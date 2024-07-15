Prince William & Prince George were in Berlin to watch England lose another final

Last night, Prince William took Prince George to the EURO final in Berlin. The final was between England and Spain. Let’s just say… it’s never coming home! Yeah, Spain won. King Felipe also attended the final and he was seated in the same VIP section as William and George. There were photos of Felipe and William talking, and some hilarious photos of Felipe celebrating Spain’s second goal while William looked like he was having a breakdown.

Even funnier is the fact that William couldn’t run out on his FA President obligations this time, like he did at the EURO final in 2022. After England lost to Italy in 2022, William refused to go down to the pitch and hand out medals or congratulate the Italian team. He was such a huge f–king baby and sore loser, and Italy clocked him for it. Well, because Felipe was there and because William got so much criticism for being a sore loser the last time, William had to go down to the pitch and help hand out the medals. None of the England players wanted his commiseration or his attempts to touch them. Meanwhile, the Spanish players were warmly hugging King Felipe, and they let Felipe hold the trophy and celebrate with them, creating some instantly iconic photos.

It reminds me of what happened at the Women’s World Cup final last year, which was also between Spain and England, with the same result. Queen Letizia flew to Australia for the final and the Spanish team embraced her and wanted to party with her in victory, and they let her hold the trophy too. It was even more notable because FA President William was too lazy to attend that final. He didn’t want to cut his vacation short to fly to Australia.