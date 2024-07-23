Donald Trump already regrets choosing JD Vance as his running mate

Donald Trump has been funneling campaign cash to his extensive legal bills for several years now. The Trump campaign is facing FEC inquiries and it will probably take years to untangle the financial mess. This is why Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate: Vance came with built-in financing from Peter Thiel and the Nazi tech bros. Vance was not Trump’s top choice whatsoever, and I absolutely believe that the Trump campaign did the bare minimum when it came to vetting Vance in the first place. They just did whatever would get them the most money. Of course, their choices were also predicated on President Biden staying in the race. Now that he’s dropped out and Trump is facing off against a brilliant and tough prosecutor named Kamala Harris, suddenly MAGA world has figured out that their goose is cooked. Hilariously, they’re now wondering if there’s any way to drop Vance.
Republicans may be starting to second-guess their party’s pick for vice president. Much of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, including the decision to tap Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, was structured around attacks on President Joe Biden. But then Biden announced Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race altogether.
Trump campaign officials acknowledged that Trump selected the inexperienced Vance, charged with all his techno-authoritarian ideas, to boost support among their own base, not extend a hand to swing voters, according to The Atlantic. Vance was a symbol of the Trump team’s assuredness that they would win in 2024. Come Sunday, that assuredness appears to be shrinking.
“Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was [born] of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” Atlantic staff writer Tim Alberta, who had written the piece about the panicking Trump campaign, posted on X (formerly Twitter).
Trump decried Biden’s decision to drop out in a post on Truth Social, writing that his team would have to “start all over again” and asking to be reimbursed for the cost. At the same time, Vance has set straight to work, calling for Biden to resign from the presidency.
I will give Vance credit for one very small thing – last week, when he became Trump’s running mate, VP Harris’s office made some statement about how Harris is looking forward to debating Vance, and Vance’s reply was something like “bold of you to assume that we’ll debate each other given the disarray in your party.” Dude was right. He won’t debate VP Harris. He’ll debate whatever white dude gets chosen by Kamala Harris as her running mate. As for Trump world rethinking their Vance pick… lmao. They really are stuck with him. That being said, Thiel and the tech Nazis have Trump’s cojones in a vice grip and there really won’t be a serious effort to push Vance off the ticket.
His and their karma is ripening.
Time to take our country back
It is the year of the Dragon after all!
Oh I LOVE this statement!!
Vance: I didn’t think that leopards would eat my face.
On the upside, maybe he can get a job at his uncle’s place? I hear that Bob Vance, of Bob Vance Refrigeration, is hiring.
Leave Bob and Phyllis alone! 😭
😂😂😂
LMAO
It must really have them angry, worried and scared that the Dems not only flipped the script but have come together so quickly and expeditiously – with money pouring as well!
It wasn’t as quick as it looked, folks. But it worked!
Depends on whose litmus test is being used. One thing is certain, it was way faster than anyone would have thought. And it caught them off guard.
On the Sunday night zoom call organized (I think) by Win With Black Women, they stated a goal of raising $1 million for Harris in 100 days. They raised it in 100 MINUTES.
Yes, the money was quick to come in.
And last night, on Roland Martin’s Black Star Network, the Win With Black Men call raised 1.3 million in 100 minutes.
(They raised 1.5 million on the Win With Black Women call on Sunday).
Beautiful to see.
They are so stressed about how enthusiastic the response to Harris was that The Atlantic did it’s best NYT/NYT pitchbot impression posting a story with a headline of:
Democrats are making huge mistake
The error is not the choice of Kamala Harris. It is the sudden rallying behind her
If you search Harris’ name and The Atlantic, it’s pretty clear they really hate her so it will be yet another media tool in the Trumpublican arsenal (Trump already has a huge campaign website known as Xitter)
I’ll never forget when Kamala was a front runner in the 2020 primaries, but The Atlantic chose to do a full front cover love letter to Beto instead. And where is Beto? Has he ever finished anything he’s started?
Yeah, I was really shocked to see that article yesterday. Did not open, do not care. I was not subscribing in 2020, but it sounds like I should not have been surprised.
I canceled my Atlantic digital subscription a little over a year ago. Don’t know who took over, or if they were sold to some douchebro, but both the editorial content and the writing have been trending steadily to the right and downhill.
Hi Henney Penney- Texan here.
Can we please not talk bad about Beto. He finished two races in Texas- and though he didn’t win, they were not wholly unsuccessful.
As to where he is now… endorsing Harris and working for years now at his organization Powered by People to organize grassroots efforts to turn Texas blue. His efforts have been very impactful.
I like Beto a lot. I think in a different state, he would have done well and had a winning campaigns under his belt, but Texas is a tough sell. I admire his persistence though, and contributed to Powered by People.
I jumping on the “don’t dump on Beto” train. He’s a mensch.
*Another Texan here Yeah, don’t come for Beto-once he had a HUGE political machine against him and the 2nd time was unfortunate timing. I hope he appears in President Harris’s Cabinet Secretary shortlist.
Same. I understand your point but leave Beto out of this. Beto is awesome and we didn’t deserve him. His political career is done for now no need to drag him into this. I am sure he supports Kamala 💯
They’re not stuck with Vance. If he’s really a problem, they can make him bow out for “personal family reasons.”
But the money Vance has attached to him via Peter Thiel (and potentially Muskrat) means his removal will cost Trump where it hurt – in the hit pocket/PACs/legal fees.
Serious question? Why so much backing for a jr statesman by such big scary neo f donors?
Vance looks like a serial killer, which really tells us how much Trump needs that dirty money to pay his legal bills.
I beg to disagree here, he looks like a youth pastor. Which is worse than looking like a serial killer.
@Megan, was reading this on VP picks- and thought of your comment. Funny.
https://medium.com/@chickseatmeat/if-harris-is-brat-she-needs-a-brat-tamer-a-sexual-chemistry-analysis-of-the-vice-presidency-14b500d9a3a4
What happens though? They’ve already had their convention and he is officially the vice presidential nominee.
I don’t remember if the 1972 “switching horses in mid stream” VP switch was before or after the convention.
@Berkeleyfarm I just looked it up and it was after the convention, so there would be precedent for it. But also, Eagleton was kicked of the ticket for having previously received treatment for depression?? Damn, that’s harsh! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1972_Democratic_Party_vice_presidential_candidate_selection
It wasn’t just that Eagleton had been treated for depression, he’d been hospitalized several times for it and had electroshock therapy, and it hadn’t come up in vetting.
Having him resign and replaced wouldn’t be a big deal, but the problem is the PR spin they’d have to put on it. They ran on “Dems in disarray” for the last few weeks, even mocking that Vance wouldn’t have to take on Kamala Harris in debates, but switching out a VP now would make THEM look like they’re in disarray.
This is exactly why Biden waited until Trump picked his VP.
Thank you for stating this.
Despite the current narrative, Biden is not a drooling senile old man. He’s calculative and has good people at his side WHICH HE LISTENS TO. He has been at this for 50 years.
Waiting until after their convention was PERFECT! Moving the target after they’ve launched their most powerful weapon was brilliant.
Agree. Biden has always had good political instincts and he –likely with an assist from Pelosi — waited until all of the ducks were in a row (Dems ready to endorse Kamala in rapid succession) before bowing out. Waiting until Trump had made age a talking point and wasted his entire convention is delightful.
@Kit
THANK YOU!
Yes!! Joe Biden is old, but for God’s sake, let’s not forget he’s still sharp and shrewd. He did this in the best possible way to set up his successor.
This! Joe is a nice guy, so people forget that he is a political animal to the bone. You don’t survive that many years in DC without being shrewd as hell. I can absolutely see his thought process being: Ok, I don’t really want to go, but if I have to, how can I inflict the most damage on the republicans while I do it? Wait until after their convention, where they have spent days both bashing and planning for me, then steal their thunder and upend their entire strategy all in one stroke! The timing, the messaging, it was brilliant. Well done, Joe!
@Jenn: I said in passing to a family member that it felt like a DarkBrandon move.
@Kit That is the big thing. Biden actually listens to advisors instead of assuming that he knows everything. DT thinks he knows it all.
Ah, I wondered if Biden purposely waited until after a VP was announced. Very strategic.
I think this too. It seemed like a really strong move once someone as lame and inexperienced as Vance was chosen. They’ll come out of the gate with a smart, savvy (probably mid western) vp who will wipe the floor with Vance. That my view from Australia.
I can’t wait till we talk VPS.. Shapiro? Beshear? I can’t imagine it’ll be Kelly or Pete. They need a swm.
I am a big Mark Kelly fan but Arizona is still pretty volatile and they need him in the Senate.
I hadn’t heard much about Beshears since I live on the other coast and the last eight years have done a NUMBER on my “Political Junkie” habit where I had a bead on most senators and most governors but everything I hear about him I like.
(Some of my old school California Political Junkie stuff is coming in useful right now, LOL.)
Gov Roy Cooper of NC is winding down as our governor (couldn’t run again due to term limits) and is popular here despite the state going for Trump. He’s perfect.
I hope it’s McRaven. Even my lifelong GOP-voting husband said he would vote blue if it was McRaven.
The same folks who were planning this for weeks, if not months, have indicated Cooper is being prepped for the convention!
Governor Cooper was my gov during the pandemic. (North Carolina.) He’s smart, thoughtful, experienced, and was not afraid to stand up to the anti-vax/masks folks. I would have voted for him if he’d run for President. and will back them wholeheartedly if he becomes VP nom.
I’m gonna go look up Cooper now!
:: mic drop ::
Yes. Dark Brandon strikes again.
I FULLY believe this was intentional and I am so here for the support for Biden. I think they absolutely waited for the RNC to get locked in. Dark Brandon for the WIN. Now for President Kamala Harris! LFG!!!
Which was super smart!! Kudo to Joe!!
I am in awe of how strategic all of this was, with hindsight being what it is. It’s a good thing I am not in politics because I did not see this coming.
I’m feeling the same right now. I was all huffy & angry they shoved Biden out and now…mind blown! Brilliant chess move!
I know this sounds nice and strategic, but I don’t think this is what it was. His two top advisors traveled to Delaware on Saturday and my guess is they sat him down and were finally 100% honest with him and the polls and his shrinking support.
This is all working out well with the overwhelming support for Harris, but it easily could have been devolved into a disaster at the convention and that’s why party leaders were pushing Biden to step down 3-4 weeks ago so that there was more time before the convention.
With all due respect, I’m not speculating here, lol. This was always going to be the story they told the press, but it’s not the real story.
LOL well okay then, if you say so.
I mean if you say so.
But I also think there’s a big difference between Biden making a decision a week ago and holding off until after the RNC and this being part of his master plan for the last 6 months.
I suspect it’s probably a little bit of both. I think pressure really started to build once some major donors threatened to pull funding for senate races. Once the decision was being made, they had to determine the best time to announce it (especially with the shooting attempt), and after the RNC was the best bet because it wouldn’t let Republicans pivot the narrative in a timely manner. That part I do think was strategic, but not everything leading up to it. I hope for all our sakes that the gamble pays off.
The idea that the timing was terrible is flat wrong. It was genius and a classic comms strategy which:
– Led the GOP to use its nationwide convention platform fighting the wrong foe.
– Stole the post-convention news cycle the GOP should have had. No Sunday shows, no long think pieces in the prestige mags, nada.
– Shortens the time Harris will be attacked/curtails the GOP’s chances to dig up “dirt.”
– Forced the GOP to waste money on campaign advertising targeting the wrong opponent. They must be out millions in production costs alone on their TV ads targeting Biden.
– Forced the GOP to completely overhaul its campaign strategy – no small task, and no cheap one, either.
– The compressed timeline of the now-actual campaign generates a sense of momentum and destiny for Harris.
This was prime strategy, and it’s beautiful. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out someday that this was always the plan and Biden threw the debate. Remember, he said last time around that he only wanted one term.
He did not throw the debate. Come on now. If he didn’t want a second term he would not have run to be the nominee.
Like I said this has played out really really well but I do not think this was his long term plan when he decided to run for a second term.
That was one of the best things I saw Sunday night, people pointing out the timing of Biden’s announcement, after the GOP finished their convention, which was just days of attacking him. I think it’s HILARIOUS that trumpy is stomping his feet and crying it’s unfair they spent all their money on Biden. The timing was perfect.
and after the Sunday news talk shows.
I was so naïve — I thought being gay meant you couldn’t be a Nazi, tech or otherwise. Peter Theil opened my eyes. The fact that these people are so close to the levers of power should make us all worry greatly. Please folks, donate and volunteer with the Harris campaign.
Well if you are American, you know similar trait runs in people like Clarence Thomas and the eight women among the 50 Republican senators who voted to oppose abortion becoming enshrined in federal law: Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa, Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska, Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Senator Susan Collins of Maine.
Politics, power, and money can turn people.
You make a great point. But politics, money and power don’t turn anyone, it just makes them more of whom they are. People like Thomas, Theil, and those women have no trouble reaping the benefits of those who spilled blood sweat and tears, to get them were they are, while shutting the door on those behind them, because they are just awful people, money or no money.
I literally just cast my vote for Gloria Johnson, who is running against Marsha Blackburn (TN). She is a great candidate and she would be amazing for our state! If you can, a donation to her campaign would be helpful — it’s going to take a lot to defeat Marsha.
https://www.votegloriajohnson.com/
Look again: a good chunk of the conservative/GOP leadership is closeted.
Looking at you, Lindsay Graham!!
Supposedly, Grindr had a repeated outages in Milwaukee during the Republican convention, because so many out-of-town closet cases were signing on.
They publicly stated that the Republican National Convention is their Superbowl!
Me screaming out laughing. You guys remember that Republican senator (from Iowa?) who was caught in an airport bathroom looking for “service?” Oh, and the page-boy scandal? Even the dude who runs CPAC was sued for groping a man. And yet, I’m still baffled by the idea of gay right winger.
Someone somewhere called Vance Thiel’s “Red Caesar”: if Trump were to be elected (he won’t be!) Vance and the Thiel-picked cabinet would invoke the 25th amendment on Trump and JD would then implement the broligarch’s heinous fascist plans as instant POTUS. JD Vance is the couch-humper the GOP deserves. Have fun, dudes.
You are so right. God help us!
He really needs to debate a gentleman from Indiana who is a Rhodes scholar, veteran, and multi lingual. I’m my dream world that would happen. Mayor Pete is such a wonderful person and unbelievable speaker. I am not sure if he is on the list.. other than Governor Whitmer (and I saw her decline the possibility on the news yesterday) I am not really familiar with any names I’ve heard mentioned.
I heard about Mark Kelly. He was an astronaut and from a swing state. He is a good candidate for VP. His wife Gabby Giffords survived an assassination attempt.
I was initially all in with Pete Buttigieg being the pick for VP, but the more I read about Mark Kelley the more I like him. A veteran, an astronaut, a Senator of a purple southern border state…He would be a great pick imo.
I’m hoping for Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear or AZ Senator Mark Kelley. I’m from Kentucky (now live in Ohio) and have loathed JD Vance since he published that trash book. There is literally no American politician today I dislike more than JD Vance, and I worked in politics for almost 20 years so the list is long. I would love to see Andy or Mark thrash that little smug, carpetbagging, fake-ass, fascist.
Tell me about this trash book please!
I’m excited to see who it will be, I am strangely at complete ease and trust that Kamala Harris will choose wisely 🧘🏼♀️🕊️🪷
The book is Hillbilly Elegy @aeren
Yalebilly
As a current Kentucky resident (born and raised in Louisville, lived elsewhere for over fifteen years, relocated back to Louisville five years ago) I both hope and don’t hope for Beshear as VP. I think he’d be great as VP, but I think Kentucky would suffer from the loss of his leadership. I think he’s a fantastic governor, he’s smart and he seems more genuine than the average politician. He had to handle both Covid (first confirmed Kentucky case March 6, 2020) and BLM protests throughout the state but especially in Louisville (Breonna Taylor was killed March 13, 2020) at the same time and did a phenomenal job. For better or worse, his father was also governor, meaning – Andy has been more knowledgeable about the ins and outs of politics than most of his peers for his entire life. I think that is a positive but I believe some locally think he is a political nepo baby.
Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro would be a great pick too.
I am loving the “he ain’t from here” content on Twitter.
ALL of her options for VP are good options. They’re all articulate, principled, and energetic. ✊🏽
I want Mayor (now Transportation Sec) PETE so very bad.
@renae, 💯💯💯💯💯 but I also have to agree with @pajala. The US is not ready for that ticket. Sadly.
He’s young – We need him to carry on in 2032, after Harris’s second term.
I’ve been impressed by him during this administration, but I would be very surprised if he was the choice. I hate that it comes down to ridiculous stuff like this, but Mayb is right about that ticket.
I think it’s going to be Kelly.
@hypocrisy, Pete has so many strengths but we now have a candidate who is female+Black+Asian+Jewish husband. We have to be in it to win it and, tragically, adding a gay candidate to the equation would lower our chances of winning.
I do look forward to some dark comic relief from this arrogant idiot, if nothing else. It’s a Palin-esque pick, for sure. (Funny but terrifying!). My fave yesterday was that he called Kamala a “childless cat lady” back in 2021 who was “miserable” because she had no kids and lacked meaning in life. Setting aside that it’s totally wrong (she’s a stepmom and pretty sure she doesn’t own a cat), my first reaction was hell yeah! Cat ladies!
Dude’s an empty suit too stupid to even pull off the provocateur role. Just like Palin. Now ‘new and improved’ with a grizzly beard, Christian theocratic vibes, and billionaire backing. Something tells me he won’t handle women laughing at him very well.
Palin-esque pick – Bingo~!! And who says cat ladies are not miserable, they are fantastic.
Childless cat lady here. I’d bet any amount of money I’m happier and more fulfilled in my life than Vance could ever hope to be.
Best Twitter QT response to a post about this: “Sorry Donald, you have to carry him to term”
This made my day, thank you for sharing!
I spat out my drink when I saw that tweet.
There is also one comparing his length of tenure to a head of lettuce ala Liz Truss.
La Laitue was at the Republican convention!
(for those who don’t speak French, that’s “The Lettuce”)
He hasn’t even lasted a full Scaramucci yet! 😀
Please enjoy the #HeAintFromHere Twitter Vance burn that is entertaining me this morning. JD Vance thinks “Bless your heart” is a term of endearment and it shows.
AMAZING!
😂😂😂
I love this for him. He has big money backers, so he won’t be going anywhere, but a well deserved humiliation just the same. To submit so completely to Donald Trump, to give up everything you ever stood for just to lick his boot, only to be publicly rejected.
It’s like he hasn’t seen this happen to EVERYONE ELSE who is no longer of value to the Donald.
My theory for Vance and his backers is that if Trump were to win, his (Trump’s) usefulness runs out the day after inauguration. Vance and co are playing the long game to buy the WH for themselves. Trump is the useful tool who would soon become useless once they are sworn in.
Do you think they’d do him in? I wouldn’t put it past them.
Agree. I already think Trump is trotted out only for events and otherwise kept busy somewhere, sipping Diet Coke and having his ego massaged while they feed him their policy positions. He just performs while believing he is running the show.
But I always wonder what happens once nature comes for Donald. Because JD Vance has no charisma. Like Ron DeSantis, his last heir apparent. They’ll need a new savior-salesman.
I think this was sort of going on in 2016. Pence had solid creds with Dominionist Christians. I don’t think they were really accounting all that much for the spread of the cult though.
They would absolutely 25th Amendment Donald.
Ok I know this is crazy- but what about John Edwards for VP? He’s a brilliant senator/speaker , his whole platform was about the “two Americas” and at this pointy his crazy messy personal life seems downright quaint compared to Trump.
I think he’s been out of it for so long that he’s unknown at this point. he’s certainly not going to fire up the base.
The guy who cheated on his wife when she had terminal cancer? Um, hard pass.
My first thought too, Kitten. Well, after thinking, ‘yeah, that IS crazy.’
yeah, you’d have to be a republican to get a free pass on that one
The John Edwards that had a secret child with his mistress while his wife was dying of cancer? That John Edwards? Yeah, I don’t think that would work out too well.
I see your point in comparison. But I couldn’t stomach that one.
That dude is 71 now. Ignoring how extremely problematic he otherwise is. Not a strength.
I wish it were Pete. I know it won’t be, but I wish it were. It will have to be someone whose Dem replacement is a sure thing. We can’t risk losing a seat anywhere.
No offense, but this would be nuts. He would bring absolutely nothing to the table except problems and bad memes. His reputation is permanently smeared, with good reason. Plus he’s from another era — the past. This is all about the future, and she has PLENTY of strong, energetic candidates to consider.
No way. We so dodged a bullet with him.
Nobody’s going to get excited about that guy.
That sounded better in your head, didn’t it?
Trump chose him because Vance is a younger version of himself and his favourite line was that Biden is an old man. Now he’s stuck being the old man in this campaign and he has no clue what to do. The fact that the mess went back to the republican party so fast like a boomerang is really funny.
On leopards eating faces…
My personal opinion is that when PJB was still in the race, JD Vance was a more attractive to Trump addition to the ticket and a potential source of income and tech. Now that the main opponent has changed, Trump is very bigly aware that JD Vance might be his opponent.
We aren’t there yet, but Trump is neither young nor coherent. He’s also not the type to fall on his sword for fascism. He’s not raring to debate VPKH either.
Did donald junior want vance as vp
YES, I really believe that this is why he got the nomination — plus money of course. He is BFFs with Junior. We’ll see how long that friendship lasts.
There was even talk — hold your breath — of a Vance/ Trump Jr ticket for 2028. 🤣😂😅
Dear Lord, grant me the confidence of entitled, failing upward white men mixed with the organizational skill and drive of Black women with a goal. I’d get so much done I’d have to make a whole new bucket list.
I’m hoping that this election will make all the Trumps go away forever because his loss this time will be so humiliating that we will never hear or see them again.
And I thought Ron Desantis was a charisma vacuum! Vance is awful on the stump.
This is one of the main things that scares me about open AI, self driving vehicles, etc., is not the technology itself, but that the people at the helm are mostly white male right wing racist misogynists. There is a reason Team’s backgrounds often covered the faces of Black people. The technology we all rely on now is founded in white supremacy.
I went to a talk about AI led by a Black woman who is an expert in the field. She shared images that were generated with the prompts “successful professional” (all white men) and “person on welfare” (primarily women, all people of color). It’s so gross. The tech is only as good as the data it’s being fed. There’s no stuffing the genie back in the bottle, though. We need to all be interacting with AI so that it has better data.
Tim Alberta was on MSNBC last night (first time watching it in a loooong time) and the discussion was basically that Vance doesn’t win him any additional states. There is no state that was going to go for Biden that was going to switch to Trump bc of the addition of Vance. Running up the margin of victory may have been a good plan for Trump’s ego, but ask Hillary about how you can win some states by hundreds of thousands and still lose the election.
It’s a choice that also doesn’t win Trump’s campaign any additional additional demographic groups — at least as far as I can tell. Diet Dr Pepper Drinkers?
It’s diet mountain dew, because he’s soooo Appalachian, remember?
Oops! Wrong diet soda. Thanks for the correction @Kateee! 🥤
Last night in a speech, Vance said, “I drank a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday. I’m sure one day they’re gonna call that racist too.” [awkward silence] “Haha, I love you guys.”
Y’all.
It was so. bad.
He has no riz at all.
They had the head of Teamsters speak at their convention. They’re going after disaffected WWC voters and nonvoters alike. I agree that the addition of Vance doesn’t dramatically change anything for Trump, but I do think this is a very strategic move on the part of the GOP to try to remake their image as more populist by appealing to the Bernie Bro venn diagram overlap. I also do think that someone who hated both Biden and Trump because they were too corporate or too establishment or too old would see Vance as someone more similar to them than an NYC businessman or a guy who’s been in politics for 50 years.
Not sure how this voting segment views Kamala but my guess would be they don’t have a favorable feeling towards her.
Anyway, I love that they’re having buyer’s remorse over this dude right as the Dems are getting this much-needed infusion of enthusiasm and excitement.
Am Californian. Clinton took this state by 30 points (which is a lot considering our population … moving the needle by 1 point is a lot of people here) and four million votes.
I think Ezra Klein has the most insightful take on this guy and it’s not that he’s just a grifter. When we wonder about what happened, how he went from “Trump is America’s Hitler” to kissing the ring, we have to remember the enthusiasm of a recent convert. Like, he got red pilled so hard that he’s going all in with the Trumpism and he’s always had political ambitions so he just became the thing he needed to be. We see that with the Never Trumpers who leaned so hard into the Dem party that they became bigger cheerleaders for Biden than even your average loyal Dem voter.
Klein, who considered Vance a friend, said that JD once publicly accused him of “changing so much” when in reality he hasn’t changed at all, it’s just that Vance swung so hard to the right.
The Democrats need to keep playing Vance’s trump comments on a loop 24/7 until the election.
(Also I hope people quietly keep reminding Vance that trump tried to have the last guy in that position hanged.)
Yup and we also need to remind voters that Vance said he would do what Pence would not.
Oh, they are mad all right! The most delicious was Stephen “child separation policy” Miller screeching about how much the republicans have spent on ads against Biden. And you know that Agent Orange is used to being able to manipulate the media, and not only has his VP pick not made a splash, but the next week is going to be all about Biden, the Democratic party, and how many endorsements Kamala is getting. How much money she is raising. How many celebrities are endorsing her. Biden and his team really did so this in such a way that it wiped Trump from the news cycle completely, and after this they’ll be the Olympics, speculation about Kamala’s choices for VP, whether she’ll debate him… nobody’s talking about his ear bandage. Nobody’s talking about him at all – and that’s a dark place for him. I suspect that there’s more than one ketchup stain on the walls over in Maralago.
Trump doesn’t have anything new or exciting to offer his fan base except for maxi pad ear coverings. His VP is a former ‘Never Trumper’ and that doesn’t fit the narrative of unity IMO. That paints Vance as an opportunist beholden to his donors, not someone who has the best interest of the nation as a whole.
That dude pretending to care about what the base of the Dem party wants, screaming about a coup after he actively tried to take our votes away via an insurrection is just BEYOND.
I said this yesterday and I’ll say it again, I think those record-setting donations show what the Dems want, thank you very much!
In MY perfect world, VP choice would be Hakeem Jeffries. I love listening to this man speak and can you just imagine the debate with vance?
“911 what’s your emergency?”
“I just witnessed a dude being shredded to pieces”
Also.
Don’t ever tell me President Biden isn’t a master chess player.
MASTER player. MASTER.
Biden waited for Trump to eff up with his veep pick before announcing that an energetic woman of color was gonna come in and mop everything up.
The man has been in politics for 50+ years, and Trump got PLAYED.
@FYI
Absolutely. 100% ACTUAL FACTS
Exactly. Joe’s been around Washington for 50 years. He knows a thing or two about a thing or two! And he surrounds himself with smart people. Who would have ever guessed that the kindly grandfather with the stutter who loves ice cream would pull this off?
Well done, Joe. I love this for Trump. Here’s the thing about “stubborn Irish pride”: just when you think we’re done, we’ve got a few good jabs left!
The photos on this post are so … accurate. They say it all about these dipshits.
Trump with oversized martyr napkin on his ear? Check.
Trump congenitally UNABLE to smile? Check
Vance trying so hard to swallow his shit sandwich? Check.
Overly plasticized, stepford-wife, white lady applauding? Check.
(Is that Lara, btw? who can’t move on from Real Housewives hair and surgery?)
@FYI
Yes that’s Lara.
I was wondering who she was. Her face, like so many of the womens’ faces, looks like it’s melting a bit.
Love this for them. Truly. Trump is an offensive jerk and they just doubled down on that with their VP pick. They ain’t getting any new voters with him.
Biden promised in 2020 that he was going to be a 1-term President only. I honestly wonder if we haven’t all been played somehow. I’d love to see Biden shuffle out with a cane during his next press event and then do a Gene Wilder Willy Wonka impersonation to show everyone that Dark Brandon is alive and well.
I wondered the same thing—was this all a very long master strategy by Biden? The timing to completely demolish any usual post-convention bump for the Rs is just too perfect and amazing to just be happenstance. All anyone is talking about this week is Kamala.
That is exactly what a coworker of mine said today. The Dems have been playing all along. We’re playing strategic chess and the Repugs are just rolling dice.
VP Harris was out and about more too before Joe dropped out. It’s almost like they planned it all along. And the timing was perfect right after the Repug convention.
LOL at the Wonka idea! That would be mind blowing.
He has always said he wanted to be a bridge to the next generation, and would do it in one term if that’s all that was needed, but I don’t know if he expected trump to fully come back again for 2024, especially after Jan 6.
He looks like a hillbilly. He can suck eggs.
You guys should go look for old pics of Lara. Plastic surgery much?
This is a side note, but I was just talking with someone about how you can usually tell a woman is a Republican by how she does her makeup. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they style themselves with what the internet has dubbed “2016 Makeup.” They are stuck in their heyday!
Yep. Bad hair (teased within an inch of it’s life or bad dye/bleach job) and unblended piled on make up. Kind of a like a glamour shot from 1990 at the mall.
The hair ! WHY?! Why can’t they move ON from the Kim-Zolciak-wig prototype?
And the older ones do the Kate-Gosselin reverse mullet. Still.
Heavy contour, heavy brows, full coverage matte.
Bracing myself for the 5 alarm meltdown in the british rags when they figure out meghan wants kamala harris to win.
they’re already promising years of build-up as to whether meghan will attend the invictus games in england lol.
Fortunately, this is an American election and they don’t matter in the slightest!
If Peter is involved get ready to hear about people around them falling out of windows.
Ha! Too bad, so sad! 🤣😀🤡
I don’t I don’t recall where I read this, but that Trump originally wanted a low-key Governor or senator from from I don’t know what state. That it was his sons who pushed for JD Vance.
It was Donnie Jr. He’s best buds with Vance. Trump is going to end up hating Jr. as much as he hates “daddy doesn’t love me” Eric.
I’m mostly shocked that trump actually listened to one of his sons😂. Honestly, if the Vance pick came with Musk or Thiel money then I think that was a bigger factor than don jr.
It is probably about money. The guy came with a billionaire.
It makes me think about what they did to John McCain with Sarah Palin. Trump has been so Sarah Palined with Vance. His campaign is over.
Excuuuuse me?! McCain was fully signed up to the Sarah Palin brigade. He debased himself so much just to get a shot at becoming president – and showed his true colours in the process. “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.” – Maya Angelou.
No-one “did” anything to McCain. Same with Trump and this Vance opportunist. #NoSympathy
Did anyone see Vance bombing at that rally yesterday or the day before? LOL it was painful. He said something about how if he drank a Diet Mountain Dew they would call him a racist and everyone was like “Errr…..OK?” A few people clapped. Crickets.
W. Kamau Bell posted that it was like a stand-up comedian bombing hard.
Trump does not follow rules. He makes the rules. He unceremoniously dumped 2 wives without batting an eyelash. When he tires of Vance, Vance will be shown the door.
I cannot wait to watch Kamala Harris – absolute f-cking boss – wipe the floor with this orange piece of trash.
This childless cat lady says, “Hahaha! Suck it JD Vance!”. It’s Kamala Time. 💙