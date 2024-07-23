Donald Trump already regrets choosing JD Vance as his running mate

Donald Trump has been funneling campaign cash to his extensive legal bills for several years now. The Trump campaign is facing FEC inquiries and it will probably take years to untangle the financial mess. This is why Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate: Vance came with built-in financing from Peter Thiel and the Nazi tech bros. Vance was not Trump’s top choice whatsoever, and I absolutely believe that the Trump campaign did the bare minimum when it came to vetting Vance in the first place. They just did whatever would get them the most money. Of course, their choices were also predicated on President Biden staying in the race. Now that he’s dropped out and Trump is facing off against a brilliant and tough prosecutor named Kamala Harris, suddenly MAGA world has figured out that their goose is cooked. Hilariously, they’re now wondering if there’s any way to drop Vance.

Republicans may be starting to second-guess their party’s pick for vice president. Much of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, including the decision to tap Ohio Senator J.D. Vance as his running mate, was structured around attacks on President Joe Biden. But then Biden announced Sunday that he was withdrawing from the presidential race altogether. Trump campaign officials acknowledged that Trump selected the inexperienced Vance, charged with all his techno-authoritarian ideas, to boost support among their own base, not extend a hand to swing voters, according to The Atlantic. Vance was a symbol of the Trump team’s assuredness that they would win in 2024. Come Sunday, that assuredness appears to be shrinking. “Most striking thing I heard from Trump allies yesterday was the second-guessing of JD Vance—a selection, they acknowledged, that was [born] of cockiness, meant to run up margins with the base in a blowout rather than persuade swing voters in a nail-biter,” Atlantic staff writer Tim Alberta, who had written the piece about the panicking Trump campaign, posted on X (formerly Twitter). Trump decried Biden’s decision to drop out in a post on Truth Social, writing that his team would have to “start all over again” and asking to be reimbursed for the cost. At the same time, Vance has set straight to work, calling for Biden to resign from the presidency.

I will give Vance credit for one very small thing – last week, when he became Trump’s running mate, VP Harris’s office made some statement about how Harris is looking forward to debating Vance, and Vance’s reply was something like “bold of you to assume that we’ll debate each other given the disarray in your party.” Dude was right. He won’t debate VP Harris. He’ll debate whatever white dude gets chosen by Kamala Harris as her running mate. As for Trump world rethinking their Vance pick… lmao. They really are stuck with him. That being said, Thiel and the tech Nazis have Trump’s cojones in a vice grip and there really won’t be a serious effort to push Vance off the ticket.