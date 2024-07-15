Princess Kate posted a photo of Charlotte & Louis watching the EURO final

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales at Wimbledon on Sunday. While the men’s final was definitely not some five-hour epic – Carlos Alcaraz beat the crap out of Novak Djokovic in a breezy three sets, in two-and-a-half hours – Kate was at the All-England Club for hours, greeting people, presenting the trophies and doing the photo-op in the Royal Box reception area. It was the same with Trooping the Colour last month – Kate was shuffled around from car to balcony to another balcony and she was up and down on her feet for hours. If the conversation is “Kate can’t work because of her chemotherapy,” why is she doing the lengthy, hours-long events and not the “pop into a local charity for twenty minutes” events?
As we saw, Prince William took Prince George, the heir’s heir, to Berlin to watch England lose in the EURO final in person. Princess Charlotte got to go to Wimbledon with her mom and aunt. Where was Prince Louis? Well, who knows. But hours after the Wimbledon final, Charlotte and Louis were wearing their personalized England jerseys and watching the football final from home. Kate posted this photo on Monday morning:
England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C pic.twitter.com/i27WXcAyKf
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 15, 2024
I like how the message is supposed to be from both William and Kate (thus the W&C). It’s a cute, personal photo… so why couldn’t they release anything like that earlier this year? You know what, nevermind. This whole thing with the Waleses has been utterly bizarre from start to finish. Also: I wonder if Mr. Africa Is MINE is mad about the fact that both his wife and his father have issued statements and tweets about England’s loss.
This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @England. W
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2024
⚽️ His Majesty The King has written to Gareth Southgate and the @England team following their loss against Spain at the @EURO2024 final this evening.
Read the letter below. pic.twitter.com/YTHYRfeR44
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 14, 2024
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Kensington Royal Twitter.
Spain won, Europe was united in their hate for England. What a beautiful moment!
The UK was never going to win that match.
Spain are yet to lose a final against the UK in the mens game.
Tbf both teams played a very beautiful game last night. Spain was the strongest yet again.
Coming live from Pedants’ Corner…there isn’t a UK football team. The four nations play as separate teams, so it was England against Spain.
Why yes, I do live in Scotland, why do you ask??? 😉
The UK doesn’t have a football team, in fact afaik the only time there is a UK team in any sporting event is during the Olympics. There are 4 separate countries that play football on a Euro/World stage: Scotland, England, Wales, Northern Ireland. So no the UK was never going to win the final, you mean England was never going to win the final.
Actually Scotland is the only team who has beaten this Spanish team in the past 18 months, I think it was in a lead up game to the Euros.
@DigitalUnicorn
Aye, it was during the qualifying stages that Scotland beat them.
I don’t think another country in this competition has brought people together against them as much as England did. It was wonderful. I didn’t even care that much that Spain won, they deserved it and it would have been nonsense for them to lose against England after they’ve beaten teams like Germany and France. Yes, I know France was terrible. We did have a great defense but we didn’t deserve to win against Spain. Kind of insane that England thought they could win against the team that didn’t lose or draw a single game since the begining of the competition.
Why such hatred for England. Just for the record we didn’t really think we could win but we can always hope – and getting behind our team is surely important. And in all sport there is an element of luck… if it had gone our way things may have been different. I don’t think anyone doubts the Spanish were the far better and more consistent team, and I congratulate them, but I do find your comment very hurtful.
I just get bothered by the culture around that team whose players who are not white receive abuse when they don’t perform like people want them to perform. Also pretty much everybody (even english sport pundits) agreed that England had the easy path to the finals and they still didn’t perform that well against smaller teams like Switzerland for example. They shouldn’t have won against Slovekia but got six minutes of added time for literally no other reason than we play until England decide to score. Same against the Netherlands when they got a penalty for nothing other than they needed a goal at that moment.
My final point will be that I don’t see William celebrating and that should be enough.
Yes! But Correction, the whole world and not just unified europe, wanted Spain to win against Baldy prince
I’d like to say….the male lionesses did quite well considering. Pity they can’t emulate the LIONESSES though…. 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
Very interesting.
Looks like these two have finally ironed out the terms of their living arrangements.
George looks firmly to be his father’s ward with Kate assuming responsibility for the spares.
They must have figured out their child sharing and access, I guess. It cracks me up that they even separate their initials with extra spaces. From here on out, I’ll be referencing H&M and W & C.
It’s subtle, I like it!
Exactly @Pinkosaurus! 🎯 💯
Their relationship is “space(s)”
Kate really looks like her mum in that last pic.
Maybe they’ll start tweeting to the women’s teams/women players next!
Just came here to say the same thing.
I came to say the same: sis has never looked so much like her mom, like she does now!
Let’s not go crazy.
Yeah, let’s keep trying to retain sanity in a world gone mad. 🙏🏽
Meanwhile, I’m in agreement with those who feel Kate is prematurely aging, which I get is what is largely meant by “Kate looks so much like her mum,” more than she ever has before.
Oof—in that last photo of Kate she looks startlingly like Mama Middleton.
If this photo isn’t photoshopped..ouch
She will be the image of her mom
Even in the photo where Charlotte is talking to Pippa. Pippa looks older and a bit like Wallis Simpson
Both Middletown women are aging badly but it’s clear that Kate had work done. Her before pics her lower face had two chins she had wrinkles galore and her jowls hung low
At 42 you need a facelift but Camilla walking around embracing her wrinkles and jowls that’s scary as she will need continuous surgery to keep looking younger
I thought the Pipster looked pretty good, although her hair & dress are a little girly for a woman in her 40s.
Kate is beautiful.
Kate looks just like Carole. It’s something to see.As for this woman attending parties and sports events and yet has not a speck of work for charities, it’s because Kate chooses not to work. This is her life, a lady who lunches. I wish the British people would call her out for it , but they won’t
QEII called her out. ‘What does she do?’. QEII also said it wasn’t a good look for her to do nothing but vacation during the years they dated. Kate didn’t care, she is every bit as entitled as William. Odd as both had mothers who are go-getters.
I do call her out.. but what do you actually want us to do? Have revolution and get the guillotine out? The real problem is the power of the British press… Kate was not on the front page of the newspapers this morning – it was the Trump shooting and the football. That must have been disappointing for her. But in all the ‘glorious Kate at Wimbledon’ nonsense our press and our tv have failed to give praise to an amazing wheelchair player who won not one but TWO titles at this years Wimbledon.
Yeah, but she got her standing O, which I’m sure made her happy. That was just so weird to me, she brings nothing to the event, to the organization, barely bothers to show up most years. The tennis players deserve the cheers, not Kate.
Yes @LRB, that British wheelchair tennis player, Alfie Hewitt, is amazing! I saw the highlights of his final match wins in doubles and singles, but not the after-match ceremonies. 👏🏽👍🏽 Did anyone from the royal family present the winner trophies to him after either of his final wins? 🤔
Something certainly feels off, right? Or like something was off for the first half of the year and they’ve figured it out and settled into some sort of arrangement.
As a threshold matter – I think this pic is cute, and I think they should absolutely release more photos like this. I’m not one who thought it was weird we didn’t see the kids from January to May/June, that’s pretty typical, but this photo just reminds me of the weirdness from the first half of the year. Like…..why the frankenphoto in March? If they didn’t want to show a picture of Kate as she was healing why not take a picture from behind of her with her arms around the kids or something?
I just keep circling back to that frankenphoto because it was so weird and just did not seem necessary. What were they thinking?? What were they trying to hide?
@becks, they’re trying so hard to hide the divorce. We are most likely seeing in real time what they had settled/agreed on.
Umm, yes it was weird that they lied about using recent photos of the kids to mark their birthdays, when they didn’t. Yes it was weird they posted that infamous Frankenphoto for U.K. Mother’s Day and lied in saying William snapped the photo that weekend, but then used Kate as cover in putting out a faux apology due to widespread backlash over the photo’s obvious fake patched-together deception. Those images of the kids in the Frankenphoto were surely taken months previously. Obviously, Kate and her kids plus her Middleton parents were strangely and weirdly unseen in public for months until a very somber-looking George finally surfaced at a sports event with his Dad and a friend.
Come on now. Let’s not aid and abet the Windsor cult and kool-aid gulping royalists and rota by showing signs of amnesia about what we witnessed in the early half of 2024 on salty isle. 🙄
🙄🙄 No amnesia here. I literally said in my comment – ” this photo just reminds me of the weirdness from the first half of the year.”
but you do you.
Yeah @Becks1, I can see that you said, “Something certainly feels off, or something was off for the first half of the year… ” And I notice that you were questioning why they didn’t simply release similar photos from behind earlier in the year, instead of engaging in deception. I think the reason is that KP handlers were trying to help hide something major that was going on bts. Thus, such casual from behind photos were not able to be released.
In any case, I was specifically commenting on your saying, “I’m not one who thought it was weird we didn’t see the kids from January to May/ June, that’s pretty typical.” For sure, not seeing the kids over such a period of time might have been typical, under normal circumstances. Yet, not seeing them was concerning and questionable in conjunction with not seeing Kate or her parents in public over the same period, coupled with all the deceptive photos, and the lies.
Also, my earlier comments were not about me ‘doing me.’ I am trying to be as logical as possible in commenting on what I have seen. Clearly, we are all sideline bystanders to this royal circus, and unless we are British subjects, none of it directly impacts us. Still, with the royal institution’s historic provenance, high profile and ongoing stature, the fact they are hiding something they would like the public to forget about is rather concerning. I would not care about commenting on the ongoing farce as much if the British royals, tabloids, and deranged haters would simply cease their cruel, unnerving, and senselessly insane 24/7 attacks against the Sussex family.
I agree, Becks, that this is the new normal & custody agreement.
I am betting we don’t see the 5 together until Christmas, if even then. They’ll arrive separately to her shindig.
She looks terrible. Oh she’s smiling & I like that colour for her, she should wear those shades more, but she looks exhausted.
Her eyes are vacant, to me anyway.
Anyway! I understood your post so I don’t know what else is happening in the replies to you. Each his own I guess.
@Kokiri, I was very specific about what I was addressing in Becks1’s comments. For sure, she referenced the weirdness that we witnessed in the early part of this year among the Windsors. And she also questioned why they didn’t simply release a photo similar to the one Kate just posted of Charlotte and Louis. My takeaway is that the royal households were too busy trying to cover up something significant that was going on bts. What that something is the public will likely never fully know. And that’s the way the royal House of Windsor wants to keep their scandalous unpleasantries: swept neatly or messily under the rug.
I agree with and I understand @Becks1’s comments except for her saying she didn’t think it was weird not seeing the Wales kids from January to May/ June because she felt it was “pretty typical” not seeing them over that time. As I said earlier, that might be true in normal circumstances. But not seeing the Wales kids over that period in 2024 was IMO not ‘pretty typical’ under the strange, deceptive circumstances we witnessed. 🫡
The frankenphoto was William trying to erase the Carole and Kate photo from public memory. He just didn’t bank on the photo agencies being responsible in how they deal with photos and calling them out for their lies.
As to what they are hiding? Well at minimum the fact they aren’t living together hence the mixed messages. Probably a lot more. But Kate gets her time off and so she will stay quiet. At least for now.
It’s a cute photo. I wonder if they were looking out for their brother and pa like the rest of us do when we know someone is going to an event we know will be televised? 😆
Oh and I notice Kate lets them wear the England top at home. Why she won’t let George wear one to the matches is beyond me? He could quite easily wear one under his jacket. The lad’s 10 and a FFK so I doubt anyone will kick up too much of a fuss.
The pictures over the weekend are giving custody arrangements during the separation: William gets the heir; Kate gets the spares.
She is really starting to look like her mother🤫
I don‘t get all the comments à la „she looks like her mother“. Whom do people expect her to look like ? the postman?
Of course she resembles her parents. That is about the most normal thing about her.
LOL! I think those who commented are hinting that mean-girl Kate is beginning to look exactly like her aging mother which is not a compliment in the case of puffy-faced, wrinkly-skinned CarolE, whom we have seen at public events sneaking sips from a bottle stashed inside a paper bag. 😏
Lol, really. Kate has similar facial bone structure, so it makes sense she would age the same way.
I think it’s that in many cases, people don’t necessarily look like both parents (they resemble one much more than the other).
I know anecdote is not data, but in my family, I and most of my siblings have my dad’s physical traits. My eldest sibling looks nothing like him, though, and is a spitting image of our mother with the exception of his eye color. When people see us separately, sometimes they’re shocked we’re related to the eldest. But when you put us all in a photo together, you can see that we’re related.
In my own kid’s case, one of my sons has my coloring but physically doesn’t really resemble my husband or myself. But he’s the spitting image of his grandfather at the same age.
So I think that’s why people say things like that. Genes are wild.
Ha ha ha! @Eurydice, if one practices the same poor lifestyle habits, and faces similar stresses and possesses a similar questionable character as one’s mother, perhaps. In this case, the main point is: Kate is 42 and CarolE is 69. 😂🤭 You do the math and if it still adds up fine in your view, okaaay.
Psst, it ain’t just that Kate is ‘aging like her mum,’ she’s beginning to look like CarolE, prematurely.
OMG, @TigerMcQueen, I think you and some others are mistaking what this conversation is about. Come on now. This is not about resembling one parent more than the other or looking a bit like both of them (which Kate does btw) by virtue of genes. The comments I have seen are clearly referencing that Kate is prematurely beginning to look a lot like her much older mother. Under the relevant circumstances, that is definitely not a compliment, nor is this a casual conversation about Middleton family members’ facial similarities! 🤦♀️
@aftershocks – yikes, all I said was that Kate has the same bone structure as her mother – that doesn’t make me a worshipper at the cult of Kate. And let’s not get over-inflated about what we’re doing here – it’s not like we’re discussing the fate of the universe. It’s kind of funny because when I first started posting here I said something about how Kate was going to age like her mother and got slammed for being ageist and sexist and insensitive and I can’t remember what else.
Whatever, I don’t know what 42 is supposed to look like, especially if you’re a smoker, drinker, sunbather, middle class royal, married to William, have cancer, be on the verge of divorce and are an all-around lazy ass mean girl. Despite all that, to me she looks pretty normal, kind of tired and thin and certainly not 69.
I think, photoshopping/retouching aside, Kate and Pippa didn’t seem to have Carole’s rounder face to date and her features do seem different. Most all of us began this story believing she’d come back tweaked and now she has, looking more like Carole or even Preity Zinta (a comparison I’d not have thought possible AT ALL before) than ‘herself’ in some of these shots.
@EURYDICE, isn’t Meghan 42 as well? Although it would be unfair to compare, I think Meghan does look much younger than her age and is blessed with great genes. She has that great snatched jawline.
Kate has her mom’s eye bags, thin lips, saggy skin and jowls. If she weren’t so skinny, her face would be a lot squarer too.
Pardon me @Eurydice, no one said that you are “a worshipper at the cult of Kate.” 😳 I don’t know how that designation even enters into this conversation! I doubt such a cult exists, btw.
Of course, you are right that we can’t actually pick an age and decide how someone is supposed to look at that age. I have seen a 70-year-old mistaken for a 50-year-old. A lot of how people look as they age is dependent upon individual lifestyle practices, diet, genetics, self-care, exercise, life stress, sun exposure damage especially to pale skintones, effects of smoking & drinking, etc.
The comments that Kate is beginning to look like her mother can surely be interpreted in different ways. My take is that the comments were not intended in a complimentary way for obvious reasons, as I outlined earlier. Bottom line: The point is that Kate seems to be prematurely aging. While she may not look 69, she definitely appears to be older than 42.
@Jks – Exactly. And Doria is 67, but doesn’t look it at all.
@aftershocks – I was responding to this. “You do the math and if it still adds up fine in your view, okaaay.” And you just repeated my post back to me. And, lol, I don’t think anyone here can be accused of being complimentary towards Kate.
Do the numbers on the kids jerseys reflect their ages? That’s cute but does it mean they’ll get a new Jersey updated for each new year😂?
Kids pics are very cute.
But the gloating and the preening kkkate was doing at Wimbledon was next level, even for her.
Eh. Kate still has dead eyes. She’s still in overdone performing mode with fake, wide-mouthed hyena smiles. In close-up, the rough skin and wrinkles are quite visible. The top part of that dress is doing nothing for her, but it is in a great color. I would never have guessed Safiyaa. But it’s not always about simply choosing a designer label, it’s also about having style, taste, and knowledge of the designs and silhouettes that will suit and enhance your frame and body proportions.
It’s the same style dress she’s worn dozens of dozens of times before, it’s just got an overly-fussy top (also something she’s worn before). Pretty color, though.
No one is questioning whether Kate has worn similar somewhat matronly silhouettes previously. I think some of the commentary is related to the fact that it is a Safiyaa design, which I do not recall Kate having worn before. Clearly, Meghan is closely associated with having worn memorably striking Safiyaa designs.
In any case, someone mentioned here on CB that they saw the original outfit on the Safiyaa website, and detected that Kate made the skirt fuller, added puffier sleeves, and included more fussiness to the draping on the bodice. The color pops but the bodice detail is not flattering.
Kate has made bespoke designer items in the past and they always look worse. She doesn’t have style despite the access and money.
I find Charles’s letter a real downer, and very patronizing. He urges them to hold their head high? Were they going around hanging their heads in shame? How about just complimenting them on a well played and well fought game?
I have a feeling that the English team and fans couldn’t care less about what the RF says. Most of them would be like, ‘oy, f off you w#@€er’ or something to that effect.
Except David Beckham.
Love your post!!!!
England might very well be expecting to dodge some brick bats, considering how they were criticized the last time they lost a final. It’s interesting how the RF rallied round this time. Almost like they’ve been reading about how ungracious they’ve been.
LOL!
I swear they read this blog! Why else would we get C&L photographed enjoying the game?
She looks like a squirrel that swallowed to many nuts when she does that wide grin. She’s starting to look a lot like her mother.
She must really love the attention she gets from all these events and that’s worth doing anything not to leave that marriage
I think she was loving thinking of W seeing how she was received by the Wimbledon crowd, how peeved he was going to be. I think she (and he) are that childish.
Nice to see Charlotte with her Aunt Pippa. I can’t wait to see pictures of Charlotte with her cousin Rose. IYKYK.
This chick gets Botox when undergoing chemotherapy..
Yeah, I agree, Andrea. Kate’s face looks pretty jacked in a few of those photos in the purple dress.
William and Kate are really leaning in on using the children for PR. Are the press and royalists going to be upset that Kate took a picture of Charlotte and Louis from behind like when Harry and Meghan did this?
Harry and Meghan lead and the other royals follow.
Now I’m worried about Charlotte’s posture. Hopefully this was just their mom scrunching them together to get both shirts in the photo rather than the way they actually sit.
I think that’s what it is. I think they normally watch TV slouched back on the sofa, or sitting forward a bit if it’s an exciting game.
I can’t discern the scars, but her left eye area looks like a brown circle, especially in the second picture. Parting her hair on the right took attention away from that the left eye.
She must have got the memo about us all seeing her scar, that’s the only excuse for her horrible hair style. Also, her skin looks so raggedy. The makeup is caked on, dry, and sinking in to all her wrinkles. Unless she has a really bad skin tone, she’d do better with a tinted moisturizer over a small amount of concealer.
The color of the dress looks really good on her.
Kate looks rough in that lower photo.
She certainly does.And ageing very rapidly
That’s what I was thinking, preceded by a colon & followed by a comma. But I am a person who can spend far too much time fussing over things like this.
Not sure why this comment is all the way down here…. Oops!