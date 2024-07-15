Prince William & Prince George were in Berlin to watch England lose another final

Last night, Prince William took Prince George to the EURO final in Berlin. The final was between England and Spain. Let’s just say… it’s never coming home! Yeah, Spain won. King Felipe also attended the final and he was seated in the same VIP section as William and George. There were photos of Felipe and William talking, and some hilarious photos of Felipe celebrating Spain’s second goal while William looked like he was having a breakdown.
Even funnier is the fact that William couldn’t run out on his FA President obligations this time, like he did at the EURO final in 2022. After England lost to Italy in 2022, William refused to go down to the pitch and hand out medals or congratulate the Italian team. He was such a huge f–king baby and sore loser, and Italy clocked him for it. Well, because Felipe was there and because William got so much criticism for being a sore loser the last time, William had to go down to the pitch and help hand out the medals. None of the England players wanted his commiseration or his attempts to touch them. Meanwhile, the Spanish players were warmly hugging King Felipe, and they let Felipe hold the trophy and celebrate with them, creating some instantly iconic photos.
It reminds me of what happened at the Women’s World Cup final last year, which was also between Spain and England, with the same result. Queen Letizia flew to Australia for the final and the Spanish team embraced her and wanted to party with her in victory, and they let her hold the trophy too. It was even more notable because FA President William was too lazy to attend that final. He didn’t want to cut his vacation short to fly to Australia.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I just love this for the fragile egg.
William’s dentist must be beside themselves with the nonstop jaw clenching. Hahahaha for shaming him into doing his duty on the field after the game though, and not allowing him to flounce off to his taxpayer funded private jet.
When will the talk of William bringing an un winning spirit to games begin.
Like the 🐁 say concerning Megan when she goes to games.
Is it me or did it seem a bit to much of a performance with William and George and also Kate and Charlotte
Like everyone is trying to hard to seem normal and down to 🌎
The press aren’t saying it but Twitter is. They are calling him a curse on the games.
Huevo looks absolutely hated by Team England and I love that for him
William can’t help himself. He needs to at least try to set an example for George at being a good sport and be gracious. Poor George dressed in that lookalike suit. He should have been allowed to bring a friend his own age.
The comparison of George looking so old and stiff in his suit and tie, and Sofia, looking young and hip in her red pants and white top is stark.
Poor kid George having to wear stupid suit in summer he should be wearing shorts and T-shirt good grief!
Every time I see Huevo Jr. with The Big Egg, he looks like he’s in a hostage video.
I guess it is one of those “custom of the house” things. I will note that the Belgian king brought his young adult sons with him to a match recently and the young men had blazers and a button down but no tie so they were definitely dressed for “work” but did not exactly match their dad. Their sister was dressed similarly to how Sofia is here – white blouse, red trousers for team color, and a team scarf.
Jeez. he is Diana’s son, how is he so bad at consoling people
He just doesn’t care. He is deficient of empathy. Period.
Because he’s also Charles’s son, and any influence Diana had over him died long ago.
Harry’s inheritance was the blessing of the best of the Mountbatten and Spencer bloodlines.
Huevo on the other hand got double barrels of Windsor. Including the dreaded Windsor Jealousy Gene.
He just can’t help himself
Hahahahahahahahaha!
So much celebration for Spain! People were partying late into the night! Some are saying that infanta Sofia is our good luck charm!
Congratulations!
I also wanted to point out that Felipe came, enjoyed and celebrated the game with his daughter, Sofía.
I hope that Charlotte much prefers tennis, because it reads as really gendered that Huevo always takes George with him.
Thanks!! I live next to Plaza España which is like the centre of the city, and the old stadium converted to a park but still with all the stadium seats. So last night there were celebrations going off in both places.
I’m neither a football fan nor tennis fan but I know what’s exactly going on just from my neighbours screaming with joy.
@jks I live across the river (so about two miles) from Yankee stadium. Before they rebuilt it, I could always tell how a game was going bc I could hear the crowds.
Woohoo Spain!! I can only imagine how excited the country is.
When they won the men’s World Cup in 2010, I had a friend who was flying to Spain that same day with her Spanish boyfriend and they watched the final in the airport with everyone else flying to Spain and she said it was INSANE.
I went to the World Cup finals when they were in LA and had to take the red-eye back to Boston with a planeload of Brazil fans. It was insanity for 7 hours straight. We forgot about getting any sleep and joined in with the whooping and hollering.
Sofia was still a toddler when Spain won the 2010 World Cup, and there are adorable images of her and her sister Leonor squealing with delight when a player handed them the trophy while meeting the king. I think that made her a fan for life.
She will certainly be able to make a case for going with mama or papa to support the national team!
The women’s team let her hoist the trophy and she joined her mother in congratulating all the players (Spanish and British).
I hope George is learning good sportsmanship in school
Well he’s certainly not learning it at home
Even the players know he’s a lazy douche – Spain played England off the park, they are a very good team. Worth pointing out that the only team to have beaten Spain in the past 2 years (esp in this tournament) was Scotland.
Spain are a team, England are not and thats their biggest problem.
Also, the Wails shared a photo of Charlotte and Louis watching the game at home with their names on the England shirts. Talk about desperate attention seeking PR!!!!! Where was this for the other finals of Wimbledon or the Lionesses??????
The wails should let the younger children go with William and George
Why does he need to touch these people?! Isn’t it bad enough for the team that they lost, but they have to pretend (very poorly 😆) to accept Huevo’s nonexistent commiseration too? They clearly have his number. Love the pictures of Felipe and the team, now *that’s* how it’s done! 🤭
Felipe manages to cheer for his team and celebrate with them without looking like a hooligan about to start a fight. I love the picture of the player hugging Felipe; there is genuine warmth from both. I hope William was asking for advice on how to be a global statesman from Felipe, but I doubt it.
He would first have to admit that he has a problem, not going to happen.
Felipe married a smart, hard-working professional whom he had to pursue hard and would only let known she was dating him together with their engagement’s news. She’s always had leverage in their relationship, and everybody -including Felipe himself- credits her with having taken him to the next level as a statesman.
Felipe has worked hard, and as noted he married someone smart and hard working who is his strategic partner.
Huevo was trying to copy the way the Spanish players and King Felipe were interacting however the England players were not having it. The Spanish team respect their King, the England team doesn’t respect William even thou he is President of their FA – they know he’s a lazy loser.
@Digital Unicorn – I actually think it’s deeper than that. Footballers may live in a rarefied world but, they’re not so cosseted that they haven’t heard about the king and his daughter-in-law being outed as preferring people who have very little melanin in their systems. Obviously, they can’t say how they feel but, they don’t have to “pretend” they like someone who would do their utmost to ensure their children doesn’t fall in love with someone who’s darker skinned than they would like. I loved the polite indifference of the players towards him.
Me: I’m English and I’m gutted we lost but, there’s no shame in losing to the better team. The only glimmer of light was that William couldn’t bask in reflected glory. I would also say that I’ve nothing against George but, every time he goes to the final we lose. I’d be very happy if they left him home if we ever get to a final again.
@Laura D, the same media, who is villainizing Meghan since she married into that family, is also bullying young non-white football players. They don’t need to know who said what. They know the BRF did nothing to protect Meghan from bad stories just as they don’t do anything about racist coverage of them.
@sevenblue, I was reading a comment in the DE, it had been edited, but it was still criticising well melininated people. So they can’t pretend they don’t know.
I watched the whole match and it’s only now that I realize William was sitting so close to Filipe. During the match the camera went to Filipe several times, but never two seats away to show William. I did miss the beginning with the national anthems, so maybe they showed him then?
Anyway, congrats to Spain – I was rooting for them. And congrats to England for fighting so hard – they weren’t the best team, but they had a lot of heart.
Hi there. They did not cut to him in during “God Save the King” (at least on BBC 1 where I watched) and I am here for it. It was great that the cameras kept their focus on the players and the field.
@Kelly – it was the same for the Wimbledon coverage. Except for her entrance and the presenting of the trophy, you really wouldn’t have known Kate was there. I really loved that for her! I can imagine her going over the footage today and slowly realising her “rising” didn’t get the attention she had hoped for. The BBC cameras concentrated solely on the tennis. 😆
@Kelly – thanks. It’s so funny that there was this chatter about the Wales overshadowing the events and it was as if William wasn’t even there. The camera could have pulled a little back and included him in the shots, but it just stopped at Filipe.
Huh. Could it be that they asked the cameras not to focus on them? Idk why they would do that but they’re odd and awkward and maybe they know it so they don’t want any weird candids. Especially after William’s joyful celebrating at the last game came across more like a raging monster.
@Jais – that’s an interesting point. I watched the match on FOX – I don’t know where they got their feed, but there were both British and American commentators. It’s an odd idea that instead of controlling his face, William would rather control the cameras.
Well, I absolutely do think William would rather control the cameras😂, @eurydice. He’s actually pretty controlling with the media. As to whether he was doing that here, idk, but I wouldn’t be surprised.
On the German broadcast, they only showed King Felipe and Sofia, not PW and George during the national anthems.
Commenting on @Eurydice the camera stopping at Felipe and not showing W two seats further along – call me shallow, but Felipe is one good-looking man and what camera operator would not stop at Felipe!
He’s Hollywood standard handsome with incredible presence.
He was always been very good looking and adamant that he’d married out of love as one of the reasons he was regarded as the world’s golden bachelor throughout the 90s. He was like Charles, but hot and with a heart.
The camera hardly showed William. I thought just lazy ass had stayed home. Happy Spain won. The cup is never coming home William
They might actually be bad luck, the way England hypes and abuses everyone when they’re playing finals only to lose at the end. Next time they should just keep quiet and wait till the end.
Also Kate needs to relax, not everything has to be so staged ( this comment is directed at the photo of Charlotte and Lewis watching the match).
I wouldn’t think a thing about the staged photo if KP did this sort of thing regularly (which they should!). Its just so obviously and awkwardly negotiated who has the kids and who can do what publicly between W&K when it’s just for one event and not for the women’s teams or earlier rounds.
My comment is how the photos look so unnatural, she could go for a more authentic feel especially if it’s a camera phone picture. It’s like she asked them to huddle together, sweep your hair to the side so everyone can see your names as opposed to capturing them authentically enjoying the match
King Felipe is a tall drink of water.
Isn’t he just
1 meter 97 cm or 6’5 1/2″
“Let’s just say… it’s never coming home!”
Can we please not ignore the Lionesses winning Euro 2022, thus is has been brought home??? My feed has been full of men claiming it doesn’t count, it’s not the same because women/Women’s Football isn’t as good/skilled/fun to watch etc. etc. and it’s driving me bonkers.
Maybe if William attended one of the Women’s matches that might encourage attitudes to change, but as long as people keep spouting that crappy line nothing will.
The FA doesn’t give a sh!t about the women’s game – the Lionesses won in spite of the sexism and misogyny from their own FA. Even after they won the FA still refused to do more about providing funding and more opportunities for girls and women who want to play. It will stay this way when its led by ‘men’ like William.
🙌
I am sick of pointing this out to people, including my husband and son. things won’t change for the women’s game while William and the other cronies are in charge, but we need to keep shouting about it as well.
Well done on the Lionesses’ men’s team reaching the final.
I saw a tweet about how well the Lionesses mens team were doing a couple of days ago and sent it to all my friends.
We started watching Copa 71 (on BBC iPlayer I think) about the women’s 1971 football world cup and it’s as frustrating and fascinating as you’d expect. Well worth a watch if you can access it wherever you are.
And they have exactly the same problem with rugby where their women team performs way better than the men (like ridiculously better). I’m fully convinced that as long as they will continue to disrespect their women teams, the men teams will continue to be losers.
Wait the women also had a Euro Cup? So William attended 3 of the men’s games but couldn’t even bother with congratulations for the women
He did attend the last women Euro final because they won and he also acted sort of weird with some of the players.
Oh he desperately wanted that moment for himself.. surrounded by a championship sports team celebrating while holding a trophy, you know Peggy was creating the headlines for days only to have to watch the King of Spain 🇪🇸 live his fantasy. Peggy has watched them loose twice in recent years, maybe he’s the curse, since he skipped the women’s Euro and they actually won 🤷🏼♀️ something to consider.
Yes. They tried to make Wimbledon all about Kate and they were hoping to make football all about Will. Desperate clout chasing. I’m so happy to see Huevo with an egg on on his face. I’m not seeing nearly enough photos of him barely containing his anger and disappointment.
Speaking as a sports fan, if I were a football fan of the England team and this is now the SECOND time Huevo showed up and we lost? I’d tell him to not come back should England get to the final again cause he’s clearly bad luck for the team.
Just saying
Lol, so true. Athletes can be very superstitious. Maybe William can perform some ritual to rid himself of bad karma, like paint himself white and blue and run buck naked through the streets, screaming like a chicken.
Until he and his fellow countrymen do right by Harry and Meghan….
There’s a reason why the vast majority of Europeans wanted Spain to win. And it’s got something to do with the English attitude, behaviour, arrogance, lack of decency towards others and everything that’s wrong with the British press and the establishment.
Then there’s karma.
@Jks – yes, an open apology to H&M in the press would do it. But, somehow I think William would rather be painted blue. And, yes – everyone I know here was rooting for Spain. They might not care one way or the other about the monarchy, but they hate England.
@Jks and @eurydice — absolutely. Someone put the Celie curse on Huevo. Ironically, the way to remove curses in my culture is “barrer con un huevo,” sweep the cursed one with a raw egg, so the evil goes into the egg. I can’t how many eggs you’d need to sweep Huevo with to remove years of evil.
@Xantha – as an English fan I was worried when William turned up for the quarter-finals but, we won so, I “forgave” him. It’s George who I don’t want to see if we make another final. The lad (as lovely as he seems) is coming across as a bit of a Jonah!
Xantha, lol. Us Germans thought that maybe England was able to reach the finals because he went to so many games.
Dutch friends were looking for their King because if he had helicoptered to Dortmund to support his people during the Semis they would have reached the Finals. I’m also wondering why our chancellor or president didn’t go to lots of matches and maybe that’s why we lost.
Yes, we were temporarily insane this month and became superstitious. 😂😂😂
King Felipe went with his daughter, not the heir, and she had a blast!
Several royal watchers made girl dad comments in relation to Felipe and Fredrick bringing their daughters to Euro games. William missed a trick there, but maybe Charlotte doesn’t like soccer
Charlotte seems to be a hard fan of Alcaraz’s, and I guess the odds still stack a bit against Catherine as to whether she’d have another chance to share this moment with her daughter as Wimbledon patron (meaning both her health and the state of her marriage). Hopefully, little Charlotte will have her mother with her for many years to come!
Yet he made her appear in that video with him where he apologised to the Lionesses for not attending the final in Australia.
William does the Kate faux sympathy look better than she does.
So happy for Spain!! I was cheering for them the entire tournament.
I think its interesting they put William and Felipe so close together in a box. One of them was not going to be happy at the end of the night and it was always going to be awkward.
Peg had a hard time keeping the disappointment from showing. He probably thought the English football players should have been consoling him or at least apologizing for losing in front of England’s best global statesman.
Hahahaha. Yes. He’s giving the “off with their heads” vibe. Not just disappointment. He’s barely containing his rage.
I don’t know which part of the match this shot was taken but, it’s doing the rounds on Twitter at the mo. Once again our FK cannot hide his unpleasant side only this time it’s towards our Prime Minister. It is truly frightening to think what this man is like behind closed doors. What I find truly heartbreaking is George looks like he’s seen it all before. 😥
https://x.com/seannhickey/status/1812824488272150688
Oh dear, it doesn’t look good. But I have to say it was incredibly loud in the stadium. I can imagine he’d have to shout to be heard.
Not only Billy but also Starmer.
They were all banking on making it ‘their moment’ that;’s how you know that they’re both not genuine.
Starmer, unlike certain of his predecessors, is an actual football fan. He plays 5 aside football and has an Arsenal season ticket. It’s the norm for a PM/ Culture Secretary to attend the final, as he and Lisa Nandy did. This isn’t performative “look at me”.
George is now copying Pegs’ signature clamshell hands-over-groin stance for photos.
I was just going to say something about that. Poor George is really being led down the path to hell, isn’t he?
I’m so glad that Spain won the Euros. They thoroughly deserve it! One can see bulliam was going to claim and bask in the glory if the England team have won.
So glad they lost.
My son was up until the score was one all but he knew I was cheering for Spain. He was already expecting Spain to batter England so a 2-1 was better than expected.
William looked so mad on that pitch it was perfect. Also almost every English players and their manager took off their silver medals right away so we ended up with a bunch of grown men behaving like five-year olds it was great ! I hope we get a rematch for the women’s Euro next year. Even if I’m French and I love our French team I wouldn’t be mad to get another Spain/England final with Spain winning AGAIN. I love it too much.
So last night all over my timeline were posts about “He’s coming Home” and numbers for domestic abuse hotlines. Saying that whenever England plays win or draw abuse goes up 26% and up 38% when they lose. Shouldn’t this be something that the president of the FA address? These numbers are shocking and horrifying to me. The images of William from the games do nothing to allay these fears. After reading all these posts I was numb. Frightening.
Oh, wow. That’s awful.
I saw a post of that messaging and wondered what the numbers are in other countries
When does England win? They haven’t won a championship since 1966. Domestic violence should be something the government should speak on not a bunch of soccer players. We pay taxes to the government not fifa. The government should do their job and protect women
That’s horrifying!!! I saw the post. Didn’t even understand it at first.
I just love those pictures of King Felipe with the trophy! He looks genuinely delighted, the team are happy to celebrate with him and the Princess. It radiates real joy and excitement.
Billy Idle on the platform looks glum. OK, England didn’t win, but put your game face on and help your hosts commemorate the end of a successful sports tournament and congratulate the players.
Is there a national year round? Or is it made up of the best players from all the teams for this tourney?
*a national team
Harry Kane’s face is exactly what mine would look like if I had to shake Will’s hand.
Irish Twitter was all in for Spain yesterday; it was very funny.
The pictures of Philipe with the Spanish team and then alone with Lamine are just so heart warming, you can see how incredibly proud he is of the Spanish team.
Not a fan of William but his conciliatory interactions with the England team are also admirable.
I don’t recall even Charles putting William in a lookalike outfit the way Charles has George dressed in lookalike outfit. William should let the child gave fun and not sit around adults in a business suit.
Edit the way William has George dressed
I didn’t know that W had skived on handshaking/handing-out duties the last time. Good for Felipe for providing a positive example.
Omg, Felipe. I’ve had a crush on him for like 3 decades, lol, still going strong.