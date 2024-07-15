Princess Kate posted a photo of Charlotte & Louis watching the EURO final

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon on Sunday. While the men’s final was definitely not some five-hour epic – Carlos Alcaraz beat the crap out of Novak Djokovic in a breezy three sets, in two-and-a-half hours – Kate was at the All-England Club for hours, greeting people, presenting the trophies and doing the photo-op in the Royal Box reception area. It was the same with Trooping the Colour last month – Kate was shuffled around from car to balcony to another balcony and she was up and down on her feet for hours. If the conversation is “Kate can’t work because of her chemotherapy,” why is she doing the lengthy, hours-long events and not the “pop into a local charity for twenty minutes” events?

As we saw, Prince William took Prince George, the heir’s heir, to Berlin to watch England lose in the EURO final in person. Princess Charlotte got to go to Wimbledon with her mom and aunt. Where was Prince Louis? Well, who knows. But hours after the Wimbledon final, Charlotte and Louis were wearing their personalized England jerseys and watching the football final from home. Kate posted this photo on Monday morning:

England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C pic.twitter.com/i27WXcAyKf — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2024

I like how the message is supposed to be from both William and Kate (thus the W&C). It’s a cute, personal photo… so why couldn’t they release anything like that earlier this year? You know what, nevermind. This whole thing with the Waleses has been utterly bizarre from start to finish. Also: I wonder if Mr. Africa Is MINE is mad about the fact that both his wife and his father have issued statements and tweets about England’s loss.

This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2024

⚽️ His Majesty The King has written to Gareth Southgate and the @England team following their loss against Spain at the @EURO2024 final this evening.

Read the letter below. pic.twitter.com/YTHYRfeR44 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2024