face lift or anything done for purely cosmetic reasons. I do, however, think she had something done perhaps for reconstructive reasons, such as an injury. There is something about her mouth that moves differently…it looks as though she doesn’t have the same range of motion when she speaks or smiles.
I’m a huge tennis fan and thus watched the broadcast. She looked genuinely happy to be there and much like her old self in terms of energy. I didn’t find that to be true at Trooping….she looked miserable, like she was there under duress and she never made any huge smiles or alked much. This was the first time I really saw a difference in her face but only when she smiles or talks on video.
Hi SunnyDays. See my comment directly below. She’s had cheek work done, which meant that she pulled her mouth differently because smiling was more difficult with the volume above. Her lips were thinner, particularly her top lip, because of the strain. The increased effort, although marginal, also exposed more of her teeth. Some of the photos were odd in that her eyes looked knackered, as always, and her mouth looked very thin and her teeth very big, which is ageing, and yet the mid section of her face was plumper. Kate has always had damaged skin. If Meghan’s eyes and skin were as knackered people would never leave her alone. I liked her dress and it was good to see her back.
Probably smiled more cos William wasn’t there. I’d be happier talking to handsome tennis players too.
Completely agree
I agree re reconstructive surgery. The new scar above her left eye is visible in unretouched photos from this outing, despite her swooping her hair over that area. The reconstructive surgery pulls her left upper lip higher and further back when she smiles than she was ever able to smile before. But since her dimples are back, maybe everything is settling.
All the secrecy and attempts at deceiving the public make me think the worst about her private life, so I’m glad she’s out in public and smiling again.
@SunnyDays — I agree with you. There’s something fundamentally *off* about her face now but it doesn’t have that tightly-pulled facelift look at all.
She tends to play with her hair a lot on the left side which would align with where this scar has been seen.
She’s had work done to her cheeks to puff them up. In some of the photos, particularly one which was very odd in the initial run, you can see that when she smiles her top lip is pulled even thinner than usual and her teeth exposed even more. The skin under her eyes is still awful. I’m just glad she’s OK and not deceased blah blah. I wish she hadn’t done this event as her great comeback because it underlines that she’s attention seeking as all hell. I never thought that before. Sorry, I am stupid!
Sparrow1, She is attention seeking, but she also looks incredibly tired to me.
William just flew to Germany for his second football match, and he’s gotten criticism for the events he chooses to attend. I know that K loves (men’s) tennis, but in fairness, she might have shown up here so W could attend the finals. Her attendance received lots of attention and removed some of the negative attention from her husband. I don’t know if that’s why she was at Wimbledon or not (or in part), but it absolutely was convenient for him.
@ML lolol. this was William’s third football match of the tournament, maybe even fourth. He was at one group game, the quarterfinals, and I think there was another game in there. I think he skipped the semis just so it wouldn’t seem like all he did was attend football matches and fly back and forth between England and Germany.
I dont think she went to Wimbledon to remove attention from William but I think that certainly played in his favor and that was probably why he gave “approval” for her to attend. Like I think she wanted to go anyway and he okayed it because it was convenient for him.
Hi ML. I normally agree with you totally, but here in the UK (and apologies if you are also here) William has been seen as rather the hero for his support of our England team. I have never thought she was an attention seeker. Dumb, I know. But hey I was convinced by the frankenphoto. But yesterday was one huge attention grab and I’ve rethought my opinion of her.
I think she always looks older these days when she is not smiling, but then she is over 40, so it is not unexpected.
If you are fighting cancer and are taking chemo, isn’t it advised to NOT be in a big crowd? That was the case for my family members that have fought cancer. If she can sit in the hot sun for hours she can visit a cancer charity
Neither her nor her husband showing support for women in sport. Really poor showing from the ‘’soft diplomats’.
On a superficial note, her left eyebrow is much different- it nearly looks even with her right one. I doubt she stopped the Botox, so how did it become even? Surgery maybe?
My left eye is also wildly different than my right one. I’m scared to get Botox because I fear it will just exaggerate the difference. When I do my makeup, half my time is spent on evening out my brows to compensate lol. I haven’t seen her brows look this even in years, hmm…
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wimbledon_Championships
It kind of cracks me up that she matched her purple dress to the Wimbledon logo.
And in regards to Charlotte—I’m glad my question about her being a tennis fan was answered and she did want to attend the match as opposed to being left out of the EC finals.
She’s theme dresser extraordinare. She showed up in a dress with a tennis ball print once. I’m more surprised this is the first time she’s worn purple to Wimbledon,.it’s usually a shade of green either to match the tournament logo or a tennis ball, itself!
I’ll just say i remember the outrage when Meghan brought her mother on an engagement and it would seem that Kate was the one who wanted Meghan’s fashion contacts not the other way around.
I think she brought Pippa because she’s not really connected to the family ATM so who else could she have brought.
And given how delicate she is I suspect KP and BP agreed to a member of the family other than Carole so Pippa makes sense.
And good point on the fashion contacts. Meghan put her on to a few brands & did she ever stack bracelets previously especially gold ones?
I have the same question about the bracelets, I don’t ever recall waity stacking them.
That whole story is bizarre. Kate accused Meghan of trying to steal her fashion contacts. Like, what does that even mean? Did Meghan wear a designer that Kate felt was “hers”? Did she talk to a fashion person that Kate felt was “hers”? Meghan must’ve been like holy wtf is wrong with this person. It’s bizarre before even getting into the fact that Meghan has a sense of style and fashion editing regardless of who she is wearing. There’s one woman who could be accused of brazenly copying another woman’s style and it ain’t Meghan.
This is one of the reasons the TOB is so mad at Harry. He exposed them as being weirdos for their behavior towards him and Meghan. The bridezilla behavior even though she wasn’t the bride, Easter, baby brains just to name a few. He will never forgive him for that. Meghan probably thought WTF is wrong with these people. 😂
The colour is fantastic but that’s it. I was on the Safiyaa website recently & surprised they have a design so matronly.
And agree with earlier remarks- Kate is going to play cat n mouse on events attendance & just show up for big family, big publicity or dress up events. You won’t see her at a hospice anytime soon I don’t think
Exactly my thoughts on the dress. Love the colour but the style is 1980’s matronly. Pippa’s choice is much better imo.
Pippa needs to lay of the Sun,she is younger than Kate and looks much older,these ladies are too young to look so sun damaged.
Pretty sure the smoking and drinking hasn’t helped either.
Remember also that the person editing photos would have concentrated his/her efforts on Kate alone. There were several photos in the initial run that showed Kate looking pretty awful.
There was a picture of pippa from her previous Wimbledon attendance in a floral jumpsuit that exposed her chest. She was extremely tanned to the point that I had to wonder if she was from florida. It’s the kind of tan you see on someone who is outside in the sun a lot. She seems pretty active and plays in the water with her kids a lot. I used to get like that when I was younger but now I’m like where is the shade and where is my hat? Which only works if I don’t want to be in the water swimming. But as soon as I’m done swimming the hat goes back on.
Good to see her, in that the rumours of dv and even death have finally been put to bed. But. I found this hugely grandstanding, and insulting to the charities she’s supposedly working with. The big reveal had to be the most watched reveal she could get. The comments on the DM were very slow to load and I wonder whether a significant number of people were also not that appreciative; certainly there were comments saying “the number of nasty comments on here” blah blah, so some might have got through and been pulled down. She’s had her cheeks puffed up because, when she smiled, her top lip was pulled even thinner. In some photos there was a strange mix of bad wrinkled eyes, as per, huge cheeks, and very thin pulled lips; a mixture of old and young. The colour was very nice. But please. If Kate were a member of the general public and the camera went past her, you wouldn’t shout, wow, stop, how beautiful is that woman, is she an ex model or film star. The myth making is huge and reflects society’s need for pretty princesses. But, in general, good to see her.
I saw the photos first on X and thought she had had a facelift. Now I see they were all photographed.
I’m going to Korea with a friend next year to get lower blapheroplasty done together. Can’t wait!!!! Fully confident that it will be a straightforward surgery and the clinic we found is very good. And I think it’s going to make a huge difference. These eye bags really age me.
I meant photoshopped. The photos on X look much more flattering.
I hope it goes well for you. Best wishes.
That top picture of Kate walking in and some people standing to welcome her is funny. Their bodies are standing but their faces are telling a completely different story. I would say these people were just being polite by standing but Kate there or not makes zero difference to them . Also I hate pippa dress.
Back to Kopy Keening as if nothing was amiss…
Amazing.
If I could watch professional sports for work, I would always be in seats for something.. the dress is like a hundred others she already owns and just as hideous. I still don’t buy the “preventative cancer treatments” story either. Guess she’s now done again until Christmas 🎄
The “Cancer had been present” story is believable but not the way they’ve communicated. The palace will always lie for sure. My theory is that the diagnosis was done earlier than they told us. The abdominal surgery in Jan was for the cancer. And she might have had post op complications. So they couldn’t really plan in advance regarding her “working” schedule. It also tracks when they cancelled her future appearances all of a sudden and couldn’t provide a tentative timeline. Of course, the palace doesn’t believe in transparency. Look at the way the palace had handled her disappearance…leaving a vacuum, creating a atmosphere for conspiracy theories.
Standing ovation for what exactly? No, like really, for what?
Wearing a frock and turning up. The usual.
😂
The Ovation was for her (past) Ovulation.
No?
I notice he’s wearing large gold earring like Meghan has worn recently.
The earrings and the gold stacked bracelets. She has to get her copy-keening in somewhere.
I definitely teared up a little when I saw the public’s response to her entrance. She must have felt so loved. Someone did a Tiktok edit of it and the music tied it in all together and got me in my feels, something that Kate has never managed to pull off from me. Only Diana, QEII, Meghan, Harry and Kate can make the public react like that, they have that rizz.
I thought the ladies finalist Jasmine got the wave of love. Felt it there but not for Kate.
She literally got a standing ovation as she went in. Kaiser mentions it in this post, and it was lovely to see on video.
Kate is not in the same category as the sussexes Diana and the queen. She lacks work ethic and a standing ovation for what exactly
QEII was not a good person. She’s in the same category as Kate and her sons. She had work ethic, good for her.
The pr war KP and ma Middleton have been waging in the media is obviously working then.. Why should she get a standing ovation because she’s watching tennis when she can’t do 5 mins of charity work?
Yeah I’m not getting that oh good for Kate sentiment. Something bad happening to a bad person doesn’t negate all the stuff that they did. And she’s shown zero sense of remorse. She still that racist, bitter, angry woman she was this time last year at least in all her actions that we can see. Also, I’m not a cancer truther at all, but they seem to be playing very fast and loose with an immuno suppressed / immunocompromised person and the activities that they will let them do. I just can’t imagine any doctor thinking it would be a good idea for someone currently undergoing chemotherapy to go to a large event and meet with tons of people who also have been coming back and forth to Wimbledon over the past two weeks and intermingling with a bunch of other people on top of it.
I’d be surprised if it was a spontaneous standing ovation, be interesting to hear from someone who’d been present.
It’s likely an announcement was made of her arrival and some prepared stooges shot to their feet copied by the throng.
A sympathy standing ovation is not at all in the same class as the audience leaping to their feet for Harry at the Espy’s.
The leaping to the feet of the Invictus crowd at the Games is the most telling, for me. These are veterans and their families who Harry and Invictus have specifically worked with, and they all adore him. As far as I am concerned, no other audience is more qualified to speak on Harry.
Kate has zero rizz.
And I agree with Tessa: She doesn’t belong in the same category as Diana and Meghan, whose gifts for empathy were, and are, far greater than Kate’s self-centered, meh personality.
Also, if she’s still undergoing chemo (so still needs time off), why isn’t she wearing a mask in that room?
Our dislike for Kate does not dismiss that she’s loved by the Brits. Yes, she’s not a good person, yes, she’s a racist and a pos, but she is still loved. Y’all act like this is the first time this has happened in history. I mean, do y’all not see the Trump rallies!? You don’t have to make sense of it or discount it; it’s happening. Let not your love for H & M blind you to other points of view, regardless of how lame they may be.
Sorry, but she is not loved by the Brits. The UK press fawn over her as there’s no-one else, and this can be misinterpreted as reflecting wider public opinion.
QEII, the Queen Mother, Philip and Diana were loved. KM is regarded with curiosity, and is liked (liked, not loved) in some quarters only. Similar to Sophie Rhys Jones and Camilla
^^ Huh?! 🤨 You are not making much sense @Selene. Try again. Or better yet, give it up with trying to force apples and oranges comparisons, along with your senseless circular utterances that are littered with logical fallacies. 🙄
Aftershocks, your comprehension problem is not my problem. These people do not know you and probably never will, so take it easy 🙂
@Selene, at least you’re acknowledging your lameness! It’s OK.
To you being lame too, Beanie. Salud! 🍻
😉
I would say Philip and the Queen Mother weren’t really loved. They were old. I remember them trying to whip up sympathy when she died to get people out. She got a few flowers and some crowds, but nothing like Diana. You could feel the disappointment. COVID wouldn’t have stopped the throngs for the Queen. Harry was loved that’s why they didn’t want him to become part of a popular family unit.
Agreed about the scar. She also had a lot of darker eye shadow in that area for this appearance, providing camouflage. The wiglets are behaving better and the side part is more flattering.
I hope someday Charlotte gets to wear a color that’s not blue.
Ha! I agree with Charlotte’s shades of blue. Its a bit sad but at the same time funny, no?
Hmmmm. What would a lesser mortal have done in this case? Wimbledon or Eurocup?
Wait, you’re too sick to work, but you’re well enough to dress up and sit outside for hours in the hot sun . Sure Jan, sure.
Wasn’t Pippa supposed to wait for Kate to be seated instead of cutting to her place? Kate’s face in that pic seems to say so. Mind you, I hope these are not the dynamics between two sisters who grew up together as non royals.
Kate motioned Charlotte & Pippa to go ahead & take their seats. It would have been better had Pippa & Charlotte gone in first so they wouldn’t have to climb past Kate, but Kate’s royal, dontcha know, and she must walk in first.
That weird insert on a wrap dress is covering the varices. iykyk
New botox, a dark tan from all those months recuperating from her surgery and not working.
I never understood British women’s compulsion to wear fussy dresses to a sports event.
I agree. I’m British and I liked Julia Robert’s cool Gucci polo dress more
I’m also British and have been to Wimbledon a few times. Fussy dresses aren’t required or even encouraged. Same with big hats, (which actually aren’t allowed on the show courts because they obscure the view for others) and the same applies to men in suits which aren’t appropriate for warm weather. People dressing like they’re going to a wedding just look a bit try-hard, you’re supposed to relax and have fun! I agree that Julia Roberts’ dress was more appropriate, actually spot-on.
Different rules apply for the Royal Box of course. And for Ladies’ Day at horse racing meets.
Well at least she appears to be alive, which is not what a lot of people on here were saying! She is very skinny, did look tired, seems to have something going on with her right foot and leg if you zoom in it looks very veiny. But I was glad to see her, and come on, that was her, I think she looks younger than Pippa who is the younger sister.
Pipp a imo looks younger and I think she’s the prettier one.
What a surprise. One of Kate’s “good days” just happened to coincide with the mens singles final at Wimbledon. Hopefully on her next good day she could manage a visit to a cancer charity or hospice.
The dress was a nice colour and a welcome change from blue but the style did her no favours. The bottom right of her face seemed different. It looked swollen. Perhaps from facial surgery or possibly from medication?
I had a friend whose stomach was removed due to stomach cancer and was slowly dying. She was 29. She was always pretty but she became more and more strikingly beautiful towards the end. She was very thin, tan, and blonde, and her blue eyes popped.
She often could not get her food down far enough through her digestive system (yes, you can still eat after your stomach is removed) and it would get caught and she would need to go to the bathroom and essentially try to vomit it out. To anyone else it would have looked like she was a model with an eating disorder. She passed away before she turned 30.
It was a life lesson to me to not judge a situation by a persons appearance.
Thanks for your sad, real-life ‘lesser mortals’ anecdote @Kreama. I’m very sorry for your friend. At least her painful struggle has ended. Hopefully, fonder memories of her remain with you.
FYI: I do not think most people on CB judge Kate by her appearance. Most of us judge her by her words and actions, by her questionable public displays, by her negative behaviors toward Meghan, and indeed by her silence when the media attacks and lies against pregnant, defenseless Meghan were at their most severe level.
Agreed. See also: Mother Teresa, a woman who just got on with her work until her death. Kate has only ever given “fashion”, and has no good works to fall back on, so public sympathy is apathetic, at best. She even seems to think she’s only useful when painfully thin and designer dressed.
Poor Pippa, grinning away at the proscribed distance from a royal, waiting to meet Alcaraz, but he just walked away after the mind-numbing chat with the princess. Kate could have pulled rank & ensured her sister got a meet & greet with the winner, but no.
Kate looked much the same as she has always looked. But in her speech and behavior, she may have seemed a bit more frail. I hope she is not ill, but I hope she is not yanking everyone around, which is my vernacular for lying to everyone, which is using them. I hate being lied to, and I hope she is not doing that. But she has before, and many times. I don’t think I would have stood or applauded for her if I was there. I wish her no ill. I wish her not to be ill, if she is. But I fucking hate being used and lied to. And the way she “told” the world was a lie, in my opinion, as the video was fake. These people don’t live in the truth. I save my compassion for people who really have cancer. I found out that I have cancer a month ago, and I am slightly terrified. But I wouldn’t dream of using that diagnosis falsely to get the world off my back for something else that was going on. As an excuse. To say you have cancer and not actually have it is an abomination.
Agreed, it is an abomination. I do hope you have a good support system & access to health care. I wish you nothing but the best, @therese.
Me too.
Is Pippa not special enough to be introduced? If you have someone with you wouldn’t good manners say that you introduce her also? This family is beyond rude and nasty.
Very rude, no manners at all this Kate. I made a similar comment just above.
I think that colour looks pretty on her .
Seeing Charlottes proud reaction to her mother’s standing ovation was very sweet .
No one really knows what goes on behind closed doors but her sweet reaction seems to show , life hasn’t been easy for that family recently.
Whatever is wrong with Kate it’s affected them all .
Charlotte seems a nice little girl .
Where is Nanny Maria? Haven’t seen a pic of her with the children in ages.
Is it notable that Prince Michael of Kent does not appear to be joining the ovation in that one pic?
Haha! I hadn’t even noticed him there, good catch! His face should be a meme.