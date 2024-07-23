The Invictus Games announced the host city of the 2027 games: Birmingham

Welp, the Invictus Games announced the host city for their 2027 games. There were two cities in contention, it was between Birmingham, England versus Washington DC. Both choices came with positives and negatives, and I would imagine that the fear of another Trump presidency loomed large as they made their decision. But still… I can’t believe Invictus would do their founder so dirty. Invictus 2027 will be held in Birmingham:

Prince Harry’s Invictus Games will once again be held in England. The latest city to win the chance to hold the Duke of Sussex’s paralympic-style adaptive sports tournament for veterans and wounded, injured and sick armed forces personnel is Birmingham, England. The selection of the city, which was chosen over Washington, D.C., brings the Invictus Games back to the U.K. for the first time since the inaugural competition was held in London in 2014. The announcement came on July 23 in the U.K. by a team led by Dominic Reid, CEO of the Invictus Games Foundation, who recently announced he will step down in 2025. The Invictus Games Birmingham will take place in July 2027, following the next games scheduled for February 2025 in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, which will feature winter sports for the first time. In a statement, Prince Harry, 39, congratulated Birmingham, noting: “Your city’s strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators.” “We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well.”

[From People]

Again, this is three years away so let’s not spend three whole years freaking out about this. It absolutely sucks and given the state of affairs over the past six years, it will absolutely be a sh-tshow for the Sussexes. The British media will gleefully spend the next three years harassing and threatening the Sussexes. I guarantee that there will be several “the king ordered Harry to stay away from the Invictus Games” stories. I guarantee that we will hear a million “William REFUSES to meet with his brother” stories. But it is what it is. I wish there had been a third city in the mix. It’s past time for the games to be held in an Asian country.

The Invictus Games Foundation is delighted to announce the host city of the Invictus Games 2027 will be Birmingham, UK.#IAMHere @Birmingham2027 — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) July 22, 2024