Kamala Harris has already secured enough delegates to be the Dem nominee

Here are some photos of Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Monday. This was her first public appearance since President Biden dropped his re-election bid and threw his support and endorsement to her. It cannot be overstated that the “palace coup” to ratf–k Joe Biden did not anticipate Pres. Biden endorsing VP Harris and Harris quickly emerging as a fundraising powerhouse and consensus Democratic nominee.

VP Harris’s first public appearance since all of that was at a reception/event for the 2023-2024 NCAA Championship teams. After that event, VP Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff traveled to Delaware, to the Biden Campaign Headquarters, which Harris has now inherited. Those are her people, her campaign staffers now. She and Doug gave wonderful speeches, and President Biden called in to give her support once again. Which is how this happened:

President Biden to VP Harris: “I’m watching you, kid. I’m watching you. I love you”

“I’m watching you, kid. I love you.” Y’all, I have cried too many times in the past week. President Biden is an American hero and everything that is happening with and around VP Kamala Harris is incredible. Speaking of, you know how President Biden held a huge delegate count, enough to ensure that he would be the Democratic presidential nominee at the convention? When he bowed out, there could have been a delegate free-for-all. There was not. VP Harris quickly worked the phones, and I imagine President Biden did too. Less than 48 hours after Pres. Biden’s withdrawal, Kamala Harris has the delegates to become the Dem nominee:

Vice President Kamala Harris moved swiftly to assert herself as the de facto Democratic nominee for president on Monday, her first full day as a candidate, as virtually every potential remaining rival bowed out and she clinched the support of enough delegates to win the nomination. The Associated Press said late Monday that Ms. Harris had secured the backing of more than the 1,976 delegates needed to capture the nomination in the first round of voting. The pledged support is not binding until the delegates cast their votes, which party officials said would take place between Aug. 1 and Aug. 7. “When I announced my campaign for president, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination,” Ms. Harris said in a statement. “Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee.” She added, “I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon.”

[From The NY Times]

This is amazing and once again, this was not guaranteed. Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, those douchebag podbros, they all wanted Dems-in-disarray, they wanted a fight over delegates and a messy convention. VP Harris said nope, we’re going to finish this in 48 hours. Something else which should not be underestimated is how many Democrats are impressed by VP Harris’s immediate fundraising successes. In one day, the Harris campaign raised over $100 million. That is record-breaking. As is the sudden influx of support for VP Harris. She’s not only the presumptive nominee, she already has coattails.

This needs to be a campaign ad:

